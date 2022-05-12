GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,293 public productions and at least 6,519 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will continue its second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” at noon May 12 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Info can be found here. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a different William Shakespeare monologue each week for six weeks.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Trey Kennedy: The Are You Real? Tour” at 7 p.m. May 12. Info can be found by clicking here. The stand-up comedian is creating content and podcasts across his social media while traveling the road performing.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “City Shtickers – Stand Up Comedy Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. May 12. Info.

– In De Pere, Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College show troupe will present its annual “Spring Showcase” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-13 and 1 p.m. May 14 in Dudley Birder Hall, 400 Grant St., on campus. Ticket information here. According to a press release: The performances are of lively and poignant Broadway songs. They also will serve as farewells to the group’s graduating seniors: Megan Jasen, Trent Larson and Annie Yamamoto. This year’s troupe includes Logan Enger (Little Chute), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Megan Jasen (West Bend), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Evan Larson (Green Bay), Trent Larson (Greenville), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Mosinee), Mary Mitchell (Milwaukee), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Sam Skiff (Fond du Lac) and Annie Yamamoto (Hoffman Estates, Ill.). The troupe is led by director Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann.

– In Green Bay, Footlights Theatre Company will present Yazmina Reza’s “Art” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 and 2 p.m. May 15 at The Premier, suite 130, 520 N. Broadway. Email footlightstheatregb@gmail.com for information. The play, translated by Christopher Hampton, explores philosophies of visual art from the perspective of three friends. It’s a high-level comedy. Description: “How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? One of Marc’s best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. To Marc the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn’t have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Yvan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Eager to please, Yvan tells Serge he likes the painting. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, until it is as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As the arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendship. At the breaking point, will their friendship shatter, or will they affirm the power of their bond?” The play contains strong adult language. Sara Yach is directing a cast consisting of Eric D. Westphal, Vance Toivonen and Bill Sergott.

– In Manitowoc, The Masquers, Inc. will present “Clue” at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 at Capitol Civic Centre. More information can be found here. From the website: The farce-meets-murder mystery is based on the 1985 Paramount movie that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. The comedy whodunit will have folks trying to figure out who did it, where and with what. “I think that you will find this production to be one of our most ambitious to date,” says director Claran LaViolette. Key character roles and their players: Miss Scarlet (Corrie Skubal), Mrs. Peacock (Kathy Kowalski), Mrs. White (Darcy Gravelle), Colonel Mustard (Patrick Schamburek), Professor Plum (Paul Hacker) and Mr. Green (Warren Schmidt).

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue PlayWorks will open its production of Wendy MacLeod’s “Slow Food” at 7:30 p.m. May 12 for a run to June 5 (7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays). The website can be found here. From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening. While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.” Directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. May 13. Website here. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Oconto, The Machickanee Players will present the Craig Sodaro spoof “Cloak and Dagger” at 7 p.m. May 13, 6 p.m. May 14 (dinner show), 2 p.m. May 15 (pie show), 7 p.m. May 20, 6 p.m. May 21 (dinner show) and 2 p.m. May 22 (pie show) in the troupe’s Park Place Playhouse. Check out more info here. According to the website:

In this spoof of “Casablanca,” the usual suspects appear – a fortune hunter, a crook and a spy – but in this case, they take the form of a Texas cowgirl, a mysterious damsel in distress and a tone-deaf café singer. It’s 1942, and with World War II raging in Europe, Nick, a cynical café owner in northern Africa, has to constantly be on the lookout for enemy spies. A fortune-teller warns Nick that a mysterious, murderous spy will appear at the café wearing a cloak and carrying a hidden dagger. But when five women appear at the café wearing cloaks and carrying hidden daggers, the warning doesn’t prove too helpful. And to top it off, one of the women is Nick’s long-lost love, Lola. Then when a shadowy businessman is found dead with a dagger stuck in his back, Nick elicits the help of his waiter, Ziggy, to expose the spy before another customer turns up dead. The Machickanee Players company includes Tammie McCarthy, Susie Mozey, Jenny Warpenhoski-Fulcher, Greg Holbus, Andrea Maxwell, Patrick Mines, Hayley Nerat, Lynn Hollander, Myrna Peil and Leigh Moore.

– In Sheboygan, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present seven performances of “Seussical” in Leslie Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. Info here. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 13-14; 2 p.m. May 15; 7:30 p.m. May 19-20; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21. According to the website: The show is a musical comedy by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the many children’s stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Horton Hatches the Egg!” while incorporating many other stories. In the cast are Bee Rudell (as JoJo), Joe Phillips (The Cat in the Hat), Timmy Wiverstad (Horton the Elephant), Danielle Rammer (Gertrude McFuzz), Eulalia Carriveau (A Sour Kangaroo), Lindsay Rick (Mayzie LaBird), Kristin Sorenson (The Mayor of Whoville), Brady Baker (The Wickershams), Ava Childs (The Wickershams), Lukas Reschke (The Wickershams and others), Corrine M Schultz (General Genghis Kahn Schmitz and others), Kimberly Xiong (The Grinch and others, Nico Torres (Vlad Vladikoff and others), Elizabeth Kaufmann (Cindy Lou Who and others) and Becky Marcus (The Court Marshal and others). Directing is Anthony Bruno, a director and educator specializing in ensemble-driven theater and new work development. He is artistic director at Arlington Children’s Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts. Bruno founded The Sandbox @ Redhouse, a program in partnership with Red House Arts Center (Syracuse, New York) designed to train and foster collaboration between local playwrights and directors in the development of new works. This year, The Great American Songbook Foundation, founded by Michael Feinstein, scouted Bruno to sit on the screening and admittance panel for the Songbook Academy, a program that trains pre-professional high school performers from around the country. Music director is Erin LaFond, a Manitowoc native living and teaching in Two Rivers. She is making her Sheboygan Theatre Company debut as music director. She has many directing and performance credits in the Manitowoc/Two Rivers area.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “ComedyCity Grown-Up Show” at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 14. Info here.

– In Ashwaubenon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host Barb’s Centre for Dance in its 37th annual “Spring Celebration of Dance” at 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 14 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 15. Website here. According to the website: As is tradition, all four performances of tap, ballet, lyrical, jazz and hip-hop will feature routines from competition troupes and lines and national travel teams, along with the traditional “Dad’s Dance,” featuring more than 50 dancing dads and their children. Included are students of the Ballet 360 Academy.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University Theatre Arts will present “towards precipice + glacier” at 3 and 7 p.m. May 14 and 3 p.m. May 15 in Stansbury Theatre. Ticket info here. Directed by Mauriah Donegan Kraker with Alec Welhouse as stage manager, the work is described thus: “A multimedia exploration into forces that have shaped this land, and us. A devised work created through a student and faculty collaborative process. An ever-shifting environment of live sound, movement + text, the rise and fall of landscapes past and present.”

– In De Pere, Evergreen Productions will present the Rick Abbot comedy “Play On!” at 7:30 p.m. May 13; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 19-21; and 2 p.m. May 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info on tickets here. Snapshot from websites: When a theater group tries to put on a play, the effort is anything but simple when the author keeps interfering and revising the script. A plucky community theater is about to produce a show called “Murder Most Foul,” a Victorian “murder mystery” with the same title as an Agatha Christie novel but with no relation whatsoever. The director/theater manager, Jerry, thought producing the play was a good idea since the inexperienced playwright has agreed to let the company perform the show for no charge.

Jerry, however, had no idea what disasters await: The show is comically amateur, the “murder mystery” plot doesn’t really have a murder and the playwright keeps changing the story and script only two days from its premiere. It doesn’t help that the cast is disgruntled, and the playwright accidentally deletes the entire sound effect board. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show. Act II is the near-disastrous dress rehearsal. The final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does. A speech by the author during the curtain calls adds a madcap climax.

Directing is Michael Ajango, with assistant director Rochelle Van Erem. The cast consists of Gus Kroenke, Brent Brayko, Mary Spencer, Erin Hunsader, Frankie Breit, Megan Carpenter, Grace Heine, Nikolai Kramer, Lucas Brunette and Raechal Wozniak Sanford.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host stand-up comedian Carrot Top at 8 p.m. May 17. Website here.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host 16 performances of the touring musical Disney’s “Frozen” starting May 17. Their website can be found here. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 17-20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21; 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 22; 7:30 p.m. May 24-27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 28; and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 29. Based on the 2013 of the same name, the musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with book by Jennifer Lee. The story is about the relationship between two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, which she does not know how to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, inadvertently causes the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter, and nearly kills her sister. She must sacrifice and show true love to save the day. Songs include the popular “Let It Go.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. May 19. More info.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Spring Opera Scenes at 8 p.m. May 19 in Stansbury Theatre. Free.

– In Oshkosh, The Oshkosh Grand will host Valley Academy of the Arts in a youth dance presentation of “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” at 6 p.m. May 19-20. Info. A streaming option is available. Performed are the stories of Beatrix Potter – vignettes of Jeremy Fisher, Tabitha Titchswitch and Squirrel Nutkin as the performers interpret the characters through a wide range of dance styles.

ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present a youth cast the final performances of in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 6:30 p.m. May 12-13; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 14; and 1 p.m. May 15 in Broadway Theatre. From the website: Based on the Broadway production that ran for more than 13 years, this is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show includes popular songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its performances of David Auburn’s “Proof” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. May 13-14; 2 p.m. May 15; 7:30 p.m. May 26-28; and 2 p.m. May 29. Info. From the website: On the eve of her 25th birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will she inherit? Lisa Heili is directing the cast of Elizabeth Szyman, Thomas Moore, Carrie Counihan and Dan Sallinen. The play was the Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “The Mersey Beatles – Four Lads from Liverpool”at 7:30 p.m. May 12.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its Open Mic Night series at 5 p.m. May 12. There is no charge. Others are Thursdays, June 2 and 30, July 14 and Aug. 4.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present, with Write-On Door County, “Pre-Season Event: Amythyst Kiah” at 7 p.m. May 13. Event update3: Allison Russell will not perform due to her participation in the Juno Awards. Amythyst Kiah will perform a full solo show as originally planned. Venue statement: “Shifting our thinking in this way, made us decide to dedicate Amythyst Kiah’s concert as a fund-raising event for Ukraine relief efforts.” Ticket sales – beyond the artist’s fee – will be donated to Razom, non-profit humanitarian organization. Amythyst Kiah is a Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter who is part of Our Native Daughters, an all-women-of-color group whose Kiah-penned “Black Myself” earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host “Lee Greenwood: 40 Years of Hits Tour” at 7:30 p.m. May 13.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present The Fox Valley Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. May 13 in Perry Hall on the Fox Cities campus in Menasha. The concert is free and open to the public. Featured will be two musicians affiliated with Lawrence University, recent graduate Stuart Young playing the “Concerto for Bassoon” by Gordon Jacob and trombone professor Timothy Albright in “Red Sky” by Anthony Barfield and Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie funèbre et triomphale.” The symphony was written in 1840 to honor those who died during the Revolution of 1830 and performed when the remains of the fallen were reinterred at the under the column at Place de la Bastille in Paris. It is one of the few large works by a major composer for the wind band prior to the 20th century. The march for the evening will be the “French National Défilé March” by Robert Planquette. The concert will open with the Ukraine national anthem.

– SOLD OUT In Ephraim, Griffon String Quartet will perform music by African-American composer Florence Price at 7 p.m. May 14 in Ephraim Moravian Church (more info here).

– In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Arena will host “Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience” at 7 p.m. May 14.

– In Weyawega, Gerold Opera House will host “Spring Dance with The Last of the Big Bands” at 7 p.m. May 14.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host The Four C Notes at 7:30 p.m. May 14, with a livestream option available. The group recreates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Created by John Michael Coppola, who appeared in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway hit, “Jersey Boys,” the tribute includes such songs as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will host “Jazz Series: Mark Guiliana Quartet” 8 p.m. May 14 in Memorial Chapel.

– In Green Bay, Brown County Civic Music Association will host the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. May 15 in Cofrin Family Hall of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. According to a press release: The orchestra is returning to Green Bay for the first time since spring 2019 – pre-COVID-19 – to resume the tradition of an annual season-culminating on the Brown County Civic Music Association series. Guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt will make her Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra debut this weekend. The program includes Johannes Brahms’ blockbuster “Piano Concerto No. 2” performed by Italian recording artist Alessio Bax, Antonin Dvorak’s pastoral “Symphony No. 5” and an energetic short work, “Flounce,” by contemporary composer Lotta Wennakoski. Ruth Reinhart, German-born and Juilliard-trained, is former assistant director of the Dallas Symphony.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Griffon String Quartet will perform music by African-American composer Florence Price at 3 p.m. May 15 in SWY231. Info.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Performing Arts Center will host Big Bang Boom in “parent-friendly children’s music” at 4 p.m. May 15.

– In Ashwaubenon, AVB Community Band will close its season with “You’ve Got to Be Kidding” at 7 p.m. May 16. According to a press release: Admission is free, with donations welcome. The concert is the annual “Spring Cleaning Drive for Veterans” collection of household cleaning products and personal care items conducted by AmVets Post 11 prior to the concert in the lobby on behalf of local veterans in need. Supplies will be distributed to Transitional Veterans Home in Bellevue, The Center for Veterans Issues Resource Center and St. John’s Homeless Shelter. Mike Ajango is director of the 75-member the band that rebranded for its 40th anniversary season as the “All Volunteer Band” (AVB) Community Band to better reflect its membership from numerous communities in the area. Paul Oleksy is associate director. Band member Bruce Deadman is narrator for the evening, which is designed for fun. “Sometimes, the best medicine is a good laugh,” Ajango said. “We’re planning some music that will make you smile and laugh. We may even crack a joke or two.” The performance starts with the rousing gallop “They’re Off,” followed by Stephen Sondheim’s “Comedy Tonight” from the Broadway musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Bandleader and musician Spike Jones was known for doing spoof arrangements on popular and classical songs. The band will celebrate Jones during its humorous “Salute to Spike Jones.” “Instant Concert” is the rollicking Harold Walters piece that condenses 30 melodies into an instant performance of about three minutes. Then the saxophone section will be featured in the piece made famous by renowned sax player Boots Randolph, “Yakety Sax.” A medley of the music of Henry Mancini will be celebrated in “Mancini Magic.” The second half opens with “Sousa Scramble,” featuring some of the best of John Philip Sousa – all rearranged for the fun of it. “The Waltzing Cat” is a charming piece, written by renowned composer Leroy Anderson. It will be followed by an audience favorite, “The Chicken Dance.” The evening concludes with the moving piece “Lux Aurumque” and the rousing “Riverdance Finale.” Ahead, the band will open its 41st season Monday, Sept. 19, at the Ashwaubenon PAC.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Jazz Band Concert 8 p.m. May 18 in Memorial Chapel. Free.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, the Bay Area Arts & Culture Alliance (BAACA) announced four town halls to promote Spark GGB!, the first community-wide arts and culture assessment of Greater Green Bay. According to a press release: The general public is highly encouraged to observe, participate and provide input. The town halls will play a critical role in informing the collaboration’s consultants gather data on Green Bay’s creative assets and public priorities. Town hall participation does not require any sort of expertise, merely a willingness to share experience and ideas to help build the most vibrant creative sector. “The Spark GGB! process is designed to provide opportunities for as many community members as possible to add their thoughts and ideas about creativity in our community,” said Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. “These upcoming town halls are the perfect opportunity to share thoughts about what is important to you, whether that’s creative opportunities for youth, public art in your neighborhood, attracting creative sector businesses or talent, or specific offerings in the arts — it’s all up for conversation.” Over the next five months, and upon the completion of the process, results of the regional cultural assessment of Brown County will be publicly shared here. The schedule: May 18, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Business Sector Town Hall at Tarlton Theatre (Register: here). May 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Town Hall at Weidner Center (Register: here). May 19, 4-6 p.m., Creative Sector Town Hall at Cassandra Voss Center, St. Norbert College (Register: here). May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Town Hall-VIRTUAL OPTION (Register: here). Residents are also encouraged to fill-out a Spark GGB! online survey through the website to help move the assessment forward. A Spanish version of the survey will be available on the website May 18. Participants are eligible to win a $40 Amazon gift card. Partners involved in the project include the Greater Green Bay Chamber, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, Discover Green Bay, City of Green Bay, and more.

– In De Pere, Wis., St. Norbert College Music will hold its 40th annual Summer Band Camp on campus June 20-24. According to a press release: The one-week commuter camp is open to music students who have completed grades 5 through 9. It will take place in a series of sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, concluding with a free concert at 7:30 p.m. June 24, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St., De Pere. Students may be dropped off as early as 8:30 a.m. and should be picked up at 1 p.m. each day. The camp will be directed by Philip Klickman, assistant professor of music at St. Norbert College. In addition to the main band, the camp will also include a jazz ensemble; students who play saxophone, trumpet, trombone, drum set, piano, electric bass or guitar are highly encouraged to sign up. For more information, and to access the registration form for the camp, visit here for tickets. For more information on this camp and other music department events, contact KC Garania at 920-403-3112 or kc.garania@snc.edu.