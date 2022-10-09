Legions in our area perform in at least one

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of our friends and neighbors have returned to leading double lives after the pandemic.

They are orchestra musicians

Northeastern Wisconsin has a dizzying array of orchestras.

Classical music is anything but old stuff to musicians from child on up who play music of the ages and of today in our region.

The Fox Valley Symphony in Appleton prides itself on variety as it lets loose with up to 78 players.

The Sheboygan Symphony last night, Oct. 8, leapt into a work that requires such strength in musician numbers.

Civic Symphony of Green Bay has originality in mind in a November concert in Lambeau Field Atrium.

The Manitowoc Symphony has put “Pops” into everything this season.

The Weidner Philharmonic was fully unique in its first concert of its season.

Our field of orchestras is much larger than those five – and here things get far more complex.

Orchestras come into play for such groups as the Dudley Birder Chorale or for the multiple annual “Nutcracker” ballets.

The Peninsula Music Festival Orchestra in Door County is made up of players from across the country, performing nine concerts, each different.

The full-power Milwaukee Symphony is a regular visitor in our region.

Universities are a source, such as at Oshkosh and Lawrence in Appleton with its prestigious conservatory.

On top of high schools that offer orchestra programs are multi-level community youth orchestras programs such as at Sheboygan and Oshkosh.

St. Norbert College in De Pere has taken up the youth program of the former Green Bay Symphony.

In many ways, orchestra musicians are instrumental in the abundance of the enriching arts in Northeastern Wisconsin.