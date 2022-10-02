FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The popular, populist Northern Sky Theater of Door County usually makes people laugh.

The professional company is famous for its all-original musical comedies.

In its latest show, a very serious topic is woven in.

This gives something away: The main character is dealing with cancer.

As powerful as that is, the story in and around the show that’s called “Sunflowered” blossoms in many ways.

Three women teamed to write the book, music and lyrics: book (Lachrisa Grandberry and Aidaa Peerzada) music (Lachrisa Grandberry and Alissa Rhode) and lyrics (Lachrisa Grandberry).

Lachrisa Grandberry does a musical theater trifecta by having a hand in each.

She has been a regular on the Northern Sky Theater stage for five seasons, and with this, Lachrisa Grandberry has really taken wing.

The company is breaking ground in its world-premiere production by way of the wide inclusiveness in “Sunflowered.”

Six women are on a camping weekend in Peninsula State Park near Fish Creek.

They include a mother, her two daughters, two friends and a marriage-minded partner of one of the daughters.

Bitter sibling bickering and beliefs from upbringing create some tension.

Loving memories of camping with a late father help the group embrace warmth.

Humor and happiness surge through some of the songs as the women have fun, too.

The character portrayed by Lachrisa Grandberry faces her cancer situation with courage.

Northern Sky Theater has always shown courage by presenting musicals that are new and original, and that is especially true with “Sunflowered.”

Twenty-six more performances continue to Oct. 29 at the indoor Gould Theater.

More about this rewarding show is in my review.