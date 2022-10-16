The cast of “Birds of North America,” C. Michael Wright and Dekyi Rongé. (Third Avenue PlayWorks)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The downtown Third Avenue PlayWorks offers adventures for playgoers.

The professional theater adds lobby displays that connect to what is on stage.

What is on stage often is provocative.

The current production of “Birds of North America” certainly has folks putting on their thinking caps.

Artistic director Jacob Janssen, who this time directs, selected a play that digs into current issues, such as climate change.

Los Angeles-based playwright and screenwriter Anna Ouyang Moench packs metaphors into what seems a simple story.

A father and daughter meet over time over their attraction to birding.

Their conversations often are about the birds they see coming and going at their family home near Baltimore.

The father has a way about him: Always the expert, always with an opinion – usually incendiary.

The acting by C. Michael Wright and Dekyi Rongé reaches a lot of crackling points.

It’s interesting how it takes not many people to churn up very big thoughts when it comes to theater.

In the story, the changes in what’s happening to the migration of birds subtly drive home concerns.

In a different way, birds get attention in an alcove of the lobby as the theater calls attention to Open Door Bird Sanctuary.

It’s a 37-acre place near Jacksonport for learning more about birds of prey.

You never know what you will find at Third Avenue PlayWorks these days.

“Birds of America” (my review) continues to Oct. 30th.

Next week in my Sunday column, birds will be the theme on a visit to Wisconsin’s famous “Birds in Art” international exhibition in Wausau.