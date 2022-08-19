A moment of levity is shared in a scene from Peninsula Players Theatre’s production of “I and You.” (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Playwrights can take us any place.

Nimble-minded playwrights go to unknowns and make them seem real.

That’s an obscure thought, but describing Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” is problematic without giving too much away.

The play is off-the-beaten path for Peninsula Players Theatre – two characters and heady – as the company puts on an economical season with the influences of COVID-19 still around.

About Lauren Gunderson. (Peninsula Players Theatre)

Lauren Gunderson is smart as a whip. Her plays radiate knowledge – about people, behaviors, science, art, emotions, music, intellect and a kind of fearlessness. In “I and You,” suddenly she takes a side trip to the artistically ephemeral qualities of playing saxophone. And, somehow, that fits into her storytelling:

Caroline, alone in her room, gets an unexpected visitor, Anthony. The two are high school classmates of sorts. She doesn’t attend due to chronic illness but still is headed toward graduation because she can do the necessary “home work.”

Anthony arrives saying the two have a collaborative project due, an analysis of poet Walt Whitman’s dense “Leaves of Grass.” The deadline is imminent, Anthony says, and they have to work on it through the night.

In the searching and researching by Caroline and Anthony, meanings of the title are explored. Walt Whitman’s “I” and “You” have changing meanings as his poem progresses. The philosophy is like a remote stream, flowing gently over rocks and around bends on its searching course to understanding its singular perspective.

Director Elizabeth Margolius and actors J.G. Smith (Caroline) and TJ Thomas (Anthony) deftly tap into Lauren Gunderson’s atomic energy behind mind and soul. Their presentation makes what happens absorbing.

J.G. Smith is a bundle of rapid-fire words and action. Caroline is very excitable – what with a stranger in her room unannounced and trying to convince her she must act, now.

TJ Thomas is a spitfire, too. Anthony is quick and clever like Caroline, though in different ways, and equally chock-full of energy.

The acting is explosive. Superb. Smart. Committed.

The audience hangs in, caught in a constant presence of wondering. Where is this going? Where are their heads? What’s going to happen?

At the climax comes a misty “Ohhhhh. Lauren Gunderson is so knowing and adventurous” – thoughts accompanied by a lump in the throat.

Design elements. (Peninsula Players Theatre)

The production includes mellow jazz in the air prior to the performance. The setting is Caroline’s upstairs room that is suggested by the roofline at the rear of an opaque wall. Only a bed is in the room. Time passes when two crew members shift the bed with additional choreographed moves with Caroline’s cellphone and Anthony’s backpack.

Eventually, place is moved, too. Getting there is a richly rewarding, brainy, high-quality theatrical experience that’s a step beyond.

Wednesday’s opening-night performance received a standing ovation.

Running time: 82 minutes with no intermission

Remaining performances: To Sept. 4: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28, 4 p.m. Sept. 4

Info: peninsulaplayers.com

Creative: Playwright – Lauren Gunderson; director – Elizabeth Margolius; scenic design – Jack Magaw; lighting designer – Jason Lynch; costume designer – Kyle Pringel; sound designer and original music – Christopher Kriz; scenic artist – Jessie Howe; stage manager – Kaitlin Kitzmiller; assistant stage manager – Kimberly Ann McCann; production manager – Paul Cook; managing director – Brian Kelsey; artistic director – Linda Fortunato

Cast:

Caroline – J.G. Smith

Anthony – TJ Thomas

NEXT: “Murder for Two” musical, Sept. 7-Oct. 16.

