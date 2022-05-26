GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,334 public productions and at least 6,583 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will present the final episode of its second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” (feature on series) at noon May 26 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org/inspectingshakespeare.html. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a William Shakespeare monologue.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Bizarre Acts” at 7:30 p.m. May 26. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is an open mic for strange acts.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Accidental Hero” at 7:30 p.m. May 26. Info: cccshows.org. From the website: Written and performed by Patrick Dewane in a one-man presentation, “The Accidental Hero” is a true story World War II. The story: Col. Matt Konop thinks he’s just another soldier fighting Nazi Germany. Then, in the last week of the war, his story turns epic when he accidentally liberates the same Czech town where his grandparents once lived. Konop grew up speaking Czech on a farm in Wisconsin, and the Czechs were shocked to be liberated by “one of our own.” His surname was common to the region, and some of those who carried him on their shoulders as their “liberator” were blood relatives. Yet they also liberated him, freeing him from his mixed feelings about his humble farming background. It’s the American immigration story folded back on itself, set in the triumphant end of World War II. Konop rarely talked about the war when he was alive. Twenty years after his death, his long-lost autobiography was discovered, along with home movies he took during the war. The result is a first-person, multimedia one-man show.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Oshkosh Community Players in “Drop Dead, A Farce!” at 7:30 p.m. May 26-27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. In the comedy by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, has-been actors plan to revive their careers in “Drop Dead!,” a potboiler murder mystery directed by “Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage” Victor Le Pewe – a psychotic eye twitching megalomaniac. When the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show, their careers and as their lives. The cast consists of Adam Baurain, Booras, Anne Caylor, Justin Drabek, Aubrey Parrish, Debbie Ransbottom, Nate Scheuers, Madysen Schmidt, Dalton Zanin and Brian Zimmerman.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical Forever Plaid in Broadway Theatre 7:30 p.m. June 2-4; 2 p.m. June 5; 7:30 p.m. June 7-10 and 2 p.m. June 11. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The musical by Stuart Ross is the fictional story of a close-harmony male vocal quartet’s brush with fame in the 1950s. Songs include “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember,” “Perfidia,” “Heart and Soul,” “Lady of Spain” and a bunch more from the likes of The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts.

ENDING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of the touring musical Disney’s “Frozen” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 26-27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28; and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Based on the 2013 movie of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with book by Jennifer Lee. The story is about the relationship between two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, which she does not know how to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, inadvertently causes the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter, and nearly kills her sister. She must sacrifice and show true love to save the day. Songs include the popular “Let It Go.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its performances of David Auburn’s “Proof” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 26-28; and 2 p.m. May 29. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will she inherit? Lisa Heili is directing the cast of Elizabeth Szyman, Thomas Moore, Carrie Counihan and Dan Sallinen. The play was the Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will continue its production of Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food” (my review) to June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening. While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.” Directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Sister Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a concert at 7 p.m. May 27 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 33/2 (‘The Joke’),” Anton Webern’s “Langsamer Satz” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 74 (‘Harp’).”

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Nonpoint with Vrsty and Lines of Loyalty at 7:30 p.m. May 27. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Weyauwega, Gerold Opera House will host “Dead Man’s Carnival: Spring Dance with The Last of The Big Bands” at 7:30 p.m. May 27. Info: wegaarts.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. May 27 in Memorial Chapel. A livestream option is available at https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. The program includes works by Theresa Martin, Darius Milhaud (with faculty trombonist Tim Albright) and Gustav Holst.

– In De Pere, Celebrate De Pere will host performances May 28 in Voyageur Park at 11:30 a.m. (Adam Trask), 2 p.m. (Panic Station), 4 p.m. (Fire on High), 6:15 p.m. (American Honey), 7 p.m. (Johnny Wad) and 10 p.m. (Anthony Nix). Info: celebratedepere.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Music for Food Concert” at 2 p.m. May 28 at Birch Creek Music Performance Center. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Admission is monetary or food donation for Door County Food Pantry Coalition. Allyson Fleck, viola, and Mona Christenson, flute, will perform Franz Anton Hoffmeister’s “Duo for Flute and Viola” and other classical favorites.

– In Green Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a concert at 2 p.m. May 28 at Brown County Central Library. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 33/2 (‘The Joke’),” Anton Webern’s “Langsamer Satz” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 74 (‘Harp’).”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphonic Band in “Flourish!” at 8 p.m. May 28 in Memorial Chapel. A livestream option is available at https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. The program includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, Morten Lauridsen, Michael Gandolfi and others.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host country vocal group Home Free at 8 p.m. May 28. Info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, Celebrate De Pere will host performances May 29 in Voyageur Park at noon (Charmless Few), 3 p.m. (Star Sixty-Nine), 5:30 p.m. (G.B. Leighton), and 8 p.m. (Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks). Info: celebratedepere.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Griffon String Quartet will present a fundraising and catered event at 3 p.m. May 29 in Kress Pavilion. Info: midsmmersmusic.com. The program will include the quartet performing Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Opus 127,” seven Griffon students performing solo works and a student string quartet performing a special selection. Emcee is Bryan Mazur.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host 311 with Teenage Wrist at 7:30 p.m. May 29. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, Celebrate De Pere will host a performance May 30 in Voyageur Park at 1 p.m. by Big Mouth. Info: celebratedepere.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Griffon String Quartet will present a concert at 3 p.m. May 30 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 33/2 (‘The Joke’),” Anton Webern’s “Langsamer Satz” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Opus 74 (‘Harp’).”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland” at 7:30 p.m. June 2. Info: foxcitiespac.com.