DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Live theater has a way of capturing a moment, grabbing the illusion of something magical. That illusion often soon fades. But in that moment – wow – it’s a great feeling.

Sunday afternoon, such exhilaration burst in Broadway Theatre as Birder Players unleashed “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The musical is a silly piece of fluff on the surface but clever, bright and wise all the way through, with nostalgia cranking on all cylinders.

In the setup, the audience is invited into the home of a man enamored of vintage musical theater. His attraction runs to a kind of lust.

The rapture of Man in Chair (the name given the character) is such that he HAS to play out his fascination to everybody by having his imagination come to life.

When he plops a vinyl recording of his beloved (and fictional) 1928 show “The Drowsy Chaperone” on a turntable, what he hears is what the audience sees.

Not only does the imagination of Man in Chair unfold, he weaves into the fringe of the singing, dancing and fanciful/silly goings on. He is a part of what he is hearing/imagining. And so, of course, is the audience.

In the ambitious Birder Players production, Man in Chain is portrayed by local (and state and national) theater veteran Parker Drew.

As Man in Chair, Parker Drew breathes adoration for a certain style and flair for light entertainment. His is a highly skilled performance – for being charming, delightful and engaging.

Action swirls around a cotton-candy story. In 25 words, it is this: A star of the stage will give it all up for marriage, upsetting her producer and gangsters, but setting in motion a bundle of romance.

Being that the time is 1928, the mood is carefree – versus what is going to happen in the Crash of 1929.

Envisioned for the star is a gay wedding. Man in Chair says, “Of course, the phrase ‘gay wedding’ has a different meaning now.” Man in Chair says many things in such a way that a different meaning is inescapable. In case there is wondering about whether some phrases have double entendre meanings, Man in Chair pretty much spells them out and confirms that a dirty mind is a joy forever.

All of the characters are cardboard – brightly hued – which is part of their attraction. They also are dressed to kill, with finesse shown in costume design and execution. The show has a look, that of well-heeled class.

The collaborative minds of director Alicia Birder, choreographer Anna Allen and music director Brandon Rockstroh are busy, busy, busy, cranking up the characterizations, dancing and song-making to oh-so-swell levels of fun.

Aside from Man in Chair, who is present virtually throughout, talent in a multitude of positions is displayed. This production has many snappy performances.

+ Ana Lissa Bakken portrays Janet Van de Graaff, a major and super-vain star of the stage who wants to get married. Early on, Ana Lissa Bakken lets rip in “(I Don’t Want to) Show Off.” The joke is, despite what Janet sings, she can’t resist showing off. That includes cartwheels, the splits, gag-impossible things and big, big notes.

+ Sarah Sjolie Parks is a big-note lofter and stylish performer as The Drowsy Chaperone. In the song “As We Stumble Along,” Sarah Sjolie Parks showcases a large voice that contains a deliberate warble – a satire. The song also is a sensitive reminder for Man in Chair at the climax. About the show’s title: The chaperone (for Janet on her wedding day) is drowsy because she is perpetually plotched – which is a tease on reality because The Drowsy Chaperone is floating along in an alcoholic haze in the midst of Prohibition.

Ana Lissa Bakken, left, and Sarah Sjolie Parks. (Birder Players)

+ Jesse Robak and Bucky Marklein energetically play the groom (Robert) and best man (George), respectively. The two let fly with song-and-tap-dance mustard in “Cold Feets.” That piece early on kick-starts the show’s rhythm and zip. Tap numbers by flocks of dancers bristle with energy. Bonus points for Jesse Robak after “Cold Feets”: Singing on roller skates.

+ Ann Preiss Gray and Anna Allen play the Gangsters, who are multiple jokes on the hoof. The two supply mirror-image, tightly timed moves as they spell danger before getting caught up in being a showbiz duo. The show’s creators must have had a lot of laughs making them up.

+ Alex Sabin is another laugh-maker as Aldolpho, a stereotypical Latin lover who sings and moves with all the nuances that hormones inspire. Grandiose gestures and nuances fill his Aldolpho persona, complete with grand sweeps of his matador-like cape.

+ Susan Elliott and Michael Ajango as loopy Mrs. Tottendale and fastidious butler Underling, respectively, in one scene put on a vaudeville routine that’s a reminder of how goofy and inane such stuff was, while being well timed.

+ Warren Elliot as Feldzieg and Mikaela Torbenson as wannabe star Kitty often team as the show producer and his tootsie – and both often team with others along the way.

+ Brianna Zawada arrives late as Trix the Aviatrix – complete with a prop airplane – to lead joyous wedding festivities with the company in “I Do, I Do in the Sky.”

There’s a lot of teaming in this production – a lot of players who do double duty in behind-the-scenes work to bring the production to life. The credits below show many signs of multi-tasking and the kind of desire found in Birder Players.

At the start of the show, Man in Chair speaks of the time of his beloved musical theater show harkening to “a world of color and humor and romance.” All that does happen as this show-within-a-show is played out. Man in Chair reaches a note of melancholy, followed by this suggestion of a theme: Enjoy.

Running time: Two hours, 14 minutes

Remaining performances: 7:30 p.m. March 3-5

Info: birderonbroadway.org

Creative: Music and lyrics – Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison; book – Bob Martin and Don McKellar; producer, director – Alicia Birder; music director – Brandon Rockstroh; choreographer – Anna Allen; lighting design – Jeffery James Frelich Jr.; sound design – Samuel Sedenquist; stage manager – Jenna Peterson; assistant stage manager – Sunnie Grahn; set design – Warren Elliott; scenic artist – Susan Elliott; hair design – Daniel Pagel; hair design assistant – Molly Matyas; make-up design – Lois Gegare; wardrobe coordinators/designers – Janet Ajango, Ann Preiss Gray, Jolee Jackson, Kathy Jagemann, Sam McKenzie, Sandy Melroy; props crew – Susan Elliott, Warren Elliott, Ann Preiss Gray, Ritter Leeph, Beth Remmers-Jensen; set build – Warren Elliott, Jon Jensen, Jack Rhyner, Jesse Robak, Jim Sanders, Bill Sands, John Selinsky

Cast (in order of appearance):

Man in Chair – Parker Drew

Mrs. Tottendale – Susan Elliott

Underling – Mike Ajango

Robert Martin – Jesse Robak

George – Bucky Marklein

Feldzieg – Warren Elliott

Kitty – Mikaela Torbenson

Gangster 1 – Ann Preiss Gray

Gangster 2 – Anna Allen

Aldolpho – Alex Sabin

Janet Van de Graaff – Ana Lissa Bakken

The Drowsy Chaperone – Sarah Sjolie Parks

Trix the Aviatrix – Brianna Zawada

Superintendent/Ensemble – Tory Ortscheid

Ensemble – James Marker, Tory Ortscheid, Beth Remmers-Jensen, Brianna Zawada

Crew ensemble – Ritter Leeph, London McKenzie, Madeline Schneider

Musical numbers (recorded soundtrack)

Act I

Overture – Man in Chair

“Fancy Dress” – Company

“Cold Feets” – Robert, George

“Wedding Bells No. 1” – George

“Show Off” – Janet, Company

“Show Off” (Encore) – Janet

“As We Stumble Along” – Drowsy Chaperone

“Aldolpho” – Aldolpho, Drowsy Chaperone

“Accident Waiting to Happen” – Robert, Janet

“Toledo Surprise” – Gangsters, Feldzieg, Kitty, Mrs. Tottendale, Company

“Act I Finale” – Company

Act II

“Message from a Nightingale” – Gangsters

“Bride’s Lament” – Janet, Company

“Love is Always Lovely” – Mrs. Tottendale, Underling

“Wedding Bells No. 2” – Trix, George, Company

“I Do, I Do in the Sky” – Trix, Company

“Finale Ultimo” with “As We Stumble Along” – Company

THE VENUE: Broadway Theatre is a 154-seat, 3,000-square-foot facility at 123 S. Broadway on the east side of the Fox River in De Pere. The building started life as the Majestic Theatre sometime around 1930, and a certain aura of that time remains. The space is essentially a “black box” performance space that is adjusted to the needs of a specific production. The rectangular space includes a high, arcing ceiling consisting primarily of its original patterned tin, painted white. The stage is set on a long leg of the space. For “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the living quarters for Man in Chair are set to the rear of the stage. Along with his chair, record player and telephone stand is a refrigerator that transforms into the entrance for the characters in the record-come-to life. Performances spill along the various levels onto the main level of the seating area. Action often is up close and personal. The theater is the home for performances and rehearsals of the youth Birder Studio of Performing Arts and adult Birder Players, and it is another option for other endeavors of entertainment.