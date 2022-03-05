ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Entertainers from the Green Bay area have played Las Vegas in the past, but what happened Friday night may have been a first. Frank’s Tribute and the All Star Band offered a hometown preview of its coming big gig.

The group was making a return appearance at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, but in not quite the same fashion as it readied for its first trip to Vegas as a showbiz act.

Friday’s show had two add-ins from previous engagements and two scratches of bits that had been announced.

The result was a colorful showcase of two hours and 50 minutes (whew) of often-flashy singing, a nifty band and lighting shows. In style and dress, the singers embraced material of big stars. Many a time, the singers lit up the stage.

The show will make an impression in Las Vegas because it’s all about impressions. Ha-ha, that’s a little joke.

Friday’s soiree started with Shane Hansen. He has played a bunch of characters in a series of local TV commercials. Friday, Shane Hansen unloaded a bunch of voices and characterizations – maybe 100 – in shotgun fashion. The act stalled for a costume change as he shifted from Jim Carrey material to Jerry Lewis and overall was an explosion of voices, voices, voices – cartoon characters, presidents, stars and more.

Emcee of the evening was Elvis Presley as done by Frank Hermans. Everyone was introduced by his or her star name – George Jones (Mike Hermans), Karen Carpenter (Kasey Schumacher), Barbra Streisand (Lisa Borley), Reba McEntire (Amy Riemer), Adele (Sarah Galati) and Neil Diamond (Paul Evansen).

Frank Hermans and Paul Evansen worked the crowd as performers. The women stayed in character as star-voices to be admired.

Not present from the group’s previous shows at Ashwaubenon PAC were announced appearances of Cher by Frank Hermans and Yakov Smirnoff by Pat Hibbard. Yakov Smirnoff is from Ukraine; the tone of the evening might have been affected by a style of humor that ridicules Russia.

Friday night was an introduction of the Adele voice/persona of Sarah Galati. Wearing a dramatic black evening gown, Sarah Galati unleashed a commanding vocal presence.

Overall, the group has an impressive smorgasbord for a hefty plate of entertainment. Loading that plate is the do-all band of Pat Hibbard (bass), Dennis Panneck (guitars), Andrew Kraus (drums) and Tony Pilz (keyboards).

Unseen and a major part of the show’s success was the backup singing by Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati, Amy Riemer and Kasey Schumacher. In a way, Barbra Streisand, Adele, Reba McEntire and Karen Carpenter were offstage joining together to add luster to the singer on stage. How good is that?

Paul Evansen was a leave-’em-happy closer to the show, stirring the audience into singalongs to phrases from Neil Diamond hits and connecting with the crowd.

NEXT (for the troupe): The Plaza Hotel and Casino, 1 N. Main St., Las Vegas, Nevada, March 8-10.

