GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,072 public productions and at least 6,103 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center will host separate performances of Nassim Soleimanpour’s “NASSIM” (that is similar in design to his “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” (review of production in Green Bay) at 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2. Info: jmkac.org. Each actor will present the one-person play sight unseen. March 31: Tracy Michelle Arnold, a member of the Core Acting Company at American Players Theatre. April 1: Carolyn Hoerdemann was last seen in the Court Theatre’s “The Mousetrap,” she has also been seen at American Players Theatre in such productions as “Macbeth,” “A Doll’s House, Twelfth Night” and “Ring around the Moon.” April 2: Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a writer, performance artist, curator and facilitator who has served as an Arts Envoy for the U.S. Embassy to teach, perform and facilitate community building initiatives in Botswana and on the island of Mauritius. Mature subject matter.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Jon Reep at 8 p.m. Apri1 1 in the center’s Kimberly-Clark Theater. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Reep is the winner of “Last Comic Standing” and is seen on Comedy Central. Ages 13-plus.

– In Kaukauna, Kaukauna Community Players will present a reader’s theater presentation of Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at 7 p.m. April 1-2 at The Vaudette, 121 E. 2nd St. Info: kaukaunacommunityplayers.org. According to the website: Directing is Eric Schommer. Snapshot: The absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian café in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In Steve Martin’s first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century’s achievements and prospects and other fanciful topic with infectious dizziness. In the mix are Picasso’s agent, the bartender and his mistress, Picasso’s date, an elderly philosopher, Charles Dabernow Schmendiman and an idiot inventor. The final surprise patron is a charismatic dark-haired singer, time-warped in from a later era.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the Cardboard Theatre production of local playwright Jim Reilly’s new “Deadly Games at the Hotel Excelsior” at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3; and 7:30 p.m. April 8-9. Info: comedycity.fun. According to a press release, the teaser for the show is “Games are being played, but nobody is playing by the rules.” Cardboard Theatre features props and set pieces created of cardboard. The noir comedy takes place in France just after the end of World War II. An homage to classic film noir, the story follows a detective, hot on the trail of his partner’s killer. “With spies, con artists, double crosses and the ever-observant Frenchie just trying to run his hotel, who will come out on top?” Directing is Mike Eserkaln with Maggie Dernehl as assistant and cardboard artist.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Michaela Jeffery’s “WROL (‘Without Rule of Law’)” in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3; and 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A question-and-answer session with the cast and crew will follow the Sunday matinee. Snapshot, according to a press release: Convinced the world at-large can’t be trusted to prioritize the well-being of adolescent girls in the event of a cataclysmic event – or just in general – a determined troupe of preteen “doomers” commits to preparing for survival in the post-collapse society they anticipate inheriting. When Maureen, Jo, Sarah, Vic and Robbie sneak out at night to investigate an ominous hidden lair in the woods, they believe they have stumbled onto proof of what happened to a mysterious local cult that vanished over a decade ago. As they search for vital clues, examining small bones and dusty cans of food for signs of life, they fight to be understood in a world that seems to reject them. What they discover changes everything – eighth grade will never be the same. Directing is Stephen Rupsch with design by April Beiswenger, both of the faculty. The production contains strong adult language.

– In Port Washington, Memories Ballroom will present John Patrick’s “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” April 1-3 and 8-10. Info: memoriesballroom.com.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions’ latest comedy musical, “WOMA Algoma: You’ve Struck Gold,” will start its four-week, two-theater run April 1. Performances in Green Bay are 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, 7-9, 14-16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 21; 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: meyertheatre.org. A performance in Manitowoc at Capitol Civic Centre is 7:30 p.m. April 13. Info: cccshows.org. The story, according to a press release: Running a radio station was the dream of Dale Eggert – and for three years, the dream was a reality. Dale’s time as the owner of the WOMA radio station has come to an end as Ray Wheeler has purchased the station, and Dale feels he has a higher calling to pursue work in ministry. What will happen to the loveable yet, slightly oddball crew of DJs and radio employees? Sally, the radio station sales manager, is concerned about how her clients will react to management changes. Radio personalities Sarah Martini, Tim Wentworth and Tom Wagner make the best of the final days under Dale’s leadership by streaming live from Shanty Days. WOMA receptionist, Sandy, takes one last chance at convincing Dale she could be more than just his receptionist. The cast: Frank Hermans, Tom Verbrick, Sarah Galati, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley and Pat Hibbard. The band: Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Songs range from “Old Time Rock & Roll” (Bob Seger) to “Nobody Does It Better” (Carly Simon).

– In Baileys Harbor, Peninsula Players Theatre will perform an in-person reading of Sean Grennan’s “A Rock Sails By” at 7 p.m. April 4 at Bjorklunden lodge – info: (715) 718-0347 – with an online option – info: onthestage.com/peninsula-players-theatre. The streaming option will be available to 7 p.m. April 5 CDT. Some of Sean Grennan’s plays received their world premieres at Peninsula Players Theatre. According to a news release: Inspired by a real interstellar visitor, Sean Grennan introduces audiences to an astrophysicist trying to bring science and faith into balance while mourning the loss of her husband and reconnecting with her daughter. After being misquoted by a less than reputable online magazine that aliens are approaching Earth, Dr. Lynn Cummings, a two-time Nobel Prize nominee, is sent by her university’s administration to set up camp at a New Mexico observatory to monitor this mysterious space object. With her daughter Olive, a doctoral candidate in English, and the ambitious journalist Jason by her side, Dr. Cummings hopes to witness nothing remarkable and thus save her stellar reputation. But there is no telling what she will discover in the desert and beyond the stars. Cast members: Cassandra Bissell (Player 1), who has performed with Peninsula Players in 18 productions since 2003. She has numerous other professional credits. Most recently, she was featured in Green Bay in a performance of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” (my review). Janet Ulrich Brooks (Dr. Lynn Cummings) is a Chicago-based actor and teaching artist. As a company member of TimeLine Theatre, she has performed in more than 15 productions including the role of Maria Callas in “Master Class” (Joseph Jefferson Award – Performer in a Principal Role). Neil Brookshire (Jason) has been seen in such Peninsula Players productions as “Romance in D,” “A Trick of the Light,” “A Murder is Announced,” “Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes” and “The 39 Steps.” Ahead, he will perform in the primary lineup of the Cincy Fringe Festival in “Bent Compass” that he co-wrote with combat medic Colin Sesek. Erica Elam (Olive) has numerous credits with Peninsula Players, including “Kodachrome,” “Born Yesterday,” “Rumors,” “Comic Potential,” “Panic,” “The Hollow,” “The Full Monty,” “The Tin Woman,” “And Then There Were None,” “Almost, Maine,” “Miss Holmes,” “The 39 Steps” and “The Actuary.” Erica also improvises all over the world with the improv groups, The Improvised Shakespeare Company and Baby Wants Candy. Dan Klarer (Player 2) has been seen on and off Door County stages since 2006. Dan is an actor, fight director, stage manager and costume designer. Recent theater credits include First Folio, Artists’ Ensemble, Third Avenue PlayWorks, Door Shakespeare, Peninsula Players, Northern Sky Theatre, Theatre at the Center, Children’s Theatre Madison, Go Fish Productions, Chicago Kids Company and the Goodman Theatre.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Whose Live Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. Apri1 4. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Performing in the improv comedy show are Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, both seen on TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Virginia Rep in “Three Little Pigs” as part of its Student Adventure Series at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 5. Info: cccshows.org. The performance is appropriate for Grade 1 students. According to the website: In the lighthearted musical twist on the classic tale, the Wolf is not evil, but misunderstood. The Three Little Pigs are very frightened of the Wolf and don’t want to be friends. The Wolf wants to be their friend and decides to invite them to his birthday party. The Wolf accidentally destroys the houses of the Three Little Pigs while delivering invitations to his birthday party. Wolf is surprised that he has the strength to blow down the houses and feels badly about it. Luckily, Mother Pig is an understanding pig, and she helps Wolf deliver the party invitations. In the end, all is forgiven and the Pigs and Wolf can celebrate their new friendships together.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Baby Shark Live 2022 Splash Tour” at 6 p.m. April 7. Info: foxcitiespac.com. From the website: In an adventure into the sea, Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through new and show-classic songs. Some of the popular songs are “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the touring “That Golden Girls Show – A Puppet Parody” at 7:30 p.m. April 7. Info: cccshows.org. From the website: The show includes the TV series’ telltale cheesecake, comedy, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and quick-witted put-down – Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life. The cast includes Erin Ulman as Blanche, Ashely Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy and Colleen Welsh as Rose.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present a youth cast in the musical “Godspell Jr.” at 7 p.m. April 7-9 and 4 p.m. April 10 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. According to the website: Disciples help Jesus Christ tell parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. “An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.”

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay will present the musical “Company” at 7 p.m. April 7-9 and 2 p.m. April 10 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. Info: uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre. Music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim, based on a book by George Furth. Directing is John Thornberry, who also provides set and sound design. Brittany Welch is music director, and Heather Olsen provides choreography. The cast consists of Lisa Atkinson, Wendy Baron, Chase Grabowski, Cerina Grawey, Jacilyn Knight, Brittany Koerner, Marie Newton, Scott Nowakowski, Jacqueline Nutter, Justin Pilz, Sarah Severson-Roehm, Daniel Stary, Sam Wargula, Brittany Welch, Keaton Bartz and Kate Schwaba.

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Waubeno, Waubeno Area Players is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Margi Diny, formerly of the Green Bay/Lakeshore area, sent along a brochure of highlights. The troupe hosted The MadHatters a cappella Feb. 26, is continuing the run of “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon & Mrs. Levine” April 1-3, is hosting the Wisconsin Association of Community Theatre Conference April 2, will host Huisman Honors Recital May 14, will present “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree June 30-July 10, will host “A Night at the Old School House” Aug. 13, will host Apollo Trio Sept. 17 and will present “Steel Magnolias” Nov. 16-20. Troupe statement: “…WAP was created as a much-needed outlet whose purpose was cultural development and community involvement – all within the greater Forest, Langlade, Oneida and Oconto County areas.” Info: wabenoareaplayers.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Alice Cooper and Buckberry at 7:30 p.m. March 31. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital with enhake Trio presenting “The Classics and Beyond” at 7:30 p.m. March 31 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic. Featured are Brent Williams, violin; Eun-Hee Park, piano, with guest faculty artist, Katherine Decker, cello.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host The Red Hot Chilli Pipers at 7:30 p.m. April 1. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The group puts a modern spin on Scottish piping and drumming with an emphasis on showing off in a

fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems. Included are “Clocks” by Coldplay, Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and a rock medley of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water” and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” In the mix are “Flower of Scotland” and “The Hills of Argyll.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Big Band in “Almost Like Being in Love” at 7:30 p.m. April 1. Info: cccshows.org. Conductor Paul Sucherman leads the band in such selections as Duke Ellington’s “I Got it Bad and That Ain’t Good” and Cole Porter’s “I Get a Kick Out of You.” The guest Spring Jazz Vocalists of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus will join in “Their Hearts Were Full of Spring” and “Georgia on My Mind.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Way Down Wanderers at 7:30 p.m. April 1. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a Guest Recital with Ted Piltzecker, vibraphone, in-person and online at 9 p.m. April 1 in Harper Hall. Info: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. He will perform with the Jazz Faculty Quartet of Tim Albright (trombone), Bill Carrothers (piano), Mark Urness (bass) and Dane Richeson (drums).

– SOLD OUT In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Trinity of Terror Tour” at 7 p.m. April 2. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Kansas – Point of Know Return Tour” at 7:30 p.m. April 2. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. April 2. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital with enhake Trio presenting “Beyond Expectations: Music of 20th and 21st Centuries” at 7 p.m. April 2 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/uwoshmusic. Featured are Brent Williams, violin; Eun-Hee Park, piano, with guest faculty artist, Katherine Decker, cello.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Amelia Ford as part of its Downtown Saturday Night series at 7:30 p.m. April 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. From Green Bay, the singer-songwriter and 2018 Nash-Next finalist mixes soft soprano with raw grit in her original pop and folk-rock songs.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “A Symphonic Night at the Movies: The Wizard of Oz – Film with Live Symphony” featuring the Weidner Philharmonic at 2:30 p.m. April 3 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center. Info: weidner.com. Performed to the famed 1939 film starring Judy Garland will be the Academy Award-winning music by Harold Arlen and Herbert Stothart. Featured are new orchestra transcriptions of Harold Arlen’s lost scores to go along with Judy Garland’s studio recordings. Guest conductor is Scott Terrell of the Louisiana State University School of Music. Terrell has traveled the world as a guest conductor for symphonies from Hong Kong to Vancouver.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Fozzy with GMF, Krashkarma & The Nocturnal Affair at 7:15 p.m. April 3. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a Faculty Recital with Anthony Padilla, piano, in-person and online at 8 p.m. April 3 in Memorial Chapel. Info: livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. The recital will celebrate women composers, including Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Clara Wieck Schumann.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Black Violin as part of its Passport Program series at 7 p.m. April 5. Info: dcauditorium.org. According to a press release: Members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste blend string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. The two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers. Post-college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers, and began building an audience that led to such achievements as sold-out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018.

– In Green Bay, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its “Choral Masterworks” concert with a multitude of performers at 7 p.m. April 5 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to press releases: The concert will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s renowned “Requiem,” excerpts from Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and works George Frideric Handel and Wolfgang Amadeus Beethoven, among others. Choirs from De Pere High School, Little Chute High School, Sturgeon Bay High School and Xavier High School will join the chorale, adding more than 100 voices to select pieces. The 2022 Robert and Carol Bush Vocal Music Award winners also will perform their winning pieces.The concert will feature soloist and past Bush Award winner Benjamin Olejniczak and multiple St. Norbert College faculty soloists, including Linda Feldmann, Yi-Lan Niu and Michael Rosewall. The chorale will be accompanied by a full symphony orchestra, featuring faculty from St. Norbert College, UWGB and Lawrence University and members of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Weidner Philharmonic and more. The chorale, led by artistic director Kent Paulsen, is a 150-voice community choir in its 47th season. The chorale selected Isabella Cerdan of St. Francis Xavier High School as this year’s winner of the Bush Scholarship Award for Vocal Excellence. Isabella Cerdan and her choir teacher, Anna Van Eperen, each will receive a cash prize. St. Francis Xavier High School will receive $500 for its music library. The chorale also awarded a second-place cash prize to Dalena Pakalske of Southern Door High School.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music and The Weidner will present Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns April 6 as part of the 6:30 Concert Series in the center’s Cofrin Family Hall. Admission is free. This event will also stream live on UWGB Music’s YouTubeChannel. According to a press release: Founded in 1980, Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns is the Midwest’s premier funk, soul, and rock and roll band, which has deep ties to UWGB’s Music program.” Members will share some behind-the-scenes insights about their original music. Performing in this concert are Bill Dennee (trombone), Danny Lueck (drums), Jay Whitney (guitars/vocals), Marc Jimos (saxophones/vocals), Matt Buchman (piano/keyboards), Patrick Phalen (trumpet), Paul Sowinski (bass/vocals), Rick Piumbroeck (lead vocals/percussion) and Steve Johnson (saxophones). The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. “Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles.” Performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 p.m. and last between 60 and 90 minutes. Info on coming events: uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Black Violin at 7:30 p.m. April 6. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to a press release: Members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste blend string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. The two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers. Post-college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers, and began building an audience that led to such achievements as sold-out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Linda Ronstadt Experience” with Tristan McIntosh at 7:30 p.m. April 6. Info: cccshows.org. A 2016 “American Idol” finalist, McIntosh covers such hits as “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved.” “That’ll Be the Day” and “Blue Bayou.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Knotfest Roadshow 2022” with Slipknot, In This Moment and Wage War at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Eli Young Band at 7:30 p.m. April 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Linda Ronstadt Experience” with Tristan McIntosh at 7:30 p.m. April 7. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. A 2016 “American Idol” finalist, McIntosh covers such hits as “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved.” “That’ll Be the Day” and “Blue Bayou.”

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Lee Greenwood, March 31, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Joseph Sartori Concert, April 2, at Plymouth Arts Center, Plymouth.