GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,744 public productions and at least 7,718 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the musical “Sister Act” will present seven performances of the musical “Sister Act” starting this week in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School, 2820 Union Ave. Info: stcshows.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The musical has roots in the 1992 movie “Sister Act” that included a star-laden soundtrack, versus being a made-for-the-stage musical with story-specific songs. The musical contains music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas”), lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. In the story, wannabe singing star Deloris Van Cartier (Moe Green) witnesses a murder by her hotshot lover Curtis (Scott Felten). After Deloris goes to the police, she is hidden for her own protection among the nuns in a failing church. The cop hiding Deloris is her high school classmate who she called “Sweaty Eddie” (Lucas Detwiler), who still yearns for her. Deloris’ showbiz ways keep running afoul of the nuns’ Mother Superior (Christi Sadiq) as Deloris turns the sour-singing nuns into a go-to choir which attracts throngs and TV exposure and the attention of murder-minded Curtis.

Humor is splashed all around, like in the song “It’s Good to Be a Nun.” Six nuns ironically/eagerly extoll the virtues of nun-dom in a laundry list of disciplined requirements.

Directing is Amada Ellis, with Karen Christopherson as music director.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Mark Twain Revisited with Parker Drew” at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The Green Bay-based actor enacts Mark Twain giving his famous humor show based on books and short stories from Twain’s travels and imagination. Parker Drew has portrayed Twain in 37 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In the show, Mark Twain’s/Samuel Langhorn Clemens’ life is covered, from “I was born” through adventures to considerations of heaven and hell. Everything is done by Parker Drew in character with a shock of white hair on his head, bushy mustache, black suit in the first half, white-white suit in the second and occasionally puffing a cigar. The performance style is a throwback – timing, timing, timing, pacing, pacing, pacing. It is telling a short joke and stretching it out by milking every phrase, often just one word, by a whole lot of dead air in between. The style milks time, slowly. Sample: “I must admit, I am short of breath.” Pause. “It’s been a long day.” Pause. “And I’ve been breathing all day.” Long pause. Parker Drew’s Mark Twain tells silly tales of an old woman with no bad habits to dump, of an attempt to drink a flight of whiskey, of attempts play trombone (a neighbor) and accordion (him) – always coming up with a point. Thus: “I’d rather go to church than listen to a man learn to play the trombone.” He tells of times in Hannibal, Missouri, drowning in the river regularly but miraculously being saved each time. He says his mother’s grumbled remark of the situation was, “People born to be hanged are safe in water.”

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Girls Night Out, The Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: cccshows.org. Dances, games and audience participation are part of this adult-only show.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Magic Show: Haunted Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. The shows are family friendly and favor audience participation.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the Anna Ouyang Moench drama “Birds of North America” starting Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances start with a pay-what-you-like preview at 2 p.m. Oct. 2, a paid preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Performances Oct. 6 to 30 are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Snapshot: John (C. Michael Wright) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyl Ronge) are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Directing is Jacob Janssen, the theater’s artistic director.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present two 1940s radio thrillers for Halloween, “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “Three Skeleton Key,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 13-15. Info: wrtt.org. Performing are Jim Ehrhardt, Tom Vinje (who directs), Laurie Vinje, Jeanine Supanich, Sam Stillwell and Elaine Muller. “Sorry, Wrong Number” is by Lucille Fletcher. Snapshot: An invalid woman battles the frustrations of the telephone system after she overhears a plot to murder someone. “Three Skeleton Key” is by George Toudouze. Snapshot: Three men who tend the light at a reclusive island off the coast of French Guiana see a rogue ship adrift in the Atlantic. The reason for the derelict ship soon becomes obvious – it has been overrun by hundreds of thousands of ship’s rats. The rats land on the isle…

ENDING

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Evergreen Theatre of Greater Green Bay in its final performances of the comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised)” (my review) at 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1; and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, the performance by three actors is a comedic romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just under two hours. It’s “fast paced, witty, physical and full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike,” according to promotional material. Says director Sandy Zochert, “Those who’ve previously seen ‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)’ can’t help but see a completely different version of this show. Our unique flavor derives from the individual personalities of our three actors, each of whom puts his distinctive stamp on the many personas he creates. And now is a very different time – listen for its references – like vegan, gluten and bit coin. My previous experience of costuming this show, which my husband previously directed for Evergreen, only enhanced my enthusiasm for directing it. I felt that, looking beyond the overriding importance of developing the three actors’ skilled contributions, other tangible elements like set and tech could be enhanced to further engage and entertain.” The cast consists of Gus Kroenke, Andrew Delaurelle and Tyler Wood.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “The Magic of Hawaii” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, who performed in Hawaii prior to moving to Wisconsin 10 years ago. The show includes the magic and illusions he performed in Hawaii.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the musical “Cabaret” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: forstinn.org. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The story revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. Directing is Lisa Heili, with David Bowman as music director. The cast and characters: Sophia Bartels (Sally Bowles), David Bouffard (Herr Schultz), Jessica Marie Green (Emcee), Jessica Iannitello (Rosie), Phillip Jindra (Clifford Bradshaw), Tessa Komorowski Jindra (Fraulein Kost), Brad Leonhardt (Ernst Ludwig), Logan Lopez (Bobby), Shannon Paige (Lulu), Melissa McDonald (Fraulein Schneider), Katie Shimulunas (Fritzie), Brittieny Simmer (Victor) and Emily Tyeptanar (Helga). The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “After School Cartoon Trivia Night” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Manitowoc Munsters” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org. According to a press release: Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, Frank’s Munsters are from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? Answers are in the show. In the cast are Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster) and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster). The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Assisting are Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound. Songs include “Holly Holy” (Neil Diamond), “Along Comes Mary” (The Association), “A Sign of the Times” (Petula Clark), “Come See About Me” (The Supremes), “Monster Mash” (Bobby Pickett), “Evil Ways” (Santana), “Spooky” and “At Last” (Etta James).

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, except for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it explores the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic at 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Info: forstinn.org.

SOLD OUT – In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Scotty McCreery at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Info: weillcenter.com.

SOLD OUT – In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Jason Petty’s Hank Williams Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Akropolis Reed Quintet as an Artist Series concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 in Memorial Chapel. Info: Lawrence.edu/music-arts-box-office/tickets.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present “SNC Brass Day Concert” at 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: snc.edu/tickets.com. For this inaugural concert, high school students from all over the state participated in a one-day clinic that included group rehearsals and specialized instruction from St. Norbert College faculty. The concert will highlight these students’ skills and what they learned to take back to their local high school bands. The performance will also be live-streamed.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes: Celebrating 100 Years of Hank Williams Sr. starring Jason Petty” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Fox Valley Sympony Orchestra in “Opening Night” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: foxcitiespac.com or foxvalleysymphony.com. The orchestra’s tuba master, Marty Erickson, will perform a noted tuba concerto that’s been twice postponed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will open “A Festive Violet Pulse” by Nancy Galbraith, followed by “Testament” from “Vishwas” by Reena Esmail. Music director and conductor Kevin F.E. Sütterlin will offer background on the contemporary works.

Marty Erickson will be featured in “Concerto for Tuba and Strings” by Norwegian composer Arild Plau. Erickson was the principal solo tubist with the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C., for 26 years. He is the principal tuba player with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and performs with Rodney Marsalis and his Philadelphia Big Brass.Erickson is in his 17th year as instructor of tuba, euphonium and chamber music at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University. Closing the concert is Dmitry Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Smells Like Nirvana with Dead Original at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Shakey Graves at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Starset at 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Bush Art Center will present “April Beiswenger: An Advocate for an Impostor” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to Oct. 20 in Godshalx Gallery. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Bush Art Center will host “Aram Han Sifuentes: Let Us Vote!” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 3-27 in Baer Gallery. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Curated by Brandon Bauer, the exhibition will highlight participation and disenfranchisement in the political process.