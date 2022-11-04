OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s 2022, correct? The movie “Grease” came out in 1978, well after the 1972 hit Broadway musical. A whole lot of people living today weren’t born in ’72, yet “Grease” lives.

Some proof of its drawing power is the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theater production running this weekend. Before any audience knew anything about the spark and vitality that radiates from the stage, the production virtually sold out its four performances in the Theatre Arts Center.

Students make their grandparents’ music theirs. Rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay – yet, it seems.

The show is filled with big roles, and the cast is filled with students delivering shining moments. Plus, the whole crew lights up the drive of such song/dance energizers as “Born to Hand-Jive.”

The story is boy-girl. It’s the 1950s, and an everyday big-city high school has its mix of scuzzies and smarties – cliques and oh-so un-clique-y types.

There’s a lot of smart-mouthing and bravado and bird-flipping and politically incorrect jibes.

In the ’50s, it was cool to smoke cigarettes. The heroine, Sandy, is encouraged to take her first puff. “Try it,” she is told, “it’s not gonna kill ya.”

Hallway display with background on a time frame.

Sandy, a newcomer at Rydell High School, is reluctant join the Pink Ladies. Those girls who rule the roost, so to speak, set the standard of being grown up by doing adult things ahead of time. The girls are attractive to the Burger Palace Boys, who are all hormones all the time. Danny is the guys’ admired stud, whose list of conquests seems endless.

The story turns around a secret Danny has. A girl he met during summer vacation and is sweet on – nicely sweet in the song “Summer Nights” – has transferred into Rydell. The pure reputation of Sandy suddenly sullies his, so Danny brushes off Sandy.

Woven in is another story, that of Rizzo, a girl who openly plays sex as a trump card. Important dramatic turns arrive for her.

For fun, there’s a mini-car, an electric job that looks like something from a cartoon. Various cast members zip here and there in it. And then there is the scene for Danny’s (Jordan Whitrock) comic melancholy song, “Alone in a Drive-In Movie.”

Plenty of angst is sung about, in strong solos:

+ Sandy (Alyssa Proell): “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” etc.

+ Rizzo (Lily Sullivan): “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.”

+ Teen Angel (Luke Meister) to Frenchy (Maddy Ebben): “Beauty School Dropout.” Bonus points for the costuming of the Heavenly Choir akin to golden Statues of Liberty with hair curlers instead of rays of light beaming from the head.

Ensemble power fuels such high-heat songs as “Greased Lightin’” (led by Connor Andersen as Rizzo’s main squeeze, Kenickie), “Shakin’ at the High School Prom” and “We Go Together.”

And then there’s off-color comedy of “Mooning” (Aaron Stone as Roger and Sami Markle as his girlfriend, Jan).

The creative collaboration heading up this production is particularly interesting. In the mix: Merlaine Angwall, UW-Oshkosh theater professor emerita, as director. Michael Bailey, whose band called Vic Ferrari has rocked regional stages in big ways, as music director. Autumn Christensen, a UW-Oshkosh grad now in professional theater in Chicago, as choreographer.

The three fire up the cast to cohesively act and sing and move. One notable blast – “Born to Hand Jive” – has signs of their expertise, with Michael Bailey joining in the singing.

This and that:

+ When was the last time the Theatre Arts Center had a full house? It has been a while.

+ Beforehand, the live band plays classic rock instrumentals from back when.

+ In the hallways are four alcoves filled with background on the show. One includes a quote from one of the creators, commenting on the theater versus movie versions of the show: “Over time, he says, the show ‘lost a lot of the nitty-gritty reality of what these kids were like. It became a world of Necco wafers and pastel colors. Instead of making the characters terrifying to an audience, which is how our Broadway director viewed them, we had to turn them into these lovable characters’.” UW-Oshkosh Theatre is the only entity in the region regularly offering such displays.

+ Somehow, “Grease” seems infused in American popular culture. How does that work?

Side note: Fireside Theatre (professional) in Fort Atkinson finished a six-week run of “Grease” Oct. 30 with Miss Lynch played by Mary Ehlinger, the theater’s music director, who resides in Green Bay, where she is artistic director of Play-by-Play Theatre, a regional professional company.

***

Running time: Two hours, 2 minutes

Remaining performances (check availability): 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6

Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre

Creative: Book, music, lyrics: Jim Jacobs, Warren Casey; director – Merlaine Angwall; music director – Michael Bailey; costume designer – Zane Kealey; lighting and sound design – Ethan Rosing; scenic design – Scott Wirtz-Olsen; technical director – Ethan Rosing; production stage manager – Shayne Steffen; choreographer – Autumn Christensen; scene shop assistants – Aaron Stone, Leeann Hershey; props – Leeann Hershey

Cast:

Danny – Jordan Whitrock

Sandy – Alyssa Proell

Rizzo – Lily Sullivan

Frenchy – Maddy Ebben

Marty – Jena Plutz

Jan – Sami Markle

Kenickie – Connor Andersen

Doody – Levi Tracy

Roger – Aaron Stone

Sonny – Max Benitz

Patty – Katelyn Lent

Cha Cha – Mackenzie Williams

Eugene/Teen Angel – Luke Meister

Vince Fontaine – Drake Hansen

Johnny Casino – Michael Bailey

Miss Lynch – Grace Ruedinger

Students/Wallflower – Emma Armstrong

Students/Wallflower – Alli Karas

Students/Wallflower – Zowie Delleman

Students/Wallflower – Brianna Wanke

Band: Wayne Salzmann II (drums), Chris Felts (saxophone), Nate Kinzel (keyboard), Michael E. Bailey (guitar)

***

Musical numbers

Act I

“Alma Mater” – Miss Lynch, Patty, Eugene

“Alma Mater Parody” – Pink Ladies, Burger Palace Boys

“Summer Nights” – Sandy, Danny, Pink Ladies, Burger Palace Boys

“Those Magic Changes” – Doody, Burger Palace Boys

“Freddy, My Love” – Marty, Pink Ladies

“Greased Lightnin’” – Kenickie and Burger Palace Boys

“Rydell Fight Song” – Roger, Jan

“Mooning” – Roger, Jan

“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” – Rizzo

“We Go Together” – Pink Ladies, Burger Palace Boys

Act II

“Shakin’ at the High School Hop” – Company

“It’s Raining on Prom Night” – Sandy

“Shakin’ at the High School Hop” (Reprise) – Company

“Born to Hand-Jive” – Johnny Casino, Company

“Beauty School Dropout” – Teen Angel, Frenchy, Heavenly Choir

“Alone at a Drive-In Movie” – Danny, Burger Palace Boys

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Party Queen” – Doody, Roger

“There Are Worse Things I Could Do” – Rizzo

“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” (Reprise) – Sandy

“All Choked Up” – Sandy, Danny, Pink Ladies, Burger Palace Boys

“We Go Together” (Reprise) – Company

***

NEXT: “Me Genius of Humanity” by Richard Kalinoski, Dec. 7-11.

THE VENUE: The 498-seat Theatre Arts Center, formerly Fredric March Theatre, includes a traditional proscenium (flat front stage) that’s 40 feet wide by 16 feet high. Built in 1971, the theater is located in the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus. The exterior features a 1970s era UW campus architectural style that embraces cement, in this case the cement reminiscent of geometric trees supporting a flat roof on the glass-enclosed entry and lobby. The interior features honeycombed red-brick walls and a slightly arcing seating area with no center aisle, with a general impression of closeness to the stage, which is especially wide. Leg room is abundant. The acoustics are crisp for the spoken voice in plays, though wireless headsets are used for “Grease,” for music/singing balance.