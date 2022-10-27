GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,854 public productions and at least 7,979 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, The Weidnerwill host the traveling family show “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure!” at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: Peppa goes on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. “With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.” It’s a 60-minute live musical experience.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring “Grace for President” as part of its Family Series at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weillcenter.com. From the website. Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, the musical with book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing covers the basics of elections, from campaigns to the complexity of the Electoral College for all ages. In the story, when Grace’s teacher her third-grade teacher rolls out a poster of all 44 U.S. presidents, Grace asks “Where are the girls?” Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be the first female president. Grace immediately starts off her political career as a candidate and initiates a mock school election. She seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her. Grace and her classmates go on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Bizarre Acts at ComedyCity Theatre” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Four Phantoms in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29 (“Gala World Premiere”). Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” Performing are Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan. The production is under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar. The show last appeared at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019, and it created a special atmosphere in the performance that I saw. The four sang seemingly for the sheer pleasure and love of it. The premise of the evening is to put together four men who had sung the role of The Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” in productions all over the map to sing their favorite songs and a few goodies from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The men have performed the role 6,000 times collectively. Sometimes the men sing as one. Sometimes they take turns singing a section in the same song, which reminds listeners that every human has a signature in his or her voice.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Stansbury Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets. The spoof is by Eric Bogart and Joanne Rockwell. It is structured into five acts, each of which is a short musical parodying the style of an American or British musical theater composer or composer/lyricist team, all dealing with roughly the same classic melodrama plot: “I can’t pay the rent!” Directing is Kathy Privatt, with Phillip Swan as music director.

– In Manitowoc, Parkview Playhouse will present “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com. Adapted by Joe Landry, the production recreates Wisconsin native Orson Welles’ original radio studio and broadcast of the most infamous radio drama of all time and its aftermath. This show was originally scheduled for Halloween 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m. Oct. 30; and 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com. Direction is by Berray Billington, troupe president. From the website: Jason Carmichael, a successful co-author of Broadway romantic comedies, is facing two momentous events: He is about to marry into high society, and his writing partner is retiring. Enter Phoebe Craddock, a Vermont schoolteacher and budding playwright. Jason acquires a talented and adoring collaborator in the mousy Phoebe, and fame is theirs for 10 years until romantic entanglements threaten their success. The cast consists of Marissa DarCourt (Allison), Jennifer Konitzer (Kate), Andrew Ring (Leo), Lydia Singleton (Blanche), Lisa Witmer (Phoebe) and Brian Zimmerman (Jason). Bernard Slade is a known entity for his clever style. As a screenwriter, he created the TV sitcoms “The Flying Nun” and “The Partridge Family.” As a playwright, he wrote “Same Time, Next Year,” “Tribute” and “Romantic Comedy” – and their film adaptations.

SOLD OUT – In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host “The Poe Society Radio Hour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29 in Allouez Town Hall in the park, 2640 S. Webster Ave. Info: heritagehillgb.org. According to the website: The theatrical presentation is of haunting short stories of Edgar Allan Poe in the style of a 1930s radio drama, complete with a foley artist. Directing is Darby Kern.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “David Engel’s Pirate School” at 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: cccshows.org. According to the website, the show “is a madcap, swashbuckling solo variety show created and performed by veteran New York physical comedian and actor David Engel.” The interactive show aims to satisfy “children’s universal curiosity for the briny buccaneers of yore while promoting everyday polite behavior and social courage.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host Supaman at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Info: weidnercenter.com. Performing with the professional name of Supaman is Christian Takes Gun Parrish, a Native American dancer and hip hop artist who offers an original art form that combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip hop culture.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present the musical “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 5; and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. Directing the show by by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey is Merlaine Angwall. The rock ‘n’ roll score features such hits as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.” The story “celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.”

ENDING

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company Studio Players will present David Ives’ “Venus in Fur” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30 at Jake’s: A Lakeland Community (a café) at Lakeland University. Info: stcshows.org. From the website: “Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale ‘Venus in Fur.’ Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress – oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.” Directing is Andrea Covey.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present the final performances of its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it explores the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

SOLD OUT – In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective and Scare USA Haunted Attractions will present the final performances of “Carrie The Musical” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Info: forstinn.org. With book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore, the musical is adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel. From the website: Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she is bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What nobody knows is Carrie just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. In the cast are Gavin J. Annette, Ariel Ducat (as Carrie), Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Gracie Kolb, Erin LaFond, Stephanie Miller, Karter Mueller, Sam Oswald, Shannon Paige, Brittieny Simmer, Sean Stalvey and Rachel Ziolkowski.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present its final performances of the Anna Ouyang Moench drama “Birds of North America” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Snapshot: John (C. Michael Wright) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyl Rongé) are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Directing is Jacob Janssen, the theater’s artistic director.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic at 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Judas Priest with special guest Queensryche at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Lettermen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Hairball with Strange Daze at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Michael W. Smith: Waymaker Tour” with special guest Jon Reddick at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “EAGLEMANIA: The World’s GreatestTribute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in “Mahler 5!” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Thrivent Financial Hall. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Music director Kevin Sütterlin will conduct. Sütterlin will moderate a pre-concert talk at 6:40 p.m. in Kimberly-Clark Theater. Program: “Spark!” by Jacob Shay (born 2000). Its world premiere is commissioned by Sütterlin and April Ann Brock as a gift to the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. Shay is studying composition at Concordia College in his home state, Minnesota. Next is “Piano Concerto in D minor” by Florence Price (1887-1953), a composer who has gained much attention in recent years as a discovery after decades in obscurity. The performance will feature Artina McCain on piano. McCain has performed widely as part of her versatile career as performer, educator and teacher. She holds a doctoral degree from the University of Texas in Austin. She is a member of the faculty of the School of Music at the University of Memphis and is co-founder/director of the Memphis International Piano Festival and Competition. Finishing the concert is the formidable “Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor” by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911). The work is in three parts and five movements. Running more than an hour, the work is described as having a huge musical and emotional landscape.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host “Simply Billy: The Ultimate Tribute to Billy Joel” performing with The Mad Hatters Band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 as a fundraiser for Brown County Sheriff’s Association. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Project Pink: North America’s Premier Pink Floyd Tribute Band” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Lindsey Buckingham at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Info: foxcitiepac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host a Guest Recital by Steven Beck, piano,at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 in Harper Hall. Info: thor.lawrence.edu/calendar. Beck made his debut with the National Symphony Orchestra, and has toured Japan as soloist with the New York Symphonic Ensemble. He has performed as soloist and chamber musician at the Kennedy Center, Alice Tully Hall, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall; summer appearances have been at the Aspen Music Festival, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Greenwich Music Festival and Woodstock Mozart Festival.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with George Winston”at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Goo Goo Dolls Chaos in Bloom Tour” at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: foxcitiepac.com.

ETCETERA – In Green Bay, results along with access to livestream coverage of the recent 10th anniversary American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition (feature story) presented by University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music may be accessed here: facebook.com/AmericanInternationalCzechSlovakVoiceCompetition. The event is the only one of its kind in North America.