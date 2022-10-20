GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. A new variant has been reported. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,831 public productions and at least 7,935 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Baileys Harbor, Amy Ensign has accepted the permanent position of producing artistic director with Door Shakespeare. The company presents William Shakespeare plays and other classic works during a summer outdoor season at Bjorklunden. According to a press release: Following the departure of Michael Stebbins in late May, Ensign stepped in as acting artistic director to support the 2022 season. Well known in the Door County theater community, Ensign has more than 30 years of experience in theater, instructional design, training and marketing. Her long history with Door Shakespeare began in 2007, first as a member of its acting company and later as a choreographer, company manager and education director. Since 2018, she has served as Door Shakespeare’s managing director. Ensign says: “It has been a wonderful 4½ years with Michael, and I am so grateful for the strong foundation he leaves behind. I look forward to honoring our work and friendship by continuing to embrace his tradition of artistic excellence.”

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host comedian John Caparulo at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. Heads up about language.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company Studio Players will present David Ives’ “Venus in Fur” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 29-30 at Jake’s: A Lakeland Community (a café) at Lakeland University. Info: stcshows.org. From the website: “Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale ‘Venus in Fur.’ Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress – oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.” Directing is Andrea Covey.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host comedian “Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Weyauwega, Gerold Opera House will host “Dead Man’s Carnival” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: wegaarts.org. According to the website: The live music circus variety show makes a return appearance to present fire eating, stage illusions, aerial dance, feats of strength, burlesque, human oddities, comedy and eight musicians on dozens of vintage instruments with house band, Prof. Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host the original, multi-arts experience “Unhinged” at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 throughout the center. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: More than 60 performing and visual artists will participate in a broad spectrum. “You’ll come face-to-face with a drag horror punk rock artist, then be swept up in a modern twist on traditional pointe ballet while almost at the same time become engulfed in a visual auditory installation depicting the internal horrors of cognitive impairments,” says Kent Hutchinson, participating artist and event organizer. The press release says, “Come hungry, come thirsty and be ready to end the night with a dance party directly on The Weidner’s main stage in Cofrin Family Hall.” Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of The Weidner, says the event will be unlike anything The Weidner has ever presented. “ ‘Unhinged’ attendees are invited to explore all corners of The Weidner, stumbling upon discovering art installations, exhibits and performances in surprising places – in bathrooms, dressing rooms, backstage, stairwells, restrooms and more,” she says. “Enjoy creative culinary concoctions, sip cocktails and socialize as you go.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Jake and Tanner Experience at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: meyertheatre.org. The two perform not-for-broadcast bits, play interactive games and show original videos.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “An Evening with John McGivern” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: cccshows.org. Best known for his “Around the Corner” series on Wisconsin Public Television, this time he shares personal and humorous winter stories of growing up on the east side of Milwaukee. He shares stories of snow days, parochial school lessons and the long, cold nights of dreaming about the two-week summer vacation at the cottage up north.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Brussels, Southern Door Community Auditorium will host “Edwards Twins: Vegas’ Top Impersonators” at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. The two recreate variety shows of the 1970s and ’80s. Info: southerndoorauditorium.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host comedian “Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour” at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, The Weidnerwill host the traveling family show “Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure!” at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: Peppa goes on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. “With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.” It’s a 60-minute live musical experience.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring “Grace for President” as part of its Family Series at 6 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: weillcenter.com. From the website. Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, the musical with book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing covers the basics of elections, from campaigns to the complexity of the Electoral College for all ages. In the story, when Grace’s teacher her third-grade teacher rolls out a poster of all 44 U.S. presidents, Grace asks “Where are the girls?” Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be the first female president. Grace immediately starts off her political career as a candidate and initiates a mock school election. She seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her. Grace and her classmates go on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Four Phantoms in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29 (“Gala World Premiere). Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” Performing are Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan. The production is under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar. The show last appeared at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019, and it created a special atmosphere in the performance that I saw. The four sang seemingly for the sheer pleasure and love of it. The premise of the evening is to put together four men who had sung the role of The Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” in productions all over the map to sing their favorite songs and a few goodies from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The men have performed the role 6,000 times collectively. Sometimes the men sing as one. Sometimes they take turns singing a section in the same song, which reminds listeners that every human has a signature in his or her voice.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Stansbury Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets. The spoof is by Eric Bogart and Joanne Rockwell. It is structured into five acts, each of which is a short musical parodying the style of an American or British musical theater composer or composer/lyricist team, all dealing with roughly the same classic melodrama plot: “I can’t pay the rent!” Directing is Kathy Privatt, with Phillip Swan as music director.

– In Manitowoc, Parkview Playhouse will present “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29-30. Info: parkviewplayhouse.com. Adapted by Joe Landry, the production recreates Wisconsin native Orson Welles’ original radio studio and broadcast of the most infamous radio drama of all time and its aftermath. This show was originally scheduled for Halloween 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m. Oct. 30; and 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com. Direction is by Berray Billington, troupe president. From the website: Jason Carmichael, a successful co-author of Broadway romantic comedies, is facing two momentous events: He is about to marry into high society, and his writing partner is retiring. Enter Phoebe Craddock, a Vermont schoolteacher and budding playwright. Jason acquires a talented and adoring collaborator in the mousy Phoebe, and fame is theirs for 10 years until romantic entanglements threaten their success. The cast consists of Marissa DarCourt (Allison), Jennifer Konitzer (Kate), Andrew Ring (Leo), Lydia Singleton (Blanche), Lisa Witmer (Phoebe) and Brian Zimmerman (Jason). Bernard Slade is a known entity for his clever style. As a screenwriter, he created the TV sitcoms “The Flying Nun” and “The Partridge Family.” As a playwright, he wrote “Same Time, Next Year,” “Tribute” and “Romantic Comedy” – and their film adaptations.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present its final performances of the Lucy Prebble drama “The Effect” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. October 19-22 in Jean Weidner Theatre of The Weidner on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: Winner of the 2012 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play, “The Effect” examines the relationship between feelings and brain chemistry. When Connie and Tristan enroll in a clinical trial for a new antidepressant, sparks begin to fly between them. Not knowing if they are on the drug or the placebo, they question whether their feelings are real, the result of the drug or if it even matters. Meanwhile, the doctor running the drug trial begins to doubt the ethicality of her work. Director Rebecca Stone Thornberry says, “‘The Effect’ is a powerful examination of why we feel what we feel. Are we simply a mixture of chemicals like serotonin and dopamine? What happens when we artificially increase or decrease those chemicals? If you’ve ever been in love, suffered from depression – or cared about someone who has – or wondered about how modern medical science may attempt to alter our moods for profit, you’ll want to see this show.” The production features Kara Kaiser (freshman from Oshkosh) as Connie and Nolan Falish (freshman from Green Bay) as Tristan. Additionally, the cast includes Mia Bolyard (freshman from Pewaukee) as Dr. James and Carter Bauer (a sophomore from Oak Creek) as Toby, the doctors running the drug trial. Due to the mature themes and language, including mentions of depression and suicide, and depictions of sexual activity and smoking, the production is recommended for adult/mature audiences.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of the touring production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The new production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the musical phenomenon with lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The score has rock roots, with the songs including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present its final performances of the Agatha Christie whodunit “The Mousetrap” in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse at 7 p.m. Oct 21, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 (pie show). Info: themachickaneeplayers. According to the website: Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery – about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm – is the world’s most successful and longest-running play. The scene is set when a group of people gathers in a country house cut off by the snow discover, in a jolt of horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed. The play ran on London’s famous West End from 1952 to March, 16, 2020 – basically laid low by COVID-19 – before returning in May 2021.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present Rosary Hartel O’Neill’s “Marilyn/God” (my review) at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Ave. Info: roguetheater.org. From the play website: Marilyn Monroe has just died and must audition for heaven. Will she get into heaven? The play explores the multi-levels of complexity of the cult goddess – her vulnerability, anger and how Americans’ worship of beauty and fame fueled her rise to stardom. The action takes place in the mind of Marilyn on an empty stage with a chair.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present its final performance of “Magic Show: Haunted Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. The shows are family friendly and favor audience participation.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” (my review) in The Forst Inn Pub with preshow music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and the play at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: “On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past…. an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.” From my review of a previous production in the region: The story is Lou runs a bar by his name in South Philadelphia, and it has been a trying day for the widower. Stella arrives as the final customer at 11 p.m. on a hot summer night. Stella is a regular but not a barfly. She is a registered nurse. Works in an emergency room. In Philly, she’s seen it all. On the bar is a jar. “Help Bury Reilly” is scrawled on the jar. Turns out Reilly is another character in the play. As the audience arrives, popular music is heard on the juke box. The time is the present. Along the way, the music takes on meaning. The music a subtle impression left in the audience’s mind, like Reilly’s jar. Lou is going about his business of cleaning up to finish the day when Stella arrives. Stella is freshly back from visiting her daughter and a grandchild in Florida. Stella doesn’t take to her son, who lives in Philadelphia and is a clone of her crumb-bum ex-husband. So – Lou is single, and Stella is single… and off the audience goes into a story of possibilities about two single people a bit down the road in life. Every few minutes, a surprise turns up. Or some new twist. Or a discovery about Lou or Stella, present or past. Just when you think you know Lou or Stella, you don’t quite. And then another layer is painted onto/into their character.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, except 10 a.m. (only) Oct. 25 and no performance Oct. 24. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it explores the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective and Scare USA Haunted Attractions will present “Carrie The Musical” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22; 6 p.m. Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29; and (sold out) Oct. 30. Info: forstinn.org. With book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore, the musical is adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel. From the website: Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she is bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What nobody knows is Carrie just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. In the cast are Gavin J. Annette, Ariel Ducat (as Carrie), Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Gracie Kolb, Erin LaFond, Stephanie Miller, Karter Mueller, Sam Oswald, Shannon Paige, Brittieny Simmer, Sean Stalvey and Rachel Ziolkowski.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the Anna Ouyang Moench drama “Birds of North America” (my review) to Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Snapshot: John (C. Michael Wright) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyl Rongé) are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Directing is Jacob Janssen, the theater’s artistic director.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour” with special guest Parmalee at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will present its Autumn Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performing are the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Fabulous Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Chicken Wire Empire at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus will host the Fox Valley Concert Band in its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in Perry Hall. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The program includes “American Overture” by Joseph Jenkins; one of the earliest of the classic repertoire from the 20th century, Gustav Holst’s “Second Suite in F for Military Band;” a newer piece written for band, “Yiddish Dances” by Adam Gorb; “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss,” in memory of all that has been lost in the epidemic the band by David Holsinger; and “Strategic Air Command March” by Clifton Williams.

– In Oshkosh, The Oshkosh Grand will host “Sundae + Mr. Goessl ‘Dreamland’ Album Release” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Info: theoshkoshgrand.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will present it’s a Faculty Recital with Christopher Cramer, guitar,at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in Dudley Birder Hall on campuss. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performing are the Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Chamber Singers will present “Let All Creation Sing” at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at First Congregational Church, 137 Algoma Blvd. Info: oshkoshchambersingers.org. Herb Berendsen conducts. Included is the newly commissioned “The First Day of Spring” by Zach Moore. The work “honors the Chamber Singers’ founding conductor, Carl Chapman, and founding member Jack Propp, and the gift they left to the community.”

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Kiel, Friends of Kiel Performing Arts Center will host Fiddler’s Farm at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the center. Info: showtix4u.com/events/kielpac.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host Mark Croft Trio at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Choirs at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Sheboygan, Lakeshore Chorale and Lakeshore Youth Chorale will present “Breath of Life” 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave. Info: lakeshorechorale.org. The concert kicks off the 40th season.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Bands at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Faculty Recital with Eli Kalman, piano, and Perry Karp, cello, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic at 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Judas Priest with special guest Queensryche at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Lettermen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Info: meyertheatre.org.