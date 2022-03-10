GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,975 public productions and at least 5,945 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Parker Drew in “Mark Twain Revisited” at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: Parker Drew will celebrate the 52nd year of his critically acclaimed one-man show, which is his interpretation of a Mark Twain comedy lecture from around 1905. He has presented the show in more than 500 theaters throughout the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The show was the subject of two Wisconsin Public Television specials. Parker Drew’s first performance as the great author and humorist was in May 1970 while a 14-year-old student at Washington Junior High School, now Washington Middle School, in Green Bay. Over time, Parker Drew became well known as a television and radio host and producer, commercial voice-over artist, musician and lead actor in nearly 100 plays and musicals – including the current “The Drowsy Chaperone” (my review) with Birder Players at Broadway Theatre in De Pere. For 15 years, he was statewide TV host for the Wisconsin Lottery and was one of the original voices of Green Bay’s WIXX-FM. He also is a co-founder of Play-by-Play Theatre, Green Bay’s first professional regional theater company.

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers Inc. will present the comedy “Boeing, Boeing” in Capitol Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. March 10-12. Info: cccshows.org. The farce is by Marc Camoletti, translated from French by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans. According to the website: The 1960s French farce features self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down and one pending” – which works out just fine since their flight schedules only bring them home every three days. Bernard’s live-in maid, Berthe, manages three sets of clothing, photographs, bed linens and food preferences to pull of the ruse. Things begin to unravel when there is a change to the women’s flight orders, making it increasingly difficult to keep them apart, and eventually bringing all three of them home on the same day. Add to this Bernard’s longtime friend Robert, who has arrived in town unexpectedly. He is brought in on the outrageous arrangement and finds himself entangled in trying to help Bernard and Berthe pull it off during the course of a single day. Jon Medendorp is directing this cast: Logan Lopez, Heather Love, Jess Iannitello, Jake Jacquart, Ellen Peronto and Em Schaller.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. March 11. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Untitled Kevin Sievert Project” at 7:30 p.m. March 11-12, 18-19, 25-26 and 2 p.m. March 27. Info: forstinn.org. Sievert has said, “It’s a working title, but the story’s not over yet. In this evening full of stories and songs, you’ll get to know the colorful past, the lively present and untitled future of an ordinary guy with extraordinary dreams.”​ Sievert is an actor, singer, choreographer and musician based in Wisconsin. Kevin was the 2016 Rising Star winner and made his professional debut at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee in 2017. He was recently seen as the lead in their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” In the Skylight’s 2018-2019 season, he received a nomination and became a finalist for the Footlight People’s Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical (Professional) for his role as Little Moe in “Five Guys Named Moe.” Sievert has been seen at The Forst Inn many times, and will be directing The Forst production of “Carrie” in fall.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 12. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the touring “B – The Underwater Bubble Show” at 4 p.m. March 13. Info: weillcenter.com. The family show includes high interactivity and audience participation. The setup: “One day, after a lot of stress, phone calls, meeting planning and job problems, Mr. B finds, as if by magic, a fishbowl inside his case. He starts to stare in amazement inside the bowl, as if looking inside a sorcerer’s crystal ball and, all of a sudden finds himself transported in a colorful and happy underwater world. While being involved in this joyful path he discovers again that it is possible to smile and to enjoy life, leaving all stress and fears behind and, at the end of his journey, he finds himself transformed as well in a colorful and happy creature.” The show includes drama, mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, contortionism, sand art and magic, with a lot of colorful soap bubbles and the use of laser technologies, snow canons, soap bubble tornadoes, theatrical fog, gigantic smoke rings, smoke-filled soap bubble machines and optical illusions.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Ginger Billy at 7 p.m. March 13. Info: meyertheatre.com. “Rompers, gnats and swampy, hot summer days are just a few things that Ginger Billy feels strongly about. Shirtless with tattoos, Ginger Billy gives viewers a humorous look into life in rural upstate South Carolina.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Stage Ten Seventeen, 1017 Waube Lane, will present “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” by Nassim Soleimanpour at 6 p.m. March 13. Info: stage1017.com. According to the website: “With no rehearsal, no director, a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, and an actor who never read the script, internationally acclaimed ‘White Rabbit, Red Rabbit’ by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theater. Nassim Soleimanpour was denied a passport in his native Iran because of his status as a conscientious objector. Unable to travel, he decided to write a play which could travel the world in his place. This makes for a unique, thrilling experience for all, as the audience joins a different performer each night on a journey into the unknown; stumbling upon the ‘personal and profound, riffing on the limits of liberty and exploring where theatre can take you, with or without a passport’.”

– In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” by Nassim Soleimanpour at 7 p.m. March 13 at The Tarlton Theatre, 405-409 W. Walnut St. Admission is pay what you can at the door. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to press releases: With no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, the event “is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theater.” Forbidden to leave his native Iran, Soleimanpour wrote a play that traveled the world in his place. Many actors have performed this play, including Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane and John Hurt. This production features Cassandra Bissell (Regional: Milwaukee Repertory, Utah Shakespeare, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Peninsula Players Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Actors’ Theatre of Louisville).

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the Adventure Series offering of “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 16. Info: cccshows.org. The drama with music is a tribute to the famed American who freed herself and hundreds of her people from the bonds of slavery. As Harriet and her friend Sarah Bradford narrate her adventurous life, the audience shares the joys, sorrows and challenges faced by the brave women who changed the world through her courage. The performance, geared for Grade 5 students, is presented by Virginia Rep.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In De Pere, The Dance Company of greater Green Bay will present “The Dance Company Does Broadway” in six performances in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 17-18; 2 and 7 p.m. March 19; and 2 p.m. March 20. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The production features dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical in music from “West Side Story,” “Wicked,” “Grease,” “Mary Poppins,” “Newsies,” “Annie” and “The Sound of Music.”

ENDING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will conclude its performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” (my review) in the troupe’s Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. March 10-12. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present its final performances of the Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” in eight performances in the troupe’s Nancy Byng Community Theater. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com. Performances are at 7 p.m. March 10-11; and 1 p.m. March 12-13. Directing the all-youth production is Elizabeth Jolly, who says in a message to patrons, “(T)he special effects and immersive qualities are some of the largest we’ve done at Abrams.” The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast cannot learn to love and be loved, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Playing some of the lead roles are Betsy Finger as Belle, Brady Cox as the Beast, Nick Blaser as Cogsworth, and Ellie Finger as Mrs. Potts.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present its final performances of Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” (my review) in Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 11-12 and 2 p.m. March 13. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. The play is inspired by the true-life events of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. She works as a human computer at the Harvard College Observatory where men belittle then covet her brilliance. Leavitt discovers music in the night sky and abides the earthly stars of family and love. Directing is Merlaine Angwell.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Winter Jazz Ensemble Concert at 7:30 p.m. March 10 live and in-person and livestreamed in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets or www.snc.edu/go/livestream. The music program’s annual Big Band Snowball Dance will now be a Winter Jazz Ensemble Concert featuring live music provided by the college’s Jazz Ensemble, directed by Eric High, assistant professor of music and low brass.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “We Banjo 3: Awakening Tour” at 7:30 p.m. March 10. Info: meyertheatre.org.

In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Coffeehouse: John Lewis and Friends” as an online event at 7 p.m. March 12. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present “Film Music Concert: Lawrence University Orchestra Concert” livestreamed at 8 p.m. March 11 in Memorial Chapel. Info: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Choirs at 7 p.m. March 12 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Livestream: youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Appleton, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Spring Concert” at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Kevin F.E. Sütterlin will lead the orchestra in Louise Farrenc’s “Overture No. 1, Opus 23, E Minor.” Jessie Montgomery’s “Soul Force,” Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade in A Minor, Opus 33” and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will host Ernesto Estigarribia as music director finalist in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 12 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weillcenter.com. He will lead the orchestra in Guiseppe Verdi’s “Overture to La Forza del Destino,” José Pablo Moncayo’s “Huapango” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.”

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host Celtic Folk in “A Wee Bit Irish” at 7:30 p.m. March 12; 2:30 p.m. March 13; 7:30 p.m. March 17-19; and 2:30 p.m. March 20. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Hardbean and McHonzik from 2-5 p.m. March 13 as a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Info: forstinn.org. Musicians Dan Hildebrand, Pete Honzik and Jim VanLannen feature often bawdy Irish ballads.

– In Green Bay, The Youth Orchestra Program of St. Norbert College will feature its three orchestras in concert at 4 p.m. March 13 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Donations are welcome. Info: snc.edu/youthorchestra/. String Orchestra program conducted by Audrey Nowak: “Chaps ‘n Spurs” by Susan H. Day, “Fight the Resistance” by Tanner Otto, “Sinfonietta for Strings” by Anthony Granata, “Heart in the Highlands” by Stephen Chin. Philharmonia program conducted by Audrey Nowak and Michael Ross: “Swan Lake” by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky/ arr. Chris Bernotas, “Appalachian Morning” by Robert Sheldon, “Symphony No. 36, The ‘Linz,’ movement 1” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart/ arr. Richard Meyer, “Symphony No. 5, Finale” by P. I. Tchaikovsky/ arr. R. Meyer. Youth Symphony program conducted by Michael Ross: “Roman Carnival Overture” by Hector Berlioz, “Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni, “Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah” by Camille Saint-Saens.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present its Bands at 7 p.m. March 13 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Livestream: youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will present Dallas String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Info: office@bccivicmusic.org or (920) 338-1801. The booking of the quartet is a replacement for “Pirates of Penzance” by the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, which is postponed to next season. The quartet features a blend of classical and contemporary music.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Americana alt-rock folk singer Todd Snider with special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan at 8 p.m. March 14. Info: meyertheatre.com. According to a press release: Snider’s career “is long and storied with early ties to Jimmy Buffet and John Prine. He released his new album ‘First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder’ earlier this year on which he created his own brand of funk inspired by Parliament and James Brown. He wrote a song about the massive vortex of trash that swirls in the Pacific Ocean but also paid tribute to Prine, his musical hero, who passed away in 2020.”

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will host a Chamber Music Series concert with The Bad Plus at 7 p.m. March 15 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Livestream: youtube.com/uwoshmusic. In the group’s 21st year, founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) embark on a new piano-less incarnation of the band with Ben Monder (guitar) and Chris Speed (tenor saxophone).

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Gaelic Storm: We Missed You Tour”at 7:30 p.m. March 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Gaelic Storm: We Missed You Tour”at 7:30 p.m. March 17. Info: meyertheatre.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo – Live!” March 10, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” March 15, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.