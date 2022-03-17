GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,005 public productions and at least 5,993 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will host “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In De Pere, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay will present “The Dance Company Does Broadway” in six performances in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 17-18; 2 and 7 p.m. March 19; and 2 p.m. March 20. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The production features dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical in music from “West Side Story,” “Wicked,” “Grease,” “Mary Poppins,” “Newsies,” “Annie” and “The Sound of Music.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the touring Theatre Works USA production of “Dog Man: The Musical” as part of the Student Adventure Series at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 18. Info: cccshows.org. The performance is targeted to Grade 3 students. The show is based the series from Dav Pilkey, creator of “Captain Underpants.” Snapshot: “Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they decide to write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man and all hero. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. Can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour in the musical comedy for children “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” at 6 p.m. March 18. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Snapshot: When the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late, a wily pigeon springs to action. The production is a mix of actors, puppets, songs and feathers. The script is by Mo Willems, the creator of the “Pigeon” picture books.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will open its reader’s theater offerings with John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” at 4 p.m. March 19 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave. Admission is general admission pay what you can at the door, made possible by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation. The story tells of the experiences of George Milton and Lennie Small, two displaced migrant ranch workers who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States. George Milton, an intelligent but uneducated man, and Lennie Small, a bulky, strong man but mentally disabled, are in Soledad on their way to another part of California. They hope to one day attain the dream of settling down on their own piece of land. Lennie’s part of the dream is merely to tend and pet rabbits on the farm, as he loves touching soft animals, although he always accidentally kills them. This dream is one of Lennie’s favorite stories, which George constantly retells. They had fled from Weed after Lennie grabbed a young woman’s skirt and would not let go, leading to an accusation of rape. It soon becomes clear that the two are close and George is Lennie’s protector, despite his antics. Directing are Craig Berken and Kathy Berken. The cast: George – Eric Westphal; Lenny – Dave Burke; Candy – Mike Troyer; The boss – Randy Vogels; Curly – Gary Wisneski; Curley’s wife – Raechal Wozniak-Sanford; Slim – Ian Wisneski; Carlson – Nathan Dantoin; Whit – Victor Rodriguez; Crooks – Arthur Moore; and Narrator – Kathy Berken. From the troupe: “Please note that this script will be presented unaltered and therefore may contain language that is offensive or inappropriate for some individuals. Audience discretion is advised.”

– In Fond du Lac, Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts will host a staged reading of Kim E. Ruyle’s“Sliding into Seniorhood” at 2 p.m. March 20. Admission is free. The play is billed as a comedy for mature audiences. Ruyle says, “The play was the Grand Winner of 2020/2021 Original Playwrights Full-Length Competition – Shawnee Playhouse/Pennsylvania Council of the Arts – and was produced in Pennsylvania in September. I’m testing the waters in Fond du Lac for edgier plays for mature audiences.” Snapshot: “The paths of six intriguing characters intersect as they navigate the unpredictable and challenging twists and turns of aging. On the slide into seniorhood, they encounter relationships and experiences, some painful, some sensual, and some just downright silly. When all is said and done, will they find that life has left them with anything more than simple memories?” Direction and narration are by Ashley Hernandez. The characters and cast: Matt – Daniel Schneider; Walt – Jerry Donohue; Sherry – Lynn Moon; Valerie – Blair Moon; Eddy – Paul Gedlinske; and Bonnie – Claudia Winland.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 19. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Church Basement Ladies” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 24 in the center’s Kimberly-Clark Theater. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: The musical comedy follows four women as they prepare food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church in 1964. From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen to the young bride-to-be learning the proper order of things, they handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, an Easter fund raiser and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young and keep the pastor on course. With book by Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke and music and lyrics by Drew Jansen, the show is inspired by the “Growing Up Lutheran” by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson. The show inspired seven sequels.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Expo will host “Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!” as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl at 7 p.m. March 22. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Fortune Feimster as part of Green Bay Comedy Crawl at 7 p.m. March 24. Info: meyertheatre.org.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Kevin Sievert Project” at 7:30 p.m. 18-19, 25-26 and 2 p.m. March 27. Info: forstinn.org. Sievert has said, “It’s a working title, but the story’s not over yet. In this evening full of stories and songs, you’ll get to know the colorful past, the lively present and untitled future of an ordinary guy with extraordinary dreams.”​ Sievert is an actor, singer, choreographer and musician based in Wisconsin. Kevin was the 2016 Rising Star winner and made his professional debut at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in 2017. He was recently seen as the lead in their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” In the Skylight’s 2018-2019 season, he received a nomination and became a finalist for the Footlight People’s Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Professional) for his role as Little Moe in “Five Guys Named Moe.” Sievert has been seen at The Forst Inn many times, and will be directing The Forst Inn Arts Collective production of “Carrie” in fall.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Gaelic Storm: We Missed You Tour”at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: meyertheatre.com.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host Celtic Folk in “A Wee Bit Irish” at 7:30 p.m. March 17-19 and 2:30 p.m. March 20. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Sister Bay, Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will perform as part of its spring set of concerts at 5 p.m. March 18 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. The program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 19” and Hindemith’s “String Quartet No. 1.”

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus will present its Concert Band Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 18 in Perry Hall on the Fox Cities campus. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Admission is free and open to the public. Directing is Marc Sackman. Featured will be the music of Appleton native Theresa Martin and works from the classical repertoire. Martin will be joined by Laura McLaughlin in a performance of Martin’s concerto for two clarinets, “Double Take,” which was written for the band in 2014. Also the program: “Poet and Peasant Overture” by Franz von Suppé, the flute section in Jules Massenet’s “Meditation from Thaïs,” Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Fantasia and Fugue in C Minor,” “Berceuse and Finale” from “Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky and Kenneth Alford’s “The Army of the Nile,” composed during World War II to celebrate the victory of the British Eight Army in Africa.

– SOLD OUT In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen” at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour” at 8 p.m. March 18-19. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Project Pink at 8 p.m. March 18-19. Info: meyertheatre.com.

– In Green Bay, Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will perform as part of its spring set of concerts at 2 p.m. March 19 at Brown County Central Library. Info: midsummersmusic.com. The program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 19” and Hindemith’s “String Quartet No. 1.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets: Now in Technicolor” at 7:30 p.m. March 19. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The doo-wop group from Milwaukee blends vocal harmony, choreography and humor in this production, which visits the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s – decades when musical entertainment primarily reached people through the television set. The four-part harmony is supported by drums, bass and piano.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Bret Michaels with Annex at 7:30 p.m. March 19. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “I Wrote That One Too… a Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff” at 8 p.m. March 19 in the center’s Kimberly-Clark Theater. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The Songwriters Hall of Fame member performs many of his best-loved hits and shares the stories behind them. His career spans five decades and songs recorded by more than 400 artists such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, George Strait, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers. Cabaret seating.

– In Egg Harbor, Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will perform as part of its spring set of concerts at 2 p.m. March 20 at Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. The program: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “String Quartet No. 19” and Hindemith’s “String Quartet No. 1.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band in “Highlights & Lowlands” at 7 p.m. March 21. Info: avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome. According to a press release: The evening will feature highlights of Broadway and a variety of ethnic-themed music. Vocalists are Emily Terrell Paulsen and Kent Paulsen. Mike Ajango is director of the 75-member band. Paul Oleksy is associate director. “March is typically the month that we celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, but there are so many other ethnic groups that could be equally celebrated. So I decided to incorporate multiple ethnic tunes for this concert,” said Ajango. “Plus, we’re featuring some of the very best of Broadway.” Emily Paulsen is a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay musical theater graduate and has performed with Let Me Be Frank Productions, Daddy D Productions, Play-by-Play Theater, Calvary Players and, most notably, she portrayed Eva Peron in the St. Norbert College Summer Music Theater production of “Evita.” She also sings with Project Pink Band: Pink Floyd Tribute and other area bands. Kent Paulsen is busy in his many musical capacities at St. Norbert College, serving as the artistic director and conductor of the Dudley Birder Chorale, director of the Knights on Broadway, music director of the Summer Music Theater, executive director of the Youth Orchestra Program and is an adjunct instructor of music. He is also worship and music coordinator, senior choir director and organist at Calvary Lutheran Church in Green Bay. The concert opens with “Broadway Showstoppers,” featuring “That’s Entertainment.” Kent Paulsen will sing “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables,” while Emily Paulsen will sing “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess.” Together, the Paulsens will join the band on “West Side Story Medley,” “Danny Boy” and “The Golden Age of Broadway” featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. The band will also perform “The Water is Wide,” “One Thousand Cranes,” “Celebration Tribalesque” and “March of the Belgian Paratroopers.” Formerly known as the Allouez Village Band, the organization rebranded for its 40th anniversary season as the “All Volunteer Band” (AVB) to better reflect its membership from numerous communities in the area.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Celtic Angels Ireland along with Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin at 7:30 p.m. March 22. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Struggle Jennings with Caitlynne Curtis, A Killer’s Confession and Brianna Harness at 7 p.m. March 23. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour” at 7 p.m. March 23. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “The Piano Men starring Jim Witter” in the music of Elton John and Billy Joel at 7:30 p.m. March 24. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The Canadian recording artist and his band tour hits of the 1970s.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser in an acoustic performance together at 7:30 p.m. March 24. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Marinette, River Cities Concert Association will host Ball in the House at 7 p.m. March 24 in Marinette Middle School Auditorium. Info: https://rcconcerts.com/category/current-concert-season-series/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Open Mic Night, March 18, at The Art Garage, Green Bay, to fall 2022.

+ POSTPONED: “A Shari Lewis Legacy starring Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop,” March 19, The Grand Oshkosh, to Sept. 17, 2022.

+ CANCELED: Andrew Santino and Chris Disefano, March 24, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.