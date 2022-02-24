GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double check before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,912 public productions and at least 5,833 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present the Agatha Christie murder mystery “The Mousetrap” at The Grand Oshkosh at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: https://tinyurl.com/OCPTheMoustrap. The story: A group of strangers is in a boarding house during a snowstorm. One of the strangers is a murderer. The suspects include a newly married couple who run the house, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Into their midst comes a policeman, traveling on skis. He no sooner than he arrives, a murder takes place.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Disney on Ice: Into the Magic” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26-27. Masks strongly encouraged. Info: reschcomplex.com. The costumed characters seek wide adventures – Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his hear, Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter and Rapunzel and Flynn as they go to great lengths to make her dream come true.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” in seven performances in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3-5. Alert: Contains strong language. Note from university: “All patrons must wear a face covering during the performance and at all times inside any building on the campus of UW-Green Bay.” The story is set in Shirley, Vermont. Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “Adult Creative Drama” class at the local community center. The people who sign up are Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter; Lauren, a reserved high school junior; Teresa, a former actress; and Marty’s husband, James. Marty takes the “students” through various acting and dramatic exercises. They act like trees, beds and baseball gloves. In one exercise, they act as one another and tell their life stories. As a possible romance begins each of the group slowly reveal one another. In a final exercise, Lauren imagines herself meeting Schultz in 10 years and they tell each other what has transpired. Directing is Rebecca Stone Thornberry of the faculty. The characters and players: Marty – Jasmine Christyne (Houston, Texas); Theresa – Mickey Schommer (Green Bay) Lauren – McKenzie Thompson (Lakeview, Minnesota); James – Paul Kobylorz (Elk Lake); and Schultz – Theodore Hock (Hobart). The play opened Off-Broadway in 2009 and received the Obie Award for Best New American Play. Baker has said she “wanted the audience to learn about the characters through formal theater exercises. I knew I wanted there to be excruciating silences. I knew I wanted a doomed class romance that left one character embarrassed and the other heartbroken. I knew I wanted the characters to deliver monologues as each other… Eventually, I realized that the fun of the play is the fact that it’s confined to this dull, windowless little space.”

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” in the troupe’s Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26; and 7 p.m. March 10-12. Info: wrtt.org. Snapshot: Four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom – to be at each other’s weddings, no matter what. More than 30 years later, the Southern friends are still making “the long walk for each other.”

– SOLD OUT In Green Bay, Backstage of Meyer Theatre will present the murder mystery dinner theater presentation of “Till Death Do Us Part” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Info: meyertheatre.org. Hosted by Laura McKenna, the guests play characters in the whodunit game.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present the Bo Wilson comedy “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” in the community theater troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse. Info: themachickaneeplayers.org. Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Feb. 26 (dinner show), 2 p.m. Feb. 27 (pie show), 7 p.m. March 5, 6 p.m. March 6 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. March 7 (pie show). Snapshot: Roads are flooded, bridges are washed out, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. As they organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations. But one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure, and the pile of items they collect in the church basement is hiding a thing or two. Directing are Tammie McCarthy and Lynn Hollander. In the cast are Jenny Fabry, Jackie Kapla, Susie Mozey, Jenny Warpehoski-Fulcher and Betty Yudes.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host Fly Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: cccshows.org. The all-male theatrical hip-hop dance company performs to a variety of music including classical, jazz, pop, hip-hop, experimental, drumming and live sound-effects. Artists and composers covered include The Propellerheads, Claude Debussy, James Brown, Michael Jackson, The Flamingoes, Nat King Cole and Antonio Vivaldi.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring “Small Island Big Sound” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The performance is a theatrical narrative with panoramic visuals of the artists’ homelands in of island nations of the Pacific and Indian Ocean. Included are ancient seafaring ancestry, cinematic sequences and music ranging from oceanic grooves to soulful island ballads.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring production of the musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” at 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Info: weillcenter.com. According to a press release: The presentation is part of the 1,150-seat facility’s 20th anniversary season. The story “celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.” The live stage production features the Grammy Award-winning hit single “Up Where We Belong” and a score based on the 1980s catalogue of music. The musical follows character Zack Mayo. He’s got smarts and a body built for Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger… until he meets a drill sergeant who’s determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. To bring this production to life, the Weill Center will undergo days of preparation from more than 65 crew members. The new stage adaptation is based on the Academy Award-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, directed by multiple Tony Award-nominee Dick Scanlan (“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Everyday Rapture”), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (“Motown,” “A Night with Janis Joplin”), and based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present the one-act operas Giacomo Puccini’s “Suor Angelioca” and Benjamin Britten’s “Curlew River” at 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 in Stansbury Theatre.

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre will present the Scott McPhearson drama “Marvin’s Room” 7 p.m. March 3-5 at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St., Oshkosh. Info: vintagetheatre.net. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski. Snapshot: A family is thrown into a whirlwind of uncertainty when Bessie, who has been a caretaker for her father all her adult life, is diagnosed with cancer; her best possible survival is a bone marrow transplant. Bessie reaches out to her estranged sister, Lee, who comes to stay with her and brings her two sons. Through their stay, old wounds are opened, and the two sisters try to find common ground. Through heartbreaking moments and comical interactions, the sister finds no bond is stronger than family. Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase an extra ticket in honor or in memory of someone who has died or has won their battle with leukemia/cancer. At the end of the run, the money from those extra tickets will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

– In Fond du Lac, a cast of adults and children will present the Fond du Lac Theatre production of “Matilda the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 6 at Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: fdlct.com. The story tells of Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis – the supposed ability to move objects at a distance by mind power. Matilda loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. The show “revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.” Unloved by her cruel parents and terrorized by her school’s mean headmistress, the brilliant Matilda must inspire her classmates and her teachers to stand up against injustice and change their destiny. The production is billed as suitable for all ages. There are scary moments and themes of abuse. Directing is Trevor Clementi. Featured characters and players are Matilda Wormwood (played by Charlotte Estes), Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Ellie Thelen), Miss Honey (Kim Berndt), Mr. Wormwood (Bill Fischer), Mrs. Wormwood (Abigail Ford), Mrs. Phelps (Hannah Koechel), The Escapologist (Ben Scoresby), The Acrobat (Emily Jackson), Rudolpho (Cody Lindau), Michael (Jozzlin Biddle), Sergei (Nicholas Wagner), Entertainer (Tony Secord), Bruce (Macey Scoresby), Lavender (Isabelle Neumeyer), Amanda (Holly Scoresby), Natalie (Lila Desiderio), Eric (Levi Broten), Alice (Lila Menting), Hortensia (Ella Zeitler) and Tommy (Jacob Christenson).

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” in eight performances in the troupe’s Nancy Byng Community Theater. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 3-5; 1 p.m. March 6; 7 p.m. March 10-11; and 1 p.m. March 12-13. Directing the all-youth production is Elizabeth Jolly, who says in a message to patrons, “(T)he special effects and immersive qualities are some of the largest we’ve done at Abrams.” The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast cannot learn to love and be loved, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Playing some of the lead roles are Betsy Finger as Belle, Brady Cox as the Beast, Nick Blaser as Cogsworth, and Ellie Finger as Mrs. Potts.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” in Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5, 11-12 and 2 p.m. March 13. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. The play is inspired by the true-life events of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. She works as a human computer at the Harvard College Observatory where men belittle then covet her brilliance. Leavitt discovers music in the night sky and abides the earthly stars of family and love. Directing is Merlaine Angwell.

ENDING

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its final performances of Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info: stcshows.org. Two casts are performing: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 (cast B), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 (cast A), 2 p.m. Feb. 26 (cast A) and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 (cast B). Directing is Dan Burkey, who has directed locally and is founder of Mad Yarn Theatre Company. Performing: As Vanya: Daniel Hennell (cast A) and Aaron Covey (cast B). As Sonia: Gail Bray (cast A) and Kerri Rank (cast B). As Masha: Judith Ann Maupin (cast A) and Nannette Bulebosh (cast B). As Spike: Tom Roberts. As Nina: Elizabeth Kaufmann (cast A) and Kim Xiong (cast B). As Cassandra: Barbara Alvarez. The play is billed as a comedy, though it contains serious tones. Snapshot: A brother and sister, Vanya and Sonia, are living in the house of their deceased parents, whose penchant for the works of Anton Chekhov are the cause for their names and that of their sister, Masha. A star, Masha has been supporting her siblings. She arrives with Spike, her latest boy toy, with news that she is going to sell the house. In the mix is a clairvoyant maid. A glimpse from a review of a previous area production: “Some plays come at you – WHOOSH – with unexpected energy and turns.”

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present its final performances of the Rusty Harding drama “Fly Babies” in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26; and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The Feb. 27 performance includes a pre-performance panel discussion starting at 1:15 p.m. Panelists are Holly Hoppe, Air Force – Vietnam veteran from Green Bay; one of the first security police at the Pentagon debriefing prisoners of wars upon their release from Hanoi; Loraine Prue, Army medic – Vietnam veteran from Coleman; enlisted in 1958, served in Okinawa; Carol Johnson, Navy; Gulf War, Winneconne native, commander American Legion Post 539; and Laura Colbert, Army National Guard from 2001-2009 as a Military Police officer. The play tells of Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) of World War II. According to a press release: It took until 1977 for President Jimmy Carter to sign legislation recognizing the WASPs as veterans. In 2009 President Barak Obama awarded the surviving WASPs the Congressional Gold Medal. Note from the theater: “As a community-based theater organization, we are committed to providing quality entertainment through our Mainstage, Young Actor and Summer Young Actor programs. Evergreen started in 1985 with “A Christmas Carol,” bringing young actors and adults together to entertain and enrich our community. We continue that tradition each season. Our Young Actor program started as Next Door Theater in 1969, bringing theater by and for children. We value our heritage and our community and are proud to bring ‘Fly Babies,’ a historically significant production to the stage this season.” Snapshot: World War II is raging, and in 1943 on the home front five young American female pilots join the newly-created Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). They are a wide-eyed farm girl, a spoiled heiress, a seasoned barnstormer, an Asian-American who has already witnessed the horrors of war and an African-American who is fighting her own war against prejudice. All five experience the challenges, the triumphs and the tragedies of serving their country on the home front and discover that not all battles are fought overseas. Although some parts of the story are fiction, the struggles that the WASPs endured were real. In less than two years, the WASPs flew 13,000 aircraft more than 60 million miles. They were not part of the “Airforce” – they paid their own expenses and endured harsh living conditions, because they loved America. They were civilians yet they flew every type of military aircraft – including the B-26 and B-29 bombers – as part of the WASP program. They ferried new planes long distances from factories to military bases and departure points across the country. They tested newly overhauled planes. And they towed targets to give ground and air gunners training shooting – with live ammunition. Directing is Melisa Quaintance, assisted by Jenny Harper. The cast consists of Myrna Dickinson, Sanibel Harper, Addisen Groehler, Mary Kay Vande Logt, Lexi Corrigan, KoBao Kong, Mary Spencer, Addisen Groehler, Nick Kramer, Bob Pekol, Dave Harper and Josiah Elkins. Note from college: Due to COVID-19 considerations, masks are required in campus buildings.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performances of the Frank Hermans-Pat Hibbard comedy with music “The Franky Bunch” (my review) in Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: meyertheatre.org.

ONGOING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will continue its presentation of the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” in the company’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 27; and 7:30 p.m. March 3-5. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The show revolves around the love of vintage musical theater. The rapture of Man in Chair – the name given the character – is such that he HAS to play out his fascination to everybody by having his imagination come to life. When he plops a vinyl recording of his beloved 1928 show “The Drowsy Chaperone” on a turntable, what he hears is what the audience sees. Not only does the imagination of the Man in Chair unfold, he weaves into the fringe of the singing, dancing and fanciful/silly goings on. He is physically a part of what he is hearing/imagining. And so is the audience. Music and lyrics are Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. The local cast features Parker Drew as Man in Chair.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “New Music Series: Composer Portrait: inti figgis-vizueta” at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only but webcast: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Bessie, Billie, and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz,” 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Info: dcauditorium.org. Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were three of the 20th century’s most influential vocalists. They defied social norms, embraced self-empowerment through their art and created some of America’s most enduring songs. In “Bessie, Billie, and Nina,” vocalists Charenée Wade, Camille Thurman and Tahira Clayton – backed by an all-female band – celebrate the legacies of these artists with performances of some of their classic songs.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Choirs in concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only but webcast: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Aaron Lewis with Ben Danaher at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Wind Ensembles in concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only but webcast: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present a faculty trio recital “Songs of Grace” with Yi-Lan Nui, soprano, Elaine Moss, piano, and Wendy Scattergood, cello, at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Dudley Birder Hall. Livestream info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will host the Wisconsin Alliance for Composers New Music Festival events that include concerts at 3, 4 and 5:15 p.m. Feb. 27. Info: uwosh.edu/music.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony will present an On the Town Concert at 8 p.m. March 1 at The Core. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. Cody Hunter is soloist. The program: Joseph Bologne’s “Symphony in D Major,” Jennifer Higdon’s “To the Point,” Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Ciranda das sete notas” for bassoon and string orchestra and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Jazz Ensembles in concert at 8 p.m. March 2 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only but webcast: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present a 6:30 Concert Series performance March 3 titled “Child’s Play,” a childhood-inspired piano recital by Michael Rector of the faculty. The performance will be presented live in-person (mask required) and also livestreamed in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. The program ranges from the abstract and experimental “Ein Kinderspiel” by Helmut Hackenmann to the nostalgic and jazz-inflected “Children’s Songs” by Chick Corea.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Nobuntu, Feb. 24, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to March 25.

+ CANCELED: High School ChoralFest Concert, Feb. 25, in Walter Theatre, Norbert College, De Pere.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Bush Art Center will host “Althea Murphy-Price: From Me to You” in Baer Gallery and “Third Coast Prints: A Selection of Work from Really Big Prints 2021” in Godshalx Gallery from Feb. 28 to March 31. Info: snc.edu/artgalleries.