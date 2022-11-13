GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all.

We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind.

Most of the dancers wear many colorful costumes for all the imaginative characters that bound about.

The Paine Art Center in Oshkosh this week starts two months of action and activities – Nov. 18 to Jan. 9 – surrounding its annual “Nutcracker in the Castle.”

Students from the Valley Academy for the Performing Arts perform selections during tours.

In Sheboygan, Brittany’s School of Dance from Plymouth, has honors with the tradition.

Its three performances are Dec. 3 and 4 at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts.

In Manitowoc, Jean Wolfmeyer’s School of Dance owns the area record with 46 years of “The Nutcracker.”

Its three performances are Dec. 16 to 18 at Capitol Civic Centre.

In De Pere, Shirley Van’s The Dance Company will present its 44th “Nutcracker” that’s famed for storytelling.

Four performances are Nov. 25 to 27th in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College.

The “Green Bay Nutcracker” by Timothy Josephs Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization includes live orchestral music by the Weidner Philharmonic.

Three performances are Nov. 25 to 27 in the showcase Weidner Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Each of these productions delivers beautiful and exciting music and a really fanciful story.

Imagine – the music was written 130 years ago by Peter Tchaikovsky.

Watch my column for more on these productions.