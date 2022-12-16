DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A smorgasbord is being served at which everything is in season and nobody has to fret about eating too much or gaining weight.

It’s musical.

It’s “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories.”

The St. Norbert College show group led and accompanied at the piano by Kent Paulsen of the faculty is a listening variety.

The line at this smorgasbord keeps moving. The dressed-up singers often flow as they sing – not necessarily dancing but choreographed anyway. The “dessert” in that element of the show comes with “White Winter Hymnal.” The singers sit, and most every part of their bodies moves in intricate rhythmic patterns in claps and pats like one long mechanism geared for speed – singing the whole time about fun in the snow. Imagine a couple dozen hands moving in unison and not missing beat in the rapid-fire drive. This group has been rehearsed. And rehearsed.

Also catchy is a song Kent Paulsen wrote a few years ago with St. Norbert College President Thomas Kunkel. It’s “Mrs. Santa’s Blues,” a story song sung in solo by Markie Hietpas with Kent Paulsen adding bluesy licks at the piano. The story is, Santa is off on his Christmas rounds, and Mrs. Claus is mighty lonely at home at the North Pole. She’s kind of resolved by the situation but mighty interested in the chubby fellow’s return. There’s a little wink in the lyrics.

The early part of the show features favorites sung as if a record has been plopped on turntable. How’s for an image in keeping with the show’s “Christmas Memories” theme?

Soon, adventurous adaptations roll. “O Come All Ye Faithful” is paced as if a chant from Africa. “Angels We Have Heard on High” is a robust spiritual with Sarah Gregory at the fore. Two medleys thrive on waves of energy.

Thursday’s performance had technical glitches that the singers performed their way through.

Each year, it’s interesting how the changing groupings of students team in many different ways around the ideas and looks of Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann to shine and shine a bit of light on the season.

This year, there will be audiences at two locations, Dudley Birder Hall at St. Norbert College and Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

Thursday’s performance earned a standing ovation and some cheers.

***

Running time: Two hours

Remaining performances (two locations): Info: snc.edu/tickets. De Pere: Dudley Birder Hall at St. Norbert College – 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 1 p.m. Dec. 17-18; Ashwaubenon: Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center – 7 p.m. Dec. 20

Creative: Director – Kent Paulsen; assistant director – Linda Feldmann; light designer – Bethany Naylor; audio engineer – Alex Sudbrink; administrative specialist – Josh Fields

Singers: Hannah Dornfeld (Pulaski), Logan Enger (Kaukauna), Bruce Glassco (Little Chute), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks), Melody Humphreys (Kewaskum), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Evan Larson (Green Bay), Emily Martin (Milwaukee), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Medford), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Samuel Skiff (Mount Calvary)

***

Musical selections

Part I

+ Recorded (“overture”) – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams

+ “We Need a Little Christmas” – All

+ “Happy Holidays”/ “The Holiday Season” – Bruce Glassco

+ “White Christmas Medley” – Women, then men

+ “Snow” – Bruce Glassco, Emma Hutter, Samuel Skiff, Melody Humphreys

+ “Count Your Blessings” – Samuel Skiff

+ “Happy Christmas (War Is Over)” – Marki Hietpas

+ “Mistletoe and Holly”/“The Christmas Song” – Daniel Scaife

+ “Born on Christmas Day” – Emily Martin

+ “White Winter Hymnal” – All

+ “River” – Anton Maslowski

+ “Tennessee Christmas” – Emma Hutter, Melody Humphreys, Daniel Scaife, Sarah Gregory

+ “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – Hannah Dornfeld

+ “Thankful” – Logan Enger

+ “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” – All

+ “O Holy, Silent Night, Hallelujah!” – Marki Hietpas, Daniel Scaife, Sarah Gregory, all

Part II

+ “O Come All Ye Faithful” – All

+ “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” – Women

+ “Little Drummer Boy”/ “Peace on Earth” – Men

+ “It’s Not Christmas Without You” – Daphne Johnson

+ “Hang Your Lights” – Seth Mayrer

+ “Mrs. Santa’s Blues” – Marki Hietpas

+ “This Is Christmas” – Emma Hutter

+ “Angels We Have Heard on High” – Sarah Gregory, all

+ “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – All

+ “Joy, Hallelujah, Joy, Joyful Medley” – All

***

THE VENUE: Dudley Birder Hall at St. Norbert College is located in the former St. Boniface Church at the corner of Fourth and Grant streets in De Pere. Following renovation at a cost of $1.7 million supported by donors, the hall was dedicated and opened Feb. 14, 2013. Much of the work inside the church involved the installation of professionally designed, custom-made acoustical materials for state-of-the-art sound quality. The space is multi-purpose space. Seating accommodates approximately 200 persons. The walls and towering arches of the former church are painted cream white. Above are acoustical clouds. The raised stage is spacious and airy. The St. Boniface building dates to the late 1800s and is a landmark for its classical exterior and clock tower.