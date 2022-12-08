OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Density becomes “My Genius of Humanity.”

The play by University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre playwright and director Richard Kalinoski delves the depths of heart, homeland, head, horror and hubris.

Snapshot: A family is gulled into returning to family ties.

The parents met in their homeland, Armenia.

Their teenage son and daughter are Americans – born here.

The mother’s heart lies in Armenia, with its sacred Mount Ararat and thoughts of her parents, victims of a holocaust by Turks in 1915-1916 prior to Armenia being absorbed by the Soviet Union.

The time of the play starts in 1949. Such a deal the Communist Armenians have for kinfolk living in the United States: Come home to the benevolence of your roots, and you will be embraced and taken care of.

The mother, Nina Davidian, is lured by promises in a newspaper ad she reads in her American home city, Kalamazoo, Michigan. Her husband, Daniel, is extremely wary of the Communist factor, but he goes along with Nina’s wishes.

Thus, the family moves to Armenia and into horror: Abject poverty – no plumbing! – and an oppressive Big Brother.

The biggest Big Brother, living afar but pictured prominently in their home, is Josef Stalin. Among his grandiose titles – here comes the hubris – is (historically real) “Brilliant Genius of Humanity.”

The play’s title refers to that, though a different meaning evolves.

Playwright Richard Kalinoski has a gift for unleashing the impact of the complexities of the Armenian experience, proven by his acclaimed “Beast on the Moon.” In “My Genius of Humanity,” he adds a dynamic with the physical presence of Communism, Armenian style, that Nina mistakenly allows into her family’s life and soul.

The depiction starts immediately and indelibly. This production is a staged reading, meaning the players use scripts. But they’re not sitting around thumbing from page to page and reading cold. Staging and costuming and visual and aural elements are added. And this production opens with a student actor having memorized his extensive lines for a remarkable characterization: The Armenian Communist mindset is verbalized in subtleties and nuances of language (with an accent) warped to ulterior purposes.

This is the first sign that, armed with volatile material and with Richard Kalinoski as director, the players are inspired. This is a special play for them, and the experience for the audience is… “Whoa, this is crackling and absorbing.”

Displays in the lobby and hallway leading to the Experimental Theatre signal the play’s complexity and historical backdrop. The lobby display includes an award Richard Kalinoski received from the Republic of Armenia.

While the production includes students, it is enhanced by the experiences of Andrea Uppling as Nina, Scott Crane as Daniel and Jennifer Neary as the Davidian’s colorfully Commie-cursing neighbor and the fortune-telling reader of coffee grounds (which my mother used to do).

The professionalism of Andrea Uppling (UW-O class of 2001) and Scott Crane fuels a landscape of emotions. As the catalytic character who guides her family’s ship onto the rocks and eventually knows it, Andrea Uppling leaves everything on stage in a tumultuous performance full of tears and drained adrenalin. As does his husband character, Scott Crane in a powerhouse role supports and parallels the Nina/Andrea Uppling fraught situation.

Everyone who needs to uses an Eastern European dialect, which goes beyond what “staged reading” often implies (a skeleton offering). Much effort went into working on the colorizing effect.

That introduction is by student Drake Hansen (the memorizer), who infuses the crafty character of Ivan with the innuendo of lockstep thinking – oh so many words and meanings with a twist of their own. Richard Kalinoski’s vocabulary is especially broad for Ivan. Drake Hansen’s performance is terrific.

As Ivan’s lackeys Aaron Stone as Boris and Maggie Sawicki as Anahid capture the duty-loyalty-obedience of thickness of head – darkly comical.

Connor Anderson and Julia Cain as the young Davidians, Armen and Rose, respectively, are wonderful because they, too, have so much meat to work with. Armen and Rose are caught in their mother’s mistake, and they have plenty to react to and about. They create sparks all over the place.

Also part of the oomph of this play: Jordan Whitrock portrays Jake, an American-Armenian with an eye for Rose and a helpful way about him that stirs mistrust. Shannon Glenn (from the community and with Armenian roots) portrays Alex, a barber who befriends the Davidians yet earns Nina’s developed tenet: Trust no one but family.

James Wilson is the Stage Reader, setting the time and place for the many scenes.

On a sheet-like screen in the rear of the performance space, projections are shown. Some are of the people and places of Armenia, some of the Davidians and some of Josef Stalin in ever-increasing size.

Music is part of the atmosphere. Prominent are recorded and cast-sung versions of the popular songs, “Frosty the Snowman” and “Come On-a-My House.” Nina/Andrea Uppling briefly sings a haunting tune in Armenian.

Speaking of the language, there is a bit of humor around it. Nina asks Armen to say “Happy birthday” in Armenian to his father, who is turning 50. Armen says, ‘My mouth isn’t capable. All those consonants.”

Most other humor is ironic, with Daniel underlining the situation by noting, “Funny doesn’t work here.”

“My Genius of Humanity” is a very deep play about a very deep situation presented in deliberate pacing and detail in a one-of-a-kind production with the author directing in his creative home, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Great stuff.

Running time: Two hours, 35 minutes

Creative: Playwright and director – Richard Kalinoski; costume designer – Zane Kealey; lighting design – Ethan Rosing; scenic design – Scott Wirtz-Olsen; technical director – Ethan Rosing; stage manager – Kyle Klein

THE VENUE: Experimental Theatre is a “black box” space located in the Theatre Arts Center (the former Fredric March Theatre), 1020 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh. The theater has its own lighting and sound control systems and its own lighting instruments. Student-directed studio productions are presented in the space each year. Sometimes, a main-stage season production is mounted in the theater to take advantage of the intimacy of the audience-actor relationship and its non-traditional staging techniques. For “My Genius of Humanity,” the audience is seated on risers in individual padded seats in the three-quarters round. The setup is for approximately 125 persons.