GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. COVID-19 cases also caused the replacement of players in some companies. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require them due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,573 public productions and at least 7,248 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac Community Theatre will present the musical “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. July 28-30 and 2 p.m. July 31 in Goodrich Little Theatre. Info: fdlct.com. A youth cast directed by Eva Thelen presents the story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle. The princesses discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Throughout the tale are adventures, magic and humor.

– In Baileys Harbor and Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present the Lisa Patrick-Wilkinson murder mystery “Eclipsed” on the next two weekends. Info: roguetheater.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 31 at Baileys Harbor Town Hall, 2392 County F, Baileys Harbor and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Ave. Sturgeon Bay. Rogue Theater presented “Eclipsed” in 2013 as its first production. As “celebrated guests of Lord and Lady Moon at the coveted annual Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala,” the audience is involved in solving the mystery as detectives, characters and maybe even suspects. When a diamond Tiffany necklace scheduled to be auctioned off at the event mysteriously disappears, things take a decidedly sinister turn as members of the entourage turn up quite indubitably, irrevocably dead. Directed by Stuart Champeau, the cast includes Lola DeVillers, Leann Johnson, Chris Weidenbacher, Jen Birkholz and Stuart Champeau.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Keillor & Company” at 8 p.m. July 30. Info: dcauditorium.org. The event includes stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry with Garrison Keillor, pianist Dan Chouinard and vocalist Prudence Johnson. Included are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes that are tied to the theme of the beauty of growing old. Also, there will be “News from Lake Wobegon.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Hellzapopping Circus Sideshow at 8 p.m. July 30. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present the musical “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m. July 30; 2 p.m. July 31; 7 p.m. Aug. 4-6; and 2 p.m. Aug. 7 in Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center. Info: fineartsfestival.org. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright, the production is directed by John Kelley. The production includes a company of 60, including a 14-piece orchestra. Set under and above the high seas, the musical tells the story of Ariel, an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface, a zone that’s designated as “off-limits” by her father Triton, the sea king. One day while sneaking to the surface, Ariel witnesses a shipwreck and rescues Prince Eric, with whom she becomes instantly smitten. Furious at Triton’s inability to understand her love for the prince, Ariel runs away and strikes a deal with Ursula, Triton’s evil witch of a sister, to experience the life she dreams of on land.

– In De Pere, Theatre Z of greater Green Bay will present “Art-Z” from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4-5 in Bush Arts Building on the St. Norbert Campus, 403 Third St. Donations are welcome. According to a press release: The event consists of exhibitions and presentations that explore how our society interacts, responds to and values art and creativity. This site-specific event will offer small, short snippets of presentations, but also invite the audience to become artists as well. In the two-hour span of time, audiences are free to wander through the building and encounter various performance or static art projects. Company members who are performing, designing, writing and conceiving the project include April Beiswenger, associate artistic director, and Stephen Rupsch, artistic director of Theatre Z. They are joined by members Carol Cassell, Rochelle Van Erem, Patricia Grimm, Teresa Sergott Aportela, Elizabeth Jolly, Eric D. Westphal, Jennifer Thomas (visiting from Canton, N.Y.), Katie Schroeder, Grace Sergott, and Kaitlin Honkanen, Alex Gruber and Noah Simon.

– In Green Bay, Evergreen Productions Young Actors Summer Program will present the Paul Crabtree musical mystery “I Seriously Doubt That This Old House is Very Haunted” at 6 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in University Theatre of Theatre Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: evergreentheater.org. Snapshot: Unknown to the Exex family, its house is occupied by a whole company of ghosts. Very lively ghosts they are, too, who only tolerate the people of the house as intruders and turn the human conversation on or off, at will. Head Ghost has declared that a new recruit must be initiated into their society before their fiscal year expires at midnight. When Wilma Exex’s young man smashes his car into a tree, Head Ghost seizes on this happy event, and signs Billy Joe into the organization before he is even dead. But this is illegal, and the whole plan is foiled when Billy Joe decides not to die.

ENDING

– In Neenah, Riverside Players will present its final performances of the offbeat “The Addams Family The Musical” (my review) in Riverside Park Pavilion at 8 p.m. July 28-30 and 7 p.m. July 31. Info: here. The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams, with the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics and Andrew Lippa. Directing the Riverside Players production is John Zhang. The show is satirical, dark, sassy, clever and camp. Charles Addams was the creator of what essentially is a genre of whistling-past-the-graveyard humor. The joke is what is black to the rest of the world is white with the Addams family. When mom Addams, Morticia, sings warmly that “Death is just around the corner,” she adds for one verse, “coroner… get it?” That’s Addams Family humor. The story is about love being blind. A father is caught between a rock and a hard place – his wife and their daughter. The daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love and wants to marry a guy she met while crossbow hunting pigeons in a park. Wednesday wants to unload her secret after a dinner with the two families. But mum’s the word for her father (Gomez), lest her mother (Morticia) put the kibosh on her marrying out of the faith, so to speak. Wednesday makes her father promise not to tell. Gomez has never lied to his desired, adored, desired, beloved, desired, admired and desired (he’s got it bad) Morticia. Gomez is caught between a gravestone and a hard place.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the William Shakespeare comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and 2 p.m. July 31. Info: forstinn.org. Snapshot: Shakespeare’s intertwined love polygons begin to get complicated from the start. Demetrius and Lysander both want Hermia but she only has eyes for Lysander. Bad news is, Hermia’s father wants Demetrius for a son-in-law. On the outside is Helena, whose unreturned love burns hot for Demetrius. Hermia and Lysander plan to flee from the city under cover of darkness but are pursued by an enraged Demetrius (who is himself pursued by an enraptured Helena). ​In the forest, unbeknownst to the mortals, Oberon and Titania (King and Queen of the faeries) are having a spat over a servant boy. The plot twists up when Oberon’s head mischief-maker, Puck, runs loose with a flower which causes people to fall in love with the first thing they see upon waking. Throw in a group of laborers preparing a play for the Duke’s wedding (one of whom is given a donkey’s head and Titania for a lover by Puck) and the complications become fantastically funny. Directing is Michael Sheeks. The characters and cast: Hermia (Aubrey Duncan), Demetrius (Ian Wisneski), Helena (Isabella Dippel), Lysander (Sean Stalvey), Titania /Hippolyta (Rachel Ziolkowski), Theseus/Oberon (Ross Dippel), Egeus (Zach Lulloff), Philostrate (Brittney Simmer) Puck (Elizabeth Szyman) Peter Quince (Corey McElroy), Robin Starveling (Teresa Iannitello), Tom Snout (Shannon Paige), Snug (Jessica Iannitello), Nick Bottom (Kevin James Sievert) Cobweb (Tammy Lynn Verbrick), Mustardseed (Em Schaller) Peasebottom (Jacquelyn Welsh) and Moth (Megan Schauer).

ONGOING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present the David Lindsay-Abaire adult comedy “Ripcord” (my review) in the company’s Theatre-in-a-Garden at 8 p.m. July 27-30, 7:30 p.m. July 31; 8 p.m. Aug. 2-6; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7; 8 p.m. Aug. 9-13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot from the website: Welcome to New Jersey’s Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where the gloriously grumpy Abby plots to evict her new roommate, the perpetually sunny Marilyn. A seemingly harmless bet between the women for the bed by the window quickly escalates into a highly charged duel of emotionally intensifying and outrageous pranks. With equal tenacity, the ladies fiercely rib, jab and expose each other’s deepest secrets. Even Marilyn’s devoted family get in on the action – all with a genuine wish to see the seemingly mean-spirited Abby happy. Directing is Patrick New.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30, Aug. 4-6, 11-13; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info: meyertheatre.org. This production has a new story. According to a press release: In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions presented “Menoma Mia,” an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad. In “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection. The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback. The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever. In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati and Harrison Hermans. In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard) and Andrew Klaus (drums). Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (my review) at Bjorklunden to Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” (my review) to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” (my review) to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Listening Party (bluegrass/Americana) at 6 p.m. July 28. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Daughtry with Black Stone Cherry at 7:30 p.m. July 28. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Big Band and the Legacy of Swing” at 7 p.m. July 28-29 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Homeland Sentiments” at 7 p.m. July 29 at Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Adagio from String Quartet in D Minor” (1896) by Mykola Lysenko, “Trio in C-sharp Major, Opus 100” by Phillipp Scharwenka, “Quintet in A Major, Opus 81” by Antonin Dvorak. – In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will continue its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. July 29 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured in the seven-week series.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Hodgetwins at 8 p.m. July 29. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Joy of Swing Vol. I” at 7 p.m. July 30 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Homeland Sentiments” at 7 p.m. July 30 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Adagio from String Quartet in D Minor” (1896) by Mykola Lysenko, “Trio in C-sharp Major, Opus 100” by Phillipp Scharwenka, “Quintet in A Major, Opus 81” by Antonin Dvorak.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host Daddy D Productions’ “Riverfest” July 31. Info: daddyds.com. The setup: Daddy D Productions will play a first set of music and comedy starting at noon. At 1 p.m., a meal will be served inside Riverside Ballroom. A second set by Daddy D Productions will continue to 2:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., The Cougars will take the stage and perform until 6 p.m. Based in Green Bay, The Cougars is a six-piece pop and rock band fronted by three lead female vocalists.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Homeland Sentiments” at 3 p.m. July 31 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com. Program: “Adagio from String Quartet in D Minor” (1896) by Mykola Lysenko, “Trio in C-sharp Major, Opus 100” by Phillipp Scharwenka, “Quintet in A Major, Opus 81” by Antonin Dvorak.

– In Green Bay, Preble Show Choirs will host Kids from Wisconsin in “Big Bang Boom” at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Green Bay Preble High School.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks I: Bravo Beethoven!”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: David Danzmayr, conductor. “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Overture to King Stephen” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major” by Beethoven featuring Inna Faliks, “Symphony No. 2 in D Major” by Beethoven.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “The Great American Big Band” at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 6 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. July 14. There is no charge. Another is Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Vento Winds (wind ensemble music) at 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Expo Center will host Lee Brice with special guest Spencer Crandall at 7 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host “Peninsula Music Festival – Masterworks II: A Debut of Distinction”at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Info: musicfestival.com. Program: David Danzmayr, conductor. “Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor” by Camille Saint-Saens featuring Benjamin Beilman, “Symphony No. 4 in E-flat minor (‘Romantic’)” by Anton Bruckner.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Big Band Jazz series concert “Legendary Ellington, Miller & Basie, Vol. II” at 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Appleton, Mile of Music will feature 700 performances by more than 200 artists Aug. 4-7 at venues throughout the city. Info: mileofmusic.com, which contains the schedule and list of artists.