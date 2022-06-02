GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have Livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,356 public productions and at least 6,624 performances, not counting club, casino, or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the musical “Forever Plaid”in Broadway Theatre at 7:30 p.m. June 2-4; 2 p.m. June 5; 7:30 p.m. June 7-10, and 2 p.m. June 11. Info. The musical by Stuart Ross is the fictional story of a close-harmony male vocal quartet’s brush with fame in the 1950s. Songs include “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember,” “Perfidia,” “Heart and Soul,” “Lady of Spain” and a bunch more from the likes of The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s, and The Crew Cuts.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. on June 3. Info. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host All That Dance, Inc. in “Come on Get Up!” at noon at 6 p.m. on June 4. Info.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Manty Dance: Livin’ on a Prayer” at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on June 4. Info.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Julie’s Touch of Silver Recital” at 1 and 6 p.m. on June 4. Info. Students of all ages under the direction of Julie Seckar-Anderson perform baton twirling, dance productions, acrobatics, hip hop, tap, jazz, ballet, and more. The Oshkosh studio is in its 41st year of operation.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a reading of Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” at 7:30 p.m. on June 4. There is no charge. Info. From the website: ​When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.” From my review of the recent production by University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre: The story takes place in 2010 in a community center in fictional Shirley, Vermont. Students are taking a six-week dramatics class. The audience watches a teacher and her four students run through a series of exercises that turn out to reveal the personality, travails, and triumphs (sort of) of each person. An important question from one of the students is this: “Are we going to do any real acting?” The characters do not do any acting as such. No script, no learning of lines, no development of scenes, or any such normal necessities. The teacher is into revelatory psychology – a kind of plumbing of the soul to discover an inner truth.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on June 4. Info.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show” at 7 p.m. on June 5. Info. From the website: The show is a “reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.” Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan, have reimagined the show with innovative lighting, projection, stage, and costume designs. Looking back, “Riverdance” was a sensation when the show arrived at the Weidner Center in March 2000 for a sold-out, eight-performance run in front of approximately 16,000 people, who tended to let out big cheers. At the core was this, from my review: “The dancing is real. Arms straight, backs bolt upright, legs springing or flashing scissor-steps, feet flip-flopping, the precision-ensemble charges on a rhythm like a railroad train – the Irish dance action is eye-catching.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “Wet Hot Dad Bod Summer: A Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. on June 9. Info. Hosted by Ross Huff, the show features these area stand-up comedians: Hayden Fredriksen, Jim Berry, Logan Dunsmore, and Jack Haessly.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The American Company of Irish Dance in “Aisling” at 8 p.m. on June 9. Info. From the website: Artistic directors and choreographers Shane McAvinchey and Paula Goulding – “Riverdance” alumni – created the theatrical production with newly composed music by Benedict Morris, Cormac Crummey, and Pierre O’Reilly. The production of “Aisling” (Irish word for dream or vision) tells a story through Irish dance choreography, Irish music, and poetry of William Butler Yeats. The term aisling also refers to a genre of late 17th-century poetry in which a woman appears to the poet in the form of a dream or a vision to deliver a warning. Additionally, characters are inspired by Irish mythology drawing from influences like the Tuath De Dannan tribe, druids, and Celtic gods and goddesses.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its production of Stephen Dietz’s “Yankee Tavern” at 2 p.m. on June 5 and 19 and July 3 and 17. Info. From the website: ​Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, into the Yankee Tavern walks a stranger who believes everything is a conspiracy theory. Inside the walls of the crumbling New York tavern, a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all. “Yankee Tavern” is “a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power.” Performing are Bill Fricke, Grace Sergott, Sean Stalvey, and Ian Wisneski.

ENDING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will conclude its production of Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. June 2-4 and 2 p.m. June 5. Info. From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening. While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.” Directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. on June 2. There is no charge. Others are Thursdays, June 30, July 14, and Aug. 4. Info.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland” at 7:30 p.m. on June 2. Info.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will present “Grand Concert Series: Dancing Dream – The Tribute to ABBA” at 7 p.m. on June 3. Info.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. on June 3. Opening is Rob Anthony. Info.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Symphony Orchestra and Choirs in a “Major Work Concert” at 8 p.m. on June 3 in Memorial Chapel. A Livestream option is available here. The program includes Johannes Brahms’ choral masterpiece “Ein deutsches Requiem (‘German Requiem’).” Led by Stephen Sieck, the performance features student soloists Zachary Adams, Addison Littlefield, and Daniel Boyd.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles” at 7:30 p.m. on June 4. Info.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Saving Able with Strange Daze at 7:30 p.m. on June 5. Info.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Gwar with Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon, and The Native Howl at 7 p.m. on June 8. Info.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host Paul Thorn Band with Rockin’ Jimmy Crimmins & Friends opening at 7 p.m. on June 9. Info.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present its Opening Night Gala at 7 p.m. on June 9 in Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Info. Program: “Best of the Unknown Greats: Friedrich Kiel & Joachim Raff at 200” with “Quartet No. 3 in G Major, Opus 50” by Friedrich Kiel and “Quartet No. 2 in C Minor, Opus 202” by – Joachim Raff.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Capitol Community Chorale in “I Dream a World” at 7:30 p.m. on June 9. Info. Selections include “God Bless America,” “American Anthem,” “Zion’s Walls,” “Bless the Lord My Soul,” “Sing Gently,” “White Cliffs of Dover,” “The Eyes of the World,” “I Dream a World,” “Wade in the Water,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” “I’ll be Seeing You” and “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal.”

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Ten Chimneys,” eight performances June 9-18, Attic Chamber Theatre, Menasha.

ETCETERA

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra announced Ernesto Estigarribia has been selected as its next music director and conductor. He was chosen out of 107 candidates from 14 countries. Born in Paraguay and currently a resident of Iowa, Estigarribia is assistant conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and music director of the Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles. Previous posts include music director of the Buffalo Community Orchestra and artistic director of the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras. Dates and programs for the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season are to be announced.