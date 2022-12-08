GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 5,000 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 3040 public productions and at least 8,365 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host MantyDance in “Snowed In!” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host the annual “Holiday Pops” in Cofrin Family Hall at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: weidnercenter.com. Performing in the showcase are Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, Holiday Pops Orchestra, young singers of Birder Studio of Performing Arts and ballet dancers of Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization. Chorale artistic director/conductor Kent Paulsen will pay special recognition to the memory of Dudley Birder, who died Nov. 26 at age 95.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present “The Herald Angels Learn to Sing” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. Free admission with donations appreciated. Info: (920) 818-0816. According to a press release: The humorous musical by Tracy Wells tells of a small town, Herald, that loves its annual Christmas pageant and its baseball team, the Herald Angels. So, when half the cast of the pageant comes down with laryngitis, it’s up to the beloved baseball players to save the day – if they can learn to sing, that is. But with their own invitation to play in the big city Winter Classic on the line, will the Herald Angels step in and sing? Or is the Christmas pageant doomed after all? This slice of small-town Americana offers a host of well-known carols and a chance for the audience to sing along. Performing are nearly 30 children, teens and adults from throughout Door County. he mayor of the town will be played by Lisa Woodman; the town reporter is Ashlynn Keel; the pageant director is Lola DeVillers; while the baseball coach is played by Jackson Toivonen. The Herald Angels include Atticus Haus, Deacon Haus, Barrett Haus, Corbin Londo, Atlas Clark, Kenny Gregory, Cambria Londo, Ari Luett and Connor Woodman. The townsfolk include Cici Luett, Audrey Luberger and Lucas Apsey. Also in the cast are Lillian Price, Madison Allen, Nicole Allen, Averie Hall, Rylie Black, Ivana Boll, Azura Black, Vaughn Leiberg, Logan Woodman and Aiden Allen. Stage work will be done by Mason Black. Music accompanist will be Josh and Gwen Gregory. Directing is Lola DeVillers. Rogue Theater is collecting food items for local families in need. Audience members are encouraged to bring dry or canned food items. Rogue Theater will double to the donation. All food collected will be donated to Lakeshore CAP of Door County.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Theater Mainstage will present “A Christmas Story” in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 16, 17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets. According to the website: Philip Grecian has adapted humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s. Directing the local cast is Justin Gulmire. The comical story told by adult Ralph (Eric D. Westphal) follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Isaac Helstad) in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother (Jami Thompson), his teacher (Phoebe Olderman) and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are in the play, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas (Astrou Gartzke), the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father (Norm Shonkwiler ) winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios. Also in the cast are Peter Smies, Vesper Witter, Michael Lamm, Emily Chevalier, Monica Smies, Darcin Wright, Ian Lemke, Martin Prevost and Penelope Monfort.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Barb’s Center for Dance & Ballet 360 in the 23rd annual “Spirit of the Holidays: A Celebration of Dance” at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. The variety-packed performances raise money for local charities. Last year, more than $44,000 was raised.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” as its holiday offering starting with a pay-what-you-wish preview Sunday, Dec. 11. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Regular performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The play is another take on Charles Dickens’ classic about Ebenezer Scrooge and ghosts and greed and realization. According to the website: “The five WFBR Radio Players bring to life scores of characters, live sound effects and musical underscoring to create an authentic 1940s radio experience all in front of a live studio audience.” The script is by Joe Landry, who is something of a specialist in the radio play concept. His other titles include “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play,” “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play,” “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” and “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.” Some of these plays have been produced in the region by other companies. In the concept, the players – professional in this cast – more than read from scripts. The illusion is the audience is part of the live radio studio audience and sees interactions among the players. Directing is Mikael Burke, who is based in Chicago and has numerous credits there. Quote from Mikael Burke’s website: “I’m a fan of visual storytelling.” Everyone in the cast has been seen on the professional stages in Door County and elsewhere. Capsules with their area appearances: Cassandra Bissell: Third Avenue PlayWorks (“The Book Club Play” this season), Peninsula Players Theatre in nine seasons (selected: “Silent Sky,” “Proof”). Neil Brookshire: Area: The Weidner (“Bent Compass” (co-writer and performer), Peninsula Players Theatre (“Romance in D,” “Silent Sky,” “Miss Holmes”), Door Shakespeare: (“Twelfth Night,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”). Elyse Edelman: Door Shakespeare: (“Comedy of Errors,” “King Lear,” “Twelfth Night,” “Heart of Robin Hood,” “Much Ado About Nothing,’ “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Henry V”). Ray Jivoff: Northern Sky Theater (“Dad’s Season Tickets”) prominently in Door County and Milwaukee. Dan Klarer: Door Shakespeare (“Three Musketeers: An Adventure With Music,” “The Tempest,” Henry V,” “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Door Shakespeare);” Northern Sky Theater: (“Tongue ‘N Cheek,” “Victory Farm”); Third Avenue Playhouse “Isaac’s Eye,” “Greater Tuna,” “Santaland Diaries”); and Peninsula Players Theatre (“Miss Holmes,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Bridges of Madison County”).

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present “Holidays on Ice” at The Tarlton Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: “David Sedaris’s beloved and subversive holiday collection of Christmas-themed essays is brought to life in this celebration of the tackiest and most dysfunctional holiday traditions. Wear your most aesthetically challenged holiday trappings and join us for stories, drinks, giveaways and mirth.” Performing is Michael Stebbins, whose roots include being artistic director of Door Shakespeare.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance in its 46th presentation of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 4 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Info: cccshows.org. The troupe presents a version of its own of the ballet based on the fairy tale by E.T. Hoffman set to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The performance is rated PG.

ENDING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present Pat Cook’s “PS, Merry Christmas” (my review) at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: wrtt.org. According to the website: Karen Brookshire loves writing Christmas letter – telling folks more than they want to know. With a boy-crazy daughter, a smarty-pants son and a klutzy husband, Karen has her hands full. So she has to write their Christmas letter by herself recalling such events as their daughter’s first date, which unfortunately occurred at the same time as two overly-adoring aunts were visiting, and their son’s high school graduation where he not only won the embarrassing “Perfect Attendance Award” but also found out that he would still be living at home. The more Karen writes, the more her imagination soars. She even pictures the rest of her family pulling a “Mission: Impossible” to get rid of the letter.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its final performances of the musical “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: stcshows.org. From the website: In the Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history as they collide with the Christmas story head on. The comedy is adapted from the best-selling young adult book by Barbara Robinson. Directing is Lorenz “Larry” Marcus. The players: Father/Bob Bradley, Nick LaPoint; Mother/Grace Bradley, Laura Klitzke; Beth Bradley, Molly Rankin; Charlie Bradley, Lucas Schermetzier; Ralph Herdman, Mitchell VanderPutten; Imogene Herdman, Emily Wallner; Leroy Herdman, Corey Kirschner; Claude Herdman, Noah Johhson; Ollie Herdman; Brooklyn Payton; Alice Wendeleken, Abigail Meulbroek; Mrs. Armstrong, Tracie Wessels; Mrs. Slocum, Lacey Lefeber; Mrs. Clark, Laney Delwiche; Mrs. Clausing, Lindsay Rick; Mrs. McCarthy, Angela Landgraf; Maxine, Esperanza Casdenas; Elmer Hopkins, Andre Allen; Hobie, Montgomery Martin; David, Jonathan Koenig; Beverly, Lili Nagle; Fireman, Mick Rick; Shirley, Cora Rautmann; Juanita, Elaina Rick; Doris, Elizabeth Rank; Annette, Ariah Hansen; Reverend Hopkins, Eric Rautmann; Choir Director, Emily Milski; Ensemble members: Alliauna Kue, Elizabeth Johnsrud, Gwendelyn Harder, Marlee Siebert, Khloe McKnight; Angels: Lillian Rick, Frieda Rautmann, Gracia Flores, Chelsey Schwark, Ava Yurk, Siena Felerer.

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions will present its final performances of the musical “White Christmas” (my review) in The Nancy Byng Community Theater at (check availability because tickets sold rapidly) 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 10; and 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com. The show is based on the 1954 movie of the same name. The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, who wrote scores to 13 Broadway musicals, contributed to seven revues, wrote songs for 12 classic Hollywood movie musicals and created many of the most well-known popular songs of the 20th century, including “White Christmas.” The story is about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Veterans Bob Wallace (played by Bobby Buffington) and Phil Davis (Preston Pelegrin) have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters (Ali Carlson and Elizabeth Jolly) en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former Army commander (Bob Maloney). Along with “White Christmas,” the score features such standards as “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano” and “How Deep Is the Ocean.” Directing is Debra Jolly, with Heather Cox and Bill Koehne as assistant directors. Also in the cast are Kari Moody (Martha Watson), Elyse Finger (Susan Waverly), Tyler Otto (Ralph Sheldrake), Betsy Finger (Rita), Allison Schoel (Rhonda), Allen Steeno (Ezekiel Foster) and Brady Cox (Mike), with an ensemble of Hailey Marquart, Presley Ellison, Hayden Beekman, TJ Hock, Julie Johannes-Frohliger, Brigit Pettit, Kelsey Steeno, Sydney Surber and Abby Frank.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present resident playwright Richard Kalinoski’s “My Genius of Humanity” (my review) as a staged reading in Experimental Theatre of Theatre Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. The play was recently commissioned by Fresno State University Theatre and will have a “work-in-progress” reading. Featured in the production is 2001 Theatre Department alumna Andrea Uppling. From the website: Inspired by the misbegotten journey of well-intentioned Armenian-Americans following World War II, the story examines the struggle of the Davidian family as they voluntarily emigrate to Soviet-dominated Armenia in search of the perceived comfort of their ancestral home. The play reveals what “home” means to family and what family must do to remake home.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of a touring production of “Disney’s Aladdin” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets are in limited availability. Info: foxcitiespac.com. Set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, the story follows the tale of a poor young man who is granted three wishes by a genie in a lamp that he uses to woo a princess and to thwart the sultan’s evil Grand Vizier. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name. The stage version includes some songs from the movie but has songs of its own from the book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. The Broadway production opened in March 2014 and has been produced globally since. It is the tenth highest-grossing Broadway production of all time. It has been seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, as of August 2022. The current North American tour features Adi Roy as Aladdin, Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine, Anand Nagraj as Jafar, Aaron Choi as Iago, Sorab Wadia as Sultan, Jake Letts as Babkak, Ben Chavez as Omar and Colt Prattes as Kassim. Along with Appleton, this production is playing in such U.S. cities as Miami, Cleveland, Denver, Nashville, Kansas City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. and such Canadian cities as Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

ONGOING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “Elf: The Musical” (my review) in the company’s Broadway Theatre at (check availability because tickets sold rapidly) 12 and 4 p.m. Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 15, 16; and 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The show is based on the movie “Elf,” with book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. From the website; Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “A Musing’s Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 4 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 4 p.m. Dec. 17; and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. A pub show prior to performances is by Meet The Seavers. Info: forstinn.org. The annual holiday Mistletoe Musings musical cabaret returns with a new twist – “A Christmas Carol.” The classic Charles Dickens story filled with ghosts and, eventually, holiday cheer will be laced with the Mistletoes singing group. The Mistletoes 2022 are ​Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski Jindra, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige and ​Sean Stalvey. The Christmas Carol Ensemble consists of Carrie Todd Counihan and Ash Stokes as Narrators, Claran LaViolette as Scrooge, Roger Bennin as Bob Cratchit, Patrick Schamburek and Scott Retzack as Marley and the Ghost of Christmas Present, Alyssabeth Wodack as Ghost of Christmas Past and Ghost of Christmas Future, Melissa Schamburek and Cathy DeLain as Mrs. Cratchet and Archie and Jasper LaFond as Tiny Tim. Directing is Michael Sheeks, the theater’s executive director.

– In Ashwaubenon, Green Bay and De Pere, Daddy D Productions will present “Daddy D’s Christmas.” Info: daddydproductions.org. Dec. 8, 9, 10: Stadium View Bar, Restaurant & Grille, Ashwaubenon. Dec. 14, 15, 16, 17, plus matinees Dec. 15 and 17: Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay. Dec. 20-21: The Automobile Gallery, Green Bay. Dec. 22: St. Mark Ministries, De Pere. The Green Bay-based show troupe celebrates its 16th Christmas variety show. Featured are leader Darren Johnson, Shelley Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Kevin Van Ess and Alicia Michelle. Included are comedy bits, a patriotic tribute and such songs as “Christmas in the Air,” “Joy to the World,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Merry Christmas Darling,” “O Holy Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Baby Please Come Home,” “O Come, O Come, Emanuel, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Silent Night,” “Christmas Shoes,” “Breath of Heaven,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and the troupe’s traditional “Hallelujah Chorus” ending.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its 23rd annual “A Frank’s Christmas” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23. Info: meyertheatre.org. According to Kasey Schumacher of Let Me Be Frank Productions, this story is told: “You may have heard of the Elf on the Shelf, and you may have heard the story of the elves and the shoemaker. But have you ever heard the two tales combined? Probably not, so let us explain. There was once a shoemaker and his wife. They owned Don’s Shoes on University Avenue. They worked very hard but still could not earn enough to stay afloat. One evening, the shoemaker cuts leather to make one final pair of shoes, wishing aloud that his Elf on the Shelf could help him out. That night, the Elf on the Shelf is wildly surprised when he discovers more elves pop into the workshop. Franky Fruitcake, Patty Cakes, Amy Angel Food and Pauly Pockets come together with the Elf on the Shelf to assist the shoemaker. When the shoemaker arrives in his shop the next morning, he finds a miracle of miracles! A pair of shoes have been made with high-quality craftsmanship. The miracle happens again and again, bringing the shoemaker more financial success than he could have imagined. But the magic can’t last forever, right? And the Elf on the Shelf begins to wonder if he belongs next to his fellow shoemaking elves, or in the home he’s had forever with his shoemaker family. You’ll laugh out loud and sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes as you watch this story of friendship, family, and miracles of the season.” In the cast are Frank Hermans as Franky Fruitcake, Pat Hibbard as Patty Cakes, Amy Riemer as Amy Angel Food, Tom Verbrick as The Shoemaker, Lisa Borley as The Shoemaker’s wife, Blake Hermans as the Elf on the Shelf and Paul Evansen as Pauly Pockets. The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums), with lights by Ross Loining and sound by Kelly Klaus. Some of the songs are “Christmas Eve” (Kelly Clarkson), “Unwrap You at Christmas” (The Monkees), “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” (Neil Diamond), “Jingle Bells?” (Barbra Streisand), “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” (Keith Urban) and “Xmas Time of the Year” (Green Day).

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Monty’s Christmas Magic Show” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17. Info: montysmagic.com. Featured among magicians is Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. Witt has produced a Christmas magic show almost every year for more than 20 years. Recommended for ages 5 and older, the show starts with a simple set and an undecorated Christmas tree on stage. Magicians use magic to produced decorations for audience members to decorate the tree.

– In Oshkosh, Paine Art Center and Gardens will host the guided tour element of “Nutcracker in the Castle” 5-8 p.m. Saturdays and noon-3 p.m. Sundays to Jan. 8, 2023. Info: thepaine.org. According to the website: The tour starts with a party in the “Ballroom” with live performances by a string quartet. Godfather Drosselmeyer tells the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince. Then he leads guests through decorated rooms of the mansion. The story culminates in the “Lands from Afar” where youthful dancers from Valley Academy for the Arts perform selections from “The Nutcracker Ballet.” Guests then tour second-floor rooms that are decorated as Clara’s family home and Drosselmeyer’s workshop.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Disney Princess: The Concert” at 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: oshkosharena.com. Featured as princesses are Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters with Benjamin Rauhala as music director and Adam J. Levy as Prince.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Dorothy with The Violent and Crobot at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “For Kids From One to Ninety-Two” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The show features singer/pianist Steve March-Torme’, singer/bassist Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari along with the band STEEM. Included is “The Christmas Song” aka ‘Chestnuts Roasting” written by Mel Torme’. Also performing is the show group Touch of Class from Neenah High School.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Jamie O’Neal, Spirit and Joy Christmas Tour” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Tyler Rich with Robyn Ottolini and Mandi Sabal at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. The concert will be livestreamed.

– In Marinette, Theatre on the Bay of University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Marinette Campus will present its “Christmas by the Bay: A Holiday Extravaganza” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: ticketstaronline.com. Local talent performs new and traditional songs of the season. Solo, duet, quartet and ensemble songs include “Kiss Me Babe It’s Christmas,” “Candy Cane Lane,” “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Tell Me,” “Believe,” “You Make It Look Like Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Once Upon a December.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Girl Choir Concert: Yuletide Carols” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Memorial Chapel. Info: Lawrence.edu/music-box-office/tickets.

– In Menominee Michigan, River Cities Concert Association will host Isthmus Brass 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in Blesch Auditorium. Info: rrconcerts.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “For Kids From One to Ninety-Two” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: cccshows.org. The show features singer/pianist Steve March-Torme’, singer/bassist Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari along with the band STEEM. Included is “The Christmas Song” aka ‘Chestnuts Roasting” written by Mel Torme’.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra in “Messiah Returns” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Info: weillcenter.com. Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia leads his first SSO “Messiah,” continuing the orchestra’s holiday tradition of George Frederick Handel’s sacred masterpiece with the Symphony Chorus and soloists. This will again be a sing-along “Messiah.”

– In Ephraim, Griffon String Quartet will present a Community Concert at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra in “Holiday Pops” at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: cccshows.org. Dylan T. Chmura-Moore will lead the orchestra in Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival,” Higgins’ “Christmas on Broadway,” highlights of Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel und Gretel” opera, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite No. 1” and festive favorites.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a Community Concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Christ the King Holy Nativity Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Baylanders Barbershop Chorus and The Chantelles will present “Christmas is a Time for Singing” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane. The concert will benefit Paul’s Pantry, with admission non-perishable food items and/or cash donations. Quartets performing are Something Old Something New, Lake Effect, Encore and Revised Edition.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host the annual “Christmas Carol Sing” at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Performing are madrigal groups from Oshkosh Lourdes Academy, Oshkosh West High School and Oshkosh North High School, Oshkosh Area Community Band directed by David Berndt and a jazz group from the band led by Jon Basten. Included are sing-along songs.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Motown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Info: weillcenter.com. Featured are past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host AVB Community Band in “We Believe in Glad Tidings” at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Info: weidnercenter.com. Holiday favorites are in store as the 75-member band performs in the showcase hall. According to a press release: For this concert, the band again hosts its annual Christmas collection of canned and dry goods for Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. Drop non-perishable items off in the center’s lobby prior to the concert. This is one of Paul’s Pantry’s largest collections of the year. Directing the band are is directed by Mike Ajango and assistant director Paul Oleksy. Vocalists for the evening are Brandon Rockstroh, choral music director at Green Bay Southwest High School, and Amelia Gibbons, a senior at Southwest High School who earned the “Outstanding Lead Actress” honor at The Center Stage High School Musical Theatre Awards. Among selectins for the evening are “Christmas on Broadway,” “Ode to Greensleeves,” “O Holy Night,” “Stars and Stripes for Christmas,” “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” “All is Calm,” “Away in a Manger,” “I Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Santa Comes to Dixieland.” The concert concludes with a traditional “Holiday Sing-along.”

– In Marinette, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus will present its West Shore Chorale in “A Ceremony of Carols” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre on campus. Info: facebook.com/WestShoreChoraleUW/.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” featuring Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black with special guest Lily Pearl Black at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Swing for the Holidays” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Cofrin Family Hall on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. The event features the Green Bay Jazz Orchestra performing swinging renditions of holiday tunes with guest singers.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Christmas on the Avenue 2022: Jamie Kent and Don Rodriguez” with special guest Bascom Hill at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In De Pere and Ashwaubenon, St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual “Christmas with the Knights” performances in two venues. First, the student troupe will perform in Dudley Birder Hall on the college campus at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 and 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Also, the troupe will perform at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Info: snc.edu.tickets. Selections will center on the theme “Christmas Memories.” The troupe is led by director Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Griffon String Quartet will present a “Music for Food Holiday Concert: Holiday Favorites” at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info to reserve free ticket: midsummersmusic.com. The program: “String Quartet No. 1” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “String Quartet in E Minor, Opus 59, No. 2” by Ludwig van Beethoven and a selection of holiday favorites.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “John Kelley & Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): Coming Home” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. Featured is an eclectic blend and intense fusion of classical, rock, jazz, musical theater and holiday favorites.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus will host the Fox Valley Concert Band in “Holiday Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in Perry Hall on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/today/event/fox-valley-concert-band-2/. Directing is Marc Sackman. The program: Selected movements from “The William Byrd Suite;” “Kyiv 2022” by Brian Balmages to recognize the Ukrainian people; “Soliloquy for Solferino” by Martin Ellersby to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Red Cross; “Jupiter” by Gustav Holst; “Serenade” by Derek Bourgeois; David Maskanka’s powerful Give Us This Day by David Maskanka; and “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson as the band’s traditional holiday finale.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Ted Vigil: A Rocky Mountain Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The John Denver tribute includes such songs as “Christmas for Cowboys,” “Christmas Like a Lulabye” and Christmas classics.

– In Green Bay and Appleton, newVoices choir will present “Christmas at the Cathedral/Chapel: Gather ’Round the Manger” in two locations. Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Appleton: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lawrence University Memorial Chapel. Info: newvoiceschoir.org. The sacred concert includes familiar carols and new settings of Christmas classics interspersed with audience sing-alongs and organ settings and the choir’s traditional candlelight closing.