GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double check before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,884 public productions and at least 5,761 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Ashwaubenon, Stage Ten Seventeen will present Ken Davenport’s “My First Time” at 8 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 6 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: stage1017.com. In the adults-only presentation, four actors tell “hysterical and heartbreaking stories about first sexual experiences written by real people.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “Moliere Inspired” at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 and 3 and 8 p.m. Feb. 19, in Cloak Theatre. Campus audience only.

– In Sheboygan, two casts of Sheboygan Theatre Company will present Christopher Durang’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (preview on this site) in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25: and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: stcshows.org.

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present the Rusty Harding drama “Fly Babies” (preview story on this site) in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26; and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present a reading of “Mrs. Harrison” by R Eric Thomas at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 via livestream. Attendees need to register in advance to receive a link to watch the reading. Registration information is at thirdavenueplayworks.org. Snapshot: Two women, one story: At their 10-year college reunion, Aisha and Holly meet by chance. Is this the first time or has it just been a long time? They can’t agree. Aisha is a black, successful playwright; she’s on the cover of the alumni magazine. Holly is a white, struggling stand-up comedian; she’s here for the free drinks. Aisha’s most successful play bears a striking resemblance to a tragic event in Holly’s life. Is it a coincidence or is it theft? As a rainstorm interrupts the outdoor reunion, they find themselves trapped inside, together. They both have a story that they’ve been telling themselves about what happened all those years ago and they’re both willing to fight for the truth in the present. Mikael Burke directs this cast: Sola Thompson (Aisha), Mary Williamson (Holly) and Dan Klarer (stage directions). The production is part of the company’s seventh annual Winter Play Reading Series.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present a reading of “The Last Match” by Anna Ziegler at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 via livestream. Attendees need to register in advance to receive a link to watch the reading. Registration information is at thirdavenueplayworks.org. Snapshot: Played out under the bright lights of the US Open semifinals, “The Last Match” pits rising Russian star Sergei Sergeyev against American great Tim Porter in an epic showdown that follows two tennis titans through pivotal moments in their lives both on and off the court. “This gripping, fast-paced story captures the intense world of competitive sports, and human rivalry, and what it means to want something – and the lengths we will go to in order to feel relevant, important and young.” Nicole Ricciardi directs this cast: Danny Binstock (Tim), David Bertoldi (Sergei), Caroline Calkins (Mallory), Clea DeCrane (Galina) and Dan Klarer (stage directions). The production is part of the company’s seventh annual Winter Play Reading Series.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players will present the Agatha Christie murder mystery “The Mousetrap” at The Grand Oshkosh at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: https://tinyurl.com/OCPTheMoustrap. The story: A group of strangers is in a boarding house during a snowstorm. One of the strangers is a murderer. The suspects include a newly married couple who run the house, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired Army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. Into their midst comes a policeman, traveling on skis. He no sooner than he arrives, a murder takes place.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Disney on Ice: Into the Magic” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26-27. Masks strongly encouraged. Info: reschcomplex.com. The costumed characters seek wide adventures – Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his hear, Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter and Rapunzel and Flynn as they go to great lengths to make her dream come true.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” in Jean Weidner Theatre of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3-5. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre. The story is set in Shirley, Vermont. Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “Adult Creative Drama” class at the local community center. The people who sign up are Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter; Lauren, a reserved high school junior; Teresa, a former actress; and Marty’s husband, James. Marty takes the “students” through various acting and dramatic exercises. They act like trees, beds and baseball gloves. In one exercise, they act as one another and tell their life stories. As a possible romance begins each of the group slowly reveal one another. In a final exercise, Lauren imagines herself meeting Schultz in 10 years and they tell each other what has transpired.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatric Troupe will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” in the troupe’s Wolf River Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26; and 7 p.m. March 10-12. Info: wrtt.org. Snapshot: Four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom – to be at each other’s weddings, no matter what. More than 30 years later, the Southern friends are still making “the long walk for each other.”

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” in the company’s Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 20; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 25-26; 2 p.m. Feb. 27; and 7:30 p.m. March 3-5. Info: birderonbroadway.org. The show revolves around the love of vintage musical theater. The rapture of Man in Chair – the name given the character – is such that he HAS to play out his fascination to everybody by having his imagination come to life. When he plops a vinyl recording of his beloved 1928 show “The Drowsy Chaperone” on a turntable, what he hears is what the audience sees. Not only does the imagination of the Man in Chair unfold, he weaves into the fringe of the singing, dancing and fanciful/silly goings on. He is physically a part of what he is hearing/imagining. And so is the audience. Music and lyrics are Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. The local cast features Parker Drew as Man in Chair.

ENDING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present its final performances of Royce Ryton’s “Crown Matrimonial” (my review) at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19 in Perry Theater of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of touring production of the musical “Hairspray” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater its final performances of the Norm Foster comedy “The Gentleman Clothier” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18; and 4 p.m. Feb. 19-20 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its run of the Frank Hermans-Pat Hibbard comedy with music “The Franky Bunch” (my review) in Meyer Theatre at Feb. 17-19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; info: meyertheatre.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Centre will host the University of Wisconsin Marching Band at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Info: showtix4u.com.

– In Brillion, Endries Performing Arts Center will host Carole’s Kings Carole King tribute group at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Info: showtix4u.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Pat McCurdy at 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host a “Valentine’s Concert” by Katie Ernst and Her Jazz Quartet at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Coffeehouse Concert: Cathy Grier and Friends” as a virtual event at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will open its “Downtown Saturday Night” Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with Seattle-based vocalist Jacqueline Tabor. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. The 10-performance series is designed to fill the open Saturday nights in The Grand’s schedule February to June. The series is designed to shift the typical theatrical atmosphere at The Grand to more of a club setting. Tabor, called “the Seattle Chanteuse,” features a bluesy style.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host a dinner event Feb. 19 that includes Suzie and The Detonators at 8 p.m. and “Separate Ways: The Journey Experience” at 10 p.m. Info: riversideballroom.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present the season’s final a “February Fest” concert with pianist Jonathan Bass at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. Masks and proof of vaccination required. The program includes works by Florence Price, Franz Schubert, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frederic Chopin and Claude Debussy.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host University of Wisconsin Varsity Band at 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Jazz Band at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “New Music Series: Composer Portrait: inti figgis-vizueta presented by LUNME” at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 in Memorial Chapel. Campus audience only.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: Open Mic Night, Feb. 18, at The Arts Garage, Green Bay, to fall 2022.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Brass Concert, Feb. 20, in Memorial Chapel, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Nobuntu, Feb. 24, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to March 25.

ETCETERA

– In Sheboygan, John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has appointed Ann Brusky as its new deputy director of programming and selected Jodi Throckmorton for the newly created chief curator position. “Ann and Jodi bring valuable experiences, expertise and voices to a senior leadership team that is committed to JMKAC being a place where artists can experiment and thrive, and to providing meaningful experiences for all audiences,” said Amy Horst, incoming director of the center. Horst assumes the directorship March 1 with the retirement of current director, Sam Gappmayer. Brusky will oversee planning and strategy for all programming departments, including exhibitions, education, performing arts, community arts, Arts/Industry residency program and the preschool. She currently heads the center’s performing arts, community arts, education and preschool departments. Throckmorton comes to the center from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, where she was the curator of contemporary art. As chief curator, Throckmorton will focus on exhibition and collection strategy and managing that staff and the Arts/Industry residency program staff.