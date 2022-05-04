GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in the area are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few places require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions even have live stream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,262 public productions and at least 6,445 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” at 7 p.m. May 4. Info: cccshows.org. According to a press release: The nine-dog comedy action show promotes the adoption of rescue animals. Scott and Joan Houghton lead their rescue-dogs-turned-performers through a 75-minute family theatrical experience. Included are flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, magic dogs and the “one and only” Sammie the talking dog. Since 1984, the Houghtons have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus act to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. They spent several years with country star Lee Greenwood at his theater in Tennessee and then as the featured comedy act at Dolly Parton’s theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach. In 1995, they adopted their first rescue dog and began spending time fostering dogs during the off season. Eventually, they turned their full attention to creating a comedy dog act, and “Mutts Gone Nuts” was off and running. Trainers for the show only use positive, force-free methods to teach tricks to the dogs. By observing what each dog naturally likes to do, they reinforce that skill with treats, toys and praise. Some dogs, for example, have a knack for catching frisbees while others are naturally-skilled jumpers.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Opera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will continue its second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” at noon May 5 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org/inspectingshakespeare.html. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a different William Shakespeare monologue each week for six weeks.

– SOLD OUT In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre Backstage will host “Murder in Margaritaland” as Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at 6 p.m. May 5. Info: meyertheatre.org. In groups, participants act out and solve the murder mystery.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. May 6. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present David Auburn’s “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14; 2 p.m. May 15; 7:30 p.m. May 26-28; and 2 p.m. May 29. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will she inherit? Lisa Heili is directing the cast of Elizabeth Szyman, Thomas Moore, Carrie Counihan and Dan Sallinen. The play was the Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Forever Dance Company in “As Seen on TV” at 10 a.m., 2 and 6:30 p.m. May 7. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present “Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. May 7. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: Achievements of local high school musical theater programs are displayed in an evening of creativity, confidence and collaboration. Featured are live performances, recognition of outstanding achievement and a celebration of the community formed throughout the year (as) “this performance shines a spotlight on the future Broadway stars from our own backyards.” This school year, 24 area high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. They are Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Preble, Pulaski, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 7. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food” starting with previews May 8-11 and opening May 12 for a run to June 5. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening. While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.” Directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Stephen Dietz’s “Yankee Tavern” at 2 p.m. May 8 and 22, June 5 and 19 and July 3 and 17. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: ​Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, into the Yankee Tavern walks a stranger who believes everything is a conspiracy theory. Inside the walls of the crumbling New York tavern, a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all. “Yankee Tavern” is “a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power.” Performing are Bill Fricke, Grace Sergott, Sean Stalvey and Ian Wisneski.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Kristen Palmer’s “Once upon a bride there was a forest…” as reader’s theater at 7:30 p.m. May 10 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. According to the play site: After Warren proposes to Josie, she decides she must make one last attempt to find her long-lost father before she walks down the aisle. What she finds instead is a dangerous, seductive world of secrets and magic from which she may not want to escape.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present a youth cast in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 6:30 p.m. May 11-13; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 14; and 1 p.m. May 15 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. From the website: Based on the Broadway production that ran for more than 13 years, this is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show includes popular songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Trey Kennedy: The Are You Real? Tour” at 7 p.m. May 12. Info: meyertheatre.org. The stand-up comedian is creating content and podcasts across his social media while traveling the road performing.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “City Shtickers – Stand Up Comedy Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. May 12. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– De Pere, Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College show troupe will present its annual “Spring Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-13 and 1 p.m. May 14 in Dudley Birder Hall, 400 Grant St., on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: The performances are of lively and poignant Broadway songs. They also will serve as farewells to the group’s graduating seniors: Megan Jasen, Trent Larson and Annie Yamamoto. This year’s troupe includes Logan Enger (Little Chute), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Megan Jasen (West Bend), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Evan Larson (Green Bay), Trent Larson (Greenville), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Mosinee), Mary Mitchell (Milwaukee), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Sam Skiff (Fond du Lac) and Annie Yamamoto (Hoffman Estates, Ill.). The troupe is led by director Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann.

– In Green Bay, Footlights Theatre Company will present Yazmina Reza’s “Art” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 and 2 p.m. May 15 at The Premier, suite 130, 520 N. Broadway. Info: footlightstheatregb@gmail.com. The play, translated by Christopher Hampton, explores philosophies of visual art from the perspective of three friends. It’s a high-level comedy. Sara Yach is directing a cast consisting of Eric D. Westphal, Vance Toivonen and Bill Sergott.

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers, Inc. will present “Clue” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org. From the website: The farce-meets-murder mystery is based on the 1985 Paramount movie that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. The comedy whodunit will have folks trying to figure out who did it, where and with what. “I think that you will find this production to be one of our most ambitious to date,” says director Claran LaViolette. Key character roles and their players: Miss Scarlet (Corrie Skubal), Mrs. Peacock (Kathy Kowalski), Mrs. White (Darcy Gravelle), Colonel Mustard (Patrick Schamburek), Professor Plum (Paul Hacker) and Mr. Green (Warren Schmidt).

ENDING

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present the final performances of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 6-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. From the website: When her younger teenage sister Tilly dies, Agnes Evans struggles with the knowledge that she didn’t really know much about her. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she sets out on a quest of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the geek and the warrior within us all. Agnes ultimately fulfills a journey that leads to love and understanding of her sister. Directing is Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present its final performances of the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” (my review) at Mielke Arts Center at 7 p.m. May 6-7; and 1 p.m. May 8. Info: shawanoarts.com. The much-revived classic from the playwright of “Private Lives” and much more was a hit on the London and Broadway stages. “Blithe Spirit” was first presented in America on Nov. 5, 1941. The story is about fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who is remarried but haunted – literally – by the ghost of his first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira. Elvira is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. The personalities of Charles and Elvira clash, and Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is drawn into the ghostly goings-on as Elvira disrupts the new marriage.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in University Theatre of University Hall on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/music. According to a press release: The concert will feature Jazz I & Jazz II and Vocal Jazz under the direction of Professors Adam Gaines and John Salerno. In addition, the concert will include a special performance by the John Salerno Orchestra. The concert will feature such as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” by Cole Porter, “Lady is a Tramp” by Rogers and Hart and “Only the Good Die Young” by Billy Joel. In addition to being the last concert of the season, it will be the last UWGB concert for John Salerno. He is retiring at the end of the semester after 30 years at UWGB. Over the years, Salerno has taught saxophone, composition, jazz ensemble and other jazz-related classes at UWGB, educating hundreds of students and future professional musicians. Under his direction, the UWGB Jazz Ensemble has played at the Montreux and North Seas Jazz Festivals in Europe. As a professional saxophonist, Salerno has worked with such notable artists and groups as The Jacksons, The Spinners, Engelbert Humperdinck, Roberta Flack and Joe Williams. Salerno is also a published composer and arranger. In an email, he said, “The last part of the show will feature eight of my songs and arrangements, some from the very early years including ‘The Lake Effect’. It was the first thing I wrote after coming here from Florida and not believing how cold it was. The second I wrote was ‘Beautiful Friendship.’ I arranged that for my wife (Chris) to sing in Europe when I took the Green Bay band to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Another three I wrote in the past five years. I’m using the Sinatra band for my tunes and also three of the transcriptions I did for the Sinatra. It started with Todd Buffa, then my cousin, Dino Bilotti, and now John Warpinski is picking up the vocal duties. I plan get the Sinatra Thing going again in retirement.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a World Music Series concert with Las Cafeteras at 8 p.m. May 4 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. Using such traditional Son Jarocho instruments as the jarana, requinto, quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), the group sings in English, Spanish and Spanglish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present “Pegasis – Album Release Concert” at 7 p.m. May 5 at The Tarlton Theatre. Info: weidnercenter.com. The vocal trio of Dominican sisters (Marvelis, Rissel and Yaina Peguero) and jazz guitarist Matt Hillman will celebrate the release of the extended play album “Two” made up of original music.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Handbell Choir at 7:30 p.m. May 5 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “91.1 The Avenue Community Celebration Concert” at 7 p.m. May 6. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performing are Listening Party, Kurt Gunn Band and Billy Bronsted & The Loot.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Lab Band at 7:30 p.m. May 6 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In De Pere, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will perform “Voices of Spring” at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 2 p.m. May 7 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to a press release: The concert will be the finale of the chorale’s 47th season. “Voices of Spring” will include arrangements of Broadway, rock, pop, spirituals, hymns and world music featuring solos from many chorale members. Songs include “Come Sail Away” from Styx; “Somebody to Love” from Queen; selections from “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “West Side Story,” “Shout Glory,” “Be Thou My Vision” and the Ukraine national anthem. The chorale will be joined by a small orchestra – piano, keyboard, bass, violin and drums – made up of Elaine Moss (St. Norbert faculty), Emily Sculliuffo (St. Norbert alum), Charlie DeVillers (St. Norbert alum), Audrey Nowak (St. Norbert and Youth Orchestra staff) and Cody Borley (Daddy D Productions). The chorale is directed by Kent Paulsen, who also is the director of the Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College and music director for St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Summer Stage.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host That Arena Rock Show and The Classic Rock Experience at 7 p.m. May 7. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in “An American Salute” at 7:30 p.m. May 7. Info: cccshows.org. From the website: Conducting is conductor candidate Jeremiah Eis, band director, Xavier Middle School. The program consists of patriotic music by such composers as John Williams, Glenn Miller and George and Ira Gershwin. Honored will be veterans and active military in attendance with the performance of the “Armed Forces Salute.” The Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale, directed by Jim and Susie Miller, will join to sing “America the Beautiful” and other songs.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Rob Anthony at 7:30 p.m. May 7 as part of its Downtown Saturday Night series. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Choirs at 3 p.m. May 7 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Bands at 7 p.m. May 7 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Fox Cities Jazz Band at 7 p.m. May 8 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-raided and Mayday at 7:30 p.m. May 8. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will complete its music director/conductor search when it presents Sergey Bogza at 7:30 p.m. May 7 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weillcenter.com. According to the website: Russian-born Sergey Bogza is known for his innovative approach working with orchestras. He studied piano with Nadia Yuzko and Harry Vier and composition with Marshall Tuttle while living in Portland, Oregon. He holds a master’s degree in conducting from Central Washington University. The program: Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” Antonin Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dance No. 8, Opus 46” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Earth Wind and Fire in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. May 8. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will present Veritas male vocal quintet with piano at 7:30 p.m. May 8 in Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2021.cfm.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel” with Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers at 7:30 p.m. May 10. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Green Bay, The Griffon String Quartet of Door and Brown counties will present “Gather with the Griffon” at 11:30 a.m. May 11 at First Presbyterian Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Intended for senior members of the community, the monthly sessions are designed to engage the mind and spirit through music and conversation.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Mersey Beatles – Four Lads from Liverpool”at 7:30 p.m. May 12. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. May 12. There is no charge. Others are Thursdays, June 2 and 30, July 14 and Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Ice-T, May 7, at Epic Event Center, Ashwaubenon.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, a new instalment of De Pere Historical Society Picture Show will start at 7 p.m. May 4 at West De Pere High School. Featured will be “De Pere’s love affair with bowling.”