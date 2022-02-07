Warren Gerds review: ‘Winter Dreams’ concert in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A giant, interlocking puzzle was put together Saturday night in musical form as Civic Symphony of Green Bay presented a concert titled “Winter Dreams.”

What came together was a picture of an organization of strength, heard through the music it played very well.

A formidable symphony by the ever-reaching Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky was a grand capstone on an event presented in-person and livestreamed in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, audience members and most musicians wore masks. The COVID-19 pandemic is a bad thing with some positive consequences, such as people in far-flung places having the opportunity to experience this interesting concert.

One piece of the puzzle was the concert theme, which was imbedded in the music that opened and closed the program – careful brushstrokes of a quintet at the start and full-bodied outbursts by the full orchestra at the end.

Another piece of the puzzle was youth.

Every two years, the orchestra recognizes top area young talent through the Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. Winners have the opportunity to perform with the orchestra – as took place Saturday.

Stop. A validation of the competition took place just last week. The college division winner from the first such concert in 2009 returned to his campus, Lawrence University in Appleton. David Keep today is a performing scholar – piano being his instrument and the work of Johannes Brahms being is area of expertise. David Keep holds a doctorate. His biography includes the Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. An account of David Keep’s appearance in Appleton is here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-teacher-student-story/

Another stop. Miroslav Pansky conducted the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra for 23 years, for many of those years fitting in guidance of Pamiro Opera Company. The orchestra included youth endeavors, and the opera company often featured young talent in its 30 operas.

Another stop. After the Green Bay Symphony mantel passed to others, a breakaway group formed the Civic Symphony. Patrick Miles led the orchestra for 10 years, and Seong-Kyung Graham has guided the orchestra for 17 years.

Another stop. Kent Paulsen holds a bunch of the puzzle pieces – music, youth and Pansky, for starters. For Saturday’s concert, he was the narrator supreme. From working hand-in-hand with Miroslav Pansky for significant years, he detailed the maestro’s enthusiasms and personality. From his close proximity to music, Kent Paulsen explained the work to be played with vigorous expertise – so spontaneously articulate that he seemed to be speaking off the cuff. Kent Paulsen’s rushes of admiration set up the audience to wanting to hear what so turned him on. Also, the use of a narrator to lay groundwork for the audience is a special trademark of Civic Symphony of Green Bay.

Glimpses of the performances:

Finesse and buoyancy filled the performance by Bay Winds quintet in “Winter Music” to start the concert.

The organization likes to feature area talent, and this was another example of the finery “out there.”

What was unusual was the chamber music aura – which is all coordination all the time by musicians who know what for.

The music was basically buoyant and delivered with a certain intensity.

The group received the evening’s first standing ovation… four for four by the end – it being a remarkable performance overall.

Next came Jane Story, age 15, from Stevens Point, the competition high school division winner. Following her performance on violin, conductor Seong-Kyung Graham and concertmaster Audrey Nowak radiated as they hugged Jane Story on her success.

In performance, Jane Story’s face could be read like a book as she journeyed with flair though music of the atmosphere of Spain – expressions being dead-on dramatic, a phew of relief on completing a tricky passage, a smile of achievement and more. From the moment her left hand empowered notes, she was a young person in control.

A concerto for bassoon was next, played by Jessica Kleebauer, the competition college division winner. She is a student at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton. Her hometown is Seattle, Washington. Imagine what the livestreaming meant for her.

The bassoon seldom is featured in orchestral concerts in this region, so interest was piqued as Jessica Kleebauer engaged in a conversation with the orchestra through the smooth, ranging, distinctive voice of her instrument. The listening-in included moments of jaunty and regal byplay.

Again, a standing ovation followed.

During an awards presentation, Paul Oleksy of the orchestra’s board expressed the organization’s commitment to recognizing young talent in the region.

The major work of the evening was the first symphony of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky that found the orchestra especially responsive to the lead of Seong-Kyung Graham on the podium.

One point of interest in the work is how individual instruments are featured many times throughout. It seemed as if some time or another, individual after individual had to step up and deliver. And deliver they did.

Also interesting is how Tchaikovsky often started with the deep strings – the cello/bass section – to begin a statement. The group would soon be followed by another section or the full orchestra delving into something dreamy or perky or soulful or, at the end, in a full gallop with nostrils flared.

Another standing ovation capped the invigorating event – the puzzle being completed with a sense of accomplishment.

Program: “Winter Dreams”

Conductor: Seong-Kyung Graham

Host: Kent Paulsen

Part I

+ “Winter Music” – Arnold Schoenberg

Bay Winds: Rose Van Himbergen (flute), Kimberly Hawkinson (oboe), Timberly Kazmarek Marbes (clarinet), Barb Wagner (bassoon), Andrew Parks (horn)

+ “Symphonie Espagnole in D minor for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 21” – Edouard Lalo

Jane Story, violin: winner of Miroslav Pansky Concerto Competition High School Division

+ “Concerto for Bassoon in F Major, Opus 75” – Carl Maria von Weber

Jessica Kleebauer, bassoon: winner of Miroslav Pansky Concerto Competition College Division

Part II

+ “Symphony No 1 in G Minor (Winter Daydreams)” – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Adagio tranquiollo

Adagio cantabile ma non tanto

Scherzo: Allegro scherzando giocoso

Finale

Orchestra

+ First violin: Audrey Nowak, concertmaster; Charlotte Bogda, Chris Williams, Diane Wallace, Anatole Wiering, TJ Lutz, Natalie Sturicz, Sam Bieneman, McKenzie Healy

+ Second violin: Jennifer Coopman, principal; Claire Sternkopf, Dan Bogda, Patricia Wilson, Amanda Barnes, Hannah Loveless, Mary Beth Williams, Brianna Healy

+ Viola: Blakeley Menghini, principal; Brianna Kupsky, Kaleb Kohlmeyer, Barb Akins, Rebecca Proefrock

+ Cello: Adam Korber, principal; Mary Kozak, James Wagner, Chelsea Breyer, Nancy Kaphpaem

+ Bass: Jane Kanestrom, principal; Tracy Pachan, James Wilke

+ Flute: Lynn Liddle-Drewiske, principal; Rose Van Himbergen, Becky Fronek

+ Piccolo: Rose Van Himbergen

+ Clarinet: Timberly Kazmarek Marbes, principal; Christina Beaupre

+ Bassoon: Rachel Richards, principal; Beth Shaw

+ Horn: William Klumb, principal; Andrew Parks, Paul Olesky, Lisa Niermann

+ Trumpet: Dan Marbes, principal; Carisa Lueck

+ Trombone: Bill Burroughs, principal; Brian Sauve, Tim Kiefer

+ Tuba: Tim Kozlovsky

+ Harpsichord: David Giebler

+ Piano: Lauren Pritzl

+ Percussion: Mindy Popke, principal; Aiden Trinker, Lauren Pritzl

NEXT: “Spring is in the Aire,” 3 p.m. April 10, 2022, in Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

THE VENUE: The 724-seat Byron L. Walter Theatre features a proscenium stage (flat front). Its walls are textured concrete blocks laid in a wave pattern. The ceiling includes white acoustical clouds. Seat material and carpeting are the traditional theater red. The theater is located in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. It is the larger of two theaters in the building, the core of which was built in 1955. In 1989, the Walter Theatre was renovated to improve the lobby and interior aesthetic, adding seating and improving the acoustics.

THE PERSON: Byron L. Walter (1877-1954) was a businessman. He operated Green Bay Hardware, Inc. until his retirement in 1953. Walter was co-founder of Paper Converting Machine Co. and for a time served as president. After his death, the Byron L. Walter Family Trust was established, and it made possible the theater. The trust continues to make widespread contributions to community projects and institutions.