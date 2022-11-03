GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,886 public productions and at least 8028 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “90s Trivia Night” at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present the musical “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 5; and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. Directing the show by by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey is Merlaine Angwall. The rock ‘n’ roll score features such hits as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.” The story “celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory.”

– In Green Bay, Backstage at the Meyer will host “Jen Fulwiler: Minivan Fabulous” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: meyertheatre.org. The stand-up comic, author, and motherf six was the host of the daily talk radio show “The Jen Fulwiler Show” on SiriusXM before she launched her own podcast, “This Is Jen.”

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host Step Afrika! at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: weidnercenter.com. Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 in South Africa through a collaboration between dancers from the United States and dancers from the Soweto Dance Theatre of Johannesburg, South Africa. The troupe’s dance style is a fusion of South African gumboot dance and African-American stepping. According to the website: The African-American dance company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. Performances are much more than dance shows. They integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation.

RESCHEDULED – In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-5 in Stansbury Theatre. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets. The spoof is by Eric Bogart and Joanne Rockwell. It is structured into five acts, each of which is a short musical parodying the style of an American or British musical theater composer or composer/lyricist team, all dealing with roughly the same classic melodrama plot: “I can’t pay the rent!” Directing is Kathy Privatt, with Phillip Swan as music director. The performances were postponed from last week due to illness in the company.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grownup Show” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: comedycity.net.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12. The Nov. 6 performance will be followed by a discussion with the cast and crew. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Brecht is a much-studied playwright of the early to mid 20th century known for “epic theater.” He was born and died in Germany, though “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” was written while he was living in the United States. Its premiere production in 1944 was by a student cast at Carleton College in Minnesota. “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is among his notable works. According to a press release: In Brecht’s classic folk tale of love and justice, the governor’s son, Michael, is left behind as war erupts in the city. Grusha, a servant, escapes with the child and carries him into the Caucasus Mountains. Chased by soldiers and struggling to feed the boy, Grusha finds relative safety at her brother’s farm. Meanwhile, Azdak, the scribe and poacher, is appointed judge and dispenses rough and drunken justice across the land. Michael’s mother comes back to demand the return of the child. Azdak must decide who deserves to keep the child and uses the chalk circle to prove who loves him more, the mother who bore him or the mother who raised him. Directing is Noah Simon, visiting assistant professor of theater studies. Students in the cast and crew are Nathan Birch (West Bend), Valerie Cohen (Greenleaf), Graham Dunbar (Green Bay), Natalie Elfner (Homewood, Ill.), Fiona Laffey (Chicago, Ill.), Chris Gureski (Mukwonago), Violet Hagen (Lac Du Flambeau), Kimberly Jaimes (Chicago), Peter Lim (Houston, Texas), William Mlenar (Greendale), Jordan Otradovec (Cumberland), Benjamin Petropoulos (Sobieski), Janny Robertson (Green Bay), Kit Sanders-Mikkelson (Onalaska), Jackie Stumpf (Superior), Lily Wangler (Hartland) and Keenan Wylie (Appleton). Also performing is Steve Westergan, instructor of humanities.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a reading of Jack Neary’s “First Night” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: forstinn.org. In the comedy, Danny Fleming convinced himself that life’s dreams can’t be anything more than dreams. Then back into his life walks his eighth-grade flame, Meredith O’Connor – only now it’s Sister Meredith Louise, and it becomes a New Year’s Eve to remember.

SOLD OUT – In Manitowoc, Treehouse Players will present “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids” at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Nov. 5-6 in Treehouse Theater. Info: treehousetheater.com. The youth cast will present the adventures of the outrageous villain Cruella De Vil and 101 courageous heroes.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present a reading of Will Eno’s “Thom Pain (based on nothing)” at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. The focus is on life of a tragic and funny character named Thom, who has been described as, “just like you, except worse. He is trying to save his life, to save your life – in that order. In his quest for salvation, he’ll stop at nothing, be distracted by nothing, except maybe a piece of lint, or the woman in the second row.”

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Veteran Services will present the play “Bent Compass” Nov. 9 as part of a week of events for active duty, reservists, veterans and the spouses and children of veterans. The performance is part of 17th Annual Chancellor’s Reception in the foyer of the Weidner Center. A reception starts at 4 p.m., with a program at 4:45 p.m. to honor/recognize new military students, graduating military students and donors/recipients of veteran scholarships. At 6 p.m. is the performance of “Bent Compass,” a 45-minute play with no intermission, based on real events and transcribed interviews. Performed by Neil Brookshire, a profession actor who resides in Door County, the play explores the transformation of U.S. Army medic, Colin Sesek, from fresh recruit to seasoned war veteran during is deployment as an Army Medic in Iraq in 2006-07.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host The Masquers, Inc. as the community theater opens its 92nd season with “A Christmas Story” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12 Info: cccshows.org. Based closely on the popular movie, the play tells of a memorable growing-up Christmas in the 1940s for Ralphie Parker. The story comes from Jean Shepherd, a humorist and storyteller. His 1966 book, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” is one source for the 1983 movie that was adapted by Philip Grecian into a play in 2000. In the story, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker aches to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the motion picture are in the play. Included are the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. The Masquers cast consists of Kyla Brawner, Andi Gallagher, Brooklyn Hebert, Chris Jenswold, Maksim Lara, Christian Love, Heather Love, Tyler Love, LuElla Monroe, T.J. Monroe, Ronin Ordiway, Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen, Susan Quinn-Mrotek, Warren Schmidt, Teegan Seefeldt, Andrew Thiele, Evan Thiele, Bekah Weisner and Terry York. Directing is Ellen Peronto.

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in Prairie Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Info: uwosh.edu/fdl/community/theatre/. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber re-create the Bible story of “Joseph and the Coat of Many Colors.” Joseph’s journey from callow youth in Canaan to Pharaoh’s right-hand man in Egypt is told all in song. The production consists of students from UWO-Fond du Lac, children and adults from the community, and Fond du Lac favorite Eva Thelen-Dunphy as The Narrator.

ENDING

– In Menasha, Attic Chamber Theatre will present its final performances of Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” (my review) at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 4 in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com. Direction is by Berray Billington, troupe president. From the website: Jason Carmichael, a successful co-author of Broadway romantic comedies, is facing two momentous events: He is about to marry into high society, and his writing partner is retiring. Enter Phoebe Craddock, a Vermont schoolteacher and budding playwright. Jason acquires a talented and adoring collaborator in the mousy Phoebe, and fame is theirs for 10 years until romantic entanglements threaten their success. The cast consists of Marissa DarCourt (Allison), Jennifer Konitzer (Kate), Andrew Ring (Leo), Lydia Singleton (Blanche), Lisa Witmer (Phoebe) and Brian Zimmerman (Jason). Bernard Slade is a known entity for his clever style. As a screenwriter, he created the TV sitcoms “The Flying Nun” and “The Partridge Family.” As a playwright, he wrote “Same Time, Next Year,” “Tribute” and “Romantic Comedy” – and their film adaptations.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performance of Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” (my review) in The Forst Inn Pub with preshow music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and the play at 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: “On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past…. an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.” From my review of a previous production in the region: The story is Lou runs a bar by his name in South Philadelphia, and it has been a trying day for the widower. Stella arrives as the final customer at 11 p.m. on a hot summer night. Stella is a regular but not a barfly. She is a registered nurse. Works in an emergency room. In Philly, she’s seen it all. On the bar is a jar. “Help Bury Reilly” is scrawled on the jar. Turns out Reilly is another character in the play. As the audience arrives, popular music is heard on the juke box. The time is the present. Along the way, the music takes on meaning. The music a subtle impression left in the audience’s mind, like Reilly’s jar. Lou is going about his business of cleaning up to finish the day when Stella arrives. Stella is freshly back from visiting her daughter and a grandchild in Florida. Stella doesn’t take to her son, who lives in Philadelphia and is a clone of her crumb-bum ex-husband. So – Lou is single, and Stella is single… and off the audience goes into a story of possibilities about two single people a bit down the road in life. Every few minutes, a surprise turns up. Or some new twist. Or a discovery about Lou or Stella, present or past. Just when you think you know Lou or Stella, you don’t quite. And then another layer is painted onto/into their character.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “An Evening with George Winston”at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Goo Goo Dolls Chaos in Bloom Tour” at 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Info: foxcitiepac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host jazz vocalist Samara Joy as part of its annual Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Memorial Chapel. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Boy Band Review at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Autumn Band Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The performance also will be livestreamed. Performing are the college’s Concert Band, consisting of music and non-music students, and Wind Ensemble, which includes wind and percussion students. Directing is Philip Klickman.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Lakeshore Big Band in “The Name Game” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: cccshows.org. Conductor Paul Sucherman and the band will feature tunes with names in their titles, such as “Stella by Starlight,” “Freddie the Freeloader” and “Have You Met Miss Jones?”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Dead Horses at 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will host “The Gathering Piano Festival: Music of the Romantic Era” in multiple events Nov. 5. Info: https://www.uwgb.edu/music/events/the-gathering-piano-festival/. According to the website: Participating are piano teaching organizations from Northeastern Wisconsin. This is the first collaborative festival. Teachers and students of all ages and ability levels are invited to join. All participants will have the chance to play a piece of Romantic music on the main stage at The Weidner. Piano faculty from Lawrence University, UWGB, St. Norbert College, the University of Minnesota and Arizona State University will present masterclasses, and workshops will be held throughout the day. Bösendorfer Artist Baruch Meir will play an evening recital and famed pianist Ruth Slenczynska will join via Zoom for a discussion of the music of Chopin. Registration is free.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert Abbey, will host a Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Organ Concert Series performance featuring Damin Spritzer at 2 p.m. Nov. 5. Offering appreciated. Spritzer teaches at the University of Oklahoma and is director of music and organist for St. Thomas More University Parish in Norman, Oklahoma. The program: “Improvisation sur le ‘Te Deum’” by Charles Tournemire, “Psalme 136” by Léonce de Saint Martin, “Cinq Invocations: Pulchra ut luna” and “Cinq Invocations: Elucta ut sol” by Henri Dallier, “Elegy” by Mary Howe, “Resurrection” by Larry King, and “Fantasia in G (‘Piece d’Orgue’),” “Bach’s Memento: Miserere Mei, Domine” and “Chaconne in D minor” by Johann Sebastian Bach.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will present a Faculty Recital with Taylor Giorgio, violin, at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The recital will feature music for violin and piano, celebrating women composers from the 19th century to today. Accompanying is João Paulo Cassaroti. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host Liam Teague, steelpan,with Lawrence University Jazz Ensemble as part of its annual Fred Sturm Jazz Celebration Weekend at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Memorial Chapel. Info: https://www.lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office/tickets.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Ace Frehley along with Annex at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Pam Tillis at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “An Evening with George Winston” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “A Veterans Tribute Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2:30 Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: plymoutharts.org. According to the website: The performance includes military and patriotic songs from our country’s 245-year history – “Ballad of the Green Berets,” “Snoopy and the Red Baron,” “Gee, I Wish I Were Back in the Army,” “Over There” and “Shores of Normandy.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Music will present a Percussion Ensemble Concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 in Memorial Chapel. The performance will be webcast. Info: lawrence.edu/music.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Steel Panther with Black Stone Cherry at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will present its Chamber Music Concert Fall 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Sarah Parks of the faculty directs the mixed voice ensemble performing an eclectic repertoire including traditional, contemporary and sacred choral literature. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Green Bay, The Weidner will host Joe Bonamassa at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 in Cofrin Family Hall of the center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Menominee Michigan, River Cities Concert Association will host classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in Blesch Auditorium. Info: rrconcerts.com. She will play familiar pieces from such composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Claude Debussy. Johannes Brahms and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Chopin, providing videos to complement the music.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host W.A.S.P. with Armored Saint at 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

ETCETERA

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Art Department will present the 2022-2023 Juried Student Art Exhibition in Baer Gallery of the Bush Art Center Nov. 7 to Dec. 2, with a reception at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, West De Pere High School will host a “De Pere Historical Society Picture Show” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Donation appreciated. The program led by moderators Joe Seroogy and McKim Boyd will include “De Pere’s Most Revered Coaches.” The first in a series features “George Carey, ‘Tiny’ Cahoon and Tom Heardon – Makers of Champions.” Also: “De Pere Gets Out the Vote!” – How De Pere led the nation in 1952 with a 99.6 percent voter turnout. Also: “Downtown on the Move 1883-1920.” A reception follows with cookies, candy and more.