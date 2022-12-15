GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 3067 public productions and at least 8,402 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere and Ashwaubenon, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories” at two venues. Info: snc.edu/tickets. De Pere: Dudley Birder Hall at St. Norbert College – 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16, 1 p.m. Dec. 17-18; Ashwaubenon: Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center – 7 p.m. Dec. 20. According to a press release: Performances often sell out quickly. Selections in the show include “energetic, contemporary and sincere arrangements of your favorite nostalgic Christmas music.” The current Knights on Broadway lineup consists of Evan Larson (Green Bay), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Medford), Logan Enger (Kaukauna), Bruce Glassco (Little Chute), Hannah Dornfeld (Pulaski), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Emily Martin (Milwaukee), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Melody Humphreys (Kewaskum), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks) and Sam Skiff (Mount Calvary). The troupe is led by director Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present “Holidays on Ice” at The Tarlton Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: “David Sedaris’s beloved and subversive holiday collection of Christmas-themed essays is brought to life in this celebration of the tackiest and most dysfunctional holiday traditions. Wear your most aesthetically challenged holiday trappings and join us for stories, drinks, giveaways and mirth.” Performing is Michael Stebbins, whose roots include being artistic director of Door Shakespeare.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance in its 46th presentation of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 4 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Info: cccshows.org. The troupe presents a version of its own of the ballet based on the fairy tale by E.T. Hoffman set to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance is rated PG.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Snowy Mittens: An Improvised Holiday Romance” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Jon Bruinooge Christmas Special” at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Kaukauna, Vaudette art and music space will host the Seven Ages Theatricals production of the musical “The Gifts of The Magi” at 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Info: sevenagestheatricals@gmail.com. According to a press release: Based on the stories of O. Henry, told is the story of Jim and Della Dillingham, a poor couple in early 20th century New York City. They are desperately trying to find a way to be able to afford to get each other a Christmas present. Told with six actors and a piano, the production uses a score by Randy Courts and Mark St. Germain and much of O. Henry’s original text to tell a story of the true meaning of giving.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre Radio Players will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Info: comedycity.net.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Evergreen Theater Mainstage will present its final performances of “A Christmas Story” (my review) in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to the website: Philip Grecian has adapted humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. Directing the local cast is Justin Gulmire. The comical story told by adult Ralph (Eric D. Westphal) follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Isaac Helstad) in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother (Jami Thompson), his teacher (Phoebe Olderman) and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are in the play, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas (Astrou Gartzke), the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father (Norm Shonkwiler ) winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios. Also in the cast are Peter Smies, Vesper Witter, Michael Lamm, Emily Chevalier, Monica Smies, Darcin Wright, Ian Lemke, Martin Prevost and Penelope Monfort.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “Elf: The Musical” (my review) in the company’s Broadway Theatre at (check availability because tickets sold rapidly) 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16; and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The show is based on the movie “Elf,” with book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. From the website; Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of “A Musing’s Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 4 p.m. Dec. 17; and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. A pub show prior to performances is by Meet The Seavers. Info: forstinn.org. The annual holiday Mistletoe Musings musical cabaret returns with a new twist – “A Christmas Carol.” The classic Charles Dickens story filled with ghosts and, eventually, holiday cheer will be laced with the Mistletoes singing group. The Mistletoes 2022 are ​Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and ​Sean Stalvey. The Christmas Carol Ensemble consists of Carrie Todd Counihan and Ash Stokes as Narrators, Claran LaViolette as Scrooge, Roger Bennin as Bob Cratchit, Patrick Schamburek and Scott Retzack as Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Present, Alyssabeth Wodack as Ghost of Christmas Past and Ghost of Christmas Future, Melissa Schamburek and Cathy DeLain as Mrs. Cratchet and Archie and Jasper LaFond as Tiny Tim. Directing is Michael Sheeks, the theater’s executive director.

– In Appleton, Xavier Fine Arts Theatre will host Barb’s Center for Dance & Ballet 360 in the 23rd annual “Spirit of the Holidays: A Celebration of Dance” at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Info: ticketstaronline.com. The variety-packed performances raise money for local charities. Last year, more than $44,000 was raised.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present its final performance of “Monty’s Christmas Magic Show” at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: montysmagic.com. Featured among magicians is Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. Witt has produced a Christmas magic show almost every year for more than 20 years. Recommended for ages 5 and older, the show starts with a simple set and an undecorated Christmas tree on stage. Magicians use magic to produced decorations for audience members to decorate the tree.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay and De Pere, Daddy D Productions will present “Daddy D Christmas.” (My review). Info: daddydproductions.org. Dec. 15, 16, 17, plus matinees Dec. 15 and 17: Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. Dec. 20-21: The Automobile Gallery, Green Bay. Dec. 22: St. Mark Ministries, De Pere. The Green Bay-based show troupe celebrates its 16th Christmas variety show. Featured are leader Darren Johnson, Shelley Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Kevin Van Ess and Alicia Michelle. Included are comedy bits, a patriotic tribute and such songs as “Christmas in the Air,” “Joy to the World,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Baby Please Come Home,” “O Come, O Come, Emanuel, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Silent Night,” “Christmas Shoes,” “Breath of Heaven,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and the troupe’s traditional “Hallelujah Chorus” ending.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its 23rd annual “A Frank’s Christmas” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23. Info: meyertheatre.org. According to Kasey Schumacher of Let Me Be Frank Productions, this story is told: “You may have heard of the Elf on the Shelf, and you may have heard the story of the elves and the shoemaker. But have you ever heard the two tales combined? Probably not, so let us explain. There was once a shoemaker and his wife. They owned Don’s Shoes on University Avenue. They worked very hard but still could not earn enough to stay afloat. One evening, the shoemaker cuts leather to make one final pair of shoes, wishing aloud that his Elf on the Shelf could help him out. That night, the Elf on the Shelf is wildly surprised when he discovers more elves pop into the workshop. Franky Fruitcake, Patty Cakes, Amy Angel Food and Pauly Pockets come together with the Elf on the Shelf to assist the shoemaker. When the shoemaker arrives in his shop the next morning, he finds a miracle of miracles! A pair of shoes have been made with high-quality craftsmanship. The miracle happens again and again, bringing the shoemaker more financial success than he could have imagined. But the magic can’t last forever, right? And the Elf on the Shelf begins to wonder if he belongs next to his fellow shoemaking elves, or in the home he’s had forever with his shoemaker family. You’ll laugh out loud and sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes as you watch this story of friendship, family, and miracles of the season.” In the cast are Frank Hermans as Franky Fruitcake, Pat Hibbard as Patty Cakes, Amy Riemer as Amy Angel Food, Tom Verbrick as The Shoemaker, Lisa Borley as The Shoemaker’s wife, Blake Hermans as the Elf on the Shelf and Paul Evansen as Pauly Pockets. The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), with lights by Ross Loining and sound by Kelly Klaus. Some of the songs are “Christmas Eve” (Kelly Clarkson), “Unwrap You at Christmas” (The Monkees), “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (Neil Diamond), “Jingle Bells?” (Barbra Streisand), “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” (Keith Urban) and “Xmas Time of the Year” (Green Day).

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.The play is another take on Charles Dickens’ classic about Ebenezer Scrooge and ghosts and greed and realization. According to the website: “The five WFBR Radio Players bring to life scores of characters, live sound effects and musical underscoring to create an authentic 1940s radio experience all in front of a live studio audience.” The script is by Joe Landry, who is something of a specialist in the radio play concept. His other titles include “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play,” “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play,” “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” and “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.” Some of these plays have been produced in the region by other companies. In the concept, the players – professional in this cast – more than read from scripts. The illusion is the audience is part of the live radio studio audience and sees interactions among the players. Directing is Mikael Burke, who is based in Chicago and has numerous credits there. Quote from Mikael Burke’s website: “I’m a fan of visual storytelling.” Everyone in the cast has been seen on the professional stages in Door County and elsewhere. Capsules with their area appearances: Cassandra Bissell: Third Avenue PlayWorks (“The Book Club Play” this season), Peninsula Players Theatre in nine seasons (selected: “Silent Sky,” “Proof”). Neil Brookshire: Area: The Weidner (“Bent Compass” (co-writer and performer), Peninsula Players Theatre (“Romance in D,” “Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes”), Door Shakespeare: (“Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”). Elyse Edelman: Door Shakespeare: (“Comedy of Errors,” “King Lear,” “Twelfth Night,” “Heart of Robin Hood,” “Much Ado About Nothing,’ “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Henry V”). Ray Jivoff: Northern Sky Theater (“Dad’s Season Tickets”) prominently in Door County and Milwaukee. Dan Klarer: Door Shakespeare (“Three Musketeers: An Adventure With Music,” “The Tempest,” Henry V,” “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Door Shakespeare);” Northern Sky Theater: (“Tongue ‘N Cheek,” “Victory Farm”); Third Avenue Playhouse “Isaac’s Eye,” “Greater Tuna,” “Santaland Diaries”); and Peninsula Players Theatre (“Miss Holmes,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Bridges of Madison County”).

– In Oshkosh, Paine Art Center and Gardens will host the guided tour element of “Nutcracker in the Castle” 5-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-3 p.m. Sundays to Jan. 8, 2023. Info: thepaine.org. According to the website: The tour starts with a party in the “Ballroom” with live performances by a string quartet. Godfather Drosselmeyer tells the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Then he leads guests through decorated rooms of the mansion. The story culminates in the “Lands from Afar” where youthful dancers from Valley Academy for the Arts perform selections from “The Nutcracker Ballet.” Guests then tour second-floor rooms that are decorated as Clara’s family home and Drosselmeyer’s workshop.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, The Weidner and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Swing for the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Cofrin Family Hall on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. The event features the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra performing swinging renditions of holiday tunes with guest singers.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Christmas on the Avenue 2022: Jamie Kent and Don Rodriguez” with special guest Bascom Hill at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a “Music for Food Holiday Concert: Holiday Favorites” at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info to reserve free ticket: midsummersmusic.com. The program: “String Quartet No. 1” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “String Quartet in E Minor, Opus 59, No. 2” by Ludwig van Beethoven and a selection of holiday favorites.

– In Green Bay, jazz-contemporary pianist Peter Polzak will team with the John Salerno Trio at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at The OC restaurant, 465 Marina Lane. Polzak and Salerno have strong ties to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay jazz program. Polzak works out of Chicago, and Salerno retired earlier this year. Polzak has a new CD of 18 original compositions written between 1969 and 2021 and featuring two different bands.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “John Kelley & Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): Coming Home” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Featured is an eclectic blend and intense fusion of classical, rock, jazz, musical theater and holiday favorites.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus will host the Fox Valley Concert Band in “Holiday Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in Perry Hall on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/today/event/fox-valley-concert-band-2/. Directing is Marc Sackman. The program:

Selected movements from “The William Byrd Suite;” “Kyiv 2022” by Brian Balmages to recognize the Ukrainian people; “Soliloquy for Solferino” by Martin Ellersby to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross; “Jupiter” by Gustav Holst; “Serenade” by Derek Bourgeois; David Maskanka’s powerful Give Us This Day by David Maskanka; and “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson as the band’s traditional holiday finale.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Ted Vigil: A Rocky Mountain Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The John Denver tribute includes such songs as “Christmas for Cowboys,” “Christmas Like a Lulabye” and Christmas classics.

– In Green Bay and Appleton, newVoices choir will present “Christmas at the Cathedral/Chapel: Gather ’Round the Manger” in two locations. Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Appleton: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lawrence University Memorial Chapel. Info: newvoiceschoir.org. The sacred concert includes familiar carols and new settings of Christmas classics interspersed with audience sing-alongs and organ settings and the choir’s traditional candlelight closing. Among the works is Morten Lauridsen’s famous “O Magnum Mysterium,” a Gregorian chant for Christmas composed in 1994.

– In Green Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a “Music for Food Holiday Concert: Holiday Favorites” at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Brown County Central Library. Info to reserve free ticket: midsummersmusic.com. The program: “String Quartet No. 1” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “String Quartet in E Minor, Opus 59, No. 2” by Ludwig van Beethoven and a selection of holiday favorites.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Chamber Singers will present “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” at 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Info: oshkoshchambersingers.org. Conductor Herb Berendsen will lead the choir accompanied by pipe organ and brass ensemble.

– In Wrightstown, Turner Street Music Hall will host Biscuit Creek Bluegrass Band at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: turnerstreetmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Warrant with Quiet Riot and Vixen at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z: Christmas with You” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Marie Osmond – A Symphonic Christmas 2022” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: weillcenter.com. According to a press release: The concert features a 15-piece symphonic orchestra and many holiday favorites. Marie Osmond has spent more than six decades in the entertainment business performing as a singer, actor, talk show host, Broadway performer, dancer, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. Most recently, she and her brother Donny Osmond ended their 11-year residency in Las Vegas, where they have a star on the Walk of Stars. Marie Osmond starred in three Lifetime Christmas movies: “A Fiancé for Christmas” (2021), “The Christmas Edition” (2020) and “The Road Home for Christmas” (2019). Her return to the screen came after years of co-hosting the daytime show “The Talk” and authoring three books. She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, with numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, including the No. 1 hit “Paper Roses” in 1973 which catapulted her into international superstardom. In philanthropy, she co-founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised more than $8 billion dollars for children to date. She continues to perform and raise money for children’s hospitals, research and awareness.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Frank’s Tribute and the All-Star Band in “Frank’s Christmas Tribute” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: The Green Bay-based show troupe will feature the sounds and styles of iconic artists – all with a Christmas flair. Featured artists: Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans; Reba McEntire and Brenda Lee portrayed by Amy Riemer; Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley; Karen Carpenter portrayed by Kasey Schumacher; Neil Diamond portrayed by Paul Evansen and George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans. Kelly Klaus provides sound mixing, and lighting design is by Ross Loining. The All-Star Band musicians are Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keys and Dennis Panneck on guitar. Featured songs include “Blue Christmas,” “Santa Looked a lot Like Daddy,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “O Holy Night,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” There will be a few surprises.

– In Egg Harbor, Griffon String Quartet will present a “Music for Food Holiday Concert: Holiday Favorites” at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kress Pavilion. Info to reserve free ticket: midsummersmusic.com. The program: “String Quartet No. 1” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “String Quartet in E Minor, Opus 59, No. 2” by Ludwig van Beethoven and a selection of holiday favorites.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host Nelly at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will present Capitol Community Chorale in “Everything Christmas” 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Info: cccshows.org. Featuring “Sing, Rejoice, A Song of Praise,” “Christmas on Broadway” and a Christmas Festival audience sing-a-long.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns” and special guest Janet Planet at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “For Kids from 1 to 92! The Spirit of Christmas, Past and Present” (review from Oshkosh performance) at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Performing are singer Steve March-Tormé, bassist-singer Michael Bailey, the band STEEM and violinist Mark Wood (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Billy Joel), accompanied Touch of Class strings of Neenah High School.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Night Before the Night Before” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Hosted by Sundae & Mr. Goessl the second annual variety show will include guest artists Erin Krebs, Jeff Johnson Duo, Stuck on Blue and Julio Reyes.