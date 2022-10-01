SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – In local theater, people take a chance and step out of their daily lives and become someone else. Sometimes, they take on a leading role and earn big cheers from a standing audience during final bows.

That’s what happened Friday for Moe Green on opening night of the musical “Sister Act” presented by Sheboygan Theatre Company in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School.

Moe Green takes command of being Deloris Van Cartier, who aches to be a showbiz star but has been stuffed away in a convent because she has witnessed a murder.

Deloris is mouthy, brash and pushy. She and Mother Superior are oil and water, especially after Deloris inspires a godawful nun chorus to become spiritually showbiz-y and resuscitate a church that’s in its dying breath.

The confidence of Moe Green in song (R&B to spiritual) and character (cocky to sensitive) is infectious – through the cast and on into the audience, which Friday seemed to border on a revival meetin’ come the finale.

Soul. Moe Green’s performance has soul.

That is helped by the guidance of director Amanda Ellis and music director Karen Christopherson and by working opposite Christi Lueck-Sadiq as Mother Superior, in another superior performance. Christi Lueck-Sadiq’s experience shows in her finessing of her singing voice and in her every expression in character-making. Friday, she stayed the course without flinching when her wireless headset failed early in the song “I Haven’t Got a Prayer.”

Songsmith Alan Menken is one of the best in the business, stirring variety among the cast with the assistance of a live orchestra.

The show is comical in a bunch of ways. The nuns sing lovingly of their restricted lives, capped by the ironic line, “Only when you’re miserable can you feel truly blessed.” The cop who is protecting Deloris happens to be a high school classmate who Deloris called Sweaty Eddie because of his nervousness in his crush on her. Lucas Detwiler spices Eddie’s featured song, “I Could Be That Guy,” laying on manly man stuff along with a sexy lift of an eyebrow. Roger Ehrenreich turns Monsignor O’Hara into a kind of Barry White when “stardom” gets to his head. Sharon Quinn has multiple comic moves and gravelly voicings as Sister Mary Lazarus. Becky Marcus is comically ever-perky as Sister Mary Patrick.

In a transformative role, Jaclyn Patterson as Sister Mary Robert goes from wallflower to a blossomed being with gumption in “The Life I Never Led” and, in an important moment, just saying no.

The catalyst of everything, the gangster Curtis, is played with layers of gruff by Scott Felten. He’s joined by bungling henchmen played for laughs by Mitch Birkey and David Quinn.

This and that:

+ As the audience enters, three girls are playing on the stage, including drawing with chalk as if on a city street. That’s a distinctive touch.

+ The nun ensemble is spirited in abundant displays of rhythmic singing and comical acting, with the greatest challenge being the group choreography.

+ Costuming includes not only traditional habits for the nuns but brilliant all-white bed clothing when the ensemble visits Deloris in her room to ask her to lead a performance for The Pope.

+ The garb for the Monsignor and, especially, The Pope look like the real deal.

+ An early duet by Moe Green and Christi Lueck-Sadiq – the differing perspectives of Deloris and Mother Superior – sets a tone of quality that carries through the entire performances of the two.

+ It’s a lively show, enthusiastically delivered.

***

Running time: Two hours, 25 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. Oct 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8

Info: stcshows.org

Creative: Based on motion picture “Sister Act” written by Joseph Howard: music – Alan Menken; lyrics – Glenn Slater; book – Cheri Steinkellner, Bill Steinkellner; additional book material – Douglas Carter Beane; director – Amada Ellis; music director – Karen Christopherson; stage manager – Katy Ries; costume designers – Beth Wynveen, Jamie Wynveen; light designer – Valerie Hoffman; master electrician – Lee J. Schneider; make-up designer – Ariel Ludlum; props/running crew – Jessica Freedman, Nan Gibson; set designer – Don Nicklaus, set/paint coordinator – Nan Gibson; sound designer – Hilarie Mukavitz; production manager – Glenn Schultz; pit coordinator – Rich Tengowski; executive director – Tricia Roberts

Cast:

Delores Van Cartier – Moe Green

Mother Superior – Christi Lueck-Sadiq

Sister Mary Robert – Jaclyn Patterson

Sister Mary Patrick – Becky Marcus

Sister Mary Lazarus – Sharon Quinn

Monsignor O’Hara – Roger Ehrenreich

Curtis – Scott Felten

Eddie – Lucas Detwiler

TJ – David Quinn

Joey – Mitch Birkey

Sister Mary Martin of Tours – Cherie Wadle

Sister Mary Theresa– Irene Taylor

Tina/Nun – Emily Milski

Michele – Crystal Davis

Ernie/Ensemble – Josh Martin

Nun/Waitress – Alexandra Blindauer

Ensemble/Altar Boy – Annika Diemel

Catholic School Girls – Bessie Thomas, Augusta Thomas

Nun – Danielle Rammer, Autumn Schultz, Danielle Lienau, Carol Klein, Bobbie Norlander, Angela Landgraf, Kendra Benson, Brooke Beimborn

Ensemble – Nicholas LaPoint, Ginger Diemel, Michael Thomas

The Pope – Eric Johnson

Pit orchestra: Karen Christopherson (director), Michael Schnell, Brittany Siefert (keyboard 1), Kara Pree (keyboard 2), Richard Tengowski, Perry Phillips (reed 1), Paula Harder, Dale Shipe (reed 2), Eric Sell (trumpet 1), Abby Mazza, Tom Engman (trumpet 2), Brian VanElls (trombone), Jake Puestow (guitar), Jessica Otte, Will DeBlaey (bass), Robert Milanowski (drums)

***

Musical selections

Act I

“Take Me to Heaven” – Deloris, Michelle, Tina

“Fabulous, Baby!” – Deloris, Michelle, Tina

“Here Within These Walls” – Mother Superior, Deloris, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“It’s Good to Be a Nun” – Mary Clarence, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“When I Find My Baby” – Curtis, TJ, Joey

“I Could Be That Guy” – Eddie

“Here Within These Walls” (Reprise) – Mother Superior

“Raise Your Voice” – Mary Clarence, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“Take Me to Heaven” (Nun Choir) – Mary Clarence, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa, Monsignor O’Hara, Mother Superior, Eddie

Act II

“Sunday Morning Fever” – Mary Clarence, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa, Monsignor O’Hara, Mother Superior, Eddie

“I Haven’t Got a Prayer” – Mother Superior

“Bless Our Show” – Mary Clarence, Mary Robert, Mary Patrick, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“The Life I Never Led” – Mary Robert

“Fabulous, Baby!” (Reprise) – Eddie, Deloris, Michelle, Tina, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“Sister Act” – Deloris

“When I Find My Baby” (Reprise) – Curtis, TJ, Joey

“The Life I Never Led” (Reprise) – Mary Robert

“Sister Act” (Reprise) – Deloris, Mother Superior, Mary Patrick, Mary Robert, Mary Lazarus, Mary Martin-of-Tours, Mary Theresa

“Spread the Love Around” – Company

“Raise Your Voice” (Reprise) – Company

***

NEXT (mainstage): “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 2-4, 8-10.

THE VENUE: The 870-seat Leslie W. Johnson Theatre in Horace Mann Middle School, 2820 Union Ave., is a one-of-a-kind theater space for Northeastern Wisconsin. Its layout creates special demands that can lead to rewards in unique theatergoing. The spacious facility is in the shape of an amphitheater with steep stairways. The seats are red. The ceiling is high. The front row of seats is on the performance level, which is a half circle. A proscenium (flat front) stage area extends across the rear line of the half circle. Located at 2820 Union Avenue, the school was built in 1970. The aura of the lobby and theater combined is that of a community gathering place.

THE PEOPLE: Leslie W. Johnson was a Sheboygan superintendent of schools. Horace Mann (1796-1859) was a leader in the development of public education in the United States, including the teaching of teachers.