GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin because schedules are usually maintained. However, almost all performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double check before you go because some recent performances canceled late. Some performances continue to be presented with limited audiences. Masks are recommended or required, depending on protocols at the facilities. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. Some productions have livestream options. Lawrence University continues to present performances, but they are closed to the public.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,852 public productions and at least 5,677 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Waupaca, Waupaca Community Theatre will present “Date Night” dinner theater events at The Waupaca Country Club: “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with Kay Ellingson and Greg Harvey at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and Barbara Laedtke and Marcel Van Camp at 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Also, “Hate Mail” by Bill Corbett and Kira Obelensky with Amy Marcom and Todd Klismet at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and Kira Morrissey and Mark Otte at noon Feb. 13. Info: onthestage.tickets/show/waupaca-community-theatre/date-night.

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present Royce Ryton’s “Crown Matrimonial” (preview story) at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; and 7 p.m. Feb. 16-19 in Perry Theater of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater the Norm Foster comedy “The Gentleman Clothier” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11; 4 p.m. Feb. 12; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18; and 4 p.m. Feb. 19-20 in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a live in-person and livestream staged reading of Michael Perry’s book “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church as part of the Door County Reads Festival. Info: roguetheater.org. Masks and reservations are required for the in-person reading. Stuart Champeau directs a cast of 11 in portraying the firefighters and community members of New Auburn, Wisconsin. Performing are Stuart Champeau, Lola DeVillers, David Clowers, Janice Galt, Dan Sallinen, Keri Grimsley, Jamie Buesing, Pamela Johnson, Kent Moraga, Jen Birkholz and Donna Johnson. The script is adapted by Michael Perry, with music by Sean Carey. According to a press release: The story goes on scene and behind the scenes of a small-town fire department when a former resident returns as a green rookie. Through a series of fire and ambulance calls, the characters and audience travel together through history, humor and the goofball woes of a man they call the One-Eyed Beagle to a place where neighborliness is a necessity – especially when hope and heartbreak collide. The local vigilante is a farmer’s wife armed with a pistol and a Bible, the most senior member of the volunteer fire department is a cross-eyed butcher with one kidney and two ex-wives – both of whom work at the only gas station in town – and the back roads are haunted by the ghosts of children and farmers. Against a backdrop of fires and tangled wrecks, bar fights and smelt feeds, “Population 485” is a comic and sometimes heartbreaking true tale leavened with quieter meditations on contemporary American life. New Auburn is a town where Friday night football, Jamboree Days, meat raffles, movie nights hosted by the Legion Hall and its volunteer fire department galvanize the community. Volunteers are on call 24 hours a day answering more than 100 calls a year, dealing with burning barns, car wrecks, various injuries, accidents and fainting geese. When a call arrives, they are no longer just the butcher, school cook, mother, roofer, bartender, police officer, logger, trucker, accountant or farmer. They launch into action as a caring civic unit helping distraught neighbors, one call at a time.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In De Pere, two casts of Evergreen Productions Young Actors (preview story) will present the Eric Coble play based on Lois Lowry’s book “The Giver” (preview story) in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, 1 p.m. Feb. 12, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre (formerly The Green Room) will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages. Note from theater: “Masking is optional for those vaccinated against COVID-19. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or determine that masking applies to your particular situation.”

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Hairspray” (preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Stage Ten Seventeen will present Ken Davenport’s “My First Time” at 8 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and 6 p.m. Feb. 20. Info: stage1017.com. In the adults-only presentation, four actors tell “hysterical and heartbreaking stories about first sexual experiences written by real people.”

ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its run of the Frank Hermans-Pat Hibbard comedy with music “The Franky Bunch” (my review). Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12, 17-19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; info: meyertheatre.org. A performance Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; info: cccshows.org.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Wittenberg, Walls of Wittenberg will host “Dueling Pianos” by N.E.W. Piano Guys at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Wowspace. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Night Ranger with Johnny Wad at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present its annual Honors Recital at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Admission is free, and the recital is open to the public. Students participating were chosen by faculty members during a juried selection process. Pieces to be performed are from great composers such as Antonin Dvorak, George Frideric Handel and Frederic Chopin. Performing: Madelyn Davies, piano, Daggett, Mich.; Ayguk Garryyeva, soprano, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Kameron Jennings, trumpet, Poynette; Megan Jodar, soprano, Luxemburg; Cate Kopkey, soprano, Casco; Rachel Massey, flute, De Pere; Joshua Paustian, percussion, De Pere; Vic Tec Cob, violin, Green Bay; Shoua Xiong, violin, Sheboygan; and Danielle Wolf, flute, Marshfield.

– Online, Midsummer’s Music will present “Virtual Griffon String Quartet” at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 in a virtual performance as part of Door County Reads Festival. Info: doorcountyreads.org/calendar. The quartet’s program: “Four Encores for Stan” by John Harbison, “Phantasy Quartet” by Dave Utzinger and “String Quartet No. 12 in F major, Opus 12 (American)” by Antonin Dvorak.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Paul Taylor and Friends” as a pre-recorded online event at 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Appleton, newVoices will present “ToGather” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel. Info: newvoiceschoir.org. Online ticket sales only. The concert is to “celebrate the privilege of gathering together after a period of silence and isolation and honoring those we have lost during the pandemic.” The concert will feature new works by John Muehleisen and Z. Randall Stroope along with Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” with special guest artist Kathrine Handford on organ and including the newVoice’s High School Master Singers.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host AVB Community Band Big Band presenting “Big Band Bash” at 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Info: avbcommunityband.org. Admission is free, with donations welcome. Masks are recommended. The 20-member band will include numbers by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, George Gershwin and Glenn Miller, often accompanied by well-known local vocalist April Strom-Johnson, known for her signature smooth style that makes everything special, from ballads to swing. Selections include a “Salute to Glenn Miller,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Mack the Knife,” “Bye, Bye Love,” “Stormy Weather,” “Over the Rainbow” and “My Funny Valentine.” The concert is part of the 2021-2022 40th anniversary concert season for the AVB Community Band (formerly known as the Allouez Village Band), which continues monthly through May.

– In Egg Harbor, Peninsula Music Festival will present a “February Fest” concert with Terry Everson (trumpet), Peter Everson (trumpet) and Colin Welford (piano) at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 in Kress Pavilion. Info: musicfestival.com. Masks and proof of vaccination required. The program includes works by Antonio Vivaldi, Robin Holloway, Otto Ketting, Thorvald Hansen, James P. Johnson, Jean Hubeau and Terry Everson.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will present a Guest Recital with Parry Karp, cello, and Eli Kalman, piano, in-person and livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Music Hall of the Arts & Communications Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Featuring works of Hindemith, Schumann, Connesson and others.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Music Faculty Showcase, Feb. 12, at Dudley Birder Hall, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Chorale of Sheboygan, Feb. 12, at Plymouth Arts Center.

+ CANCELED: Winter Bandfest Concert, Feb. 12, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Duo Baldo, Feb. 15, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition “The Bias Inside Us” (my feature) continues to Feb. 13 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.