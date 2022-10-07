NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One function of theater is that of a time machine.

It can bring back the past and make it seem live, today.

Take radio plays.

Eighty and 90 years ago, they were a major way people were entertained.

Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is visiting two plays from back when with a nod to making eerie for Halloween.

The audience is present in the radio “studio,” rather than listening at home in front of a kind of ’40s vintage standup radio console that’s placed in the center of the stage.

Seen are the players, dressed in 1940s-style wear. Sometimes they bicker a little bit in behind-the-scenes moments the “home audience” wouldn’t have heard.

The audience also sees expressions and interaction that listeners had to imagine.

Seen also are maneuverings for sound effects – phones ringing, footsteps, a crashing of a ship and so on. Back when, such effects would have been slicker because studios would have been armed with all sorts of ding-y, clang-y, kaboom-y, bang-y stuff.

For five more evenings, the players are performing two plays. One is built for scares and the other for the creeps.

Two youngsters attending opening night Thursday snuggled into parental arms to get through the latter.

In the first play, “Sorry, Wrong Number,” a woman overhears a murder plot on her telephone and struggles to warn the police.

In a way, the play is a lesson in how much communications have changed – from plodding and complex back then to instantaneously now.

In this production, Jeanine Supanich throws herself into the role of the woman, an invalid desperate in her struggles with bureaucracies and fearful of what can happen as the clock ticks away. She clicks.

Director Tom Vinje introduces the second play, “Three Skeleton Key,” as something that arrived as a story in the 1800s.

Imagine a campfire with folks with eyes big as saucers listening to a wizened old feller winding out a yarn of ever-growing danger, just to spook the daylights out of them. That’s the style.

In this case, Jim Ehrhardt tells a yarn about a three-keeper lighthouse as an unmanned three-mast schooner (yes, it’s an old story) crashes into the rocks below.

The passengers? A phalanx of rats. They’re real hungry. Three lighthouse keepers. Yum yum.

Time marches on in this yarn in spookier and spookier ways – effective enough to give youngsters the willies.

Prior to the plays, music that would have been heard on the air in the 1940s fills the theater – Bing Crosby singing “Swinging on a Star” or bits of a variety show or an instrumental “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” and much more atmospheric fare.

Running time: One hour, 13 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 13-15

Info: wrtt.org

+ “Sorry, Wrong Number”: Playwright – Lucille Fletcher.

Director – Tom Vinje; sound effects – Laurie Vinje, Elaine Muller

Cast:

The Man in Black – Tom Vinje

Mrs. Stevenson – Jeanine Supanich

Telephone operators – Elaine Muller

Sergeant Martin – Jim Ehrhardt

Third Man – Sam Stillwell

Announcer – Jim Ehrhardt

“Three Skeleton Key”: Playwright: George Toudouze

Director – Tom Vinje; sound effects – Laurie Vinje, Elaine Muller

Cast:

Narrator/Jean – Jim Ehrhardt

Head keeper, Louis – Tom Vinje

Former actor, Auguste – Sam Stillwell

NEXT: Christmas play TBA: Dec. 1-3, 8-10.

THE VENUE: Wolf River Theatre at 304 St. John’s Place in downtown New London is home to Wolf River Theatrical Troupe performances. The building was built as a church in 1906 and most previously was used as Real Opportunities Outreach following its years as Christian Cornerstone Church. The exterior is red brick, with crosses atop the roof and on a side entryway. The rectangular auditorium seats 80 on moveable chairs. The former altar serves as the stage, with an adorned wooden beam and two columns with Corinthian capitals on each side establishing the stage front. The beam holds theatrical lighting fixtures. High above on the walls, wooden shutters cover window spaces. The performance space is unique among theaters in the region. It is especially deep. The stage is about 30 feet wide and at least 35 feet deep. To the left of the stage is the entrance to rest rooms. In the back of the house is the box office and a small area for concessions and displays, including a newspaper clipping from 1980 when the building was an Episcopal church.