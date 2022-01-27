Week ahead: Light action and a new name on the scene

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double check before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,802 public productions and at least 5,572 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present Cardboard Theatre in a live reading of “Deadly Games at the Hotel Excelsior” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. According to a news release: Cardboard Theatre is gearing up for more original plays. To get things started, three play readings are in the works with the plays cast and the performers having scripts. Admission is free. The first script is by Jim Reilly. Snapshot: World War II has just ended, and the characters are gathered at the Hotel Excelsior. Secrets and mystery abound, and no one is playing by the rules. Who will survive, and who will meet an untimely end?

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Knight Theatre will present “Carrie: The Musical” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; and 2 p.m. Jan. 30 in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local a “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Tipsy History” at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. In the show, ComedyCity comedians tell and perform tales of Wisconsin’s past. The catch is that some of the performers will have consumed a few beers or drinks by the time the show starts. Some stories may be well known while others may be moments of teaching. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

CHANGES

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks changed plans for its play reading series in accordance with wishes of Door County Reads. Performances of these plays will be virtual at 7 p.m.: “Dairyland” Feb. 4, “Mrs. Harrison” Feb. 19 and “The Last Match” Feb. 20. “Betrayal” Feb. 5 is canceled.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “One Night in Memphis” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a Guest-Faculty Recital with David Keep (class of 2011), piano, and Anthony Padilla (faculty), piano, at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 in Memorial Chapel. The performance is closed to the public though available online: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a World Music Series concert with Dreamers’ Circus, a Danish folk trio, at 8 p.m. Jan. 31 in Harper Hall in-person and online: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a Jazz Faculty Concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 in Harper Hall in-person and online: https://livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Pop Evil, Jan. 27, at Epic Event Center, Ashwaubenon, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Steely Dane, Jan. 28, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 14.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 28, at Memorial Chapel, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 29, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra fundraiser concert, Jan. 30, Weill Center, Sheboygan.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the production of “All Together Now!” presented by members of Green Bay Community Theater, Play-by-Play Theatre, Evergreen Productions and Theatre Z netted each theater $2,500, according to information from Sylvia Pratt of Green Bay Community Theater. Music Theatre International music licensing company set up the fundraiser that encompassed more than 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries. The Green Bay-area groups presented four performances in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse in mid-November 2021. Shows were presented as a way to help local theater companies get back on their feet after being laid low by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that started March 12, 2020.

– In Green Bay, the traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition “The Bias Inside Us” (my feature) continues to Feb. 13 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.