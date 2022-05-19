GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,314 public productions and at least 6,550 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will continue its second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” at noon May 19 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Info here. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a different William Shakespeare monologue each week for six weeks.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. May 19. Info here.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Spring Opera Scenes at 8 p.m. May 19 in Stansbury Theatre. Free.

– In Oshkosh, The Oshkosh Grand will host Valley Academy of the Arts in a youth dance presentation of “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” at 6 p.m. May 19-20. Info here. A streaming option is available. Performed are the stories of Beatrix Potter – vignettes of Jeremy Fisher, Tabitha Titchswitch, and Squirrel Nutkin as the performers interpret the characters through a wide range of dance styles.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. May 20. Info here. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Kaleidoscope Dance Studio: Recital 2022” at 6 p.m. May 20 and 9:30 a.m. May 21. Info here.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 14. Info here.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “NEW Fusion Dance 21st Annual Spring Showcase” at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. May 21 and 11 a.m. May 22. Info here. The show includes seasoned recreational dancers, and our competitive companies and teams.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Million Dollar Quartet” at 7 p.m. May 25. Info here. The show is based on a story revolving around a gathering of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. The story-and-music show tells about a twist of fate on Dec. 4, 1956 that brought together emerging icons in Memphis, Tennessee, in the Sun Records’ storefront studio of Sam Phillips, who became known as the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Bizarre Acts” at 7:30 p.m. May 26. Info here. The show is an open mic for strange acts.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Accidental Hero” at 7:30 p.m. May 26. Info here. From the website: Written and performed by Patrick Dewane in a one-man presentation, “The Accidental Hero” is a true story World War II. The story: Col. Matt Konop thinks he’s just another soldier fighting Nazi Germany. Then, in the last week of the war, his story turns epic when he accidentally liberates the same Czech town where his grandparents once lived. Konop grew up speaking Czech on a farm in Wisconsin, and the Czechs were shocked to be liberated by “one of our own.” His surname was common to the region, and some of those who carried him on their shoulders as their “liberator” were blood relatives. Yet they also liberated him, freeing him from his mixed feelings about his humble farming background. It’s the American immigration story folded back on itself, set in the triumphant end of World War II. Konop rarely talked about the war when he was alive. Twenty years after his death, his long-lost autobiography was discovered, along with home movies he took during the war. The result is a first-person, multimedia one-man show.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Oshkosh Community Players in “Drop Dead, A Farce!” at 7:30 p.m. May 26-27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28. Info here. In the comedy by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, has-been actors plan to revive their careers in “Drop Dead!,” a potboiler murder mystery directed by “Wonder Child of the Broadway Stage” Victor Le Pewe – a psychotic eye twitching megalomaniac. When the murders and mysteries exceed those in the script, these thespians must save the show, their careers and as their lives.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its performances of David Auburn’s “Proof” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 26-28; and 2 p.m. May 29. Info here. From the website: On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will she inherit? Lisa Heili is directing the cast of Elizabeth Szyman, Thomas Moore, Carrie Counihan and Dan Sallinen. The play was the Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its production of Stephen Dietz’s “Yankee Tavern” at 2 p.m. May 22, June 5 and 19 and July 3 and 17. Info here. From the website: ​Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, into the Yankee Tavern walks a stranger who believes everything is a conspiracy theory. Inside the walls of the crumbling New York tavern, a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all. “Yankee Tavern” is “a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power.” Performing are Bill Fricke, Grace Sergott, Sean Stalvey and Ian Wisneski.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present its final performances of the Rick Abbot comedy “Play On!” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 19-21; and 2 p.m. May 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info here. Snapshot from websites: When a theater group tries to put on a play, the effort is anything but simple when the author keeps interfering and revising the script. A plucky community theater is about to produce a show called “Murder Most Foul,” a Victorian “murder mystery” with the same title as an Agatha Christie novel but with no relation whatsoever. The director/theater manager, Jerry, thought producing the play was a good idea since the inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for no charge. Jerry, however, had no idea what disasters await: The show is comically amateur, the “murder mystery” plot doesn’t really have a murder and the playwright keeps changing the story and script only two days from its premiere. It doesn’t help that the cast is disgruntled, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effect board. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show. Act II is the near-disastrous dress rehearsal. The final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does. A speech by the author during the curtain calls adds a madcap climax. Directing is Michael Ajango, with assistant director Rochelle Van Erem. The cast consists of Gus Kroenke, Brent Brayko, Mary Spencer, Erin Hunsader, Frankie Breit, Megan Carpenter, Grace Heine, Nikolai Kramer, Lucas Brunette and Raechal Wozniak Sanford.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its final performances of “Seussical” at 7:30 p.m. May 19-20; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21 in Leslie Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info here. According to the website: The show is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the many children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Horton Hatches the Egg!” while incorporating many other stories. In the cast are Bee Rudell (as JoJo), Joe Phillips (The Cat in the Hat), Timmy Wiverstad (Horton the Elephant), Danielle Rammer (Gertrude McFuzz), Eulalia Carriveau (A Sour Kangaroo), Lindsay Rick (Mayzie LaBird), Kristin Sorenson (The Mayor of Whoville), Brady Baker (The Wickershams), Ava Childs (The Wickershams), Lukas Reschke (The Wickershams and others), Corrine M Schultz (General Genghis Kahn Schmitz and others), Kimberly Xiong (The Grinch and others, Nico Torres (Vlad Vladikoff and others), Elizabeth Kaufmann (Cindy Lou Who and others) and Becky Marcus (The Court Marshal and others). Directing is Anthony Bruno, a director and educator specializing in ensemble-driven theater and new work development. He is artistic director at Arlington Children’s Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts. Bruno founded The Sandbox @ Redhouse, a program in partnership with Red House Arts Center (Syracuse, New York) designed to train and foster collaboration between local playwrights and directors in the development of new works. This year, The Great American Songbook Foundation, founded by Michael Feinstein, scouted Bruno to sit on the screening and admittance panel for the Songbook Academy, a program that trains pre-professional high school performers from around the country. Music director is Erin LaFond, a Manitowoc native living and teaching in Two Rivers. She is making her Sheboygan Theatre Company debut as music director. She has many directing and performance credits in the Manitowoc/Two Rivers area.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present its final performances of the Craig Sodaro spoof “Cloak and Dagger” at 7 p.m. May 20, 6 p.m. May 21 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. May 22 (pie show) in the troupe’s Park Place Playhouse. Info here. According to the website: In this spoof of “Casablanca,” the usual suspects appear – a fortune hunter, a crook and a spy – but in this case, they take the form of a Texas cowgirl, a mysterious damsel in distress and a tone-deaf café singer. It’s 1942, and with World War II raging in Europe, Nick, a cynical café owner in northern Africa, has to constantly be on the lookout for enemy spies. A fortune-teller warns Nick that a mysterious, murderous spy will appear at the café wearing a cloak and carrying a hidden dagger. But when five women appear at the café wearing cloaks and carrying hidden daggers, the warning doesn’t prove too helpful. And to top it off, one of the women is Nick’s long-lost love, Lola. Then when a shadowy businessman is found dead with a dagger stuck in his back, Nick elicits the help of his waiter, Ziggy, to expose the spy before another customer turns up dead. The Machickanee Players company includes Tammie McCarthy, Susie Mozey, Jenny Warpenhoski-Fulcher, Greg Holbus, Andrea Maxwell, Patrick Mines, Hayley Nerat, Lynn Hollander, Myrna Peil and Leigh Moore.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Footlights Theatre Company will present its final performances of Yazmina Reza’s “Art” (my review of Green Bay performance) at 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 2 p.m. May 22 at Inside/Out Theatre of Margaret Lockwood Gallery, 7 S. 2nd Ave. Info: footlightstheatregb@gmail.com. Translated by Christopher Hampton, the play explores philosophies of visual art from the perspective of three friends. It’s a high-level comedy. From the website: “How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? One of Marc’s best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. To Marc the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn’t have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Yvan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Eager to please, Yvan tells Serge he likes the painting. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, until it is as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As the arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendship. At the breaking point, will their friendship shatter, or will they affirm the power of their bond?” The play contains strong adult language. Sara Yach directs Eric D. Westphal, Vance Toivonen and Bill Sergott.

ONGOING

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host continuing performances of the touring musical Disney’s “Frozen” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 19-20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21; 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 22; 7:30 p.m. May 24-27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28; and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. Info here. Based on the 2013 movie of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with book by Jennifer Lee. The story is about the relationship between two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, which she does not know how to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, inadvertently causes the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter, and nearly kills her sister. She must sacrifice and show true love to save the day. Songs include the popular “Let It Go.”

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will continue its production of Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food” to June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info here. From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening. While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.” Directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “A Tribute to the Music of John Denver: The Layne Yost Trio” at 7:30 p.m. May 20-21. Info here. Check availability.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Sada Baby and Friends” at 7 p.m. May 21. Info here.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Chamber Singers will present “LUX: The Dawn from On High” by Dan Forrest at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium. Info here. Herb Berendsen will conduct, with featured guests Oshkosh West High School and North High School chorales with orchestra.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Conservatory of Music will present its Wind Ensemble at 8 p.m. May 21 in Memorial Chapel. A livestream option is available here. Under the direction of Andrew Mast, the concert includes the world premiere of the wind band version of “Lux Aeterna” by Evan Williams ’10; Cindy Kaiser ’24, winner of the 2022 Wind Ensemble concerto competition, performing Lowell Liebermann’s “Concerto for Piccolo;” and guest conductor James Stephenson leading his “Symphony No. 2.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Conservatory of Music will present its Percussion Ensemble at 3 p.m. May 22 in Memorial Chapel. A livestream option is available here. Greg Riss ’14 and LUPÉ will present a program that starts with works by Molly Joyce, Joe Tompkins, Javier Diaz and arrangements of Ben Monder’s music by Greg Riss. Tambo Toké, Sambistas and Kinkaviwo will close the concert with music from Cuba, Brazil and Ghana.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Conservatory of Music will present an international concert at 6:30 p.m. May 22 in Memorial Chapel. A livestream option is available here. The university’s Gamelan Cahaya Asri, together with Gamelan Sekar Kemuda and the Children’s and Family Gamelan from the Lawrence Community Music School perform traditional and contemporary Balinese music, under the direction of I Dewa Ketut Alit Adnyana. The concert includes guest artists I Gde Made Indra Sadguna, Made Ayu Desiari, Claire Fassnacht ’13 and Alex Yoffe.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Limp Bizkit: Still Sucks Tour” with Yung Gravy, Dying Wish and Wargasm UK at 7:30 p.m. May 22. Info here.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Open Mic Night, May 20, at The Art Garage, Green Bay, to fall 2022.

+ POSTPONED: Sundae + Mr. Goessl album release, May 21, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the Bay Area Arts & Culture Alliance (BAACA) will continue town halls to promote Spark GGB!, the first community-wide arts and culture assessment of Greater Green Bay. According to a press release: The general public is highly encouraged to observe, participate and provide input. The town halls will play a critical role in informing the collaboration’s consultants gather data on Green Bay’s creative assets and public priorities. Town hall participation does not require any sort of expertise, merely a willingness to share experience and ideas to help build the most vibrant creative sector. “The Spark GGB! process is designed to provide opportunities for as many community members as possible to add their thoughts and ideas about creativity in our community,” said Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. “These upcoming town halls are the perfect opportunity to share thoughts about what is important to you, whether that’s creative opportunities for youth, public art in your neighborhood, attracting creative sector businesses or talent, or specific offerings in the arts — it’s all up for conversation.” Over the next five months, and upon the completion of the process, results of the regional cultural assessment of Brown County will be publicly shared here. The remaining schedule: May 19, 4-6 p.m., Creative Sector Town Hall at Cassandra Voss Center, St. Norbert College (Register here). May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Town Hall-VIRTUAL OPTION (Register here). Residents are also encouraged to fill-out a Spark GGB! online survey through the website to help move the assessment forward. A Spanish version of the survey will be available on the website May 18. Participants are eligible to win a $40 Amazon gift card. Partners involved in the project include the Greater Green Bay Chamber, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, Discover Green Bay, City of Green Bay, and more.

– In Appleton, Maria Van Laanen, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center president and CEO, received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management (Samuel J. L’Hommedieu Award) from the Broadway League as part of the Spring Road Conference. According to a press release: Since 1992, the League Awards are presented annually to honor the achievements of professionals working in regional markets across the United States and Canada, which present the touring productions of Broadway shows. “Van Laanen draws on her passion for building compassionate and engaged communities through the arts. In addition to being a Tony-voting member of The Broadway League, Maria’s work allows her to bring a variety of groups together in the Fox Valley region, the State of Wisconsin, and throughout the country.” Van Laanen says in the release, “Because of my involvement on a national level, we are able to bring live performing arts that engage and challenge our community. In coming together to explore issues, we are creating an increased sense of belonging and value for all.”