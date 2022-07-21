GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent and current performances. COVID-19 cases also caused the replacement of players in some companies. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,550 public productions and at least 7,211 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Neenah, Zephyr Community Players will present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. July 21-24 in Jane Bergstrom Fine Arts Education Center, 1050 Zephyr Drive. Info: showtix4u.com. Directing is Eric Connor of St. Mary Catholic Schools. Snapshot: Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. The musical is based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s stories. Music is by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. Songs include “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present the offbeat “The Addams Family The Musical” in Riverside Pavilion in Riverside Park at 8 p.m. July 21, 22, 23; 7 p.m. July 24; 8 p.m. July 27, 28, 29, 30; and 7 p.m. July 31. Info: here. The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams, with the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics and Andrew Lippa. Directing the Riverside Players production is John Zhang. The show is satirical, dark, sassy, clever and camp. Charles Addams was the creator of what essentially is a genre of whistling-past-the-graveyard humor. The joke is what is black to the rest of the world is white with the Addams family. When mom Addams, Morticia, sings warmly that “Death is just around the corner,” she adds for one verse, “coroner… get it?” That’s Addams Family humor. The story is about love being blind. A father is caught between a rock and a hard place – his wife and their daughter. The daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love and wants to marry a guy she met while crossbow hunting pigeons in a park. Wednesday wants to unload her secret after a dinner with the two families. But mum’s the word for her father (Gomez), lest her mother (Morticia) put the kibosh on her marrying out of the faith, so to speak. Wednesday makes her father promise not to tell. Gomez has never lied to his desired, adored, desired, beloved, desired, admired and desired (he’s got it bad) Morticia. Gomez is caught between a gravestone and a hard place.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a reading of John Patrick Shanley’s “Rogues’ Gallery” at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23 and 2 p.m. July 24 upstairs at Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Ave. Reservations: (920) 818-0816. Adult language and content. According to an email: “Rogues’ Gallery” is a newly created play comprised of unrelated monologues about characters who explore the things in life that haunt them. The pieces vary in length and content, offering a mix of drama, suspense and dark comedy. The piece was written by Shanley in response to the 2020 COVID-19 lock-down of the performing arts world. Rogue Theater’s actors will deliver eight monologues that tell about loves, disappointments, transgressions and the perturbing circumstances that life is tossing their way. Shanley is the author of two dozen off-Broadway plays. He made an impressive Broadway debut in 2005 with “Doubt, a parable,” which went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in drama and Tony Award Best Play honors. His 1987 his screenplay for “Moonstruck” won him an Academy Award.

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again!” starting this week. The Green Bay schedule at Meyer Theatre: 7:30 p.m. July 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. The Manitowoc schedule at Capitol Civic Centre: 7 p.m. July 27. Info: cccshows.org. This production has a new story. According to a press release: In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions presented “Menoma Mia,” an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad. In “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection. The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback. The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever. In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Harrison Hermans. In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present the David Lindsay-Abaire adult comedy “Ripcord” in the company’s Theatre-in-a-Garden at 8 p.m. July 27-30, 7:30 p.m. July 31; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-6; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7; 8 p.m. Aug. 9-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot from the website: Welcome to New Jersey’s Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where the gloriously grumpy Abby plots to evict her new roommate, the perpetually sunny Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet between the women for the bed by the window quickly escalates into a highly charged duel of emotionally intensifying and outrageous pranks. With equal tenacity, the ladies fiercely rib, jab and expose each other’s deepest secrets. Even Marilyn’s devoted family get in on the action – all with a genuine wish to see the seemingly mean-spirited Abby happy. Directing is Patrick New.

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the musical “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. July 28-30 and 2 p.m. July 31 in Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: fdlct.com. A youth cast directed by Eva Thelen presents the story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle. The princesses discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Throughout the tale are adventure, magic and humor.

ENDING

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present its final performances of “Legally Blonde The Musical” (my review) at 7 p.m. July 21-23 and 2 p.m. July 24 at Mielke Arts Center. Info: shawanoarts.com. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the motion picture, the show features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin and book by Heather Hach. Directing is Madeline Stuewer. Snapshot: Elle Woods is a clever, snappy, optimistic and American – filled with stuff in the American fabric in life styles and attitudes. Elle is the epitome of looks over content – the blonde joke. Her view of the future includes idyllic life with the ambitious Warner Huntington III. Warner’s picture, though, is with someone on his arm who is classier than a Barbie Doll. Off Warner goes to Harvard Law School. Never losing her pizzazz, Elle leaps into this bully environment. But Elle finds Warner has a new girlfriend and then locks horns with bone-crusher Professor Callahan and meets up with helpful nice-guy legal assistant, Emmett Forrest. Along comes a big case with a fitness queen, Brooke Wyndham, accused of murdering her husband. Along the way, Elle gets guidance from Paulette, a hairdresser whose stomped-upon life turns for the best on visions of Ireland.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present its final performances of “Shrek The Musical” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. July 21-23 and 2 p.m. July 24 in the company’s Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori and a comical book by David Lindsay-Abaire. “Shrek” is the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Added in are a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and more than a dozen other fairy tale misfits.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of Frederick Knott’s “Write Me a Murder” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 8 p.m. July 21-23 and 2 p.m. July 24. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot: Two estranged brothers are reunited at Rodingham Manor, the family estate, by the family doctor who informs them of their father’s imminent death. The elder Clive, who is a bit of a playboy, and David, a successful author, soon meet an opportunistic businessman, Sturrock. David wants to move back onto the estate and has no interest in selling, however, Clive’s wandering eye for an heiress from Texas gives him other ideas. Sturrock has his eyes set on acquiring the estate and encourages David to help his wife, Julie, an aspiring writer, co-author a murder mystery. Together, the two writers create the “perfect crime.” The plot thickens when Clive sells the estate to Sturrock and leaves for America. Sturrock then implores David to introduce Julie to the villagers and help her acclimate to village life. In the process, David falls in love with her. Will the “perfect murder” be implemented? And if so, on whom? Directing is Greg Vinkler. The cast includes Sean Fortunato, Xavier Edward King, Ryan Hallahan, Kai A. Ealy, Eva Nimmer and Charlotte Booker.

– In Sturgeon Bay, the professional Third Avenue PlayWorks will present its final performances of Karen Zacarías’ comical “The Book Club Play” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. July 21-23 and 2 p.m. July 24. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Snapshot: When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover. The cast includes Saran Bakari, Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Katherine Duffy, Matthew Martinez Hannon and Nick Vidal. Directing is Nicole Ricciardi, who has directed from coast to coast and is on the theater faculty of DePaul University in Chicago. Karen Zacarías is a widely produced American playwright who resides in Washington, D.C.

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay will present its final performances of “9 to 5 The Musical” (my review) at 7 p.m. July 22-23 and 2 p.m. July 24 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on the Bay in Herbert L. Williams Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus. Info: uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre. The show is based on the book by Patricia Resnick and 1980 movie, featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Directing is John Thornberry. Snapshot: Three fed-up women secretaries start a revolution against their boss, who confesses to being a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” He could have added “sexual predator in the workplace.” Violet is a widow who is up for a promotion but meets sexism. Doralee is a married country girl whose reputation is sullied by lies. Judy has split from husband and jumped into the job market head first.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the William Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. July 22-23, 28-30; and 2 p.m. July 31. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: Shakespeare’s intertwined love polygons begin to get complicated from the start. Demetrius and Lysander both want Hermia but she only has eyes for Lysander. Bad news is, Hermia’s father wants Demetrius for a son-in-law. On the outside is Helena, whose unreturned love burns hot for Demetrius. Hermia and Lysander plan to flee from the city under cover of darkness but are pursued by an enraged Demetrius (who is himself pursued by an enraptured Helena). ​In the forest, unbeknownst to the mortals, Oberon and Titania (King and Queen of the faeries) are having a spat over a servant boy. The plot twists up when Oberon’s head mischief-maker, Puck, runs loose with a flower which causes people to fall in love with the first thing they see upon waking. Throw in a group of laborers preparing a play for the Duke’s wedding (one of whom is given a donkey’s head and Titania for a lover by Puck) and the complications become fantastically funny. Directing is Michael Sheeks.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns (funk/blues/soul) at 6 p.m. July 21. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Trio Magic” at 7 p.m. July 21 at Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Salon Concert. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Serenade Opus 50” (1895) by Laura Netzel, “Circulo, Opus 91” by Joachim Turina, “Trio in E-flat, Opus 100, D. 929” by Franz Schubert.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Legendary Ellington, Miller & Basie, Vol 1.” at 7 p.m. July 21-22 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. July 22.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Starship featuring Mickey Thomas” at 7 p.m. July 22. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Lush & Thrilling Romantic Poetry” at 7 p.m. July 22 at First Baptist Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quartettsatz in C Minor, D703” by Franz Schubert, “Divertimento in E Major, Opus 53” by Friedrich Gernsheim, “Grand Quintetto in B-flat Major, Opus 34” by Carl Maria von Weber.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will continue its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. July 22 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured in the seven-week series.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Gary Allan and special guest Derek Jones at 8 p.m. July 22. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host, outdoors at Capital Credit Union Park, Three Days Grace with Wage War and Zero 9:36 at 6 p.m. July 23. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Lush & Thrilling Romantic Poetry” at 7 p.m. July 23 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quartettsatz in C Minor, D703” by Franz Schubert, “Divertimento in E Major, Opus 53” by Friedrich Gernsheim, “Grand Quintetto in B-flat Major, Opus 34” by Carl Maria von Weber.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Swing and the Great American Big Band.” at 7 p.m. July 23 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Lush & Thrilling Romantic Poetry” at 5 p.m. July 24 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quartettsatz in C Minor, D703” by Franz Schubert, “Divertimento in E Major, Opus 53” by Friedrich Gernsheim, “Grand Quintetto in B-flat Major, Opus 34” by Carl Maria von Weber.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Doc’s 70th Birthday Bash” (preview story) at 8 p.m. July 24. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Allouez, Heritage Hill State Historical Park will host a “Music on the Green” concert by Joey J. Saye Duo at 6 p.m. July 25. Info: heritagehillgb.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour 2022” with special guest Rival Sons and The Velveteers at 7 p.m. July 26. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. July 26. Info: cccshows.org.

– In New London, New London Lions Club will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. July 27 at New London High School.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Joy of Swing Vol. I” at 7 p.m. July 27 and 30 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Listening Party (bluegrass/Americana) at 6 p.m. July 28. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Big Band and the Legacy of Swing” at 7 p.m. July 28-29 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Daughtry with Black Stone Cherry at 7:30 p.m. July 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Cloud Cult, July 22, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to summer 2023.