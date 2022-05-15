‘Frozen Jr.’ saw many versions in area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big audiences will see “Frozen” when the touring musical arrives Tuesday for its first appearance at Appleton’s Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

But many people have already experienced the show.

That’s because of all the youth productions over the years.

It’s been common in recent time to create school versions of Broadway hits when possible.

“Frozen Jr.” is one of the hottest of all.

Even before the 2013 movie was made into a Broadway musical, a stage show was fashioned for junior theatrical performances.

Birder Studio of Performing Arts in De Pere had a run of such a version in 2016.

Along the way, I attended elementary school versions of “Frozen Jr.” in Allouez and West De Pere (for non-work reasons).

In Marinette, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus’ well-established children’s theater put on elaborate performances for school groups on field trips and for the public.

In Manitowoc, Treehouse Theater presented “Frozen Jr.” with special visual efforts that raised the level of children’s theater offerings.

Also ambitious was an adaptation by The Dance Company of greater Green Bay with the title, “Frozen: The Story of a Snow Queen.”

That production had a similar folk tale told through 18 scenes of dance and costuming and effects that combined fun, excitement and beauty.

Now, professionals will unfold their wonders for 16 performances of “Frozen” at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to May 29.

Many the 33,000 or so patrons will have in mind what they saw when local groups put their heart into the story.

And folks in Fond du Lac Community Theatre will have their wheels turning as they plan their “Frozen Jr.” coming in July. Psttt.

Guess where pro talent gets its start.