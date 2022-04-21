GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances have diminished in Northeastern Wisconsin, and schedules are usually maintained. However, some performances in Northeastern Wisconsin are affected by protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on protocols at some facilities, masks are recommended or required. A few facilities require proof of vaccination. However, the wearing of a mask has become optional in more and more venues.

Some productions have livestream options.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 2,177 public productions and at least 6,292 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements. The tallies are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

ARRIVING ON THE THEATRICAL SCENE

– In Green Bay, Play-by-Play Theatre will open a second season of “Inspecting Shakespeare” at noon April 21 on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Info: playbyplaytheatre.org/inspectingshakespeare.html. Actors, directors, educators and theater professionals from Wisconsin to the United Kingdom get together to present and inspect a different William Shakespeare monologue each week for six weeks.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Pierrot lunaire” as a 6:30 Concert Series program at 6:30 p.m. April 21 in Fort Howard Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/music/6-30-concert-series/. The concert also will stream live. According to a press release: In Arnold Schoenberg’s landmark Expressionist melodrama, adventurous harmonies support an evocative and “moondrunk” set of poems by Albert Giraud. Soprano soloist Courtney Sherman of the faculty will tell the tales, supported by an ensemble of UWGB Music faculty and friends: Kortney James (flute and piccolo), David Bell (clarinet and bass clarinet), Luis Fernandez (violin and viola), Michael Dewhirst (cello) and Michael Rector (piano).

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Open Mic Night” at 7:30 p.m. April 21. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Menasha, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Theatre will present “Fun Home” in Perry Hall at 7 p.m. April 21-23 and 28-30. Masks will be required. Info: uwosh.edu/fox/community/cac/theatre-performances/. According to the website: The Tony Award-winning musical traces the coming-of-age of lesbian author Alison Bechdel from her youth to her years at Oberlin College and finally to the present, where the grown Alison is struggling to write her graphic autobiography. As Alison reflects on her past, she struggles to make sense of it, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce, owner of the family business – the Bechdel Funeral Home (“fun” home, as it’s known to young Alison and her brothers, John and Christian). As “Fun Home” progresses, Alison is drawn deeper and deeper into her memories, finally entering into them, desperate to reverse her father’s self-destruction.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Red Velvet Cake War” in eight performances in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting April 21. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22; 4 p.m. April 23; 7:30 p.m. April 27-29; 4 p.m. April 30-May 1. According to a newsletter: The story revolves around the Verdeen family of Sweetgum, Texas, and an outrageous wager about who can make the best red velvet cake. At the core are the three Verdeen cousins who are hosting a family reunion amid waves of gossip they have caused. Kristi Skrinkska conducts a cast consisting of Jodi Angeli, Lina Green, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lee T. Kerwin, Eileen Kozlovsky, Denise Markowski, Deb Oettinger, Judy Patefield, Jacob Smither, Jami Thompson and Randy Vogels.

– In Brillion, Endries Performing Arts Center will host “Jeff Allen: The America I Grew Up In Tour” at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: endriespac.com. The comedian offers a family still of comedy from growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, married life, raising kids to the changes that he has seen.

– In Green Bay, The Tarlton Theatre will host stand-up comedian Mary Gallagher at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: thetarlton.com. Gallagher is in town to receive a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Distinguished Alumni Award. Here is a glimpse of what Gallagher did in 1988 as a student at UWGB, from she graduated in 1990: She wrote and directed the play “A Peace of Violence,” a docudrama that re-enacted a “bed-in” and interviews that John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, held in 1969 to promote their philosophy of peace. Tom Pederson and Juli Tetzlaff enacted the couple. My review said of the 50-minute play that in its short time “we see how complex Lennon was – visionary, jester, sage, dilettante, wiseacre, mystic. That’s an achievement for Gallagher and Pederson.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present “Comedy City Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. The show is for all ages and suitable for the entire family.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 28-30 in University Theatre in Theatre Hall. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre or ticketstaronline.com. The setup: What happens when Pablo Picasso meets Albert Einstein in a bar on Oct. 8, 1904? Both masters are on the verge of the work that will make them world-renowned in their respective fields. In 1905, Einstein will publish his Theory of Relativity, what most people learn in school as E=mc2. And in 1907, Picasso will paint “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon (The Young Ladies of Avignon).” This painting will break the established rules of art, ultimately being revered throughout the art world and hailed as the beginning of cubism and modern art. While at the Parisian bar, Picasso and Einstein discuss the major cultural influences of the 20th century and argue which of them possesses the greatest talent. Through often comical interactions with others in the bar, Picasso and Einstein begin to understand the parallels and interconnectedness of art and science. The production is directed by Alan Kopischke. In the cast are Ty Witthuhn as Albert Einstein and Micky Wirtz as Pablo Picasso, along with Aubrey Stein, Audrey Soberg, Alexandra Smith, Jenny Witt, Blake Larson, Mason Amidon, Cory J. O’Donnell and Autumn Johnson. The absurdist comedy is designed to make the audience laugh and think. It is recommended for mature audiences due to sexual references.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host comedian Mike Brody as part of its Downtown Saturday Night series at 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present a “Healthcare Worker & First Responder Night” free for those folks with ComedyCity Improv at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 23. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Ashwaubeon, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center will host “Mutts Gone Nuts” at 1 and 6 p.m. April 24. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org. According to a press release: The nine-dog comedy action show promotes the adoption of rescue animals. Scott and Joan Houghton lead their rescue-dogs-turned-performers through a 75-minute family theatrical experience. Included are flying frisbee dogs, tightwire dogs, dancing dogs, magic dogs and the “one and only” Sammie the talking dog. Since 1984, the Houghtons have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus act to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. They spent several years with country star Lee Greenwood at his theater in Tennessee and then as the featured comedy act at Dolly Parton’s theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach. In 1995, they adopted their first rescue dog and began spending time fostering dogs during the off season. Eventually, they turned their full attention to creating a comedy dog act, and “Mutts Gone Nuts” was off and running. Trainers for the show only use positive, force-free methods to teach tricks to the dogs. By observing what each dog naturally likes to do, they reinforce that skill with treats, toys and praise. Some dogs, for example, have a knack for catching frisbees while others are naturally-skilled jumpers.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present Igor Stravinsky’s “L’histoire du Soldat (A Soldier’s Tale)”at 7 p.m. April 24 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html. The performance is by St. Norbert College Music faculty and special guests. Composed in 1918, the work for chamber ensemble and narrator is the story of a young soldier who encounters the Devil while returning home for leave.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Back to the 1950s” next week in four dinner-show performances at Riverside Ballroom. Info: daddydproductions.com. The schedule: April 27: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show: April 28: noon meal, 1 p.m. show and 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show; April 29: 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. Music and comedy will feature Shelly Johnson, Angela Thielke-Zuidmulder, Michael Blair, Darren Johnson, Steve Seitz (drums), Ryan Sette (guitar), Emily Sculliuffo (keyboards), Kevin Van Ess (saxophone), Alicia Michelle (violin) and Jeff Engelbrecht (bass). The group is back in public action in Green Bay following a winter break, sort of. “We have been doing shows in Texas for the last seven years, and the experience has been both rewarding and frustrating at times,” says leader Darren Johnson. “Meeting people from all over the world in the Rio Grande Valley and South Padre Island Texas was fantastic. Our Daddy D Productions music selections fits perfectly there. A mix of ’50s, ’60s, ’70s hits, gospel, country and some comedy always went over really well. I would say that 2019 was our biggest year for bookings. We filled the month of February with as many dates as possible through 2022. We do about 15-20 shows while we are there. Then COVID hit, and every park we played canceled their dates for 2020 and 2021. We did make the trip – 1,660 miles – for 2022, but things unfortunately have not bounced back just yet. Most of the parks we play only allow folks from their park to attend performances and not the general public, so the attendance is limited. We still enjoyed ourselves but missed seeing friends from Canada, Branson and Nashville who either canceled their tour or couldn’t leave due to the pandemic. We will be performing in Florida over the next few years possibly returning to Texas in 2027.” On other matters: “I am so happy with the amazing cast we have – a true group of excellent musicians and friends. Over the years – this is our 16th year – I have definitely loosened the reins. In the past, I picked almost every song and wrote every comedy bit we had. Now we get more of a group consensus on material. We want to do the best show we can for our audience that evening. It may mean bringing back an arrangement from 10 years ago our patrons really enjoyed. I am a firm believer in ‘playing the hits.’ I can’t tell you how many times people ask, ‘Why did you only do that song in one show? Can you do it next year?’ The answer moving forward is a definite yes. We always hope to keep our shows fresh with goofy new comedy bits and changing faces in our lineup. I do believe that when people attend a Daddy D show they are looking for nostalgia – songs the way they remember them and not necessarily a new take on a beloved tune like ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.’ Ahead, we have several shows for 2022 at the Riverside Ballroom: ‘Stuck in the 60’s,’ ‘Daddy D Drive-up,’ ‘God Bless the USA’ and Christmas. This year Daddy D’s will have a few special performances at The Automobile Gallery, Stadium View, St. Mark Church (De Pere) and a bus trip to Nashville in 2023. Everything is or will be posted to our website, Daddyds.com.”

– In De Pere, ComedyCity Theatre will present the local “Bizarre Acts” open mic offering with “a focus on the unique, the strange, the weird and the wild” at 7:30 and April 28. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host Treehouse Theatre youth theater’s production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 30. Info: cccshows.org. Says Karen Rohrer, executive director, “This musical is the final production of our 10th season and will feature 55 super-talented youth, ages 8-18 that will surely exceed your expectations for youth theater.” The show tells the story of the adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters an array of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and clever warthog Pumbaa. It’s a coming-of-age tale. Directing is Missie Wendorf, with Lisa Heili as mentor, Shannon Meulbroek as music director assisted by Erin Nycz, Katie Jo Shimulunas and Madde Gilmore as choreographers, Sara Schaller as costume designer, Brian Van Ells, Ginger Van Ells and Lydia Snyder as mask and puppet designers, Phillip Jindra as set designer, Erin Mickelson as set decorator and Margaret Iannitello as make-up designer. In spring 2021, Treehouse Theater moved into a remodeled 11,000-square-foot building at 910 Washington St. The nonprofit bought the building in 2019, and volunteers donated 5,000 hours to renovate the space, with subcontractors handling electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing and other tasks.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre will present Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” at 7:30 p.m. April 28-30, May 6-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 in Theatre Arts Center on campus. Info: uwosh.edu/theatre. From the website: When her younger teenage sister Tilly dies, Agnes Evans struggles with the knowledge that she didn’t really know much about her. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she sets out on a quest of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the geek and the warrior within us all. Agnes ultimately fulfills a journey that leads to love and understanding of her sister. Directing is Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, final performances of Let Me Be Frank Productions’ latest comedy musical, “WOMA Algoma, You’ve Struck Gold,” (my feature) at Meyer Theatre are 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 21; 7:30 p.m. April 22; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the final performances of the touring musical “Dear Evan Hansen” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 24. Check availability. Info: foxcitiespac.com. According to websites: The show won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The story follows Evan Hansen, a bullied high school senior with social anxiety. He is assigned by his therapist to write letters to himself detailing what will be good about each day. Evan’s mother suggests that he ask people to sign the cast on his arm to make friends… and nothing goes well. The P-A-C’s information includes a disclaimer: “The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers a diverse selection of arts entertainment. Not all productions may appeal to or be appropriate for every person or for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the shows we offer in order to make informed decisions prior to purchasing tickets.” This show is recommended for ages 12 and older. The touring production features Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan, Stephanie La Rochelle as Zoe Murphy, Claire Rankin as Cynthia Murphy, Nikhil Saboo as Connor Murphy, John Hemphill as Larry Murphy, Alessandro Costantini Jared Kleinman and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck. The center’s website show includes access to a 34-page study guide (feature story) filled with information about show and issues it approaches.

PERFORMANCES ADDED at 7:30 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 23 because seating is otherwise limited or SOLD OUT – In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” (my review) at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 2 p.m. April 24. Preshow music: The Seavers at 6:15 p.m. except 12:45 p.m. April 24. Info: forst.org. The play is a dark comedy about the world of fantasy role-playing games with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture references.

ONGOING

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will continue its presentation of three one-act plays (my review) in its Wolf River Theatre. Info: wrtt.org. Performances start at 7 p.m. with this lineup schedule except for 2 p.m. April 30: “Just Desserts” – April 21-22, 28-30; “In Memoriam” – April 21-22, 28-30; and “The Capricious Pearls” – April 21-22, 28. Performing are 23 actors ages 12 to 60-plus. “Just Desserts” is a comedy by Pat Cook. It’s the case of the late Desmond Clairborn and his greedy relatives: a fast-talking nephew, a demented son and his Marilyn Monroe look-alike wife, a starchild niece and two sisters, one feisty, the other senile. “In Memoriam” is a drama by Marleen Remington. The murder mystery takes place in the pre-World War II years on isolated Castle Island, one of the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence Seaway in upstate New York. Five people gather for a weekend house party that turns deadly. The plot thickens with each mysterious death until only two guests remain. “The Capricious Pearls” is a farce by Virginia Kidd. Crooks hid a valuable string of pearls, served their time and now they are out to find the gems in a place that’s now a home for the aged. The meet Grannie Carlson, who loves to scoot in her wheelchair; Mrs. Hildebrand, who has a caustic tongue, and Mrs. Katts, whose eyesight leaves something to be desired.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host “The Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry” at 2 p.m. April 21. Info: cccshows.org. The show features singers Jennifer Simmons and Doug Driesel and comedian/fiddler Doofus Doolittle.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its String Ensemble and Bell Concert at 7 p.m. April 21 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present its Chamber Music Ensembles and Early Music Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. April 21 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present a Guest Recital with The Adam Larson Trio at 5 p.m. April 22 in Titan Underground. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. Adam Larson is a saxophonist, composer, educator and author residing in the Kansas City area. He teaches at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium in Flames at 6 p.m. April 22. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present its Spring Band Concert with its Wind Ensemble and Concert Band at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html.

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music program will hold a large Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: ticketstaronline.com. According to a press release: The concert will feature the University Singers, Concert Choir, String Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band. This will be the first concert for the University Singers and Concert Choir in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by lecturer David Giebler, the University Singers and Concert Choir will perform songs of sorrow, mystery and joy. University Singers consists of UWGB students pursuing a major in any field who love to sing. The Concert Choir performs more challenging pieces and intensely studies musical pieces. The groups will be performing works by such great masters as Johannes Brahms to contemporary composers such as Mary Lynn Lightfoot. The String Ensemble will be conducted by Luis Fernandez, assistant professor of strings and music education. Students in this ensemble will perform four pieces, including the “Suite” from “Psycho” and “Mambo” from “West Side Story.” The String Ensemble will join the Wind Ensemble for two pieces. In addition, The Wind Ensemble will join the Symphonic Band to perform three more pieces. The Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band are under the direction of associate professor Kevin Collins. The groups will perform more than 20 pieces in the concert.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host “TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac” with special guest Ryan McIntyre at 7:30 p.m. April 22. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present its Chamber and Symphony orchestras at 8 p.m. April 22 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. A livestream option may be accessed at livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. Included will be works by José Lezcano, George Walker, Edward Elgar, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Bela Bartok and Aaron Copland.

– In New London, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will host “Loved in Return: A Night with Nate King Cole” with Robin Atkins at 7 p.m. April 23. Info: wrtt.org.

– In Kiel, Kiel Arts Center will host Luminae Trio at 7 p.m. April 23 in the center, 210 Raider Heights Drive. Info: showtix4u.com. The chamber music trio from New York City consists of Kiel native Jestin Pieper (piano), Elizabeth Wright (violin) and Jacob Nordlinger (cello). Individually, its members lead active performing and teaching careers and have performed throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and South America. Luminae Trio formed during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to the need for keeping the arts alive. In addition to the public concert, Luminae Trio has agreed to work with the Kiel High School Choir students Monday, April 25.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Evil Woman: America’s Premier Tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)” at 7:30 p.m. April 23. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Guest Recital: Alan Chow, piano at 8 p.m. April 23 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center Singers will present “Musical Potpourri,” PAC’s 19th annual spring concert, at 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the center. Info: plymoutharts.org. Director Barb Zirwes-Nysse will lead 37 singers accompanied by Mary Fellenz and Tom Armstrong.

– In De Pere, St. Norbert College Music will present “Chords for a Cause” with the a cappella groups Knightingales and Acafellas at 2 p.m. April 24 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets. A livestream option may be accessed at snc.edu/music/livestream.html. Proceeds will be donated to Golden House, a comprehensive domestic violence program serving victims in Brown County.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present UW-Oshkosh Titan Steel at 7:30 p.m. April 25 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Ashwaubenon, Epic Event Center will host Wednesday 13 with Lockjaw at 7 p.m. April 26. Info: epicgreenbay.com.

– In Green Bay, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will host “Brit Floyd World Tour 2022: The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show” at 7:30 p.m. April 26. Info: weidnercenter.com.

– In Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Music will present Sounds Like Now, a collaboration between students and faculty, at 7:30 p.m. April 26 in Music Hall in the Arts and Communication Center. Info: uwosh.edu/music/community/calendar/. The event also will be livestreamed at youtube.com/uwoshmusic.

– In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll” at 7:30 p.m. April 27. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Jazz Faculty Concert at 8 p.m. April 27 in Harper Hall. Free.

– In Fish Creek, White Gull Inn will host The Slocan Ramblers at 8 p.m. April 27. Info: (920) 868-3517.org. According to a press release: The Canadian bluegrass group won the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Band of the Year Award. The group has a reputation for energetic live shows. Its latest album, “Up the Hill and Through the Fog,” showcases the breadth of their varied influences. The Slocans are only the second group to play at the White Gull in more than two years, as the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020, 2021 and earlier this year. The concert will be preceded by an optional 6 p.m. fixed-price dinner.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will hold its first Open Mic Night of the 2022 season at 5 p.m. April 28. There is no charge. Others are Thursdays, May 12, June 2 and 30, July 14 and Aug. 4. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center will host “Morgan Wallen – The Dangerous Tour” with special guest Larry Fleet at 7 p.m. April 28. Info: reschcomplex.com.

– In Appleton, Lawrence University will present Guest Recital: Joe Connor Duo with Joseph Connor ’15 and Julian Velcasco at 8 p.m. April 28 in Memorial Chapel. Info: lawrence.edu/music-arts/box-office. A livestream option may be accessed at livestream.com/lawrenceuniversity. Included by the saxophonists works by Joseph Michaels, Yaz Lancaster, Eliza Brown and Tonu Korvits, Erich Barganier, Cassie Wieland, Nina Shekhar and Elliott Lupp.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Farewell Angelina, April 23, at The Grand Oshkosh.