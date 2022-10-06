GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,767 public productions and at least 7,760 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity After School Trivia Night” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Info: comedycity.net.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present two 1940s radio thrillers for Halloween, “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “Three Skeleton Key,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 13-15. Info: wrtt.org. Performing are Jim Ehrhardt, Tom Vinje (who directs), Laurie Vinje, Jeanine Supanich, Sam Stillwell and Elaine Muller. “Sorry, Wrong Number” is by Lucille Fletcher. Snapshot: An invalid woman battles the frustrations of the telephone system after she overhears a plot to murder someone. “Three Skeleton Key” is by George Toudouze. Snapshot: Three men who tend the light at a reclusive island off the coast of French Guiana see a rogue ship adrift in the Atlantic. The reason for the derelict ship soon becomes obvious – it has been overrun by hundreds of thousands of ship’s rats. The rats land on the isle…

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the Anna Ouyang Moench drama “Birds of North America” Oct. 6-30 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Snapshot: John (C. Michael Wright) and his daughter Caitlyn (Dekyl Ronge) are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding. Directing is Jacob Janssen, the theater’s artistic director.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Oct 7. Info: comedycity.net. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host comedian Pat McCurdy at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Wittenberg, Walls of Wittenberg will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Red Velvet Cake War” at 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8 and 14-15 in WOWSPACE. Info: wallsofwittenberg.com. Snapshot: A scrappy heroine has put up her house as her stake in a baking contest against her uppity aunt, who would give up a beloved family quilt should she lose. The play has a Southern flavor, including such teasing character names as Gaynelle Verdeen Bodeen, LaMerle Verdeen Minshew and Sheriff Grover Lout. This is a for-the-fun-of-it trip to the theater.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “Late Nite Catechism” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: cccshows.org. Rated PG. According to the website: The comical story by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan is a one-woman piece of theater that takes audience members back – sometimes nostalgically, sometime fearfully – to the children they once were. Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience). Over the course of the play, Sister goes from benevolent instructor, rewarding the “students” for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and laminated saint cards, to authoritative drill sergeant. These abrupt mood swings are aimed to resonate with everyone who survived the ups and downs of going to school with an omniscient authoritarian at the helm.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present the Lucy Prebble drama “The Effect” at 7:30 p.m. October 13-15 and 19-22 in Jean Weidner Theatre of The Weidner on campus. Info: weidnercenter.com. According to a press release: Winner of the 2012 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best New Play, “The Effect” examines the relationship between feelings and brain chemistry. When Connie and Tristan enroll in a clinical trial for a new antidepressant, sparks begin to fly between them. Not knowing if they are on the drug or the placebo, they question whether their feelings are real, the result of the drug or if it even matters. Meanwhile, the doctor running the drug trial begins to doubt the ethicality of her work. Director Rebecca Stone Thornberry says, “‘The Effect’ is a powerful examination of why we feel what we feel. Are we simply a mixture of chemicals like serotonin and dopamine? What happens when we artificially increase or decrease those chemicals? If you’ve ever been in love, suffered from depression – or cared about someone who has – or wondered about how modern medical science may attempt to alter our moods for profit, you’ll want to see this show.” The production features Kara Kaiser (freshman from Oshkosh) as Connie and Nolan Falish (freshman from Green Bay) as Tristan. Additionally, the cast includes Mia Bolyard (freshman from Pewaukee) as Dr. James and Carter Bauer (a sophomore from Oak Creek) as Toby, the doctors running the drug trial. Due to the mature themes and language, including mentions of depression and suicide, and depictions of sexual activity and smoking, the production is recommended for adult/mature audiences.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its final performances of “The Manitowoc Munsters” (my review) at Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org. According to a press release: Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, Frank’s Munsters are from Manitowoc. Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin. Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household. With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property. Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? Answers are in the show. In the cast are Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster) and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster). The band consists of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Assisting are Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound. Songs include “Holly Holy” (Neil Diamond), “Along Comes Mary” (The Association), “A Sign of the Times” (Petula Clark), “Come See About Me” (The Supremes), “Monster Mash” (Bobby Pickett), “Evil Ways” (Santana), “Spooky” and “At Last” (Etta James).

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present its final performances of “Sister Act” (my review) in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: stcshows.org. The musical has roots in the 1992 movie “Sister Act” that included a star-laden soundtrack, versus being a made-for-the-stage musical with story-specific songs. The musical contains music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas”), lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. In the story, wannabe singing star Deloris Van Cartier (Moe Green) witnesses a murder by her hotshot lover Curtis (Scott Felten). After Deloris goes to the police, she is hidden for her own protection among the nuns in a failing church. The cop hiding Deloris is her high school classmate who she called “Sweaty Eddie” (Lucas Detwiler), who still yearns for her. Deloris’ showbiz ways keep running afoul of the nuns’ Mother Superior (Christi Sadiq) as Deloris turns the sour-singing nuns into a go-to choir which attracts throngs and TV exposure and the attention of murder-minded Curtis. Humor is splashed all around, like in the song “It’s Good to Be a Nun.” Six nuns ironically/eagerly extoll the virtues of nun-dom in a laundry list of disciplined requirements. Directing is Amada Ellis, with Karen Christopherson as music director.

RETURNING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present Bruce Graham’s “Stella and Lou” (my review) in The Forst Inn Pub with preshow music from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and the play at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 9 and 23 and Nov. 6. Info: forstinn.org. From the website: “On a quiet night at Lou’s Bar, two kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times and relationships past. From the author of ‘The Outgoing Tide’ comes an intimate exploration of friendship, forgiveness and the longing for companionship that grows with the passage of time.” From my review of a previous production in the region: The story is Lou runs a bar by his name in South Philadelphia, and it has been a trying day for the widower. Stella arrives as the final customer at 11 p.m. on a hot summer night. Stella is a regular but not a barfly. She is a registered nurse. Works in an emergency room. In Philly, she’s seen it all. On the bar is a jar. “Help Bury Reilly” is scrawled on the jar. Turns out Reilly is another character in the play. As the audience arrives, popular music is heard on the juke box. The time is the present. Along the way, the music takes on meaning. The music a subtle impression left in the audience’s mind, like Reilly’s jar. Lou is going about his business of cleaning up to finish the day when Stella arrives. Stella is freshly back from visiting her daughter and a grandchild in Florida. Stella doesn’t take to her son, who lives in Philadelphia and is a clone of her crumb-bum ex-husband. So – Lou is single, and Stella is single… and off the audience goes into a story of possibilities about two single people a bit down the road in life. Every few minutes, a surprise turns up. Or some new twist. Or a discovery about Lou or Stella, present or past. Just when you think you know Lou or Stella, you don’t quite. And then another layer is painted onto/into their character.

– In Green Bay, The Automobile Gallery will host Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay in its music and comedy show “God Bless the USA Encore” (my review of earlier performance) Oct. 13 with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and show at 6:30 p.m. Info: daddydproductions.com. The show is billed as a “mix of songs from the land of the free and the home of the brave” with “patriotic anthems, songs of faith, good clean comedy and a touch of country.” The cast: Darren Johnson, Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Alicia Michelle, Steve Seitz, Ryan Sette, Tony Pesavanto, Emily Sculliuffo and Kevin Van Ess and his Talk of the Town horns.

ONGOING

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Magic Show: Haunted Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 15 and 22. Info: montysmagic.com. Performing are magicians of Monty’s Secret Theater, including Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. The shows are family friendly and favor audience participation.

– In Fish Creek, Peninsula Players Theatre will present the musical “Murder for Two” (my review) in the company’s Theatre in a Garden to Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, except for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Info: peninsulaplayers.com. According to the website: The show was created by Kellen Blair (book and lyrics) and Joe Kinosian (book and music). Directed by Melanie Keller, the comical, mile-a-minute whodunit features two actors (David Corlew and Kirsten Salpini), 13 characters and one piano. Officer Marcus Moscowitz seizes his moment when famous novelist Arthur Whitney is murdered at his own birthday party, and all the detectives are out of town. Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills by interviewing the extravagant and outlandish suspects in an attempt to solve the crime before the real detectives arrive. The 90-minute musical is an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present its world-premiere production of the musical “Sunflowered” (my review) in Gould Theater to Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, with no performances Oct. 24-25. Info: northernskytheater.com. Snapshot, according to the website: When a young woman faces a life-changing decision, she calls upon her inner circle to gather for an outdoor camping trip. This six-woman ensemble piece features humor and song as it explores the beauty and love found in family and deep friendships. “Sunflowered” is by Aidaa Peerzada and Lachrisa Grandberry (book), Alissa Rhode and Lachrisa Grandberry (music) and Lachrisa Grandberry (lyrics). Co-directors are Alexis J. Roston and Molly Rhode. In the cast are Ayanna Bria Bakari, Anna Cline, Lachrissa Grandberry, Elizabeth McMonagle, Solana Ramirez-Garcia and Alexis J. Roston. Lachrisa Grandberry is in her fifth season with Northern Sky Theater. Aidaa Peerzada is a writer and performer who grew up between Baltimore, Maryland, and Lahore, Pakistan. Alissa Rhode has musically contributed to the performance and/or development of more than 20 Northern Sky Theater originals and is the composer of “Dairy Heirs.”

ANNOUNCEMENT

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay will present William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” in June 2023 for “Theatre in the Park.”

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Tango with Winnie & Hugo” in Argentine tango poetry song and dance, as part of its 6:30 Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in Fort Howard Hall of The Weidner. Also livestreamed. Info: uwgb.edu/music/events/.

– In De Pere, Civic Symphony of Green Bay will present “Classical to Contemporary” at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. A livestream option is available. Info: snc.edu/tickets or gbcivic.org. Conductor and music director Seong-Kyung Graham will lead this program: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with members of American Legion Sullivan-Wallen Post #11 to present the colors. “L’Arlésienne Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet. “String Quartet in D Minor, Opus 9, No. 4, Hob. III:22” by Joseph Haydn, with Griffon String Quartet. “Habanera” by Emmanuel Chabrier, featuring dancers from Green Bay Ballroom. “Nemeth” String Quartet Concerto by Utar Artun.

– In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will host a concert by Jazz II Session faculty members Jeff Campbell, Rick Haydon and Reggie Thomas at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Menominee Michigan, River Cities Concert Association will host singer Jeremy Stolle at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Blesch Auditorium. Info: rrconcerts.com. Stolle has performed in various roles on Broadway, including in “The Phantom of the Opera.”

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “The Judds: The Final Tour” featuring Wynonna Judd with special guest Martina McBride with Ashley McBryde at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Drive. Info: bccivicmusic.org or weidnercenter.com. The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is an eight-member string ensemble from England known for “its impeccable live performances as well as top-selling recordings.” The program will include Henry Purcell’s “Chacony for Strings in G minor;” Johannes Brahms’ “String Sextet in B-flat Major;” the selection “Ricercar a 6” from Johann Sebastian Bach’s “The Musical Offering;” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-flat.”

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present “Movie Pops” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org or manitowocsymphony.org. Conductor and music director Dylan T. Chmura-Moore will lead this program, described by the organization: “The enduring film scores of John Williams are the musical foundation of our lives. Hear the movie masterpieces that we all love: ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Love Theme from Superman,’ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘E.T.,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Star Wars Medley,’ and many more with the Lincoln High School Chamber Choir, David Bowman, conductor.”

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present “Meet the Maestro!” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts. Info: weillcenter.com or sheboyganorchestra.org. In his first concert as conductor and music director, Ernesto Estigarribia will lead this program: “Bonecos de Olinda” by Clarice Assad. “Piano Concerto in A minor” by Edvard Grieg, featuring Michael Mizrahi, piano. “Symphony No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovich.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in “Kaleidoscope7” at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: foxcitiespac.com. A montage of music in a “continuous concert” is performed by more than 300 students in 15 large and small vocal and instrumental ensembles.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Simply Elton, Simply Billy and the Mad Hatters Band at 7 p.m. Oct. 11. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host Get the Led Out featuring the music of Led Zeppelin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present String Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in Cofrin Family Hall at The Weidner. Info: uwgb.edu/music/events/.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “Mania: The ABBA Tribute” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

ETCETERA

– In Marinette, “Caught In-Between Here and There,” an art installation by Adam Fulwiler (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay ’17, University of Arkansas ’22) is on display to Oct. 21 in Herbert L. Williams Theatre lobby on the Marinette campus. Fulwiler’s paintings “investigate communication, improvisation, play and painting’s capacity for transformation.”

– In De Pere, newARTSpace galleries host two solo exhibitions, “Oculus,” the photographs of Stuart Rome, and “Force of Nature,” the monoprints of Barbara Manger, through Oct. 22. Info: newartspace124.com.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum announced the winners in its “47th Juried Annual,” which will be on display to Oct. 31. Info: millerartmuseum.org. The recipients: Aaron Boyd (Milwaukee), Bonnie Hartmann Award for Outstanding Creativity for “Souls Train.” Sarah Dittmann (Ripon), Special Merit Award for “Mrs. John Kokeš.” Claire Erickson (Sturgeon Bay), Special Merit Award for “Planted.” Terri Fischer (Madison), Juror’s Choice Award for “Hepatica.” Linda Marcus (Milwaukee), Juror’s Choice Award for “Mending Walls.” Robert Osborne (Racine), Special Merit Award for “Villa Street Garage.” Lynette Redner (Delavan), Juror’s Choice Award for “Morning on the Wisconsin River.” Ida Whitney (Baileys Harbor), Gerhard CF Miller Award of Excellence for “DD78.” The exhibition showcases 70 contemporary two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. It marks the second year that artists from across the state were eligible to submit work. Exhibiting artists are Bryan Abign, Wisconsin Rapids; Jennifer Bateman, Sturgeon Bay; Kimberly Bauer, Altoona; Amy Beattie, Belguim; Victoria Bein, Edgerton; Aaron Boyd, Milwaukee; Julie Brogan, Sturgeon Bay; Janine Buechner, Sturgeon Bay; Weeya Michelle Calif, Green Bay; Nastia Craig, Madison; Randall Dettman, Algoma; Sarah Dittmann, Ripon; Hallie Dix, Green Bay; Claire Erickson, Sturgeon Bay; Terri Fisher, Madison; Daniel Fleming, Milwaukee; Lynn Gilchrist, Sturgeon Bay; Sydni Haubrich, Racine; Rachel Hausmann-Schall, Mosinee; Jeanne Heuer, New Franken; Esther Hill, Dodgeville; Lucy Hodkiewicz, Sturgeon Bay; Joseph Kaftan, Sturgeon Bay; Patrick Kennedy, De Pere; Helen Klebesadel, Madison; Frank Korb, Burlington; Sarah Kreuter, Sobieski; J Myszka Lewis, Madison; Sherri Lisota, Homen; Linda Marcus, Milwaukee; Donna McKay, McFarland; DarRen Morris, Waupun; Michael Nitsch, Egg Harbor; Robert Osborne, Racine; Leslie Paulus, Cedar Grove; Lynette Redner, Delavin; Gillianne Rekowski, Schofield; Treena Rice-Buehler, Green Bay; Katie Ries, Green Bay; David Robinson, Sturgeon Bay; Kim Rosploch, Fish Creek; Emily Rudolph, Manitowoc; Nancy Sargent, Fish Creek; Beth Schueffner, Neenah; Dane Schumacher, Neenah; Kristin Sorrentino, Marshall; Steven Stanger, Baileys Harbor; Meg Strobel, Milwaukee; Claire Tellstrom, Sturgeon Bay; Ariana Vaeth, Milwaukee; Kathryn Wedge, Neenah; Ida Whitney, Baileys Harbor.

– In Green Bay, “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” is due for display Nov. 18-Jan. 8, at KI Convention Center. Info: chapelsistine.com/exhibits/green-bay/.