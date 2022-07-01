GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to the coronavirus pandemic have all but disappeared in Northeastern Wisconsin, but new cases occur. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities may require proof of vaccination. The wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,470 public productions and at least 7,016 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a staged reading of Tom Cole’s “About Time” at 7:30 p.m. July 1 and 4 p.m. July 2 at Door County Fire Company, 38 S. 3rd Ave. Note: adult language and content. The story takes place in the condominium kitchen of an old married couple. Over the course of the day from breakfast and lunch to dinner and a late snack, the two talk about everything under the sun, especially food, sex, children and aging. The two have their wits about them as the dialogue snaps and crackles through four scenes. Faced with the thought of mortality, they grapple with what it means to share and to come to the end of a life together.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host a staged reading of Sean Grennan’s “The Tin Woman” at 7:30 p.m. July 2. Info: forstinn.org. In the sensitive story, instead of relishing life after her heart transplant, Joy enters a downward spiral, unsure whether she truly deserves a second chance. Meanwhile, Alice and Hank mourn the loss of their son, Jack, whose heart was used to save Joy. At a friend’s urging, Joy tracks down Jack’s family to find closure.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will present Frederick Knott’s “Write Me a Murder” July 6-25 in the company’s Theatre in a Garden. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. Snapshot: Two estranged brothers are reunited at Rodingham Manor, the family estate, by the family doctor who informs them of their father’s imminent death. The elder Clive, who is a bit of a playboy, and David, a successful author, soon meet an opportunistic businessman, Sturrock. David wants to move back onto the estate and has no interest in selling, however, Clive’s wandering eye for an heiress from Texas gives him other ideas. Sturrock has his eyes set on acquiring the estate and encourages David to help his wife, Julie, an aspiring writer, co-author a murder mystery. Together, the two writers create the “perfect crime.” The plot thickens when Clive sells the estate to Sturrock and leaves for America. Sturrock then implores David to introduce Julie to the villagers and help her acclimate to village life. In the process, David falls in love with her. Will the “perfect murder” be implemented? And if so, on whom? Directing is Greg Vinkler. The cast includes Sean Fortunato, Xavier Edward King, Ryan Hallahan, Kai A. Ealy, Eva Nimmer and Charlotte Booker.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its production of Stephen Dietz’s “Yankee Tavern” at 2 p.m. July 3 and 17. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: ​Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, into the Yankee Tavern walks a stranger who believes everything is a conspiracy theory. Inside the walls of the crumbling New York tavern, a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all. “Yankee Tavern” is “a fierce, funny and ultimately mind-bending work of theatrical power.” Performing are Bill Fricke, Grace Sergott, Sean Stalvey and Ian Wisneski.

ENDING

– In Fish Creek, the professional Peninsula Players Theatre will conclude its presentation of N. Richard Nash’s “The Rainmaker” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden at 8 p.m. July 1-2 and 2 p.m. July 3. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. A road trip Nash took through the American west and a real-life rainmaker inspired him to write the story. During the hard years of a drought, the Curry family finds its cattle ranch on the verge of failure. Hardworking and plain, Lizzie is the only woman in a family of men who are trying to find her husband. New horizons open up for Lizzie when a charismatic traveler, Starbuck, promises to save the drought-stricken farm by summoning rain from the skies. The smooth-talking Starbuck turns his magic onto the clouds, Lizzie and the entire Curry family. Peninsula Players Theatre veteran Sean Fortunato returns to the theater as the passionate and self-confident dreamer, Starbuck, while newcomer Ayanna Bria Bakari portrays the strong, yet insecure, Lizzie. Also making Peninsula Players Theatre debuts are Sean Blake as H.C., Lizzie’s wise and loving father; Kai A. Ealy and Xavier Edward King, who portray her two very contrasting brothers, Noah and Jim. Ryan Hallahan, another newcomer, is File, the local deputy who is secretly smitten with Lizzie. The theater’s veteran performer, Greg Vinkler, rounds out the cast as the introspective sheriff. The cast is under the direction of Linda Fortunato, Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theatre will present a patriotic-theme magic show at 7 p.m. July 1. Info: montysmagic.com.

– In Wabeno, Wabeno Area Players of Oconto and Forest counties will conclude its presentation of the Dan Goggin musical “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree” at 7 p.m. July 1-2; 2 p.m. July 3; 7 p.m. July 7-9; and 2 p.m. July 10 in Nancy Volk Auditorium of Wabeno High School. Info: wabenoareaplayers.com. The show is part of the “Nunsense” series. In it, Sister Mary Amnesia is on a national tour for her newly released album.

ONGOING

– In Sturgeon Bay, the professional Third Avenue PlayWorks will present Karen Zacarías’ comical “The Book Club Play” to July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Snapshot: When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover. The cast includes Saran Bakari, Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Katherine Duffy, Matthew Martinez Hannon and Nick Vidal. Directing is Nicole Ricciardi, who has directed from coast to coast and is on the theater faculty of DePaul University in Chicago. Karen Zacarías is a widely produced American playwright who resides in Washington, D.C.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, with Music” to Aug. 27 at Bjorklunden. Info: doorshakespeare.org. Remaining schedule for opening week: 7:30 p.m. July 1 and 5 p.m. July 2. The regular run: July 5-Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. Written by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, the production is directed by Marcella Kearns. Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time – swordsman d’Artagnan. In his transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a true friend.

– In Baileys Harbor, the professional Door Shakespeare will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at Bjorklunden from July 4-Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Info: doorshakespeare.com. Directed by Todd Denning. The story: During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder. Its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures and fantastical beings, as well as the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. Over the course of the play, audiences are treated to singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end. The first recorded performance of “The Tempest” was in 1611.

– In Fish Creek the professional Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” to Aug. 26 in in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Info: northernskytheater.com. From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story. The plot is adapted from a P.G. Wodehouse story. While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other. “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?” Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theatre production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.” Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

– In Fish Creek the professional, Northern Sky Theater will present its historic musical “Fishing for the Moon” (my review) in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater to Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Info: northernskytheater.com. The history is twofold: One. The story is set in rural Wisconsin after the Civil War. Two. The musical was the first collaboration of company co-founder Fred Alley and composer James Kaplan, who would create such popular shows as “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Guys on Ice.” The lighthearted romantic comedy features a harebrained cast of characters. Confusing calamities ensue when a Southern gentleman rides north, seeking a crazy Union officer who thinks his cows are soldiers. Shirlene, the officer’s weary wife, has made his life forever miserable by selling his prize bull while he was off at war. Meanwhile, the local school teacher rebuffs the smooth talk of a persistent raconteur while an earnest young woman tries to awaken her true love from amnesia with the smell of Parisian soap. “Fishing for the Moon” was produced in 1992, 1999 and 2008 when the company was American Folklore Theatre. Involved from the original production are James Kaplan, Jeff Herbst and Karen Mal. The cast includes Corrie Beula Kovacs, Lachrisa Grandberry, Alex Campea, Hayden Hoffman, Hannah Kato and Jeff Herbst, who also directs.

– In Fish Creek, the professional Northern Sky Theater will present the Matt Zembrowski musical “Dad’s Season Tickets” in Gould Theater to Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, except 6 p.m. July 4. Info: northernskytheater.com. From my review of a previous season: “Dad’s Season Tickets” celebrates Green Bay Packers fandom. The show is certainly Go Pack Go, but it is much more as a full-bodied story about family and feuding and frustrations. The show revels in the stuff that the outside world considers corny about Packers fans but people here who live the aura know it is warmly real and ours. What’s more, the show delves the difficulties of one family that is like most families. Everybody’s different, you know? Right away, there’s tenderness. Frank, the father, speaks to a photograph on the living room wall. The photo is of his wife, gone three years now. Frank is just climbing out of mourning. Action starts as Frank’s family gathers – three daughters and two sons-in-law – to enjoy watching a Packers game as the team heads for the playoffs in late 1996 behind Brett Favre and Reggie White. It’s a festive day, with Packers do-dads all over the living room and Christmas tree. The family holds ritual good-luck ceremony that includes a unison rhymed chant with a bobble-head doll, Little Bart (an homage to Bart Starr). Frank – Dad – drops a shoe when he tells the kids he has scheduled an appointment to set up his will. That means someone will inherit his Packers season tickets, which can only be held by one person. Immediately, one daughter claims the tickets. Thus – the setup.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Baileys Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Mozart & Healy” at 7 p.m. July 1 at Bjorklunden. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Trio in E-flat Major (‘Kegelstatt’),” K.498 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Trio” (2022) by Will Healy, “Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major,” K.449 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Artistry in Steel Pan featuring Liam Teague” at 7 p.m. July 1 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will continue its Mill Street Live Music Series 2022 at 7:30 p.m. July 1 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Local performers are featured in the seven-week series.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The Indigo Girls with special guest Lucy Wainwright Roche at 8 p.m. July 1. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Percussion & Steel Band series concert, “Closing Night: Percussion’s Greatest ‘Hits’” at 7 p.m. July 2 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Mozart & Healy” at 7 p.m. July 2 at Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Trio in E-flat Major (‘Kegelstatt’),” K.498 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Trio” (2022) by Will Healy, “Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major,” K.449 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

– In Sister Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present “Mozart & Healy” at 3 p.m. July 3 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Trio in E-flat Major (‘Kegelstatt’),” K.498 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Trio” (2022) by Will Healy, “Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major,” K.449 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host WAR at 8 p.m. July 3. Info: dcauditorium.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Symphony series concert, “A Birch Creek Symphonic Fourth” at 3 p.m. July 4 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Sturgeon, Midsummer’s Music will present “Mozart & Healy” at 7 p.m. July 5 at Hope United Church of Christ. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Trio in E-flat Major (‘Kegelstatt’),” K.498 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Trio” (2022) by Will Healy, “Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major,” K.449 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice at 6:30 p.m. July 6. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Randi Fay & Limited Edition at 6 p.m. July 7. Info: gbbg.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will present a Symphony series concert, “Rising Stars: 2021 Concerto Competition Winners” at 7 p.m. July 7 in Dutton Concert Barn. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Midsummer’s Music will present “Scintillating Summer Serenades” at 7 p.m. July 7 at Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion. Info: midsummersmusic.com: Program: “Sextet in E-flat Major” by Paul Wranitzky, “Quartet in F Major,” K.E. 386b by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Quintet in D Major, Opus 35” by Bernhard Molique.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer with LA Guns and Faster Pussycat at 7:30 p.m. July 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host The High Kings at 8 p.m. July 7. Info: dcauditorium.org.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center reported area students Amelia Gibbons and Josh Thone made their debut on a Broadway stage June 27 at the Jimmy Awards. The two represented the PAC’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program and were part of the tribute production number at the awards. They had the opportunity to learn from professionals in a week of workshops, compete for scholarships and perform on stage at the current Broadway home of Disney’s “The Lion King,” see a Broadway show, eat dinner at the famous Sardi’s restaurant and see their photos in lights on a billboard in Times Square. Gibbons was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Rosie Mulligan in Green Bay Southwest’s production of “Mamma Mia!” She will be a senior in fall Thone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor for his role as Seymour Krelborn in St. Francis Xavier’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Thone plans to study musical theater at Viterbo University in La Crosse in fall. Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 24 local high schools participated in the Center Stage program. This school year’s participating high schools were Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Preble, Pulaski, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.