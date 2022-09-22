GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,727 public productions and at least 7,693 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Bizarre Acts at ComedyCity Theatre” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host Oshkosh Community Players in its presentation of Lisa Rowe’s “Psych” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. From the website: Edward Baxter was a successful psychiatrist beloved by his patients until he was framed for murder. He’s now on the run with a false identity and a suspicious new wife. The cast includes Zach Caldwell, Josiah Dempsey, Brad Esquivel, Ellen Magnin, Molly Schlaak and Zach Caldwell. Director Christopher Borgardt says the troupe will will take a unique spin on the play. “Originally written as slapstick and irony-heavy comedy, OCP will be performing this as a serious farce in a fashion meant to thrill and surprise its audiences with several unexpected twists and turns… Deception, phobias, and love collide in this fast-paced suspense-laden farce.”

– In Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac will present the musical “Footloose” at Goodrich Little Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: fdlct.com. According to the website: The show is an adaptation of the hit film from 1984. Collaborating: Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie (book), Tom Snow (music) and Dean Pitchford (lyrics). Snapshot: When big-city kid Ren McCormack has to move to the tiny farming town of Bomont, he is appalled to learn about a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Determined to rock the boat, Ren and his new friends team up to change their town forever. Directed by Nancy Irizarry, with Jen Bautz as music director. Included in the cast in speaking roles are Elise Clarenbach, Victoria Dietenberger, Bill Fischer, Deborah Fischer, James Greicar, JoAnn Gross, Korinne Hejhal, Julie Husnick, Olivia Lavrenz, Joseph Reddecker, Gavin Rose, Tony Secord and Annabelle Seel.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Green Bay, Tarlton Theatre, 405-409-West Walnut St.,will host Footlights Theatre Company of Green Bay in its presentation of “The Medusa Monologues” directed by Deborah Oettinger at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: medusamonologues.eventbrite.com/. According to a press release: Written performed and directed by women, nine original monologues aim “to empower and amplify the voices of women while offering opportunities in all aspects of theater production. Participating are Barb Alloy, Dana Cordy, Jacqueline Corey, Allison Fradkin, Anna Jewell, Anja Notanja, Stacy Parish, Anna Stempa, Rochelle Van Erem and Sara Yach. The mission statement of the company is to “help promote conversation and learning (in the community) by illuminating art, performance, society and culture.”

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host Evergreen Theatre of Greater Green Bay in the comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised)” at 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 24; 2 p.m. Sept. 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1; and 2 p.m. Oct. 2 (matinee). Info: snc.edu/tickets. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, the performance by three actors is a comedic romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in just under two hours. It’s “fast paced, witty, physical and full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike,” according to promotional material. Says director Sandy Zochert, “Those who’ve previously seen ‘The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)’ can’t help but see a completely different version of this show. Our unique flavor derives from the individual personalities of our three actors, each of whom puts his distinctive stamp on the many personas he creates. And now is a very different time – listen for its references – like vegan, gluten and bit coin. My previous experience of costuming this show, which my husband previously directed for Evergreen, only enhanced my enthusiasm for directing it. I felt that, looking beyond the overriding importance of developing the three actors’ skilled contributions, other tangible elements like set and tech could be enhanced to further engage and entertain.” The cast consists of Gus Kroenke, Andrew Delaurelle and Tyler Wood.

– In Brussels, Southern Door Community Auditorium will host the improvisational comedy show “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: southerndoorauditorium.org. In the unscripted theatrical awards show, improvisers gather made up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music and comedy. The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical, including characters, witty dialogue, and plot twists.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ENDING

– In Baileys Harbor, Door Kinetic Arts Festival will conclude Sept. 22 at Björklunden. Info: doorkinetic.com. The schedule, according to a press release: 3 p.m. – Reading: “The Prisoner of Zenda” by Dan Klarer and Ryan Schabach; 4 p.m. – “The Art of the Cocktail with Robert Simonson.” Simonson is one of America’s foremost writers about cocktails and spirits, and is the author of a half dozen books on the subject, including “The Old-Fashioned,” “A Proper Drink” and “3-Ingredient Cocktails.” 7 p.m. – Cocktails, Reading: “Crescendo” by Morgan Middleton. An emerging classical vocalist and writer, Middleton will be developing her original television series, “Crescendo,” about a struggling opera company at a financial and existential crossroads. 8 p.m. – The Seldoms perform “Superbloom” with visual artist Jackie Kazarian. The Seldoms is a nationally touring dance company from Chicago that creates bold, intellectually adventurous, multimedia performance and has created a series of increasingly ambitious environmentally themed works. “Superbloom” will draw on the book, “The Practice of the Wild” by deep ecologist Gary Snyder, which speaks about sustainability, the commons, and wildness. “The DKAF residency, situated along Lake Michigan with immediate access to lush and wild terrain, promises to be an inspiring, productive work time – a rare opportunity to undertake and direct embodied research in/near the outdoors – along trails, on hillsides, under trees. “Superbloom” is live performance that presents an eco-futurist dreamscape, an alternate vision, a revitalized commons. Through dance, elaborate video animation, activation of dynamic tapestry, and fantastical costume and makeup, the work aims for splendor and spectacle as both a mirror of the sublime beauty of the natural world and an antidote to grief felt in the Anthropocene epoch.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay in its final performances of the music and comedy show “God Bless the USA” (my review). Info: daddydproductions.com. Schedule: Sept. 22, 23 dinner at 6 p.m. show at 7, with addition matinee Sept. 22 with meal at noon and show at 1 p.m. The show is billed as a “mix of songs from the land of the free and the home of the brave” with “patriotic anthems, songs of faith, good clean comedy and a touch of country. The cast: Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Alicia Michelle, Steve Seitz, Ryan Sette, Tony Pesavanto, Emily Sculliuffo and Kevin Van Ess and his Talk of the Town horns.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present its final performances of Neil Simon’s “Rumors” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23; and 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Snapshot: Ken and his wife, Chris, head to a 10-year anniversary party for Ken’s best friend, Charlie, and his wife, Myra, only to discover Charlie is in the bedroom passed out with a bullet hole in his ear. Myra is missing. It looks to be an attempted suicide or possible attempted murder. Either way, it does not look good for Charlie’s career as sheriff. But Ken and Chris do not know the whole story. Not wanting to jump to conclusions, they try to get an answer from Charlie. And then another gunshot goes off as other guests start arriving. Ken and Chris decide to cover for Charlie and Myra by starting small rumors. Being a Neil Simon farce, the rumors get out of hand. Directing the production is Craig Berken, with Kathy Berken as assistant director. The cast consists of Jodi Angeli, Judd Gehl, Madelyn Glosny, Connor Heimerman, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lynn Lunney, Martin Prevost, Lisa Reedy and Randy Vogels. “Rumors” premiered in 1988 and ran on Broadway for 535 performances. The legendary Neil Simon is credited as playwright or contributing writer for 49 Broadway plays.

– In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild will present its final performances of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” (my review) at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in Mielke Arts Center. Info: shawanoarts.org. Snapshot from website: Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. Sue Kluge directs a cast consisting of Sabrina Demaski, Samantha Grassen, Jacob Grignon, Peter Kluge, Preston McKinnies, Taylor Pederson, Matthew Pfantz, Madeline Stuewer, Marcus Whitehouse, and David Woosencraft.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present the musical “Cabaret” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2. Info: forstinn.org. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The story revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub. Directing is Lisa Heili, with David Bowman as music director. The cast and characters: Sophia Bartels (Sally Bowles), David Bouffard (Herr Schultz), Jessica Marie Green (Emcee), Jessica Iannitello (Rosie), Phillip Jindra (Clifford Bradshaw), Tessa Komorowski Jindra (Fraulein Kost), Brad Leonhardt (Ernst Ludwig), Logan Lopez (Bobby), Shannon Paige (Lulu), Melissa McDonald (Fraulein Schneider), Katie Shimulunas (Fritzie), Brittieny Simmer (Victor) and Emily Tyeptanar (Helga). The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany. The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer.

– In Green Bay, Wautoma and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “The Manitowoc Munsters” (my review) to Oct. 8. Performances: + Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, Oct. 1; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org. + Wautoma: McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center – 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: mccombbruchspac.com. + Manitowoc: Capitol Civic Centre – 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Info: cccshows.org. According to a press release: Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, Frank’s Munsters are from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? Answers are in the show. In the cast are Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster) and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster). The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Assisting are Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound. Songs include “Holly Holy” (Neil Diamond), “Along Comes Mary” (The Association), “A Sign of the Times” (Petula Clark), “Come See About Me” (The Supremes), “Monster Mash” (Bobby Pickett), “Evil Ways” (Santana), “Spooky” and “At Last” (Etta James).

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, except for 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it exploresthe beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

SOLD OUT – In Egg Harbor, Door Community Auditorium will host Gordon Lightfoot with Jake Wildhorn at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Paul Spencer Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present Jeffrey Verkuilen, organ, in a Faculty Artist Series performance at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at St. Norbert Abbey. Info: snc.edu/tickets. An SNC alum with more than 40 years of experience as a church musician, Verkuilen provides instruction in organ for St. Norbert College and privately maintains an organ teaching studio. He is the organ accompanist for the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, for which he also serves on the board of directors, having previously served as president.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Theatre will host Ghost with special guest Carcass and Spiritbox at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host “An Evening with Elvis & Friends” featuring Jesse Aron with special guest Molly Brown at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Nothing More Along with Sleep Token at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will present Weidner Philharmonic in “Women’s Work” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Cofrin Family Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to the website: The program focuses on symphonic works composed by women “with inspiration stemming from our own back yard to the farthest reaches of the globe.” Included are a world premiere, a familiar piece with deep Wisconsin roots; a composition inspired by a faraway Indonesian volcano “and a finale that is scored for full orchestra and audience members who are not passive listeners but are part of the score as active participants.” UWGB Chancellor Michael Alexander and Robert Nordling return to the “Wei Phi” podium. Featured is internationally renowned viola soloist, Michael Hall. The program: Jennifer Higdon’s “Light,” originally commissioned by the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra; Stacy Garrop’s “Krakatoa;” Michelle McQuade Dewhirst’s “Out of Dark Waters, This,” a world premiere commissioned by the Weidner Philharmonic; and Clarice Assad’s “É Gol.” “It’s always a thrill when I first hear my music brought to life by live performers,” McQuade Dewhirst says in a press release. “This premiere is even more special, because it will be brought to life by musicians whom I’m proud to call friends and colleagues.” McQuade Dewhirst is a professor of music at UWGB. At 6:30 p.m. in the center’s Fort Howard Hall, a pre-concert panel discussion will be held by The Institute for Women’s Leadership with composers Stacy Garrop, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst and Clarice Assad. “These conversations remind us that there are disparities in almost every industry, from business to sports and athletics to the arts and gives us the chance to hear from women who work personally and professionally to bring change and equity to these industries,” says Janet Bonkowski, executive director of the institute.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Vegas McGraw: Tim McGraw Tribute” with Adam D. Tucker at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: cccshows.org. Rated PG-13.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host Kevin Van Ess and his Dixieland jazz band Talk of the Town at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in Juniper Hall as part of its Fall Concert Series. Info: birchcreek.org.

SOLD OUT – In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host Scotty McCreery at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Info: weillcenter.com.