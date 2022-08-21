FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – If you like to root for the Green Bay Packers, there’s a musical for you.

The show called “Dad’s Season Tickets” is about your favorite team and more.

Family and feuding and a glory year and Shakespeare and marriage and hormone bonks and, of course, football are stuffed into the show.

Just like the Packers, “Dad’s Season Tickets” has a storied history as Northern Sky Theater’s first full-size musical (2½ hours).

The show was a hit in its original run in 2019 as the first production in Northern Sky Theater’s indoor, 248-seat Barbara and Spencer Gould Theater.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was a hit again with a different cast (except for one player, Jamie Mercado) in a production by Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.

Back in the Gould for a whopping run of 74 performances is original cast of Anna Cline, Kelly Doherty, Ray Jivoff, Doug Mancheski, Jamie Mercado and Chase Stoeger is back, along with the recorded voice of Lee Becker and the recorded band of Alissa Rhode, Dennis Keith Johnson and Collin O’Day.

The story visits the Brett Favre Super Bowl season – 1996 into 1997 – with that excitement all over the place as it’s lived out by the family.

The father is a widower with three bickering daughters who are eager to discover how dear ol’ dad will write his will.

One daughter is well into pregnancy – thus her rollercoaster emotions (hormone bonks).

Author Matt Zembrowski, who his from my hometown of West Allis, borrows from William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” story of division of property – the father’s Packers season tickets in this case.

The show includes a whole lot of Packers’ fan-a-tic stuff, including awe about Lambeau Field.

But the grit of the family dynamics holds the story together to make the show true theater.

Also interesting is how the cast members – in their hundred-somethingth performances – maintain their energy level as they feed off laughter and comical boos.

As the Green Bay Packers season warms up, “Dad’s Season Tickets” (my review) is headed to its final 14 performances of warming hearts of fans and families.