The inventive “The Night Before the Night Before” is among different productions on the holiday show horizon this year. (Sundae & Mr. Goessl)

A sampler of newer or different fare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vast variety of shows awaits us for the holidays.

Here is a sampler of newer or different productions on the calendar.

A tour of the moving “All is Calm” will visit Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton Nov. 27.

A professional company from Minneapolis, Theater Latté Da tells the story of the beloved song “Silent Night” during World War I.

Pentatonix will visit the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon Nov. 29 with “A Christmas Spectacular.”

The group sings but also amazes as it lets loose with sounds beyond singing.

A hit last year with a clever variety show, Sundae and Mr. Goessl return to The Grand Oshkosh.

The show is called “The Night Before the Night Before” and is performed on Dec. 23.

Sheboygan’s Weill Center for the Performing Arts has a star show Dec. 18 – “Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas.”

New London’s Wolf River Theatrical Troupe found Pat Cook’s “P.S. Merry Christmas,” about a mother’s embarrassing Christmas letter, for a run starting Nov. 30.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will explore meanings of home in faculty playwright Richard Kalinoski’s “My Genius of Humanity” starting Dec. 7.

Not seasonal, but certainly with tickets as gifts in mind is “Disney’s Aladdin,” coming to Fox Cities P-A-C in Appleton.

The big touring production runs for eight performances starting Dec. 6 in the 2,000-seat center.

I’ll be keeping track of much more holiday action – different and traditional – in this column.