GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. A new variant has been reported. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,797 public productions and at least 7,824 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “City Shtickers – Standup Comedy Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present the Lucy Prebble drama “The Effect” at 7:30 p.m. October 13-15 and 19-22 in Jean Weidner Theatre of The Weidner on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: Winner of the 2012 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play, “The Effect” examines the relationship between feelings and brain chemistry. When Connie and Tristan enroll in a clinical trial for a new antidepressant, sparks begin to fly between them. Not knowing if they are on the drug or the placebo, they question whether their feelings are real, the result of the drug or if it even matters. Meanwhile, the doctor running the drug trial begins to doubt the ethicality of her work. Director Rebecca Stone Thornberry says, “‘The Effect’ is a powerful examination of why we feel what we feel. Are we simply a mixture of chemicals like serotonin and dopamine? What happens when we artificially increase or decrease those chemicals? If you’ve ever been in love, suffered from depression – or cared about someone who has – or wondered about how modern medical science may attempt to alter our moods for profit, you’ll want to see this show.” The production features Kara Kaiser (freshman from Oshkosh) as Connie and Nolan Falish (freshman from Green Bay) as Tristan. Additionally, the cast includes Mia Bolyard (freshman from Pewaukee) as Dr. James and Carter Bauer (a sophomore from Oak Creek) as Toby, the doctors running the drug trial. Due to the mature themes and language, including mentions of depression and suicide, and depictions of sexual activity and smoking, the production is recommended for adult/mature audiences.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host comedian Charlie Berens at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: The Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and host is creator of “The Manitowoc Minute.” The Wisconsin native began his career working for MTV News’ “Choose or Lose.” In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show “Nightcap,” thus kicking off his hosting career. In 2013, he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, Texas. Berens has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors and musicians.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present “Birder Studio Students: Raise Your Voice” in Broadway Theatre at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 4 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Youngsters perform a review from such Broadway Junior shows as “Guys and Dolls,” “Oliver!” “The Little Mermaid” and “Mary Poppins.”

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host “Blue Man Group: Still Blue The Rest is New.” at 8 p.m. Oct 14 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: weidnercenter.com. In a burst of theatrics and music, three bald and blue men explore our world with signature drumming, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction in moments of creativity and quirky comedy.

– In Sheboygan Falls, Theatre for Young Audiences will present the musical “Captain Louie Jr.” at 6 p.m. Oct. 14; 2 and 6 p.m. Oct. 15; and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Berkshire. Info: tyashesheboygan.org. Based on the children’s book, “The Trip” by Ezra Jack Keats, and featuring a score by Stephen Schwartz, this is a story about friendship, the ability to make new friends and the importance of old ones. Louie has just moved to a new town and is nervous about making new friends. Alone in his room, he takes flight in his imagination, back to his old neighborhood, where he spends Halloween with his colorful crew of chums. Over the course of trick-or-treating and being introduced to the new kid in that neighborhood, Louie discovers that making new friends is nothing to be afraid of. Tegan Hermann directs with Paul Sucherman as music director.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present the Agatha Christie whodunit “The Mousetrap” in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Oct. 15 (dinner show), 2 p.m. Oct. 16 (pie show), 7 p.m. Oct 21, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 (pie show). Info: themachickaneeplayers. According to the website: Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery – about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm – is the world’s most successful and longest-running play. The scene is set when a group of people gathers in a country house cut off by the snow discover, in a jolt of horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed. The play ran on London’s famous West End from 1952 to March, 16, 2020 – basically laid low by COVID-19 – before returning in May 2021.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective and Scare USA Haunted Attractions will present “Carrie The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15; 2 p.m. Oct. 16; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22; 6 p.m. Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29; and (sold out) Oct. 30. Info: forstinn.org. With book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore, the musical is adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel. From the website: Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she is bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What nobody knows is Carrie just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. In the cast are Gavin J. Annette, Ariel Ducat (as Carrie), Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Gracie Kolb, Erin LaFond, Stephanie Miller, Karter Mueller, Sam Oswald, Shannon Paige, Brittieny Simmer, Sean Stalvey and Rachel Ziolkowski.

– Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Late Nite Catechism” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: weillcenter.com. Rated PG. The comical story by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan is a one-woman piece of theater that takes audience members back – sometimes nostalgically, sometime fearfully – to the children they once were. Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience). Over the course of the play, Sister goes from benevolent instructor, rewarding the “students” for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and laminated saint cards, to authoritative drill sergeant. These abrupt mood swings are aimed to resonate with everyone who survived the ups and downs of going to school with an omniscient authoritarian at the helm.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com. The new production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the musical phenomenon with lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. The score has rock roots, with the songs including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host comedian John Caparulo at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. Heads up about language.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company Studio Players will present David Ives’ “Venus in Fur” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 29-30 at Jake’s: A Lakeland Community (a café) at Lakeland University. Info: stcshows.org. From the website: “Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic tale ‘Venus in Fur.’ Into his empty audition room walks a vulgar and equally desperate actress – oddly enough, named Vanda. Though utterly wrong for the sophisticated part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.” Directing is Andrea Covey.

ENDING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present its final performances of two 1940s radio thrillers for Halloween, “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “Three Skeleton Key,” (my review) at 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15. Info: wrtt.org. Performing are Jim Ehrhardt, Tom Vinje (who directs), Laurie Vinje, Jeanine Supanich, Sam Stillwell and Elaine Muller. “Sorry, Wrong Number” is by Lucille Fletcher. Snapshot: An invalid woman battles the frustrations of the telephone system after she overhears a plot to murder someone. “Three Skeleton Key” is by George Toudouze. Snapshot: Three men who tend the light at a reclusive island off the coast of French Guiana see a rogue ship adrift in the Atlantic. The reason for the derelict ship soon becomes obvious – it has been overrun by hundreds of thousands of ship’s rats. The rats land on the island…

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present its final performances of the musical “Murder for Two” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

– In Wittenberg, Walls of Wittenberg will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Red Velvet Cake War” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14-15 in WOWSPACE. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com. Snapshot: A scrappy heroine has put up her house as her stake in a baking contest against her uppity aunt, who would give up a beloved family quilt should she lose. The play has a Southern flavor, including such teasing character names as Gaynelle Verdeen Bodeen, LaMerle Verdeen Minshew and Sheriff Grover Lout. This is a for-the-fun-of-it trip to the theater.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: comedycity.net.

RETURNING

– In Green Bay, The Automobile Gallery will host Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay in its music and comedy show “God Bless the USA Encore” (my review of earlier performance) Oct. 13 with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and show at 6:30 p.m. Info: daddydproductions.com. The show is billed as a “mix of songs from the land of the free and the home of the brave” with “patriotic anthems, songs of faith, good clean comedy and a touch of country.” The cast: Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Alicia Michelle, Steve Seitz, Ryan Sette, Tony Pesavanto, Emily Sculliuffo and Kevin Van Ess and his Talk of the Town horns.

ONGOING

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Magic Show: Haunted Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. The shows are family friendly and favor audience participation.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, except 10 a.m. (only) Oct. 25 and no performance Oct. 24. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it explores the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the Anna Ouyang Moench drama “Birds of North America” (my review) to Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Snapshot: John (C. Michael Wright) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyl Rongé) are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Directing is Jacob Janssen, the theater’s artistic director.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Manhattan Transfer at 7 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Steely Dane: A Tribute to Steely Dan” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos – The 20th Anniversary Tour” with David Charles Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: weillcenter.com.

SOLD OUT – In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Kip Moore with Boy Named Banjo at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, The Sharon Resch Institute of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will welcome the American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition in four stages this weekend in Fort Howard Hall of The Weidner (my feature story). Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: The event is marking its 10th anniversary. The one-of-a-kind event promotes Czech and Slovak vocal repertoire to young classical singers and raises awareness of the unique and culturally rich heritage of the music and the region. The event is free to attend and open to the public. The competition is open to singers from around the world. It will take place in three rounds: Preliminaries – 10 a.m. Oct. 14; Semi-finals – 10 a.m. Oct. 15; and Finals – 10 a.m. Oct. 16. A Finale Concert will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 featuring the three top winners of the competition, The Weidner Philharmonic String Quartet and guest artists, Grace Kahl, soprano, Mathew Markham, baritone, Courtney Sherman, soprano, and Timothy Cheek, pianist. Admission to the concert is free. Contestants are vying to win $15,000 in prize money and perform in front of an international panel of esteemed judges including musicians, vocalists, teachers, conductors and opera directors. Founded in 2003 by UWGB professor emeritus Sarah Meredith-Livingston, the biennial competition is made possible through the dedication and support of producer Sharon Chmel Resch and The Sharon Resch Foundation. The competition also has received international recognition. Resch, producer of the voice competition and a former Broadway dancer who is of Czech heritage, was the recipient of the prestigious Trebbia Foundation Award in March 2017 for her work with the competition. The honor included a celebration and dinner at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic, which was televised live on Czech national television.

– In De Pere, Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present is “Songs of Hope and Healing” at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets or birderchorale.com. The selections focus on “beautiful, introspective and thoughtful works” including Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Gabriele Faure’s “Requiem.” Artistic director Kent Paulsen will conduct the 100-plus voice community choir.

– In Appleton, newVoices will present “ToGather²” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Included at 6:45 p.m. is a pre-concert talk by composer Elaine Hagenberg. The concert “will focus on the joy we experience from shared, live music.” The concert will feature premieres of four commissioned works: Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare,” an extended five-movement work with a string chamber ensemble, percussion and piano, and compositions by Blake Henson, Christine Donkin and Christopher Harris. The choir’s High School Master Singers, a select group from 16 area schools, will join for this performance. Artistic director Phillip A. Swan will conduct the choir.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Chords for Change: Performed by Peter Mayer” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The concert benefits St. John’s Ministries.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in “Music of the Masters/Oktoberfest!” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Info: cccshows.org. Conductor Jeremiah Eis kicks off the ensemble’s 39th season with a traditional first half with Michael Forbes, world-renowned tubist, composer, soloist, chamber musician and recording artist, as he performs two of his original works. The second half is filled with such German and Czech polka classics as “The Liechtensteiner Polka.”

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host comedian “Adam Cahoun: Country Rap Tour” with Demun Jones, Brodnax and Dusty Leigh at 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host AVB Community Band presenting “We Believe in Youth: Music for the Young and the Young at Heart” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Donations welcome. The concert will feature songs from many Disney movies – “Little Mermaid,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and more. Added are the rousing “Entry of the Gladiators” and “Clowns! Clowns! Clowns!” The featured vocalist is Amanda Rose Gillespie-Abegglen, who will sing selections from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Colors of the Winds” from “Pocahontas” and “Let It Go!” from “Frozen.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Kane Mathis Trio at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in Harper Hall. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets. Kane performs on the 21-string Mandinka harp and Turkish oud.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Craig Morgan: God, Flag, Country Tour 2022” with special guest Ray Fulcher at 7 p.m. Oct. 19. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Walker Hayes: Glad You’re Here Tour” with special guest Parmalee at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Info: reschcomplex.com.