GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production recently was postponed a week and abbreviated due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,920 public productions and at least 8105 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by COVID-19, which continues to have new cases reported.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Marinette and Green Bay, performances of the Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek drama “Bent Compass” will be presented with Veterans Day in mind. Admission is free. In Marinette, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus will host a performance at 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Info from Nichole Stockman: stockman@uwgb.edu. In Green Bay, The Weidner Downtown will present the play at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Tarlton Theatre, 405-409 W. Walnut St. Info: weidnercenter.com. From my previous writing about the project, this: A really articulate Army medic/veteran is friends with a professional actor who writes, and the result is a one-man play exploring a soul. The medic is Colin Sesek, and the professional actor is Neil Brookshire. The play as previously been performed, including as an online project during the COVID-19 pandemic, with much association with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Veteran’s Services. Approximately 1,300 veterans and dependents of veterans receive education befits at UWGB campuses each year. This and that: In a sense, the play is unleashed because of Brookshire’s performance intensity. Profanities are the vernacular in the play. Sesek, who was deployed as a combat army medic in Iraq with the 82nd Airborne, has said he participated in creating the play because of total trust in Brookshire’s skills with acting, creating and storytelling. “I believe he’s on my side,” Sesek said. In this area, Neil Brookshire is known through acting with the professional Peninsula Players Theatre of Door County, including in “Silent Sky” and “Romance in D.” Among his other credits there is the leading role in the world premiere of “A Trick of the Light” in 2019. Brookshire also created “It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol” and “The Dust of Death” as Peninsula Players Theater online productions. For “Bent Compass,” Brookshire recorded phone interviews with Sesek, transcribed them and edited them into theatrical form with an arcing storyline. Sesek has said that thoughts that haunt him as a combat veteran is of a situation in which “I did the right thing, and a bad thing happened,” and “a tumor” developed. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder – which bends one’s compass – is a lingering shadow in more ways than one in the project. Brookshire has noted that Sesek “has all these skills and talents I don’t have” from his medic experience and more. Sesek essentially said the same of Brookshire, as in distilling his story into a play and integrating William Shakespeare. “Bent Compass” is a verbal expression of a combat mind. Brookshire delivers the persona of Sesek (though nameless in the play) as if on adrenaline or caffeine or speed. In an intense rush, Brookshire distills sweeping and sometimes deadly experiences of a 15-month deployment in Iraq around 2005. He explores an amazing maze of a mind with penetrating power. Direction by Phil Darius Wallace fuels the internal fires of the character/real person who is nameless in the play. That combat survivor carries with him this thought: “You sacrifice who you are for the rest of your life.” The downside of the production is the visual fuzziness of the video recording. Who knew a pandemic would come along and better tech stuff would become useful? (My wish, too, is better tech stuff for better pictures from screenshots to accompany my writings.) Even so, the words and thoughts of the play still crackle through the blurry images. In writing “Broken Compass,” Brookshire bookends the story with a situation of an elementary school boy who has punched a teacher. In between, he careens along through Sesek’s thought process that is akin to stream of consciousness. For punctuation marks, Brookshire adds infectious words that have come down through the ages, mostly from Shakespeare. Early on, “Now is the winter of our discontent…” from “Richard III” rolls at length. Sesek is something else, a mind with double-barreled shotgun thoughts (and aim). Brookshire climbs into that mind and personality in a remarkable, dedicated, exacting, sinewy and smart performance. This is bare-bones theater – just a stool and a duffel bag and an actor in front of a black curtain addressing an audience of no particular origin for no particular reason except to kick trolls out from underneath the bridge. This is theater of purpose, theater of catharsis. Affecting theater. The project is co-produced by the Weidner Center and Brookshire’s Dirt Hill Productions.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host The Masquers, Inc. as the community theater opens its 92nd season with “A Christmas Story” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12. Info: cccshows.org. Based closely on the popular movie, the play tells of a memorable growing-up Christmas in the 1940s for Ralphie Parker. The story comes from Jean Shepherd, a humorist and storyteller. His 1966 book, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” is one source for the 1983 movie that was adapted by Philip Grecian into a play in 2000. In the story, 9-year-old Ralphie Parker aches to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the motion picture are in the play. Included are the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; and Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. The Masquers cast consists of Kyla Brawner, Andi Gallagher, Brooklyn Hebert, Chris Jenswold, Maksim Lara, Christian Love, Heather Love, Tyler Love, LuElla Monroe, T.J. Monroe, Ronin Ordiway, Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen, Susan Quinn-Mrotek, Warren Schmidt, Teegan Seefeldt, Andrew Thiele, Evan Thiele, Bekah Weisner and Terry York. Directing is Ellen Peronto.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre will present Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Snapshot from the website: “Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a hotel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.” The show has been popular since its arrival in 2007. In 2022 alone, Paul Slade Smith’s “Unnecessary Farce” and “The Outsider” have had more than 50 productions. Both of the comedies have Wisconsin roots. They premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County. Along with being a playwright, Smith is an actor. He’s performed on Broadway and many theaters across the country. For a time, he was in the company of Peninsula Players Theatre. “Unnecessary Farce” has close roots to the Fox Valley, too. Smith started writing it in Appleton when he was a company member of a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” which played at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. When “Unnecessary Farce” premiered in July 2007 at Peninsula Players Theatre, Smith was on tour with the hot “Wicked.” Meantime, his wife, Erin Noel Grennan, was performing at Peninsula Players Theatre in “Unnecessary Farce,” which he wrote to show off her comic talent.

– In Fond du Lac, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fond du Lac Campus will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in Prairie Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11, 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Info: uwosh.edu/fdl/community/theatre/. Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber re-create the Bible story of “Joseph and the Coat of Many Colors.” Joseph’s journey from callow youth in Canaan to Pharaoh’s right-hand man in Egypt is told all in song. The production consists of students from UWO-Fond du Lac, children and adults from the community, and Fond du Lac favorite Eva Thelen-Dunphy as The Narrator.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present Melanie Marnich’s “These Shining Lives” in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 4 p.m. Nov. 12; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 18; and 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 20. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Based on real events, the story follows Catherine throughout her career at the Westclox Radium Dial Company near Chicago in the 1920s and 1930s. The job is everything she could dream of until time changes everything for Catherine and her work colleagues. The cast: Connor Heimerman, Bob Pekol, Katie Schroeder, Falon Scott, Lydia Skarivoda and Raechal Wozniak-Sanford. In an email interview director Sandy Zochert offers this perspective: What did you learn from studying this script? I learned more about this real-life situation as the script presented it in a very creative, personal way. The script is very multi-dimensional and suggests strategies, both audio and visual, to create an historical tale capturing the essence of a specific time and event. Action and physical spaces would need to be fluid and seamless. These are aided by projection clarifications, which help define and identify. This is essential since five of the six actors in the show represent a total of 16 characters. It was important to create an easy-to-follow format that enables the viewer to become absorbed with the characters and their lives. What kind of player wants to be involved in this story; what are the motivations? I think we all have felt moved by this historical story and how it’s influenced and improved present-day situations. Playing naive characters against a backdrop of a story whose tragedy we ourselves understand needs a deft hand to contrast the youth and hope of the times with their loss as they clash with realizations of life, business and greed. Illuminating the past is a challenge and privilege. The setting will be unusual for a CT play; tell me about the production preparations for the set. It was important for the set and the environments it represents, to be simple and easily understood. The projector that Kit Honkanen, our light and sound manager, had procured, was essential, as were the slides written into the script. These new tech items were fun and interesting to integrate into our show, and I am eager to see how our audiences react to them. The immersive qualities of the sounds and flavors of the time were important to capture in music and costume. What does Melanie Marnich have going that you really like? She personalizes the events by involving us with her likeable and recognizable characters and giving us the hopes and dreams of love interests Catherine and Tom. The structure of the story was the harsh reality of history, jarring us with its truth and headlines. It was a pleasure to tell this story while still today, situations like Camp Legiun and others, encourage us to uncover harmful situations and seek reparations for those wronged. It is always good to be aware of history and learn from it. We sometimes need reminders, also, that sometimes we love and continue behaviors that, legal or not, may be our undoing.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Comelon Live! JJ’s Journey” at 6 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to the website: In the interactive musical production, JJ and his family are putting on a show in which JJ is writing a song and needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and more than 20 songs, including new original music.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Grownup Show” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present six performances of the Neil Simon comedy “Barefoot in the Park” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 (sold out), 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 19; and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Info: forstinn.org. According to a press release: Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Neil Simon’s classic from 1963 Broadway features Grace Sergott and Blaine Rezach as newlyweds, Paul and Corie Brattler. Carrie Todd Counihan portrays the loving and attentive mother. Martin Schaller explores the eccentric and charming upstairs neighbor, Mr. Velasco. Corey McElroy wanders in and out as the bemused Telephone Repairman, and a small but sturdy ensemble moves the furniture. Directing is Michael Sheeks, executive director of the company. Music is provided in the pub during the hour prior to performances by jazz pianist Lee Nudelmann.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “ComedyCity Family Fun Show” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: comedycity.net.

– In Kimberly, Monty’s Secret Theater will present “Monty’s Christmas Magic Show” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and every weekend through Dec. 17. Info: montysmagic.com. Featured among magicians is Monty Witt, a Guinness record holder. The theater seats 25 people, with magic being up close and personal. Witt has produced a Christmas magic show almost every year for more than 20 years. Recommended for ages 5 and older, the show starts with a simple set and an undecorated Christmas tree on stage. Magicians use magic to produced decorations for audience members to decorate the tree.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin Theatre and Dance and Sharon Resch Institute of Music will present the musical “If/Then” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19 in University Theatre of Theatre Hall on campus. Info: ticketstaronline.com. According to publicity: From the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators of “Next to Normal,” the story follows Elizabeth (Jasmine Christyne), a city planner, who moves back to New York to restart her life. When her carefully designed plans collide with the whims of fate, Elizabeth’s life splits into two parallel paths – two stories told simultaneously, with Liz going in one direction and Beth in the other. Also in the cast are Mason Amidon, Chase Grabowski, Blake Larson, Audrey Soberg, Mickey Wirtz, Jenny Witt and Olivia Zwerlein. In the ensemble are Nox Brewer, Ben Hansen, Sam Lownik, Alyssa Mocadlo, Alexandra Smith, Olivia Smith, Aubrey Stein and Ty Witthuhn. Music is by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Directing is Thomas Campbell, with musical direction by Ben Olejniczak and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner.

POSTPONED: Fond du Lac Community Theatre production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” to start Nov. 17 to a time to be determined.

ENDING

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present its final performances of Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” (my review) in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Brecht is a much-studied playwright of the early to mid 20th century known for “epic theater.” He was born and died in Germany, though “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” was written while he was living in the United States. Its premiere production in 1944 was by a student cast at Carleton College in Minnesota. “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is among his notable works. According to a press release: In Brecht’s classic folk tale of love and justice, the governor’s son, Michael, is left behind as war erupts in the city. Grusha, a servant, escapes with the child and carries him into the Caucasus Mountains. Chased by soldiers and struggling to feed the boy, Grusha finds relative safety at her brother’s farm. Meanwhile, Azdak, the scribe and poacher, is appointed judge and dispenses rough and drunken justice across the land. Michael’s mother comes back to demand the return of the child. Azdak must decide who deserves to keep the child and uses the chalk circle to prove who loves him more, the mother who bore him or the mother who raised him. Directing is Noah Simon, visiting assistant professor of theater studies. Students in the cast and crew are Nathan Birch (West Bend), Valerie Cohen (Greenleaf), Graham Dunbar (Green Bay), Natalie Elfner (Homewood, Ill.), Fiona Laffey (Chicago, Ill.), Chris Gureski (Mukwonago), Violet Hagen (Lac Du Flambeau), Kimberly Jaimes (Chicago), Peter Lim (Houston, Texas), William Mlenar (Greendale), Jordan Otradovec (Cumberland), Benjamin Petropoulos (Sobieski), Janny Robertson (Green Bay), Kit Sanders-Mikkelson (Onalaska), Jackie Stumpf (Superior), Lily Wangler (Hartland) and Keenan Wylie (Appleton). Also performing is Steve Westergan, instructor of humanities.

CONCERT SCENE (ticketed or donation events)

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host W.A.S.P. with Armored Saint at 8 p.m. Nov. 10. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Riverside Ballroom will host “Faith’s Journey: Absolutely Country, Definitely Gospel!” Nov. 11 (noon meal, 1 p.m. show and 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show) presented by Daddy D Productions. Info: daddyds.com. The show by Faith’s Journey from Branson, Mo., will honor veterans with a mix of gospel, country and songs of faith.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host “Operation Song: Songwriters of Nashville Veteran’s Day Tribute” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Wrightstown, Turner Street Music Hall will host “Premier Brass Quintet: A Veterans Tribute” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the hall, 437 Turner St. Info: turnerstreetmusic.com.

– In Kiel, Kiel Performing Arts Center will host Kiel Municipal Band in “Courage & Resilience) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: showtix4uw.com.

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host CJ Solar at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: oshkosharena.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music Department will present its Autumn Instrumental Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The concert will feature the Jazz Ensemble. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will present Davin-Levin Duo at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Cup O Joy auditorium. Info:bccivicmusic.org. Performing are Emily Levin, principal harp with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and Colin Davin, an accomplished performer and educator with the Cleveland Institute of Music. Selections include Samuel Barber’s hauntingly melancholy “Adagio for Strings.”

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host The Bucklinghams and The Grass Roots at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present a Lawrence Choir Concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 in Memorial Chapel.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present its Fall Honors Band Concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will present “John, June and Patsy Cline, Too” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: wrtt.org. With Kenny Yahnke and Laura Lee as Johnny Cash and June Carter, featuring Molly Brown as Patsy Cline.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Here Come the Mummies with Sun Stereo at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will present the chamber music concert “Spotlight on Winds” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Holy Name Church, 807 Superior Ave. Info: sheboygansyumphony.org. The program: Felix Mendelssohn’s “Overture for Winds,” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Serenade for Winds in E-flat major, K. 375” and Antonin Dvořák’s “Serenade for Winds in D minor.”

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host “A Veterans Tribute Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Info: plymoutharts.org. According to the website: The performance includes military and patriotic songs from our country’s 245-year history – “Ballad of the Green Berets,” “Snoopy and the Red Baron,” “Gee, I Wish I Were Back in the Army,” “Over There” and “Shores of Normandy.”

– In De Pere, the Youth Orchestra Program of St. Norbert College will present its fall concert featuring all three ensembles Nov. 13 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. According to a press release: In lieu of tickets, donations may be made online at snc.edu/youthorchestra and at the door. Performances will also be livestreamed may be purchased at snc.edu/youthorchestra. The String Orchestra, directed by Adam Korber, and the Philharmonia, directed by Audrey Nowak, will perform at 12:30 p.m. The Youth Symphony, directed by Michael Ross, will perform at 2 p.m. The program fosters music appreciation through professional instruction in rehearsals that culminate in public performances. The program is open to students from fourth grade to age 21. This year’s orchestra comes from 40 local schools: Aldo Leopold Community School, Bay Port High School, Bay View Middle School, De Pere High School, De Pere Middle School, Denmark High School, Fox Valley Lutheran High School, Foxview Intermediate School, Gibraltar High School, Green Bay East High School, Green Bay Preble High School, Green Bay Southwest High School, Hillcrest Elementary School, International School of Stockholm/De Pere High School, Kaukauna High School, Kewaunee High School, Kimberly High School, Leonardo Da Vinci For Gifted Learners, Lincoln High School Manitowoc, Lineville Intermediate School, Luxemburg-Casco High School, Luxemburg-Casco Middle School, New Leaf Prep Academy, Notre Dame Academy, Notre Dame of De Pere, Parkview Middle School, Pilgrim Lutheran, Providence Academy, Pulaski Community Middle School, Pulaski High School, Red Smith, Reedsville High School, Seymour Community High School, Shawano Community High School, St. John the Baptist School, St. Joseph School, St. Mark Lutheran School, Theotokos Academy, West De Pere High School and Wilson Middle School.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Lawrence University Brass Ensemble at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 in Memorial Chapel. Performing: Jessica Jensen, trumpet; John Daniel, trumpet; Ann Ellsworth, horn; Tim Albright, trombone; and Marty Erickson, tuba.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center will host U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus in “Heroes” at 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets free but required. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will present its November New Music Concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in Dudley Birder Hall. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host the SNC Community Band at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets. The band consists of friends, alumni and faculty of the college. The performance also will be livestreamed.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Faculty Recital with Fox Valley Horn Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. Performing are Bruce Atwell, Josh Hernday, Keith Powell and Andrew Parks. The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College will host AVB Community Band in “We Believe in America: Music That Brings Us Together” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: avbcommunityband.org. or snc.edu/tickets/ (free with donations welcome). Honoring veterans, the concert by the 75-member band led by Mike Ajango will feature local vocalist Sarah Saari. Members of American Legion Post 11 in Green Bay will welcome guests and post the colors.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host The Papas and the Mamas at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar. Featured: “Come Play; an experimental play-based concert with games and activities for ages 1 to 101.” The event also will be livestreamed on the music department’s YouTube page.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” in Kimberly-Clark Theater at 3:30 and 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host an Open Mic at 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Fall Opera Scenes at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Memorial Chapel.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center will host the local Celtic Folk in “Celtic Christmas Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 18, 19; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26; and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Info: plymoutharts.org.

ETCETERA – In Sturgeon Bay, Miller Art Museum is presenting two new exhibitions to Dec. 30. Info: millerartmuseum.org. According to a press release: “Hanseatic: The Life and Work of Karsten and Ellen Topelmann” is in the first-floor main galleries. “New Acquisitions from James J. Ingwersen” is on the Ruth Morton Miller Mezzanine. Door County’s landscape has long piqued the interest of visual artists, especially so for Karsten Topelmann (1929-2021) and his wife, Ellen Sprogø Topelmann (1926-2016). The exhibition, featuring 34 works, collectively depict the story of a village, their beloved Ephraim, a family and two extraordinary artists each with distinct accomplishments and talents. In tandem, a collection of 12 paintings – new acquisitions to the permanent collection – and two bronze sculptures will be featured with existing collection works by James J. Ingwersen. A program, “The Topelmann Legacy,” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10. Research and historical artifacts will be presented by the Ephraim Historical Foundation with executive director Cody Schreck and educator Kathleen Harris.