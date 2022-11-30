GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 3008 public productions and at least 8,301 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present Pat Cook’s “PS: Merry Christmas” at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: wrtt.org. According to the website: Karen Brookshire loves writing Christmas letter – telling folks more than they want to know. With a boy-crazy daughter, a smarty-pants son and a klutzy husband, Karen has her hands full. So she has to write their Christmas letter by herself recalling such events as their daughter’s first date, which unfortunately occurred at the same time as two overly-adoring aunts were visiting, and their son’s high school graduation where he not only won the embarrassing “Perfect Attendance Award” but also found out that he would still be living at home. The more Karen writes, the more her imagination soars. She even pictures the rest of her family pulling a “Mission: Impossible” to get rid of the letter.

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay will present “The Gift of the Magi” at Robert Lee Brault Playhouse of Green Bay Community Theater at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org. The story by O. Henry is adapted by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt. According to the website: As Christmas approaches, Jim and Della want to buy something special for each other but have trouble not only figuring out what to buy but most importantly how to buy it with their incredibly limited funds. The musical’s story is “told with love, passion, intrigue and, in true O. Henry fashion, dramatic irony.” Performing are Lyle Becker, Ben Olejniczak and Kaara McHugh, with Wendy Scattergood on cello and Mary Ehlinger on piano. Directing is Mary Ehlinger. The musical was originally produced at American Players Theatre of Spring Green.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 1 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets. The production marks a return of the story to the Young Actors offerings. The show is based on the play by Barbara Robinson. The book and lyrics are by Jahnna Beecham, with music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner. The Young Actors production is directed by Ruth Novak, with musical direction by April Strom-Johnson. “Many families make this an annual tradition, and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are so happy to be bringing this family-friendly classic back to the Webb Theatre at St. Norbert College,” says Sherrill Revolinski of the company. The story: The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. Fighting and cigar-smoking don’t belong in Bethlehem, and the Herdmans have never even heard the Christmas story. Soon everyone is calling for first-time director Grace to fire the Herdmans. But Grace isn’t ready to give up on the Herdmans and their view of the Christmas Story. “This is a buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic. Silent night? Not a chance. But sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.” This is the 33rd year the Green Bay area’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” For many years, it was presented independently. “Evergreen took over ‘Best’ from Bette Hayes, Sarah Ramayker and a group of other talented individuals in 2007 after they had produced it for 20 years,” Revolinski says. “This year, Bette’s granddaughter and great granddaughter are in the cast.”

– In Manitowoc, Treehouse Theater will present “Disney’s Moana J.R.” in University Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: treehousetheater.com. From the website: The story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her Oceania heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on a journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as they learn to harness the power that lies within. With messages of bravery and selflessness. The show is based on the 2016 Disney film. With music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, book adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton, and music and orchestrations adapted and arranged by Ian Weinberger. Karen Rohrer is executive director of the company, and Lisa Heili is director.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present the musical “White Christmas” in The Nancy Byng Community Theater at (check availability because tickets sold rapidly) 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3; 1 p.m. Dec. 4; 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 8, 9, 10; and 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com. The show is based on the 1954 movie of the same name. The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, who wrote scores to 13 Broadway musicals, contributed to seven revues, wrote songs for 12 classic Hollywood movie musicals and created many of the most well-known popular songs of the 20th century, including “White Christmas.” The story is about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Veterans Bob Wallace (played by Bobby Buffington) and Phil Davis (Preston Pelegrin) have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters (Ali Carlson and Elizabeth Jolly) en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former Army commander (Bob Maloney). Along with “White Christmas,” the score features such standards as “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano” and “How Deep Is the Ocean.” Directing is Debra Jolly, with Heather Cox and Bill Koehne as assistant directors. Also in the cast are Kari Moody (Martha Watson), Elyse Finger (Susan Waverly), Tyler Otto (Ralph Sheldrake), Betsy Finger (Rita), Allison Schoel (Rhonda), Allen Steeno (Ezekiel Foster) and Brady Cox (Mike), with an ensemble of Hailey Marquart, Presley Ellison, Hayden Beekman, TJ Hock, Julie Johannes-Frohliger, Brigit Pettit, Kelsey Steeno, Sydney Surber and Abby Frank.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “Elf: The Musical” in the company’s Broadway Theatre at (check availability because tickets sold rapidly) 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 2; 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 4; 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 12 and 4 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 15, 16; and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The show is based on the movie “Elf,” with book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. From the website; Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The TV personality puts on a show that he says in publicity material includes “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” For some parts, he will call on volunteers.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Snowy Mittens: An Improvised Holiday Romance” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host “The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays” at 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: weidnercenter.com. The touring magic production features a rotating cast of five to eight musicians who specialize in specific branches of magic from stage illusions to mind reading to escape to comedy.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present the musical “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3; 2 p.m. Dec. 4; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: stcshows.org. From the website: In the Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history as they collide with the Christmas story head on. The comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book by Barbara Robinson. Directing is Lorenz “Larry” Marcus. The players: Father/Bob Bradley, Nick LaPoint; Mother/Grace Bradley, Laura Klitzke; Beth Bradley, Molly Rankin; Charlie Bradley, Lucas Schermetzier; Ralph Herdman, Mitchell VanderPutten; Imogene Herdman, Emily Wallner; Leroy Herdman, Corey Kirschner; Claude Herdman, Noah Johhson; Ollie Herdman; Brooklyn Payton; Alice Wendeleken, Abigail Meulbroek; Mrs. Armstrong, Tracie Wessels; Mrs. Slocum, Lacey Lefeber; Mrs. Clark, Laney Delwiche; Mrs. Clausing, Lindsay Rick; Mrs. McCarthy, Angela Landgraf; Maxine, Esperanza Casdenas; Elmer Hopkins, Andre Allen; Hobie, Montgomery Martin; David, Jonathan Koenig; Beverly, Lili Nagle; Fireman, Mick Rick; Shirley, Cora Rautmann; Juanita, Elaina Rick; Doris, Elizabeth Rank; Annette, Ariah Hansen; Reverend Hopkins, Eric Rautmann; Choir Director, Emily Milski; Ensemble members: Alliauna Kue, Elizabeth Johnsrud, Gwendelyn Harder, Marlee Siebert, Khloe McKnight; Angels: Lillian Rick, Frieda Rautmann, Gracia Flores, Chelsey Schwark, Ava Yurk, Siena Felerer.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “A Musing’s Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 4 p.m. Dec. 3; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 4 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 4 p.m. Dec. 17; and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. A pub show prior to performances is by Meet The Seavers. Info: forstinn.org. The annual holiday Mistletoe Musings musical cabaret returns with a new twist – “A Christmas Carol.” The classic Charles Dickens story filled with ghosts and, eventually, holiday cheer will be laced with the Mistletoes singing group. The Mistletoes 2022 are ​Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and ​Sean Stalvey. The Christmas Carol Ensemble consists of Carrie Todd Counihan and Ash Stokes as Narrators, Claran LaViolette as Scrooge, Roger Bennin as Bob Cratchit, Patrick Schamburek and Scott Retzack as Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Present, Alyssabeth Wodack as Ghost of Christmas Past and Ghost of Christmas Future, Melissa Schamburek and Cathy DeLain as Mrs. Cratchet and Archie and Jasper LaFond as Tiny Tim. Directing is Michael Sheeks, the theater’s executive director.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Brittany’s School of Dance in “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: weillcenter.com. The Plymouth-based company’s production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s traditional holiday ballet features a Christmas party, a battle between life-size mice and toy soldiers and a magical journey through the snow into the fantasy land of the Sweets, enhanced by its colorful costumes and sets.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Grown-Up Show” at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host a touring production of “Disney’s Aladdin” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 8, 9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are in limited availability. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, the story follows the tale of a poor young man who is granted three wishes by a genie in a lamp that he uses to woo a princess and to thwart the sultan’s evil Grand Vizier. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. The stage version includes some songs from the movie but has songs of its own from the book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. The Broadway production opened in March 2014 and has been produced globally since. It is the tenth highest-grossing Broadway production of all time. It has been seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, as of August 2022. The current North American tour features Adi Roy as Aladdin, Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine, Anand Nagraj as Jafar, Aaron Choi as Iago, Sorab Wadia as Sultan, Jake Letts as Babkak, Ben Chavez as Omar and Colt Prattes as Kassim. Along with Appleton, this production is playing in such U.S. cities as Miami, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville, Kansas City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. and such Canadian cities as Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

– In Luxemburg, Ashwaubenon and Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “Daddy D’s Christmas.” Info: daddydproductions.org. Dec. 7: Northbrook Country Club, Luxemburg. Dec. 8, 9, 10: Stadium View Bar, Restaurant & Grille, Ashwaubenon. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17, plus matinees Dec. 15 and 17: Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. The Green Bay-based show troupe celebrates its 16th Christmas show with music and comedy. Featured are leader Darren Johnson, Shelley Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Kevin Van Ess and Alicia Michelle.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present resident playwright Richard Kalinoski’s “My Genius of Humanity” as a staged reading in Experimental Theatre of Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. The play was recently commissioned by Fresno State University Theatre and will have a “work-in-progress” reading. Featured in the production is 2001 Theatre Department alumna Andrea Uppling. From the website: Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet-dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home. The play reveals what “home” means to family and what family must do to remake home.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host MantyDance in “Snowed In!” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host the annual “Holiday Pops” in Cofrin Family Hall at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: weidnercenter.com. Performing in the showcase are Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, Holiday Pops Orchestra, young singers of Birder Studio of Performing Arts and ballet dancers of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization. Chorale artistic director/conductor Kent Paulsen will pay special recognition to the memory of Dudley Birder, who died Nov. 26 at age 95.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present “The Herald Angels Learn to Sing” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Free admission with donations appreciated. Info: (920) 818-0816. According to a press release: The humorous musical by Tracy Wells tells of a small town, Herald, that loves its annual Christmas pageant and its baseball team, the Herald Angels. So, when half the cast of the pageant comes down with laryngitis, it’s up to the beloved baseball players to save the day – if they can learn to sing, that is. But with their own invitation to play in the big city Winter Classic on the line, will the Herald Angels step in and sing? Or is the Christmas pageant doomed after all? This slice of small-town Americana offers a host of well-known carols and a chance for the audience to sing along. Performing are nearly 30 children, teens and adults from throughout Door County. he mayor of the town will be played by Lisa Woodman; the town reporter is Ashlynn Keel; the pageant director is Lola DeVillers; while the baseball coach is played by Jackson Toivonen. The Herald Angels include Atticus Haus, Deacon Haus, Barrett Haus, Corbin Londo, Atlas Clark, Kenny Gregory, Cambria Londo, Ari Luett and Connor Woodman. The townsfolk include Cici Luett, Audrey Luberger and Lucas Apsey. Also in the cast are Lillian Price, Madison Allen, Nicole Allen, Averie Hall, Rylie Black, Ivana Boll, Azura Black, Vaughn Leiberg, Logan Woodman and Aiden Allen. Stage work will be done by Mason Black. Music accompanist will be Josh and Gwen Gregory. Directing is Lola DeVillers. Rogue Theater is collecting food items for local families in need. Audience members are encouraged to bring dry or canned food items. Rogue Theater will double to the donation. All food collected will be donated to Lakeshore CAP of Door County.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Theater Mainstage will present “A Christmas Story” in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to the website: Philip Grecian has adapted humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. Directing the local cast is Justin Gulmire. The comical story told by adult Ralph (Eric D. Westphal) follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Isaac Helstad) in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother (Jami Thompson), his teacher (Phoebe Olderman) and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are in the play, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas (Astrou Gartzke), the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father (Norm Shonkwiler ) winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios. Also in the cast are Peter Smies, Vesper Witter, Michael Lamm, Emily Chevalier, Monica Smies, Darcin Wright, Ian Lemke, Martin Prevost and Penelope Monfort.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its 23rd annual “A Frank’s Christmas.” In Green Bay, performances at the Meyer Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 7; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23. Info: meyertheatre.org. In Manitowoc, a performance is at Capitol Civic Centre at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Info: cccshows.org. According to Kasey Schumacher of Let Me Be Frank Productions, this story is told: “You may have heard of the Elf on the Shelf, and you may have heard the story of the elves and the shoemaker. But have you ever heard the two tales combined? Probably not, so let us explain. There was once a shoemaker and his wife. They owned Don’s Shoes on University Avenue. They worked very hard but still could not earn enough to stay afloat. One evening, the shoemaker cuts leather to make one final pair of shoes, wishing aloud that his Elf on the Shelf could help him out. That night, the Elf on the Shelf is wildly surprised when he discovers more elves pop into the workshop. Franky Fruitcake, Patty Cakes, Amy Angel Food and Pauly Pockets come together with the Elf on the Shelf to assist the shoemaker. When the shoemaker arrives in his shop the next morning, he finds a miracle of miracles! A pair of shoes have been made with high-quality craftsmanship. The miracle happens again and again, bringing the shoemaker more financial success than he could have imagined. But the magic can’t last forever, right? And the Elf on the Shelf begins to wonder if he belongs next to his fellow shoemaking elves, or in the home he’s had forever with his shoemaker family. You’ll laugh out loud and sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes as you watch this story of friendship, family, and miracles of the season.” In the cast are Frank Hermans as Franky Fruitcake, Pat Hibbard as Patty Cakes, Amy Riemer as Amy Angel Food, Tom Verbrick as The Shoemaker, Lisa Borley as The Shoemaker’s wife, Blake Hermans as the Elf on the Shelf and Paul Evansen as Pauly Pockets. The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), with lights by Ross Loining and sound by Kelly Klaus. Some of the songs are “Christmas Eve” (Kelly Clarkson), “Unwrap You at Christmas” (The Monkees), “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (Neil Diamond), “Jingle Bells?” (Barbra Streisand), “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” (Keith Urban) and “Xmas Time of the Year” (Green Day).

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Monty’s Christmas Magic Show” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and every weekend through Dec. 17. Info: montysmagic.com. Featured among magicians is Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. Witt has produced a Christmas magic show almost every year for more than 20 years. Recommended for ages 5 and older, the show starts with a simple set and an undecorated Christmas tree on stage. Magicians use magic to produced decorations for audience members to decorate the tree.

– In Oshkosh, Paine Art Center and Gardens will host the guided tour element of “Nutcracker in the Castle” 5-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-3 p.m. Sundays to Jan. 8, 2023. Info: thepaine.org. According to the website: The tour starts with a party in the “Ballroom” with live performances by a string quartet. Godfather Drosselmeyer tells the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Then he leads guests through decorated rooms of the mansion. The story culminates in the “Lands from Afar” where youthful dancers from Valley Academy for the Arts perform selections from “The Nutcracker Ballet.” Guests then tour second-floor rooms that are decorated as Clara’s family home and Drosselmeyer’s workshop.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will open its 38th season of its Winter Concert Series by hosting the bluegrass group Branchline at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 with an optional dinner at 6 p.m. Info: whitegullinn.com. Ahead are Third Coast Bluegrass (Jan. 11) and Johnsmith and Dan Sebranek (Feb. 22), with other concerts pending.

– In the Fox Valley, Fox Valleyaires barbershop chorus will present “Hark and Harold- Angels Sing!” as a dinner show Nov. 30 at Grand Meridian in Appleton and as a theater show Dec. 6 at UW-Oshkosh, Fox Cities in Menasha. Info: foxvalleyaires.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Jazz Ensembles and Orchestra in “Video Games in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Weidner. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Luminare at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Brillion, Endries Performing Arts Center will host “Christmas Wizards – A Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: endriespac.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present its annual “Festival of Christmas Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert will be livestreamed. Performing are all the college’s music ensembles, including choirs, bands, brass, flutes, piano, organ and handbells.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Christmas with John Berry” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Taylor Swift Dance Party”at 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present “Christmas with the Chorale” at 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. Info: snc.edu/tickets; free with donations welcome. Led by Kent Paulsen, the chorale will be accompanied by Jeffrey Verkuilen on organ and Elaine Moss on piano in a program of sacred music.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Performing Arts Center will present “Christmas at Birch Creek” with the center’s faculty brass and percussion at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present UW Oshkosh Titan Steel at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The concert will be livestreamed.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert with special guest Cory Marks at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in “Festival of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: cccshows.org. WFRV Local 5’s Tom Zalaski host as conductor Jeremiah Eis and the ensemble offer traditional carols, an audience sing-along, Mannheim Steamroller’s “Fum, Fum, Fum,” vocalist Kim Hofmann singing “Grown-Up Christmas List” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Also featured will be the Festival of Christmas Children’s Choir, directed by Ginger Van Ells.

– In Wrightstown, Turner Street Music Hall will host “Charms: A Charmed Holiday”

at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Info: turnerstreetmusic.com. Charms is a Wisconsin-based trio with Sean Faccio (acoustic guitar), Mike Bernard (keyboard) and Brittany Harper (vocals).

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will present The Plymouth Arts Center Singers in “Colors of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Info: plymoutharts.org.

– In Sheboygan, Lakeshore Chorale will present “Sing We Now of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. Peter Claver Parish. Info: lakeshorechorale.org.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present its annual “Brass and Organ Christmas Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in St. Norbert Abbey. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Goodwill donations accepted for the St. Norbert College “Nubbie” Ecker Chamber Music Endowment. The concert features music faculty artists and guests from the region.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its Bands and Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Weidner. Info: ticketstaronline.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Faculty Recital with Hakeem Davidson, clarinet, with Kirstin Ihde, piano,at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The concert will be livestreamed.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Disney Princess: The Concert” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: oshkosharena.com. Featured as princesses are Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters with Benjamin Rauhala as music director and Adam J. Levy as Prince.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Dorothy with The Violent and Crobot at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Jamie O’Neal, Spirit and Joy Christmas Tour” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Tyler Rich with Robyn Ottolini and Mandi Sabal at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The concert will be livestreamed.

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Marinette Campus will present its “Christmas by the Bay” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: ticketstaronline.com. Local talent performs new and traditional songs of the season.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Girl Choir Concert: Yuletide Carols” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Memorial Chapel. Info: Lawrence.edu/music-box-office/tickets.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra in “Messiah Returns” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: weillcenter.com. Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia leads his first SSO “Messiah,” continuing the orchestra’s holiday tradition of George Frederick Handel’s sacred masterpiece with the Symphony Chorus and soloists. This will again be a sing-along “Messiah.”