GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. The start of one production was put off a week. COVID-19 cases also caused the replacement of players in some companies. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require them due to local conditions. Peninsula Music Festival in Door County requires masks and proof of vaccination.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,618 public productions and at least 7,367 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, followed by performances Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday to Sept. 11. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Colin O’Connor portray the story’s couple, Cathy and Jamie. According to a press release: In 14 songs, the musical features an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse and they meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline. Jamie is an up-and-coming writer, and Cathy is an actress. Said director Bill Theisen, “‘The Last Five Years’ reminds us how lucky we are to find each other, to invest and care for each other and to grow through the pain. And, most importantly, remember that love is always worth the risk.” Allie Babich is a New York-based actor with a broad range of experience. That includes performing in Shakespeare’s Globe in London to First Stage and Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee and Northern Sky Theater (“Victory Farm”) and Door Shakespeare (“The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V”) in Door County. Colin O’Connor is a New York-trained actor with experience in leading roles in productions in Ohio.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage will present “Anastasia: The Musical” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: The show is a romantic and adventure-filled musical that moves from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. A brave young woman is on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. This year’s cast, crew and pit musicians come from 19 local high schools: Appleton North, Appleton Xavier, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Brillion, Daskool Academy, De Pere, Denmark, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Notre Dame Academy, Pieschek Academy, Pulaski, Roncalli (Manitowoc), West De Pere and Wrightstown. The members are age 18 and younger:

– In Oshkosh Jolly Jester Community Theater will present the Meredith Willson musical “The Music Man” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium adjacent to Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St. Tickets are available at the box office the day of the performance. Info: oshkoshrecdept.com/summer-youth-activities/jolly-jester-community-theater-youth. The production of adults and youth is double cast. Jolly Jester Community Theater is under the auspices of the Oshkosh Recreation Department as a summer program. “The Music Man” premiered on Broadway in 1957 (Best Musical), and it currently is in revival on Broadway starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The story is about a traveling con man, Harold Hill. He poses as a boys’ band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. However, Harold is no musician and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him. He risks being caught to win her heart. The show is filled with notable songs. They include “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Wells Fargo Wagon” and “Till There Was You.”

– In Manitowoc, Peter Quince Performing Company will present “Big Fish” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-13 and 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. Snapshot: A giant, a witch, and a wacky circus ringleader are part of the story of mythical proportions. As a father tries to impart fantastical wisdom on his not-so-receiving son, he harkens back to what he does best: telling stories. The show goes back and forth in time in the life of a family whose father is one for tall tales. Now, as cancer takes a grip, his son aches to know where in those tales’ truth lies. The story is complicated story, especially because the father tells of a witch who foretold his dying day, a giant he befriended and how the love of his life smote him during a circus act. In dance sequences, the dancers represent fanciful figures. Edward Bloom, the father, is given to exaggerate. In the story, Edward is mostly an absentee father because he is a traveling salesman. To his son, Will, much about him is blank. The pinnacle of their division comes in the earnest duet, “This River Between Us.” Members of the company are limited to ages 12 to 22. Despite the age cutoff, the company is in its 54th season. The not-for profit organization was founded in 1969 by Reed Humphrey and Emily Mueller to provide an opportunity for young people in the Manitowoc County area to produce, on their own, a full-scale theatrical production over the summer months. It would be hard to find such a lasting company anywhere else. The company is named for a character in the William Shakespeare comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The book of “Big Fish” is by John August, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on Daniel Wallace’s book and the Golden Globe-nominated movie written by John August. The characters and players: Edward Bloom (Henry Rotter), Will Bloom (May Heili), Sandra Bloom (Addison Fowler), Josephine Bloom (India Anclam), Amos (Logan Lopez), Witch (Morgan Stock), Karl (Nicklas Michaelson), Jenny (Lila Lor), Don Price (Rudy Rotter), Zachy Price (Max Schoepp), Young Will (Reyana Jansen) and Ensemble: Alex Kaminski, Amelia Fowler, Ash Stokes, Cody Smogoleski, Ethan Stokes, Grace Knutson, Ian Onesti, Jack Hyde, Mackenzie Stokes, Marley Hansen, Maya Gadzinski, Nathan Luckow, Noah Verhasselt, Sophia Kraynek, Talise Meisner, Timothy Wilson, Vanessa Stalvey and Violet Siegfried. Leading the company are Henry Rotter and Noah Verhasselt, presidents; Gabrielle Damian and Kielle Hoeppner, vice presidents; Nick Michaelson and Rudolf Rotter, secretary/treasurers; Samantha Krueger and Red Moser, public relations; and Miochaelyn Akgulian and Kelsey Zdziarski, producers.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present of the musical “Cabaret” in James Perry Theatre in the Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, 1478 Midway Road, at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13; 2 p.m. Aug. 14; and 7 p.m. Aug. 18-20. Info: attictheatre.com. According to the website and other sources: Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer. The Broadway production was a hit, running for 1,166 performances. Directing for the Attic Chamber Theatre production is Adam Westbrook. Among cast members are Luke Crocker, Alexander Cullen, Robert Ernst, Joel Goodness, Katana Goss, Maddie Lemke, Brad Leonhardt, Jesse Lockstein, Noah Matthew, Rachael Molderhauer, Ally Rouse, Miki Wise and Jenny Witt. Portraying the Emcee is Joel Goodness, who has a history with Attic Chamber Theatre – and much more in performance in general. The native of Wisconsin Rapids is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Forty years ago, Goodness choreographed then Attic Theatre’s production of “Barnum.” Goodness is in the midst of a “full circle” experience in stage and screen – TV commercials, too – that includes a long stint on Broadway. For four years starting in 1992, he was in the cast of “Crazy for You” by Ken Ludwig and George and Ira Gershwin. The show won Tony Award as Best Musical. Along the way, Goodness performed on the Tony Awards, the Academy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors. Since moving back from Los Angles, Goodness has called Central Wisconsin home, dividing time between his hometown Wisconsin Rapids and his working hometown Appleton. In the Stevens Point area, he has played Dr. Frank n’ Furter in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Reverend Shaw Moore in “Footloose.”

– In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host “Hysterical Historical Series: The Life of Ebenezer Childs” in the park’s Moravian Church at 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: heritagehillgb.org. Frank Hermans of Let Me Be Frank Productions portrays Ebenezer Childs. According to the website: Childs was one of the founders of La Baye, or Green Bay. He loved to tell everyone of his many accomplishments even if they weren’t true. But these were: He made the first ox yoke for plowing in the territory, built a store for Daniel Whitney, was the first plaintiff to win a trial in Wisconsin, built the first road east of Green Bay to Kaukauna, built the first frame house in Wisconsin for Judge Doty and built the first saw mill in Indian Territory. All original songs are from Frank Hermans.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” Aug. 17-Sept. 4 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot, according to the website: Caroline meets her classmate, Anthony, for the first time when he bursts into her bedroom uninvited, armed with a dog-eared copy of Walt Whitman’s “The Leaves of Grass,” a half-finished school project due the next day and waffle fries. Anthony is a popular student on the basketball team, while Caroline has been housebound because of illness and hasn’t been to school in months. At first, the mismatched pair seem to have nothing in common, but a friendship develops as they spar, joke and size each other up. As the pair bonds and plumb the mysteries of Whitman’s poem, they also discover the beauty of human connection. J.G. Smith (Caroline) and TJ Thomas (Anthony) are making their first appearance at Peninsula Players Theatre. Directing is Elizabeth Margolius who previously directed Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” at Peninsula Players Theatre.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present of the Jim Leonard Jr. play “Anatomy of Gray” – in a revised schedule – at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-19, 4 p.m. Aug. 20, 5:30 Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: It’s the late 1800s. When tragedy strikes, June Muldoon prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, Indiana, so that no one will ever suffer again. The next thing she knows, there’s a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town’s preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread. The author of “The Deviners,” “And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson” and “Crow and Weasel” describes the play as “a children’s story for adults.” Michael Sheeks is directing a cast consisting of Gavin Annette, Ginger Auld, Carrie Todd Counihan, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Em Schaller, Martin Schaller, Sean Stalvey and Vicki Svancina.

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of the David Lindsay-Abaire adult comedy “Ripcord” (my review) in the company’s Theatre-in-a-Garden at 8 p.m. Aug. 11-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot from the website: Welcome to New Jersey’s Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where the gloriously grumpy Abby plots to evict her new roommate, the perpetually sunny Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet between the women for the bed by the window quickly escalates into a highly charged duel of emotionally intensifying and outrageous pranks. With equal tenacity, the ladies fiercely rib, jab and expose each other’s deepest secrets. Even Marilyn’s devoted family get in on the action – all with a genuine wish to see the seemingly mean-spirited Abby happy. Directing is Patrick New.

– In Manitowoc, St. John’s Players will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Funny Little Thing Called Love” (my review) at the Franciscan Music Center for Music Education and Performance (theater of the former Silver Lake College of the Holy Family) at 6751 Calumet Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13; and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets will be sold at the door. Jones Hope Wooten is the name for the writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Jones Hope Wooten specializes in comedies with a Southern flavor that a popular with community theater audiences. According to the team’s website: In “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” four tales take the audience on an around-the-globe journey of unexpected and comical twists and turns: A slick, successful used-car-selling Romeo in Dallas, Texas, believes he’s answering Cupid’s call, only to realize too late that he’s wandered into a life-changing trap set by three fed-up Juliets. On an island getaway, The Hallelujah Girls, a group five of fun-loving women from Georgia, say aloha to their wild sides as they accidentally crash a Hawaiian honeymoon in progress. In a rooftop London bistro, sparks fly when two strangers surprisingly start to connect, only to be thwarted by a hyperactive American tourist who’s determined to be the center of attention, and the unpredictable antics of an ancient waitress who wields a wicked sousaphone. In Manhattan, a man tries to battle his way out of a mid-life crisis with an ill-advised and elaborate marriage proposal. Unfortunately, it all goes wildly off-track when his caterer passes out, a tap-dancing singing telegram girl breaks into sobs rather than song, his ex-wife saunters in wearing nothing but a bathrobe and a smile, and a cowering superhero inches nervously across his twelfth-floor window ledge. Directing is Claran LaViolette.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. This production has a new story. According to a press release: In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions presented “Menoma Mia,” an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad. In “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection. The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback. The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever. In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Harrison Hermans. In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “The Magic of Hawaii” at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 and every Friday and Saturday in August. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, who performed in Hawaii prior to moving to Wisconsin 10 years ago. The show includes the magic and illusions he performed in Hawaii.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” (my review) to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Pegasis (world/Latin) at 6 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Sam Llanas Formerly of Bodeans Free Show” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks V: Goodyear Goes Gershwin”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Marcello Lehninger, conductor. “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, “Piano Concerto in F Major” by George Gershwin featuring Stewart Goodyear, “Symphony No. 5 in E minor” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “The Art of Rhythm and Swing” at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Joy of Swing Vol. II” at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks VI: The Three B’s”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Marcello Lehninger, conductor. “Tragic Overture” by Johannes Brahms, “Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor” by Max Bruch featuring Rachel Barton Pine, “Symphony No. 5 in C minor” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Rockzilla Summer Tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves” at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks VII: Love and War”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Yaniv Dinur, conductor. “Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major” by Dimitri Shostakovich featuring Oliver Herbert,” “Symphony No. 2 in D Major” by Johannes Brahms.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Just Some Shows Tour – A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Bad Omens” at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Symphonic Band will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at Buttermilk Creek Park, 700 S. Park Ave.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host 10 Years with Dragged Under and in the Whale at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks VIII: A Heroic Return”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: Rune Bergmann, conductor. “Fair Melusina Overture, Opus 31” by Felix Mendelssohn, “Concerto for Violin in E minor” by Felix Mendelssohn featuring Bella Hristova, “Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major (‘Eroica’)” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

A PASSING

– In Green Bay, Stuart Smith, a formidable local performance talent, died Aug. 4 at age 86. This is a portion of his extensive obituary, which he wrote: “Starting in 1945 I was on some stage. From age eight when I played one of Peter Rabbit’s friends hiding under a fifth grade cabbage through 30 years as Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’. My list included high school, college, community and music theatres, opera, liturgical and repertory theatre, storytelling, radio and television. Bev (his wife) and I spent 13 years traveling the Upper Midwest as Chancel Players, then Interact – Theatre of Concern. I spent 12 years as Managing Director of Evergreen Theatre. Bev and I spent 20 years as directors of our own Heritage Players. St. Norbert College’s Summer Music theatre favorite roles include Henry Higgins (‘My Fair Lady’), Don Quixote (‘Man of La Mancha’), and Fagin (‘Oliver’). But my most favorite roles were anything performed with Bev. I was also the tall bass in the back row with First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir, soloist with the Navy’s Blue Jackets, and for decades, the narrator/host with the Green Bay Civic Symphony.”… Stuart Smith also gave a tip of the hat to others: “I must single out a few who altered my life in extraordinary ways: Dudley Birder, who showed me the stage; Marshall Moss, my friend of 60 years, who showed me how to sing; Mary Eisenreich, my favorite accompanist; Dave Zochert’s omelets; Rev. Grace Imathiu, and Bishop Don Ott, who made a believer out of me.” Among his honors, Stuart Smith shared the 1972 distinguished alumni award at Carroll College with Alfred Lunt, a Broadway great who was teamed with his wife to be namesake of the Lunt-Fontaine Theatre in New York City. Gatherings in the memory of Stuart Smith will be held in Green Bay from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., and from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.