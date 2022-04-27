GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,219 public productions and at least 6,360 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Back to the 1950s” in four dinner-show performances at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The schedule: April 27: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show: April 28: noon meal, 1 p.m. show and 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show; April 29: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Music and comedy will feature Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Emily Sculliuffo (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone), Alicia Michelle (violin), and Jeff Engelbrecht (bass). The group is back in public action in Green Bay following a winter break, sort of. “We have been doing shows in Texas for the last seven years, and the experience has been both rewarding and frustrating at times,” says leader Darren Johnson. “Meeting people from all over the world in the Rio Grande Valley and South Padre Island Texas was fantastic. Our Daddy D Productions music selections fits perfectly there. A mix of ’50s, ’60s, ’70s hits, gospel, country, and some comedy always went over really well. I would say that 2019 was our biggest year for bookings. We filled the month of February with as many dates as possible through 2022. We do about 15-20 shows while we are there. Then COVID hit, and every park we played canceled their dates for 2020 and 2021. We did make the trip – 1,660 miles – for 2022, but things, unfortunately, have not bounced back just yet. Most of the parks we play only allow folks from their park to attend performances and not the general public, so the attendance is limited. We still enjoyed ourselves but missed seeing friends from Canada, Branson, and Nashville who either canceled their tour or couldn’t leave due to the pandemic. We will be performing in Florida over the next few years possibly returning to Texas in 2027.” On other matters: “I am so happy with the amazing cast we have – a true group of excellent musicians and friends. Over the years – this is our 16th year – I have definitely loosened the reins. In the past, I picked almost every song and wrote every comedy bit we had. Now we get more of a group consensus on material. We want to do the best show we can for our audience that evening. It may mean bringing back an arrangement from 10 years ago our patrons really enjoyed. I am a firm believer in ‘playing the hits.’ I can’t tell you how many times people ask, ‘Why did you only do that song in one show? Can you do it next year?’ The answer moving forward is a definite yes. We always hope to keep our shows fresh with goofy new comedy bits and changing faces in our lineup. I do believe that when people attend a Daddy D show they are looking for nostalgia – songs the way they remember them and not necessarily a new take on a beloved tune like ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.’ Ahead, we have several shows for 2022 at the Riverside Ballroom: ‘Stuck in the 60’s,’ ‘Daddy D Drive-up,’ ‘God Bless the USA’ and Christmas. This year Daddy D’s will have a few special performances at The Automobile Gallery, Stadium View, St. Mark Church (De Pere), and a bus trip to Nashville in 2023. Everything is or will be posted to our website, Daddyds.com.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Alan Ball’s “Power Lunch” at 7:30 p.m. April 27-28 and 30 in the Drama Room in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to the website: Over a power lunch, a highly ambitious couple battles for power and control of their relationship even though the two have just met. So serious are the two that they even use the wait staff as tools of jealousy. The play takes the societal norms that men and women are held to and twists them in a comedic way that allows the characters to use different vices against one another.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will continue its second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” at noon April 28 on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org/inspectingshakespeare.html. Actors, directors, educators, and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a different William Shakespeare monologue each week for six weeks.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “Bizarre Acts” open mic offering with “a focus on the unique, the strange, the weird and the wild” at 7:30 and April 28. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Theatre will present the Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee drama “Inherit the Wind” at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 4 p.m. April 30 in Prairie Theatre on campus. Info: (920) 929-1111. Donation at door. The play is based on the famous “Scopes Monkey Trial” of 1925. Two legal titans – William Jennings Bryan and Clarence Darrow – clash in a small Tennessee town to decide the fate of a young man accused of teaching the theory of evolution in his classroom.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Treehouse Theatre youth theater’s production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 30. Info: cccshows.org. Says Karen Rohrer, executive director, “This musical is the final production of our 10th season and will feature 55 super-talented youth, ages 8-18 that will surely exceed your expectations for youth theater.” The show tells the story of the adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters an array of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and clever warthog Pumbaa. It’s a coming-of-age tale.

Directing is Missie Wendorf, with Lisa Heili as mentor, Shannon Meulbroek as music director assisted by Erin Nycz, Katie Jo Shimulunas and Madde Gilmore as choreographers, Sara Schaller as costume designer, Brian Van Ells, Ginger Van Ells and Lydia Snyder as mask and puppet designers, Phillip Jindra as set designer, Erin Mickelson as set decorator and Margaret Iannitello as make-up designer. In spring 2021, Treehouse Theater moved into a remodeled 11,000-square-foot building at 910 Washington St. The nonprofit bought the building in 2019, and volunteers donated 5,000 hours to renovate the space, with subcontractors handling electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing and other tasks.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. April 28-30, May 6-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. From the website: When her younger teenage sister Tilly dies, Agnes Evans struggles with the knowledge that she didn’t really know much about her. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she sets out on a quest of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the geek and the warrior within us all. Agnes ultimately fulfills a journey that leads to love and understanding of her sister. Directing is Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. April 29. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Tim Harmston & Mary Mack: Husband & Wife Comedy Duo” at 7:30 p.m. April 29. A livestream option is available. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show consists of a co-headline concept with Tim Harmston and Mary Mack performing solo sets, followed with a combined comedy set together for the final “rebuttal.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live” at 7:30 p.m. April 29. Info: weillcenter.com. The veteran entertainer is known for his magic, illusions and trademark off-the-cuff personality.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions Young Actors will present five performances of Jeff Fluharty’s “The Princess King” this weekend in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 29 and 1 and 4 p.m. April 30-May 1. Directing is Curt Christnot. According to a press release: With a cast of 50 young actors ranging in age from 7 to 18, the play is family-friendly. Snapshot: Everyone loves a good story, especially when it comes to life. Lucille’s mother tells her the story of “The Princess King” as it unfolds on stage. Princess Genevieve wants to marry Henry, but he’s just a common cook. Of course, the king thinks this is ridiculous and takes it upon himself to choose who will be the next king and a suitable husband for his daughter. Though the princess begs her father to let her lead the kingdom, the king instead decides to hold a contest to find the next king. Princess Genevieve is outraged that she has been reduced to a trophy for her father’s contest, so she and Henry cook up a plot to have Genevieve enter the contest. Disguised as a prince, Genevieve is intent on proving to her father that she is worthy to wear the kingdom’s crown. Meanwhile, to cover for her absence, Henry clumsily masquerades as the princess, and Genevieve’s maid tries to cover for the cook. The play is filled with mistaken identities, tongue-in-cheek humor and over-the-top characters as the princess tries to outsmart Prince Air-Guitar and evil “Prince Fluffy” and battle the great chicken-dragon, with some help from Henry’s delicious lasagna.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” in six performances at Mielke Arts Center. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 29-30; 2 p.m. May 1; 7 p.m. May 6-7; and 1 p.m. May 8. Info: shawanoarts.com. The much-revived classic from the playwright of “Private Lives” and much more was a hit on the London and Broadway stages. “Blithe Spirit” was first presented in America on Nov. 5, 1941. The story is about fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who is remarried but haunted – literally – by the ghost of his first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira. Elvira is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. The personalities of Charles and Elvira clash, and Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is drawn into the ghostly goings-on as Elvira disrupts the new marriage.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Dave Landau: 3rd Chair on Louder with Crowder” at 7 p.m. April 30. Info: meyertheatre.org. He’s known for a laid-back demeanor and a dark style of comedy.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. April 30. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center will host “Jo Koy: Funny is Funny World Tour” at 8 p.m. April 30. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “Tipsy History” at 9:30 p.m. April 30. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. According to the website: The troupe’s resident Wisconsin historians tell and perform tales of the Badger State’s past. “Some stories may be well known while others might teach you something new.” Past shows have featured stories about the Sputnik crash, Hamburger Charlie and the shootout at Little Bohemia. “Oh, did we mention that it might not matter because these stories will be told by comedians who’ve had a few old-fashioneds and beers?”

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Beja Shrine Circus at 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. April 30 and 1 and 5 p.m. May 1. Info: bejashrinecircus.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Dance Unlimited School of Performing Arts in “Malana: The Search for the Heart” at 1 p.m. May 1. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to the website: Told through dancing, singing and acting is the story of Malana, a brave girl who is destined to be the chief in her village but feels something calling her to the ocean. Malana is swept into the adventure of a lifetime as she partners with a shapeshifter to outwit a giant crab, defeat a lava monster and restore a stolen heart that has set a curse on her island.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” at 7 p.m. May 4. Info: cccshows.org. According to a press release: The nine-dog comedy action show promotes the adoption of rescue animals. Scott and Joan Houghton lead their rescue-dogs-turned-performers through a 75-minute family theatrical experience. Included are flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, magic dogs and the “one and only” Sammie the talking dog. Since 1984, the Houghtons have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus act to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. They spent several years with country star Lee Greenwood at his theater in Tennessee and then as the featured comedy act at Dolly Parton’s theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach. In 1995, they adopted their first rescue dog and began spending time fostering dogs during the off season. Eventually, they turned their full attention to creating a comedy dog act, and “Mutts Gone Nuts” was off and running. Trainers for the show only use positive, force-free methods to teach tricks to the dogs. By observing what each dog naturally likes to do, they reinforce that skill with treats, toys and praise. Some dogs, for example, have a knack for catching frisbees while others are naturally-skilled jumpers.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Opera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Red Velvet Cake War” (my review) in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. April 27-29; 4 p.m. April 30-May 1starting April 21. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Tstory revolves around the Verdeen family of Sweetgum, Texas, and an outrageous wager about who can make the best red velvet cake. At the core are the three Verdeen cousins who are hosting a family reunion amid waves of gossip they have caused.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present its final performances of Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 28-30 in University Theatre in Theatre Hall. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre or ticketstaronline.com. The setup: What happens when Pablo Picasso meets Albert Einstein in a bar on Oct. 8, 1904? Both masters are on the verge of the work that will make them world-renowned in their respective fields. In 1905, Einstein will publish his Theory of Relativity, what most people learn in school as E=mc2. And in 1907, Picasso will paint “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon (The Young Ladies of Avignon).” This painting will break the established rules of art, ultimately being revered throughout the art world and hailed as the beginning of cubism and modern art. While at the Parisian bar, Picasso and Einstein discuss the major cultural influences of the 20th century and argue which of them possesses the greatest talent. Through often comical interactions with others in the bar, Picasso and Einstein begin to understand the parallels and interconnectedness of art and science.

– In Menasha, Fox Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present its final performances of the musical “Fun Home” (my review) in Perry Hall at 7 p.m. April 28-30. Info: uwosh.edu/fox/community/cac/theatre-performances/. Face masks are required in the building. The Tony Award-winning musical traces the coming-of-age of lesbian author Alison Bechdel from her youth to her years at Oberlin College and finally to the present, where the grown Alison is struggling to write her graphic autobiography. As Alison reflects on her past, she struggles to make sense of it, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce, owner of the family business – the Bechdel Funeral Home (“fun” home, as it’s known to young Alison and her brothers, John and Christian). As “Fun Home” progresses, Alison is drawn deeper and deeper into her memories, finally entering into them, desperate to reverse her father’s self-destruction. Featured in the campus/community production is Corrie Beula Kovacs, whose numerous credits include co-writing and starring in productions of the professional Northern Sky Theater in Door County. The theater on the Fox Cities campus is directed by Susan Rabideau, who has guided numerous productions. “Fun Home” is the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of three one-act plays (my review) in its Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Performances start at 7 p.m. with this lineup schedule except for 2 p.m. April 30: “Just Desserts” – April 28-30; “In Memoriam” – April 28-30; and “The Capricious Pearls” – April 28. Performing are 23 actors ages 12 to 60-plus. “Just Desserts” is a comedy by Pat Cook. It’s the case of the late Desmond Clairborn and his greedy relatives: a fast-talking nephew, a demented son and his Marilyn Monroe look-alike wife, a starchild niece and two sisters, one feisty, the other senile. “In Memoriam” is a drama by Marleen Remington. The murder mystery takes place in the pre-World War II years on isolated Castle Island, one of the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence Seaway in upstate New York. Five people gather for a weekend house party that turns deadly. The plot thickens with each mysterious death until only two guests remain. “The Capricious Pearls” is a farce by Virginia Kidd. Crooks hid a valuable string of pearls, served their time and now they are out to find the gems in a place that’s now a home for the aged. The meet Grannie Carlson, who loves to scoot in her wheelchair; Mrs. Hildebrand, who has a caustic tongue, and Mrs. Katts, whose eyesight leaves something to be desired.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll” at 7:30 p.m. April 27. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will host The Slocan Ramblers at 8 p.m. April 27. Info: (920) 868-3517.org. According to a press release: The Canadian bluegrass group won the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Band of the Year Award. The group has a reputation for energetic live shows. Its latest album, “Up the Hill and Through the Fog,” showcases the breadth of their varied influences. The Slocans are only the second group to play at the White Gull in more than two years, as the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020, 2021 and earlier this year. The concert will be preceded by an optional 6 p.m. fixed-price dinner.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will hold its first Open Mic Night of the 2022 season at 5 p.m. April 28. There is no charge. Others are Thursdays, May 12, June 2 and 30, July 14 and Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Morgan Wallen – The Dangerous Tour” with special guest Larry Fleet at 7 p.m. April 28. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Spring Choral Concert with its Concert Choir and Chamber Singers at 7:30 p.m. April 29 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. April 29 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at 8 p.m. April 29. Info: epicgreenbaycom.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Rockin’ for Ryan: Benefit for Ryan Fabry” with Johnny Wad and Boogie and the Yo Yoz at 4:30 p.m. April 30. Info: epicgreenbaycom.

– In Manitowoc, The Clipper City Chordsmen will present “Together, Wherever We Go” at 3 and 7 p.m. April 30 at Endries Hll, 6751, Holy Family Conservatory of Music. Info. clippercitychordsmen.org. Performing are chapter barbershop singing quartets and guest Kordal Kombat.

– In Sheboygan, Lakeshore Chorale will present “The Poet Speaks” at 7 p.m. April 30 at First Congregational Church, 310 Bluff Ave. Info: lakeshorechorale.org. The season finale features music inspired by works of Emily Dickinson, Mark Twain, Walt Whitman, Rainer Maria Rilke, Wendell Berry and Willian Shakespeare.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host The Blue Cheese Combo at 7:30 p.m. April 30. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The band consists of Chris Okkerse (bass, acoustic guitar and lead vocals), Tom Colling (piano, keyboards and vocals) and Mark Budwit (drums, percussion and lead vocals).

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Fresh Ink Composition Concert at 2 p.m. May 1 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Free. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Student Honors Recital at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Free. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in University Theatre of University Hall on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/music. The concert will include the finale for Associate Professor John Salerno, who is retiring. “The last part of the show will feature eight of my songs and arrangements, some from the very early years including ‘The Lake Effect’,” Salerno said. “It was the first thing I wrote after coming here from Florida and not believing how cold it was. The second I wrote was ‘Beautiful Friendship.’ I arranged that for my wife (Chris) to sing in Europe when I took the Green Bay band to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Another three I wrote in the past five years. I’m using the Sinatra band for my tunes and also three of the transcriptions I did for the Sinatra. It started with Todd Buffa, then my cousin, Dino Bilotti, and now John Warpinski is picking up the vocal duties. I plan get the Sinatra Thing going again in retirement.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a World Music Series concert with Las Cafeteras at 8 p.m. May 4 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. Using such traditional Son Jarocho instruments as the jarana, requinto, quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), the group sings in English, Spanish and Spanglish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present “Pegasis – Album Release Concert” at 7 p.m. May 5 at The Tarlton Theatre. Info: weidnercenter.com. The vocal trio of Dominican sisters (Marvelis, Rissel and Yaina Peguero) and jazz guitarist Matt Hillman will celebrate the release of the extended play album “Two” made up of original music.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Handbell Choir at 7:30 p.m. May 5 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Concert, April 27, in Harper Hall on campus, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Joe Connor Duo, April 28, in Memorial Chapel, Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, May 4, at Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, a new instalment of De Pere Historical Society Picture Show will start at 7 p.m. May 4 at West De Pere High School. Featured will be “De Pere’s love affair with bowling.”