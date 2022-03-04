OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The play “Marvin’s Room” is sardonic. Definition: grimly mocking or cynical.

Added could be the word’s relatives: satirical, sarcastic, ironic, scornful, contemptuous, derisive, derisory, sneering, jeering, scoffing, taunting, scathing, caustic, trenchant, mordant, cutting, sharp, stinging, acerbic, tart, acid, wry, dry and snarky.

“Marvin’s Room” also is tender and caring.

Local performers respond to this and director Michael J. Laskowski’s handling of the material and complex humanity in a solid production taking place in the community room of First English Lutheran Church.

The words and scenario of playwright Scott McPherson finesse dark humor around really serious business about illness and a wreck of a family.

Marvin never appears. He is heard, usually in groan or fearful grumble, from off stage. His daughter, Bessie (Donna McVey), has been faithfully taking care of him for the past 20 or so years. Everything in Bessie’s life is devoted to his laundry list of ailments that incapacitate him. Marvin’s sister/Bessie’s aunt, Ruth (Debra Barkoltz), is there, too, trundling along with ailment/care needs of her own while eagerly awaiting the next episode of her favorite TV soap opera.

Marvin’s other daughter, Lee (Leah Demski), has not been around. Marvin is in Florida and she is in Ohio, single-mothering one son, Hank (Gabriel John Hyatt), who is in a “nuthouse/loony bin” – the author’s words – and another son, Charlie (Holden McVey) growing up amid mom’s meanness. Bessie and Lee have been estranged.

The cast embraces this situation – there’s so much there, and that’s just for starters.

“Marvin’s Room” starts with Bessie in the office of Dr. Wally (Mike Doss), a bungling wus of a physician. Dr. Wally dances around saying what he means as he assesses Bessie’s symptoms. Getting to the quick: Bessie has leukemia.

So the play is about leukemia. The family atmosphere is stinky. The playwright splashes dark humor all around while building toward corner-turning scenes with Bessie and Hank and then Bessie and Lee. The play becomes touching in a tricky-feelings way.

The players develop their characters to credibility – extremely complex as those personas are. The players wear commitment on their sleeves. That includes Kendra Clark as all-business psychologist Dr. Charlotte and Dan Blaylock, who doubles as Dr. Wally’s dopey brother and the feisty manager of a retirement home.

Sounds and sights: Before and after songs are themed, such as “You’re My Remedy.” Segue music consists of popular classical selections of a gentle nature, such as from “Swan Lake.” The stage is wrapped on two sides by a mural that shows progressively from gray silhouettes of flamingoes to the left to full-blown pink and larger-than-life figures to the right. This one-of-a-kind(?) image speaks “Florida,” the location of the play, in an attracting way.

The first half of “Marvin’s Room” is devoted to lippy, catty byplay. Serious situations have layers of dark humor. Marvin has choked on a die from the board game Yahtzee, sucking off the numbers so the family can no longer play the game.

The second half brings Lee’s family to Florida and relationship-building in a challenging situation. Heady thoughts arise: Hank feels people don’t do acts of kindness unless they get something out of it, which challenges Bessie’s motives for her two decades of giving, giving, giving.

In “Marvin’s Room,” Vintage Theatre is a little theater company that thinks big and creates an involving production that is performed with a kind of devotion.

Running time: Two hours, 13 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. March 4-5

Info: vintagetheatre.net.

Creative: Playwright – Scott McPhearson; director – Michael J. Laskowski; stage manager – Jennifer Steffen; master set builder – Eric Gulbrandsen; costumes – Jolee Jackson and cast; props designer – Christy Dubey; sound designer – Andy Dubey; assistant stage manager – Jesse Lockstein; props mistress – Madison Hoppe; set painter – Borras; costume run crew – Jessica Harrison; stage run crew – Kendra Clark, Beth Krieck, Madison Hoppe

Cast:

Bessie – Donna McVey

Lee – Leah Demski

Ruth – Debra Barkoltz

Dr. Wally – Mike Doss

Hank – Gabriel John Hyatt

Bob/Retirement Home Director – Dan Blaylock

Charlie – Holden McVey

Dr. Charlotte – Kendra Clark

NEXT: “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” by William Shakespeare, Sept. 15-17.

