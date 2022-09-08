GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,682 public productions and at least 7,594 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” in Gould Theater at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 followed by a weekly schedule of 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it exploresthe beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the musical “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: forstinn.org. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The story revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. Directing is Lisa Heili, with David Bowman as music director. The cast and characters: Sophia Bartels (Sally Bowles), David Bouffard (Herr Schultz), Jessica Marie Green (Emcee), Jessica Iannitello (Rosie), Phillip Jindra (Clifford Bradshaw), Tessa Komorowski Jindra (Fraulein Kost), Brad Leonhardt (Ernst Ludwig), Logan Lopez (Bobby), Shannon Paige (Lulu), Melissa McDonald (Fraulein Schneider), Katie Shimulunas (Fritzie), Brittieny Simmer (Victor) and Emily Tyeptanar (Helga). The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer. The Broadway production was a hit, running for 1,166 performances.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 23; and 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Snapshot: Ken and his wife, Chris, head to a 10-year anniversary party for Ken’s best friend, Charlie, and his wife, Myra, only to discover Charlie is in the bedroom passed out with a bullet hole in his ear. Myra is missing. It looks to be an attempted suicide or possible attempted murder. Either way, it does not look good for Charlie’s career as sheriff. But Ken and Chris do not know the whole story. Not wanting to jump to conclusions, they try to get an answer from Charlie. And then another gunshot goes off as other guests start arriving. Ken and Chris decide to cover for Charlie and Myra by starting small rumors. Being a Neil Simon farce, the rumors get out of hand. Directing the production is Craig Berken, with Kathy Berken as assistant director. The cast consists of Jodi Angeli, Judd Gehl, Madelyn Glosny, Connor Heimerman, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lynn Lunney, Martin Prevost, Lisa Reedy and Randy Vogels. “Rumors” premiered in 1988 and ran on Broadway for 535 performances. The legendary Neil Simon is credited as playwright or contributing writer for 49 Broadway plays.

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present its final performances of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8-10 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Colin O’Connor portray the story’s couple, Cathy and Jamie. According to a press release: In 14 songs, the musical features an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse and they meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline. Jamie is an up-and-coming writer, and Cathy is an actress. Said director Bill Theisen, “‘The Last Five Years’ reminds us how lucky we are to find each other, to invest and care for each other and to grow through the pain. And, most importantly, remember that love is always worth the risk.” Allie Babich is a New York-based actor with a broad range of experience. That includes performing in Shakespeare’s Globe in London to First Stage and Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee and Northern Sky Theater (“Victory Farm”) and Door Shakespeare (“The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V”) in Door County. Colin O’Connor is a New York-trained actor with experience in leading roles in productions in Ohio.

ONGOING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the 1980s-driven musical “Xanadu” in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept, 8, 9; 4 p.m. Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 15, 16; and 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The musical follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco. Problem: Sonny is mortal, and the love-struck Kira is not – and thus her love is forbidden. Kira’s jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. The comical roller skating, musical adventure is about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you. The show features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Songs include “Magic,” “All Over the World,” “Suddenly,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu.” (Think of Olivia Newton-John and Electric Light Orchestra with the score). The show is based on the Universal Pictures’ cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. The 1980 movie was inspired by the 1947 film “Down to Earth” starring Rita Hayworth. The title refers to Xanadu, the site of the Mongolian emperor Kublai Kahn’s summer palace. The musical opened on Broadway in 2007 and ran for more than 500 performances.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to Oct. 16: at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, except for 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11, 18, 25 and Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present “The Jeff and Katie Show” as its second fall concert series presentation at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 4 p.m. Sept. 8-10. Info: northernskytheater.com. Teamed as they reprise their popular show are songwriter/playwright Katie Dahl and Northern Sky Theater artistic director Jeff Herbst. The variety show features a bake-off, trivia, banter and music. They will be joined by Memphis multi-instrumentalist Eric Lewis as a special guest on Sept. 8 and 9 and Doc Heide on Sept. 10.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Gavin DeGraw and Rob Anthony at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel” at 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host “Double Keyboard Piano Concert” featuring Jodi DeSalvo and Susan Wenckus as part of its Fall Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in Juniper Hall. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Concert Association will host “Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center. Info: concertassociation.net/fonddulacwi/concerts2223.cfm.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel” at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will host a guest recital by Joseph Murphy, saxophone, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “True Power Tour” with Prevail, Pierce the Evil, Fit for a King and Yours Truly at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present “Northwoods Nightcap: Happy Hour Edition” as its third and final fall concert series presentation at 4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. Info: northernskytheater.com. Doc Heide will team with playwright/actor/singer Lee Becker. The two will emcee and perform in the format they created in the mid-2000s for the Peninsula State Park stage. Their concerts which will feature humor and plenty of original music. Included will be “Into the Moocherverse,” featuring multiple Ernie the Moochers from “Guys on Ice.” Heide and Becker will welcome a variety of special guests, including Dan Klarer and Matt Zembrowski.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host “British Rock Royalty” as the annual Cassandra Voss Center Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu.tickets. The concert features the music of Pink Floyd, The Who, Queen and Led Zeppelin performed live in a two-hour production. The event is in the memory of St. Norbert student Cassandra Jane Voss, who died in a car crash in May 2007.

– In Egg Harbor, Memphis musician Eric Lewis will perform with Griffon String Quartet and vocalist Gail Bliss at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-16 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: (920) 629-4877. Lewis will perform solo and in selections from his upcoming CD project with the quartet. The concert will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Trueblood Performing Arts Center on Washington Island. Info: (920) 847-2528.

ETCETERA/REMINDER

This previously ran but is being repeated because of functions being held today and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9.

– In Green Bay, Stuart Smith, a formidable local performance talent, died Aug. 4 at age 86. This is a portion of his extensive obituary, which he wrote: “Starting in 1945 I was on some stage. From age eight when I played one of Peter Rabbit’s friends hiding under a fifth grade cabbage through 30 years as Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’. My list included high school, college, community and music theatres, opera, liturgical and repertory theatre, storytelling, radio and television. Bev (his wife) and I spent 13 years traveling the Upper Midwest as Chancel Players, then Interact – Theatre of Concern. I spent 12 years as Managing Director of Evergreen Theatre. Bev and I spent 20 years as directors of our own Heritage Players. St. Norbert College’s Summer Music theatre favorite roles include Henry Higgins (‘My Fair Lady’), Don Quixote (‘Man of La Mancha’), and Fagin (‘Oliver’). But my most favorite roles were anything performed with Bev. I was also the tall bass in the back row with First United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir, soloist with the Navy’s Blue Jackets, and for decades, the narrator/host with the Green Bay Civic Symphony.”… Stuart Smith also gave a tip of the hat to others: “I must single out a few who altered my life in extraordinary ways: Dudley Birder, who showed me the stage; Marshall Moss, my friend of 60 years, who showed me how to sing; Mary Eisenreich, my favorite accompanist; Dave Zochert’s omelets; Rev. Grace Imathiu, and Bishop Don Ott, who made a believer out of me.” Among his honors, Stuart Smith shared the 1972 distinguished alumni award at Carroll College with Alfred Lunt, a Broadway great who was teamed with his wife to be namesake of the Lunt-Fontaine Theatre in New York City. Gatherings in the memory of Stuart Smith will be held in Green Bay from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., and from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.