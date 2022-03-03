GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,948 public productions and at least 5,898 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present the one-act operas Giacomo Puccini’s “Suor Angelioca” and Benjamin Britten’s “Curlew River” at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 3 p.m. March 6 in Stansbury Theatre.

– In Oshkosh, Vintage Theatre will present the Scott McPhearson drama “Marvin’s Room” 7 p.m. March 3-5 at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St., Oshkosh. Info: vintagetheatre.net. Directing is Michael J. Laskowski. Snapshot: A family is thrown into a whirlwind of uncertainty when Bessie, who has been a caretaker for her father all her adult life, is diagnosed with cancer; her best possible survival is a bone marrow transplant. Bessie reaches out to her estranged sister, Lee, who comes to stay with her and brings her two sons. Through their stay, old wounds are opened, and the two sisters try to find common ground. Through heartbreaking moments and comical interactions, the sister finds no bond is stronger than family. Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase an extra ticket in honor or in memory of someone who has died or has won their battle with leukemia/cancer. At the end of the run, the money from those extra tickets will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

– In Fond du Lac, a cast of adults and children will present the Fond du Lac Theatre production of “Matilda the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 6 at Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: fdlct.com. The story tells of Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis – the supposed ability to move objects at a distance by mind power. Matilda loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. The show “revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.” Unloved by her cruel parents and terrorized by her school’s mean headmistress, the brilliant Matilda must inspire her classmates and her teachers to stand up against injustice and change their destiny. The production is billed as suitable for all ages. There are scary moments and themes of abuse. Directing is Trevor Clementi. Featured characters and players are Matilda Wormwood (played by Charlotte Estes), Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Ellie Thelen), Miss Honey (Kim Berndt), Mr. Wormwood (Bill Fischer), Mrs. Wormwood (Abigail Ford), Mrs. Phelps (Hannah Koechel), The Escapologist (Ben Scoresby), The Acrobat (Emily Jackson), Rudolpho (Cody Lindau), Michael (Jozzlin Biddle), Sergei (Nicholas Wagner), Entertainer (Tony Secord), Bruce (Macey Scoresby), Lavender (Isabelle Neumeyer), Amanda (Holly Scoresby), Natalie (Lila Desiderio), Eric (Levi Broten), Alice (Lila Menting), Hortensia (Ella Zeitler) and Tommy (Jacob Christenson).

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” in eight performances in the troupe’s Nancy Byng Community Theater. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 3-5; 1 p.m. March 6; 7 p.m. March 10-11; and 1 p.m. March 12-13. Directing the all-youth production is Elizabeth Jolly, who says in a message to patrons, “(T)he special effects and immersive qualities are some of the largest we’ve done at Abrams.” The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast cannot learn to love and be loved, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Playing some of the lead roles are Betsy Finger as Belle, Brady Cox as the Beast, Nick Blaser as Cogsworth, and Ellie Finger as Mrs. Potts.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” in Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5, 11-12 and 2 p.m. March 13. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. The play is inspired by the true-life events of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. She works as a human computer at the Harvard College Observatory where men belittle then covet her brilliance. Leavitt discovers music in the night sky and abides the earthly stars of family and love. Directing is Merlaine Angwell.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. March 4. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 5. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Baileys Harbor, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Kristine Thatcher’s “The Safe House” as the second offering of the professional company’s winter play reading series The Play’s the Thing at 7 p.m. March 7. The play will be performed in-person at Bjorklunden lodge to a limited capacity of 80 patrons. Advance reservations are required for the reading. Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated and must wear a mask throughout the performance. Info: weekdays at (715) 718-0347 to register for the in-person play reading. Also, an audio version is available. Reservations: www.onthestage.com/peninsula-players-theatre. Space is limited to 300 households. “The Safe House” will be available to stream starting at 7 p.m. March 7 and conclude at 7 p.m. March 8. According to a press release: “The Safe House” is about Thatcher’s grandmother, Kathi Schneider, who immigrated from Germany, operated a bar in Lansing, Michigan, with her husband, Jackob, from 1935 through the turbulent times of World War II, until its sale in 1958. Schneider died at age 95 in 1997. The play is an examination of family, transition and the importance of being there for each other. Bridget longs for a comfortable stay with her grandmother, Hannah, away from the challenges of being an actor in New York City. In the cast are Iris Lieberman, Eva Nimmer, who are making their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts, and Noah Simon (“A Trick of the Light”). The actors are under the direction of Linda Fortunato, Players artistic director. Iris Lieberman is a Jeff Award winner and four-time nominee. She spent time during the pandemic doing play readings on Zoom, writing and gardening. Recently she was seen “Kiss Me Kate” at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre, “Mary Poppins” at Drury Lane Oakbrook, “Pippin” at Mercury Theatre, “Billy Elliot” at Porchlight Music Theatre and “Cabaret” (Jeff nomination; directed by Linda Fortunato) at Theatre at the Center. She is a Board Member of Perennial Theatre Chicago, a newly formed company featuring “actors with lifetimes of experience to share.” Eva Nimmer is an actor, writer and musician whose work has been featured on many Wisconsin stages, including Next Act Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Northern Sky Theater, Third Avenue PlayWorks, and Children’s Theater of Madison. Nimmer’s original monologue, “To the Young in Heart,” was featured in Forward Theater Company’s 2021 festival showcase. She is co-author of the Northern Sky Theater musical “Dairy Heirs,” along with Joel Kopischke and Alissa Rhode. Next: “Actually” with Renaissance Theaterworks in Milwaukee, running March 12 through April 3. Noah Simon is a theater artist and educator and a veteran of Chicago’s storefront theater community. In a 25-year career he’s worked as an actor for such Chicago companies as A Red Orchid, Goodman Theatre, ATC, Shattered Globe, Raven, The Hypocrites, Factory Theater, Strawdog Theatre, Stage Left Theatre, Remy Bumppo, Red Twist and 16th St. Theatre. Regionally, Noah has worked with Peninsula Players Theatre, Third Avenue PlayWorks and Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre. He is a voiceover artist and is a member of SAG/AFTRA and Actors’ Equity. As an educator he has taught a range of theater courses at Columbia College Chicago, Aurora University, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and St. Norbert College. Additionally, he designed and implemented the voiceover curriculum at Vagabond School of the Arts in Chicago. He resides in Green Bay with his wife and dog.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Parker Drew in “Mark Twain Revisited” at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: Parker Drew will celebrate the 52nd year of his critically acclaimed one-man show, which is his interpretation of a Mark Twain comedy lecture from around 1905. He has presented the show in more than 500 theaters throughout the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The show was the subject of two Wisconsin Public Television specials. Parker Drew’s first performance as the great author and humorist was in May 1970 while a 14-year-old student at Washington Junior High School, now Washington Middle School, in Green Bay. Over time, Parker Drew became well known as a television and radio host and producer, commercial voice-over artist, musician and lead actor in nearly 100 plays and musicals – including the current “The Drowsy Chaperone” (my review) with Birder Players at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. For 15 years, he was statewide TV host for the Wisconsin Lottery and was one of the original voices of Green Bay’s WIXX-FM. He also is a co-founder of Play-by-Play Theatre, Green Bay’s first professional regional theater company.

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers Inc. will present the comedy “Boeing Boeing” in Capitol Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. March 10-12. Info: cccshows.org. The farce is by Marc Camoletti, translated from French by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans. According to the website: The 1960s French farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down and one pending” – which works out just fine since their flight schedules only bring them home every three days. Bernard’s live-in maid, Berthe, manages three sets of clothing, photographs, bed linens and food preferences to pull of the ruse. Things begin to unravel when there is a change to the women’s flight orders, making it increasingly difficult to keep them apart, and eventually bringing all three of them home on the same day. Add to this Bernard’s longtime friend Robert, who has arrived in town unexpectedly. He is brought in on the outrageous arrangement and finds himself entangled in trying to help Bernard and Berthe pull it off during the course of a single day. Jon Medendorp is directing this cast: Logan Lopez, Heather Love, Jess Iannitello, Jake Jacquart, Ellen Peronto and Em Schaller.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will conclude its presentation of the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” (my review) in the company’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will concluded its performances of Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present its final performances of the Bo Wilson comedy “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” in the community theater troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse. Info: themachickaneeplayers.org. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 5, 6 p.m. March 6 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. March 7 (pie show). Snapshot: Roads are flooded, bridges are washed out, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. As they organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations. But one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure, and the pile of items they collect in the church basement is hiding a thing or two. Directing are Tammie McCarthy and Lynn Hollander. In the cast are Jenny Fabry, Jackie Kapla, Susie Mozey, Jenny Warpehoski-Fulcher and Betty Yudes.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will conclude its performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” (my review) in the troupe’s Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. March 10-12. Info: wrtt.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present a 6:30 Concert Series performance March 3 titled “Child’s Play,” a childhood-inspired piano recital by Michael Rector of the faculty. The performance will be presented live in-person (mask required) and also livestreamed in Fort Howard Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weidnercenter.com. The program ranges from the abstract and experimental “Ein Kinderspiel” by Helmut Hackenmann to the nostalgic and jazz-inflected “Children’s Songs” by Chick Corea.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host STEEM with Michael Bailey and Steve March-Torméat 7:30 p.m. March 4. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour”at 7:30 p.m. March 4. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a New Music Series concert with David Friend, piano, and Jerome Begin, composer/electronic processing, livestreamed at 8 p.m. March 4 in Memorial Chapel. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. Featured will be “Post,” a 50-minute set of pieces for solo piano with live electronic processing. “Each movement explores a different way of creating an uncanny valley-esque reality where human, acoustic aspects and electronic, processed aspects interact and overlap in hard to define, disorienting ways, upending the conventions of traditional ‘solo piano music’ while still retaining the piano at its core.”

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Shana Morrison and Jen Chapin at 8 p.m. March 4. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The singers are daughters of Van Morrison and Harry Chapin. The concert is a benefit for the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host The Madhatters a cappella choir from Madison at 1 p.m. March 5. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Formed in 1997, “The Gentlemen in Red” from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have been singing in a wide array of venues (Lambeau Field and the White House).

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present a livestream performance by Wade Fernandez as part of its Coffeehouse Series at 7 p.m. March 5. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Killswitch Engage with August Burns Red and Light the Torch at 7:30 p.m. March 5. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Center will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in “Winds of March” at 7:30 p.m. March 5. Info: cccshows.org. Conductor candidate Salvatore Terrasi, director of instrumental music at Cardinal Stritch University, will lead the wind ensemble in a program that includes “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell, “Fanfare for a New Era” by Jack Stamp, written in honor of Lt. Col. Lowell Graham’s appointment as conductor of the U.S. Air Force Band, “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral” by Richard Wagner and “Jubilation Overture” by James Barnes. The organization will bestow the Wesley Teply Community Service Award in the Arts on William Hansen, retired educator. Hansen worked for the Manitowoc Public School District, primarily at Lincoln High School, for 33 years as speech and theater teacher, international baccalaureate theater instructor, theater director and technical theater director/stage manager.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host The Seth James Trio as part of its “Downtown Saturday Night Series” at 7:30 p.m. March 5. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Symphonic Band will present a livestreamed concert titled “With Heart and Voice” at 8 p.m. March 5 in Memorial Chapel. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. Under the baton of Matthew Arau, the Symphonic Band will perform “Esprit de Corps” by Robert Jager, “Roma” by Valerie Coleman, “Peace Dancer” by Jodie Blackshaw and “With Heart and Voice” by David Gillingham.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks” with Michael Bailey at 8 p.m. March 5. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host “Ultimate ’90s Dance Party featuring Fool House” at 9:30 p.m. March 5. Info: riversideballroom.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour” at 7 p.m. March 6. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band at 7 p.m. March 6 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Livestream: youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Green Bay, The Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will present “Gather with the Griffon” at 11:30 a.m. March 9 at First Presbyterian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Intended for senior members of the community, the monthly sessions are designed to engage the mind and spirit through music and conversation.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. March 9 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Livestream: youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a free Community Concert at 11 a.m. March 10 at Sunshine Resources, 55 Yew St. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Winter Jazz Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 10 live and in-person and livestreamed in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The music program’s annual Big Band Snowball Dance will now be a Winter Jazz Ensemble Concert featuring live music provided by the college’s Jazz Ensemble, directed by Eric High, assistant professor of music and low brass.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “We Banjo 3: Awakening Tour” at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Info: meyertheatre.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CHANGED: “Big Band Snowball Concert and Dance,” March 4, becomes Winter Jazz Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 10, Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

+ CANCELED: “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo – Live!” March 10, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host the Green Bay Film Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 5 in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts locations on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.