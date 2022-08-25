GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 have affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,654 public productions and at least 7,460 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Game Show Night” featuring “Family Feud” and “I Just Told You” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: comedycity.net/tickets.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host subdued stand-up comedian Joe Pera at 8 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: meyertheatre.org. The comedian, writer and filmmaker from Buffalo, N.Y. now living in New York City is best known for his current Adult Swim series, “Joe Pera Talks with You.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “The Big Ole Summer Quiz Show” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: comedycity.net/tickets.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Tipsy History” at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: comedycity.net/tickets.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Collective Poetics in “Partners in Rhyme: A Poetic Collective Production” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Info: forstinn.org. The event includes live paint artists, spoken word, live music and more. “This is an experience collaborative, sensory, shifting,” the group says on its website.

ENDING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of the touring production of the musical “Mean Girls”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25-26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: foxcitiespac.com. From the website: “Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.” The book is by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The show is based on the 2004 teen comedy film also written by Fey, actress, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the Jim Leonard Jr. play “Anatomy of Gray” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: It’s the late 1800s. When tragedy strikes, June Muldoon prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, Indiana, so that no one will ever suffer again. The next thing she knows, there’s a tornado, and a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the new doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town’s preacher takes ill with a mysterious plague. And then the plague begins to spread. The author of “The Deviners,” “And They Dance Real Slow in Jackson” and “Crow and Weasel” describes the play as “a children’s story for adults.” Michael Sheeks is directing a cast consisting of Gavin J. Annette, Ginger Auld, Carrie Todd Counihan, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Erin LaFond, Em Schaller, Marty Schaller, Megan Schauer.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present its final performances of “The Magic of Hawaii” at 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, who performed in Hawaii prior to moving to Wisconsin 10 years ago. The show includes the magic and illusions he performed in Hawaii.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present its final performance of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its final performances of its world premiere production of “Love Stings” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25-26 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present its final performances of “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present the final performance of its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” (my review) in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present Lauren Gunderson’s “I and You” (my review) to Sept. 4 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28 and 4 p.m. Sept. 4. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot, according to the website: Caroline meets her classmate, Anthony, for the first time when he bursts into her bedroom uninvited, armed with a dog-eared copy of Walt Whitman’s “The Leaves of Grass,” a half-finished school project due the next day and waffle fries. Anthony is a popular student on the basketball team, while Caroline has been housebound because of illness and hasn’t been to school in months. At first, the mismatched pair seem to have nothing in common, but a friendship develops as they spar, joke and size each other up. As the pair bonds and plumb the mysteries of Whitman’s poem, they also discover the beauty of human connection. J.G. Smith (Caroline) and TJ Thomas (Anthony) are making their first appearance at Peninsula Players Theatre. Directing is Elizabeth Margolius who previously directed Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” at Peninsula Players Theatre.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years” (my review) To Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Directing is Bill Theisen with Mark Hanson as music director. Allie Babich and Colin O’Connor portray the story’s couple, Cathy and Jamie. According to a press release: In 14 songs, the musical features an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse and they meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline. Jamie is an up-and-coming writer, and Cathy is an actress. Said director Bill Theisen, “‘The Last Five Years’ reminds us how lucky we are to find each other, to invest and care for each other and to grow through the pain. And, most importantly, remember that love is always worth the risk.” Allie Babich is a New York-based actor with a broad range of experience. That includes performing in Shakespeare’s Globe in London to First Stage and Skylight Music Theater in Milwaukee and Northern Sky Theater (“Victory Farm”) and Door Shakespeare (“The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry V”) in Door County. Colin O’Connor is a New York-trained actor with experience in leading roles in productions in Ohio.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Down Home & Heavenly” at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” by Libby Larsen, “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” by Ferdinand Ries.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Down Home & Heavenly” at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Juniper Hall of Birch Creek Music Performance Center. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Divertimento No. 10 in F Major, K. 247” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Rodeo Reina de Cielo (Rodeo Queen of Heaven)” by Libby Larsen, “Septet in E-flat Major, Opus 25” by Ferdinand Ries.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Sounds of Nashville at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host The Marshall Tucker Band with Adam Lee at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Quintet Elegance” at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 as a “Salon Concert” at the Courtney/Reschka residence. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quintet in E Major, Opus 1” by Dame Ethel Smyth, “Quintet in D Major, D. 956” by Franz Schubert.

– Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Quintet Elegance” at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Woodwalk Gallery. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quintet in E Major, Opus 1” by Dame Ethel Smyth, “Quintet in D Major, D. 956” by Franz Schubert.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host Asleep at the Wheel at 8 p.m. Aug. 28. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Quintet Elegance” at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Quintet in E Major, Opus 1” by Dame Ethel Smyth, “Quintet in D Major, D. 956” by Franz Schubert.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host Open Mic Night at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Info: forstinn.org.

– Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “A Date with Destenay (and Franck at 200)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Carol and Donald Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Trio in E-flat Major, Opus 44” (clarinet, cello piano) by Louise Farrenc, “Trio in E Minor, Opus 27” (oboe, clarinet, piano) by Edouard Destenay, “Quintet in F Minor” 1880 (piano, two violins, viola, cello) by Cesar Franck.

ETECTERA

– In Ashwaubenon, Mosaic Arts, Inc. will present the 41stArtstreet fine arts festival on three days in a new location, Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway. Info: mosaicarts.org. General hours Aug. 26: 3-7 p.m., with music to 10 p.m. General hours Aug. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p. m. with music to 9 p.m. General/music hours Aug. 28: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.