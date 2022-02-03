GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double check before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,836 public productions and at least 5,629 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present Cardboard Theatre in a live reading of the play-in-progress “Threatening Skies” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. Cardboard Theatre is gearing up for more original plays. This script is by local writer Jim Reilly. Snapshot: Strange things are happening in the northern Wisconsin sky, and some Thing is in the woods.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playworks will present a virtual play reading of the Heidi Armbruster drama “Dairyland” as part of Door County Reads Festival at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Info: doorcountyreads.org. According to a press release: Jacob Jenssen, artistic director of Third Avenue PlayWorks, directs Doug Clemmons, Katherine Duffy, Dan Klarer, Doug Mancheski, Annie Paul and Ryan Schabach. Snapshot: Allie, a food writer in New York City, is determined to find authenticity in a world of internet dating, baby shower crafting and journalistic in-fighting. But when she takes on the Local Food Movement, she finds herself on the wrong side of an epic food fight. When she escapes to her father’s dairy farm in Wisconsin, she meets a cow named Patches, who promises to show her the way home. Heidi Armbruster is a New York and Wisconsin-based theater artist dedicated to creating new work and discovering new approaches to classical literature and theater.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local a special “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The performance will be recorded for the troupe’s website. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will open its run of the Frank Hermans-Pat Hibbard comedy with music “The Franky Bunch” (preview story) Feb. 4. Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4-5; 10-12, 17-19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; info: meyertheatre.org. A performance Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present an audio recording of the Adam Szymkowicz comedy “Kodachrome” at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 as part of the theater’s “The Play’s Thing” and in coordination with Door County Reads Festival. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Kevin Christopher Fox directs Cassandra Bissell, Erica Elam, Linda Fortunato, Sean Fortunato, Mike Jimerson and Ric Walker. Set in the sleepy New England town of Colchester, snapshots of the residents’ everyday lives and romances are caught at diverse stages, from a budding romance to grappling with goodbye, allowing the audience to find themselves in their stories. Photographer Suzanne captures moments where dreams are dashed and fulfilled and passionate feelings of hope and yearning are reflected in the lives of the local librarian, waitress, police officer, history professor, florist, gravedigger and more. Szymkowicz received a Playwright’s Diploma from The Juilliard School’s Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program and an MFA from Columbia University, where he was the Dean’s Fellow.

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present “Date Night” dinner theater events at The Waupaca Country Club: “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with Kay Ellingson and Greg Harvey at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and Barbara Laedtke and Marcel Van Camp at 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Also, “Hate Mail” by Bill Corbett and Kira Obelensky with Amy Marcom and Todd Klismet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Kira Morrissey and Mark Otte at noon Feb. 13. Info: onthestage.tickets/show/waupaca-community-theatre/date-night.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present Royce Ryton’s “Crown Matrimonial” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; and 7 p.m. Feb. 16-19 in Perry Theater of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com. Berray Billington directs the cast of Marisa Darcourt, Nancy Ernst, Stephanie Miller, Casey Nash. The story could be called “the greatest love story of the 20th century.” It focuses on the crisis that faces the British empire when King Edward VIII declares his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson and abdicates. The play tells the story from the viewpoint of the royal family as developments eventually lead to the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater the Norm Foster comedy “The Gentleman Clothier” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11; 4 p.m. Feb. 12; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18; and 4 p.m. Feb. 19-20 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

ENDING

– In Sheboygan, Theatre for Young Audiences will present its final performances of the musical “Anything Goes” at 7 p.m. Feb. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in University Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus. Info: tyasheboygan.org. The story takes place aboard the S.S. American, a luxury ocean liner en route from New York to England. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney is there, along with her friend Billy Crocker who stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt. The problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Bonnie. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing passengers, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart. Troupe alum Ben Johnson is director with Rikki Mason as choreographer. The mission of Theatre for Young Audiences “is to educate children about themselves and the world around them through theater. This production has allowed many youth members of the community to participate in their first big musical production. In addition, the entire cast has learned to tap dance.”

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Rahr-West Museum will host STEEM with Michael Bailey and Steve March Tormé Feb. 4 as a fundraiser social-dinner-performance. Info: manitowoc.org/1006/Rahr-West-Art-Museum.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host “John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party” with John Mueller as Buddy Holly, Linwood Sasser as Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Info: riversideballroom.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host an Artist Series concert with Third Coast Percussion at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 in Memorial Chapel for an in-person campus audience and livestreamed for others. Info: lawrence.edu/conservatory/box_office/tickets.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Civic Symphony of Green Bay in “Winter Dreams” at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in-person and livestreamed in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert will include the winners of the Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. Program: Arnold Schoenberg’s “Winter Music” for wind quintet, featuring the Bay Winds; Edouard Lalo’s “Symphonie Espagnole,” featuring violin soloist, Jane Story (high school division winner); Carl Maria von Weber’s “Concerto for Bassoon in F Major,” featuring bassoon soloist, Jessica Kleebauer (college division winner); and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Winter Daydreams” Symphony. Conducting is Seong-Kyung Graham. Hosting is Kent Paulsen.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival February Fest will present the season’s first February Fest concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. Featured are violinist Thomas Kluge and pianist Christi Zungia in works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Caesar Franck. The musicians are members of the Festival Orchestra.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a faculty recital for a campus audience with Karen Leigh-Post, mezzo-soprano, with Anthony Padilla, piano, in works by Rossini, Massenet, Bernstein, Rorem and Copland at 2 p.m. in Memorial Chapel.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Randango – A Benefit for Randy Bowles” at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. TOUR”with special guest The Belles at 7 p.m. Feb. 8. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, The Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will present “Gather with the Griffon” at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at First Presbyterian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Intended for senior members of the community, the monthly sessions are designed to engage the mind and spirit through music and conversation.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Bus Stop,” Feb. 4-13, at Parkview Playhouse, Manitowoc, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Betrayal” by Harold Pinter, Feb. 5, as part of Door County Reads Festival at Third Avenue PlayWorks, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “It Gets Better,” Feb. 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition “The Bias Inside Us” (my feature) continues to Feb. 13 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.